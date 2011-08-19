Niederlag tops men's sprint qualifying
Jennings takes early lead in women's omnium
Session 5: Junior Men - Sprint qualifying through 1/8 final, Omnium individual pursuit; Junior Women - Omnium Flying lap -
|1
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|0:00:09.899
|2
|Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.021
|3
|Julien Palma (France)
|0:00:10.146
|4
|Luke Parker (Australia)
|0:00:10.165
|5
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.175
|6
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.228
|7
|Jaron Gardiner (Australia)
|0:00:10.272
|8
|Benjamin Edelin (France)
|0:00:10.273
|9
|Timothy McMillan (Australia)
|0:00:10.281
|10
|Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
|0:00:10.378
|11
|Sianglam Satjakul (Thailand)
|0:00:10.379
|12
|Richard Aßmus (Germany)
|0:00:10.383
|13
|Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
|0:00:10.435
|14
|Quincy Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)
|0:00:10.439
|15
|Eoin Mullen (Ireland)
|0:00:10.446
|16
|Aleksej Semekha (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.451
|17
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
|0:00:10.468
|18
|Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.470
|19
|Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)
|0:00:10.491
|20
|Anthony Jacques (France)
|0:00:10.510
|21
|Matthew Baranoski (United States of America)
|0:00:10.550
|22
|Mateusz Lipa (Poland)
|0:00:10.583
|23
|Mauro Catellini (Italy)
|0:00:10.594
|24
|Jakub Vyvoda (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.623
|25
|Dimitrios Koutsonikolis (Greece)
|0:00:10.624
|26
|Satoshi Okumura (Japan)
|0:00:10.649
|27
|Nikolaos Pagonis (Greece)
|0:00:10.651
|28
|Mohammad Daneshvarkhourram (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:10.654
|29
|Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)
|0:00:10.656
|30
|Kellan Alex Gouveris (South Africa)
|0:00:10.677
|31
|Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.687
|32
|Muhd Arfy Qhairant Amran (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.693
|33
|Javed Mounter (Barbados)
|0:00:10.725
|34
|Joakim Albert (Canada)
|0:00:10.764
|35
|Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)
|0:00:10.773
|36
|Alex Paoli (Italy)
|0:00:10.774
|37
|Andriy Varyanytsya (Ukraine)
|0:00:10.839
|38
|Ihar Kaminski (Belarus)
|0:00:10.845
|39
|Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)
|0:00:10.848
|40
|Edgar Ismael Verdugo (Mexico)
|0:00:10.896
|41
|Ruben Sanchez Fortuny (Spain)
|0:00:10.905
|42
|Aboulfazl Zarezadehmehrizi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:10.923
|43
|Davide Ceci (Italy)
|0:00:10.937
|44
|Igor Evtushenko (Ukraine)
|0:00:10.944
|45
|Tomas Tesarik (Czech Republic)
|0:00:10.959
|46
|Lucas Solda (Argentina)
|0:00:10.982
|47
|Koji Tanaka (Japan)
|48
|Ryohei Taniguchi (Japan)
|0:00:11.030
|49
|Shane Louis Pheiffer (South Africa)
|0:00:11.131
|50
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|0:00:11.161
|51
|Egor Zapolnyy (Ukraine)
|0:00:11.307
|52
|Juan Pablo Serrano Esper (Argentina)
|0:00:11.372
|53
|Cuen Damon Holland (South Africa)
|0:00:11.379
|54
|Julian Beccaglia (Argentina)
|0:00:11.399
|55
|Gadow Ryan (United States of America)
|0:00:11.628
|1
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|0:00:10.985
|2
|Jakub Vyvoda (Czech Republic)
|1
|Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.952
|2
|Mauro Catellini (Italy)
|1
|Julien Palma (France)
|0:00:11.064
|2
|Mateusz Lipa (Poland)
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (United States of America)
|0:00:10.983
|2
|Luke Parker (Australia)
|1
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.117
|2
|Anthony Jacques (France)
|1
|Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)
|0:00:11.095
|2
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|1
|Jaron Gardiner (Australia)
|0:00:11.025
|2
|Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)
|1
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
|0:00:11.287
|2
|Benjamin Edelin (France)
|1
|Timothy McMillan (Australia)
|0:00:11.009
|2
|Aleksej Semekha (Russian Federation)
|1
|Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
|0:00:11.349
|2
|Eoin Mullen (Ireland)
|1
|Sianglam Satjakul (Thailand)
|0:00:11.086
|2
|Quincy Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)
|1
|Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
|0:00:11.429
|2
|Richard Aßmus (Germany)
|1
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|0:00:10.541
|2
|Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
|1
|Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.884
|2
|Sianglam Satjakul (Thailand)
|1
|Julien Palma (France)
|0:00:10.922
|2
|Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
|1
|Matthew Baranoski (United States of America)
|0:00:10.986
|2
|Timothy McMillan (Australia)
|1
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|0:00:11.238
|2
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
|1
|Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)
|0:00:11.350
|2
|Jaron Gardiner (Australia)
|1
|Jaron Gardiner (Australia)
|0:00:11.149
|2
|Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
|3
|Timothy McMillan (Australia)
|1
|Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
|0:00:11.057
|2
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
|3
|Sianglam Satjakul (Thailand)
|1
|Roman Ivlev (Russian Federation)
|0:03:21.905
|2
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|0:03:24.434
|3
|Caleb Ewan (Australia)
|0:03:24.851
|4
|Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)
|0:03:25.946
|5
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
|0:03:27.084
|6
|Niels Vanderaerden (Belgium)
|0:03:28.816
|7
|Mathew Lipscomb (United States of America)
|0:03:29.463
|8
|Niccolo' Bonifazio (Italy)
|0:03:29.758
|9
|Eryk Laton (Poland)
|0:03:30.701
|10
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|0:03:30.871
|11
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|0:03:32.263
|12
|Pascal Ackermann (Germany)
|0:03:32.317
|13
|Frank Pasche (Switzerland)
|0:03:32.572
|14
|Aleh Ahiyevich (Belarus)
|0:03:36.085
|15
|Fabrizio Von Nacher Suess (Mexico)
|0:03:36.701
|16
|Takuya Takushi (Japan)
|0:03:37.590
|17
|Roman Shevchuk (Ukraine)
|0:03:37.591
|18
|José Camilo Romero Alonso (Spain)
|0:03:38.866
|19
|Denis Golunov (Kazakhstan)
|0:03:38.969
|20
|Hamdan Hamidun (Malaysia)
|0:03:43.196
|21
|Gabriel Gutierrez (Argentina)
|0:03:43.756
|22
|Shahab Jadidleslami (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:03:50.876
|DNS
|Mathias Møller Nielsen (Denmark)
|1
|Taylah Jennings (Australia)
|0:00:19.728
|2
|Alina Bondarenko (Russian Federation)
|0:00:20.488
|3
|Sujeong Jeong (Korea)
|0:00:20.534
|4
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|0:00:20.685
|5
|Chiara Vannucci (Italy)
|0:00:20.757
|6
|Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)
|0:00:20.929
|7
|Lodewyks Steffi (Belgium)
|0:00:21.148
|8
|Sophie Williamson (New Zealand)
|0:00:21.218
|9
|Katarzyn Kirschenstein (Poland)
|0:00:21.268
|10
|Lisa Küllmer (Germany)
|0:00:21.474
|11
|Veranika Shukayeva (Belarus)
|0:00:22.054
|12
|Tannah Gracie Robinson (South Africa)
|0:00:22.160
|13
|Kate Wilson (United States of America)
|0:00:22.392
