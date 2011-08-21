Trending

Rotherham, Shurshin lead keirin qualifying

Kröger tops individual pursuit qualifying for Germany

Session 9: Junior Men - Keirin first round, Madison qualifying; Junior Women - Individual pursuit qualifying -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE

Results

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Baranoski (United States of America)
2Benjamin König (Germany)
3Davide Ceci (Italy)
4Egor Zapolnyy (Ukraine)
5Sianglam Satjakul (Thailand)
6Aleksej Semekha (Russia)
7Eoin Mullen (Ireland)

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Timothy McMillan (Australia)
2Max Niederlag (Germany)
3Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)
4Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
5Ihar Kaminski (Belarus)
6Julian Beccaglia (Argentina)
7Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
2Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
3Javed Mounter (Barbados)
4Kaleb Koch (United States of America)
5Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
6Lucas Solda (Argentina)
7Quincy Alexander (Trinidad & Tobago)

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Julien Palma (France)
2Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
3Jakub Vyvoda (Czech Republic)
4Satoshi Okumura (Japan)
5Joakim Albert (Canada)
6Aboulfazl Zarezadehmehrizi (Iran)
7Andriy Varyanytsya (Ukraine)

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1John Paul (Great Britain)
2Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
3Ryohei Taniguchi (Japan)
4Dimitrios Koutsonikolis (Greece)
5Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
6Luke Parker (Australia)
7Shane Louis Pheiffer (South Africa)

Men's Keirin - Round 1 Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Benjamin Edelin (France)
2Mohammad Daneshvarkhourram (Iran)
3Edgar Ismael Verdugo (Mexico)
4Kellan Alex Gouveris (South Africa)
5Muhd Arfy Qhairant Amran (Malaysia)
6Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)
RELAlex Paoli (Italy)

Men's Keirin - First round repechage - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Edgar Ismael Verdugo (Mexico)
2Dimitrios Koutsonikolis (Greece)
3Benjamin König (Germany)
4Lucas Solda (Argentina)
5Joakim Albert (Canada)
6Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)

Men's Keirin - First round repechage - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Max Niederlag (Germany)
2Julian Beccaglia (Argentina)
3Eoin Mullen (Ireland)
4Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
5Ryohei Taniguchi (Japan)
6Satoshi Okumura (Japan)

Men's Keirin - First round repechage - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
2Alex Paoli (Italy)
3Aleksej Semekha (Russia)
4Kaleb Koch (United States of America)
5Jakub Vyvoda (Czech Republic)
6Ihar Kaminski (Belarus)

Men's Keirin - First round repechage - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
2Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
3Sianglam Satjakul (Thailand)
4Javed Mounter (Barbados)
5Shane Louis Pheiffer (South Africa)
6Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)

Men's Keirin - First round repechage - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
2Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)
3Andriy Varyanytsya (Ukraine)
4Luke Parker (Australia)
5Egor Zapolnyy (Ukraine)
6Muhd Arfy Qhairant Amran (Malaysia)

Men's Keirin - First round repechage - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
2Davide Ceci (Italy)
3Mohammad Daneshvarkhourram (Iran)
4Kellan Alex Gouveris (South Africa)
5Aboulfazl Zarezadehmehrizi (Iran)
6Quincy Alexander (Trinidad & Tobago)

Men's Keirin - Second round - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
2Edgar Ismael Verdugo (Mexico)
3Julien Palma (France)
4Matthew Baranoski (United States of America)
5John Paul (Great Britain)
6Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)

Men's Keirin - Second round - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
2Benjamin Edelin (France)
3Max Niederlag (Germany)
4Timothy McMillan (Australia)
5Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
6Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)

Women's individual pursuit - qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mieke Kröger (Germany)0:02:27.117
2Georgia Williams (New Zealand)0:02:27.456
3Aleksandra Chekina (Russia)0:02:29.168
4Beatrice Bartelloni (Italy)0:02:30.558
5Emily Roper (Australia)0:02:30.681
6Irene Usabiaga Balerdi (Spain)0:02:30.791
7Alena Prokofyeva (Russia)0:02:30.814
8Georgina Wilson (New Zealand)0:02:31.226
9Georgia Baker (Australia)0:02:31.403
10Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)0:02:32.385
11Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Italy)0:02:33.735
12Allison Beveridge (Canada)0:02:34.643
13Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Poland)0:02:34.914
14Hyeonji Oh (Korea)0:02:35.570
15Lena Scheiner (Germany)0:02:35.870
16Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)0:02:36.523
17Sujeong Jeong (Korea)0:02:37.715
18Addyson Albershardt (United States of America)0:02:38.060
19Rimma Luchshenko (Kazakhstan)0:02:40.667
20Maryna Shmayankova (Belarus)0:02:42.540
21Caroline Baur (Switzerland)0:02:42.542
22Jaqueline Denny (United States of America)0:02:48.406
DNSKamilla Sofie Vallin (Denmark)

Latest on Cyclingnews