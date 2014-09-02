Trending

Stirnemann wins eliminator world championship title

Switzerland opens medal account with gold and silver

Image 1 of 9

Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland) wins the elite women's eliminator world championships in Lillehammer, Norway

Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland) wins the elite women's eliminator world championships in Lillehammer, Norway
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 9

Eliminator world champions Kathrin Stirnemann and Fabrice Mels

Eliminator world champions Kathrin Stirnemann and Fabrice Mels
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 9

Linda Indergand (Switzerland)

Linda Indergand (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 9

Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Norway)

Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Norway)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 9

The event was held in the unique historic village of Maihaugen

The event was held in the unique historic village of Maihaugen
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 9

Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Norway)

Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Norway)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 9

Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)

Ramona Forchini (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 9

Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)

Jenny Rissveds (Sweden)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 9

Elite women's eliminator world championship podium - Linda Indergand, Kathrin Stirnemann, Ingrid Boe Jacobsen

Elite women's eliminator world championship podium - Linda Indergand, Kathrin Stirnemann, Ingrid Boe Jacobsen
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland) rode to win the first gold medal of the 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships on Tuesday evening in Lillehammer. Linda Indergand gave Switzerland another medal with a second place finish while Norway's Ingrid Boe Jacobsen delighted the home crowd with a bronze medal.

"To win is unbelievable - a dream come true for me," said Stirnemann. "When I was a little girl, I always wanted to become world champion, and now I have a jersey."

"It was our goal to go for a double and once we were in the final, Linda and I tried our best. We told each other which line we'd take in the forest and it worked out. I'm proud to be Swiss and I think the Swiss team is on fire now for the world champs. This morning, our coach told us we'd won 103 medals in history at the world championships and now we've won 105."

Stirnemann and Rissveds, the two favorites, marched steadily through their heats. Both riders rode strategically, obviously saving some effort for the final round.

Clearly motivated in front of her home crowd, Boe Jacobsen sprinted to the front, but Stirnemann wasn't about to let her go and quickly came around her to take over at the front. From then on, it was Stiremann at the front, controlling the race.

Close behind her, Swiss teammate Indergand went around Boe Jacobsen and chased in second.

Rissevds seemed to lack her usual power and was in fourth place, trailing the others from early in the heat. However, she made a resurgence, catching Boe Jacobsen on the final turn, but the two tangled and then Rissveds was the slower to get going afterward.

Boe Jacobsen beamed upon finishing third. "I'm very excited. It was fun to race on my home field," said the Norwegian. "There were a lot of people her cheering me on. It was amazing. My goal was to make it to the final here in Norway. Of ocurse, I can't complain about a bronze medal."

Four of the top five qualifiers made the final, with only Ramona Forchini (Switzerland) missing out; however, she won the small final.

Race notes

- The eliminator was held at the Maihaugen museeum in Lillehammer, a unique venue containing sample houses from throughout Norway's history. The race course wound through the forested grounds and around a peaceful lake on a chilly September evening.

- Defending eliminator world champion Alexandra Engen (Sweden) did not race. She has missed the second half of the season due to fatigue.

- Scandanavia was well represented in the women's racing with four of the top eight riders, including two Norwegians and two Swedes.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kathrin Stirnemann (Switzerland)
2Linda Indergand* (Switzerland)
3Ingrid Boe Jacobsen* (Norway)
4Jenny Rissveds* (Sweden)
5Ramona Forchini* (Switzerland)
6Anna Oberparleiter (Italy)
7Elisabeth Sveum (Norway)
8Kajsa Snihs (Sweden)
9Lisa Mitterbauer* (Austria)
10Anne Terpstra (Netherlands)
11Greta Seiwald° (Italy)
12Barbara Benko (Hungary)
13Lucie Vesela (Czech Republic)
14Rachel Pageau* (Canada)
15Kaylee Blevins* (United States Of America)
16Lena Putz* (Germany)
17Emily Parkes* (Australia)
18Holly Harris* (Australia)
19Peta Mullens (Australia)
20Kate Courtney* (United States Of America)
21Shayna Powless* (United States Of America)
22Maaris Meier (Estonia)
23Evelyn Dong (United States Of America)
24Ellie Wale° (Australia)
25Eri Yonamine (Japan)

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Switzerland70pts
2Norway42
3Sweden40
4Italy35
5Australia24
6United States Of America22
7Austria17
8Netherlands16
9Hungary14
10Czech Republic13
11Canada12
12Germany10
13Estonia4
14Japan1

