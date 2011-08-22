Voynova sets new world record in time trial
Australia finishes on top of medal tally with six gold
Session 10: Junior Men - Keirin final, Madison final; Junior Women - Individual pursuit final, 500m time trial final -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Julien Palma (France)
|2
|Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
|3
|Edgar Ismael Verdugo (Mexico)
|4
|Benjamin Edelin (France)
|5
|Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
|REL
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Matthew Baranoski (United States of America)
|8
|Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
|9
|Timothy McMillan (Australia)
|10
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|11
|Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
|12
|Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mieke Kröger (Germany)
|0:02:27.113
|2
|Georgia Williams (New Zealand)
|0:02:28.714
|3
|Aleksandra Chekina (Russia)
|0:02:27.125
|4
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Italy)
|0:02:31.299
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anastasiya Voynova (Russia)
|0:00:34.768
|2
|Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)
|0:00:35.687
|3
|Daria Shmeleva (Russia)
|0:00:35.949
|4
|Stephenie McKenzie (New Zealand)
|0:00:36.333
|5
|Gabriele Jankute (Lithuania)
|0:00:36.355
|6
|Adele Sylvester (Australia)
|0:00:36.799
|7
|Sunyoung Cho (Korea)
|0:00:36.882
|8
|Urszula Los (Poland)
|0:00:37.288
|9
|Monika Kendziora (Germany)
|0:00:37.295
|10
|Deborah Coronel (Argentina)
|0:00:37.510
|11
|Paige Paterson (New Zealand)
|0:00:37.716
|12
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|0:00:37.926
|13
|Mar Manrique Villena (Spain)
|0:00:37.962
|14
|Allee Proud (Australia)
|0:00:38.036
|15
|Dominika Borkowska (Poland)
|0:00:38.232
|16
|Maryia Haletskaya (Belarus)
|0:00:38.556
|17
|Chloe Chepigin (United States of America)
|0:00:38.679
|18
|Maria Paz Vicencio Bravo (Chile)
|0:00:39.600
|19
|Audrey Labrie (Canada)
|0:00:40.549
|20
|Ilonka Jara Cortes (Chile)
|0:00:41.355
