Rotherham, Shurshin lead keirin qualifying
Kröger tops individual pursuit qualifying for Germany
Session 9: Junior Men - Keirin first round, Madison qualifying; Junior Women - Individual pursuit qualifying -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (United States of America)
|2
|Benjamin König (Germany)
|3
|Davide Ceci (Italy)
|4
|Egor Zapolnyy (Ukraine)
|5
|Sianglam Satjakul (Thailand)
|6
|Aleksej Semekha (Russia)
|7
|Eoin Mullen (Ireland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Timothy McMillan (Australia)
|2
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|3
|Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)
|4
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|5
|Ihar Kaminski (Belarus)
|6
|Julian Beccaglia (Argentina)
|7
|Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
|2
|Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
|3
|Javed Mounter (Barbados)
|4
|Kaleb Koch (United States of America)
|5
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|6
|Lucas Solda (Argentina)
|7
|Quincy Alexander (Trinidad & Tobago)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Julien Palma (France)
|2
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|3
|Jakub Vyvoda (Czech Republic)
|4
|Satoshi Okumura (Japan)
|5
|Joakim Albert (Canada)
|6
|Aboulfazl Zarezadehmehrizi (Iran)
|7
|Andriy Varyanytsya (Ukraine)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|2
|Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
|3
|Ryohei Taniguchi (Japan)
|4
|Dimitrios Koutsonikolis (Greece)
|5
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
|6
|Luke Parker (Australia)
|7
|Shane Louis Pheiffer (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Benjamin Edelin (France)
|2
|Mohammad Daneshvarkhourram (Iran)
|3
|Edgar Ismael Verdugo (Mexico)
|4
|Kellan Alex Gouveris (South Africa)
|5
|Muhd Arfy Qhairant Amran (Malaysia)
|6
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)
|REL
|Alex Paoli (Italy)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Edgar Ismael Verdugo (Mexico)
|2
|Dimitrios Koutsonikolis (Greece)
|3
|Benjamin König (Germany)
|4
|Lucas Solda (Argentina)
|5
|Joakim Albert (Canada)
|6
|Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|2
|Julian Beccaglia (Argentina)
|3
|Eoin Mullen (Ireland)
|4
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|5
|Ryohei Taniguchi (Japan)
|6
|Satoshi Okumura (Japan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
|2
|Alex Paoli (Italy)
|3
|Aleksej Semekha (Russia)
|4
|Kaleb Koch (United States of America)
|5
|Jakub Vyvoda (Czech Republic)
|6
|Ihar Kaminski (Belarus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|2
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|3
|Sianglam Satjakul (Thailand)
|4
|Javed Mounter (Barbados)
|5
|Shane Louis Pheiffer (South Africa)
|6
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
|2
|Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)
|3
|Andriy Varyanytsya (Ukraine)
|4
|Luke Parker (Australia)
|5
|Egor Zapolnyy (Ukraine)
|6
|Muhd Arfy Qhairant Amran (Malaysia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
|2
|Davide Ceci (Italy)
|3
|Mohammad Daneshvarkhourram (Iran)
|4
|Kellan Alex Gouveris (South Africa)
|5
|Aboulfazl Zarezadehmehrizi (Iran)
|6
|Quincy Alexander (Trinidad & Tobago)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|2
|Edgar Ismael Verdugo (Mexico)
|3
|Julien Palma (France)
|4
|Matthew Baranoski (United States of America)
|5
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|6
|Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
|2
|Benjamin Edelin (France)
|3
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|4
|Timothy McMillan (Australia)
|5
|Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
|6
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mieke Kröger (Germany)
|0:02:27.117
|2
|Georgia Williams (New Zealand)
|0:02:27.456
|3
|Aleksandra Chekina (Russia)
|0:02:29.168
|4
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Italy)
|0:02:30.558
|5
|Emily Roper (Australia)
|0:02:30.681
|6
|Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)
|0:02:30.791
|7
|Alena Prokofyeva (Russia)
|0:02:30.814
|8
|Georgina Wilson (New Zealand)
|0:02:31.226
|9
|Georgia Baker (Australia)
|0:02:31.403
|10
|Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)
|0:02:32.385
|11
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)
|0:02:33.735
|12
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|0:02:34.643
|13
|Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Poland)
|0:02:34.914
|14
|Hyeonji Oh (Korea)
|0:02:35.570
|15
|Lena Scheiner (Germany)
|0:02:35.870
|16
|Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)
|0:02:36.523
|17
|Sujeong Jeong (Korea)
|0:02:37.715
|18
|Addyson Albershardt (United States of America)
|0:02:38.060
|19
|Rimma Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)
|0:02:40.667
|20
|Maryna Shmayankova (Belarus)
|0:02:42.540
|21
|Caroline Baur (Switzerland)
|0:02:42.542
|22
|Jaqueline Denny (United States of America)
|0:02:48.406
|DNS
|Kamilla Sofie Vallin (Denmark)
