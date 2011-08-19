Trending

Session 5: Junior Men - Sprint qualifying through 1/8 final, Omnium individual pursuit; Junior Women - Omnium Flying lap -

Men's Sprint - Qualifying
1Max Niederlag (Germany)0:00:09.899
2Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)0:00:10.021
3Julien Palma (France)0:00:10.146
4Luke Parker (Australia)0:00:10.165
5John Paul (Great Britain)0:00:10.175
6Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)0:00:10.228
7Jaron Gardiner (Australia)0:00:10.272
8Benjamin Edelin (France)0:00:10.273
9Timothy McMillan (Australia)0:00:10.281
10Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)0:00:10.378
11Sianglam Satjakul (Thailand)0:00:10.379
12Richard Aßmus (Germany)0:00:10.383
13Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)0:00:10.435
14Quincy Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)0:00:10.439
15Eoin Mullen (Ireland)0:00:10.446
16Aleksej Semekha (Russian Federation)0:00:10.451
17Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)0:00:10.468
18Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)0:00:10.470
19Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)0:00:10.491
20Anthony Jacques (France)0:00:10.510
21Matthew Baranoski (United States of America)0:00:10.550
22Mateusz Lipa (Poland)0:00:10.583
23Mauro Catellini (Italy)0:00:10.594
24Jakub Vyvoda (Czech Republic)0:00:10.623
25Dimitrios Koutsonikolis (Greece)0:00:10.624
26Satoshi Okumura (Japan)0:00:10.649
27Nikolaos Pagonis (Greece)0:00:10.651
28Mohammad Daneshvarkhourram (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:10.654
29Kim Van Leemput (Belgium)0:00:10.656
30Kellan Alex Gouveris (South Africa)0:00:10.677
31Robin Wagner (Czech Republic)0:00:10.687
32Muhd Arfy Qhairant Amran (Malaysia)0:00:10.693
33Javed Mounter (Barbados)0:00:10.725
34Joakim Albert (Canada)0:00:10.764
35Jose Moreno Sanchez (Spain)0:00:10.773
36Alex Paoli (Italy)0:00:10.774
37Andriy Varyanytsya (Ukraine)0:00:10.839
38Ihar Kaminski (Belarus)0:00:10.845
39Jair Tjon En Fa (Suriname)0:00:10.848
40Edgar Ismael Verdugo (Mexico)0:00:10.896
41Ruben Sanchez Fortuny (Spain)0:00:10.905
42Aboulfazl Zarezadehmehrizi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:10.923
43Davide Ceci (Italy)0:00:10.937
44Igor Evtushenko (Ukraine)0:00:10.944
45Tomas Tesarik (Czech Republic)0:00:10.959
46Lucas Solda (Argentina)0:00:10.982
47Koji Tanaka (Japan)
48Ryohei Taniguchi (Japan)0:00:11.030
49Shane Louis Pheiffer (South Africa)0:00:11.131
50Jennifer Valente (United States of America)0:00:11.161
51Egor Zapolnyy (Ukraine)0:00:11.307
52Juan Pablo Serrano Esper (Argentina)0:00:11.372
53Cuen Damon Holland (South Africa)0:00:11.379
54Julian Beccaglia (Argentina)0:00:11.399
55Gadow Ryan (United States of America)0:00:11.628

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Final: Heat 1
1Max Niederlag (Germany)0:00:10.985
2Jakub Vyvoda (Czech Republic)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Final: Heat 2
1Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)0:00:10.952
2Mauro Catellini (Italy)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Final: Heat 3
1Julien Palma (France)0:00:11.064
2Mateusz Lipa (Poland)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Final: Heat 4
1Matthew Baranoski (United States of America)0:00:10.983
2Luke Parker (Australia)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Final: Heat 5
1John Paul (Great Britain)0:00:11.117
2Anthony Jacques (France)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Final: Heat 6
1Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)0:00:11.095
2Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Final: Heat 7
1Jaron Gardiner (Australia)0:00:11.025
2Alexander Sharapov (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Final: Heat 8
1Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)0:00:11.287
2Benjamin Edelin (France)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Final: Heat 9
1Timothy McMillan (Australia)0:00:11.009
2Aleksej Semekha (Russian Federation)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Final: Heat 10
1Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)0:00:11.349
2Eoin Mullen (Ireland)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Final: Heat 11
1Sianglam Satjakul (Thailand)0:00:11.086
2Quincy Alexander (Trinidad and Tobago)

Men's Sprint - 1/16 Final: Heat 12
1Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)0:00:11.429
2Richard Aßmus (Germany)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 1
1Max Niederlag (Germany)0:00:10.541
2Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 2
1Nikita Shurshin (Russian Federation)0:00:10.884
2Sianglam Satjakul (Thailand)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 3
1Julien Palma (France)0:00:10.922
2Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 4
1Matthew Baranoski (United States of America)0:00:10.986
2Timothy McMillan (Australia)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 5
1John Paul (Great Britain)0:00:11.238
2Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Final: Heat 6
1Adrian Opasewicz (Poland)0:00:11.350
2Jaron Gardiner (Australia)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Repechage: Heat 1
1Jaron Gardiner (Australia)0:00:11.149
2Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
3Timothy McMillan (Australia)

Men's Sprint - 1/8 Repechage: Heat 2
1Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)0:00:11.057
2Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
3Sianglam Satjakul (Thailand)

Men's Omnium - Individual Pursuit
1Roman Ivlev (Russian Federation)0:03:21.905
2Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)0:03:24.434
3Caleb Ewan (Australia)0:03:24.851
4Ondrej Rybin (Czech Republic)0:03:25.946
5Ahmet Orken (Turkey)0:03:27.084
6Niels Vanderaerden (Belgium)0:03:28.816
7Mathew Lipscomb (United States of America)0:03:29.463
8Niccolo' Bonifazio (Italy)0:03:29.758
9Eryk Laton (Poland)0:03:30.701
10Thomas Boudat (France)0:03:30.871
11Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)0:03:32.263
12Pascal Ackermann (Germany)0:03:32.317
13Frank Pasche (Switzerland)0:03:32.572
14Aleh Ahiyevich (Belarus)0:03:36.085
15Fabrizio Von Nacher Suess (Mexico)0:03:36.701
16Takuya Takushi (Japan)0:03:37.590
17Roman Shevchuk (Ukraine)0:03:37.591
18José Camilo Romero Alonso (Spain)0:03:38.866
19Denis Golunov (Kazakhstan)0:03:38.969
20Hamdan Hamidun (Malaysia)0:03:43.196
21Gabriel Gutierrez (Argentina)0:03:43.756
22Shahab Jadidleslami (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:03:50.876
DNSMathias Møller Nielsen (Denmark)

Women's Omnium - Flying Lap
1Taylah Jennings (Australia)0:00:19.728
2Alina Bondarenko (Russian Federation)0:00:20.488
3Sujeong Jeong (Korea)0:00:20.534
4Allison Beveridge (Canada)0:00:20.685
5Chiara Vannucci (Italy)0:00:20.757
6Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)0:00:20.929
7Lodewyks Steffi (Belgium)0:00:21.148
8Sophie Williamson (New Zealand)0:00:21.218
9Katarzyn Kirschenstein (Poland)0:00:21.268
10Lisa Küllmer (Germany)0:00:21.474
11Veranika Shukayeva (Belarus)0:00:22.054
12Tannah Gracie Robinson (South Africa)0:00:22.160
13Kate Wilson (United States of America)0:00:22.392

