Results

Men's keirin - final
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Julien Palma (France)
2Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
3Edgar Ismael Verdugo (Mexico)
4Benjamin Edelin (France)
5Matthew Rotherham (Great Britain)
RELMax Niederlag (Germany)

Men's keirin - final 7-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Matthew Baranoski (United States of America)
8Jose Miguel Caldentey Cabezas (Spain)
9Timothy McMillan (Australia)
10John Paul (Great Britain)
11Stylianos Angelidis (Greece)
12Lucjusz Kardas (Poland)

Women's Individual Pursuit - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mieke Kröger (Germany)0:02:27.113
2Georgia Williams (New Zealand)0:02:28.714
3Aleksandra Chekina (Russia)0:02:27.125
4Beatrice Bartelloni (Italy)0:02:31.299

Women's 500m time trial - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anastasiya Voynova (Russia)0:00:34.768
2Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)0:00:35.687
3Daria Shmeleva (Russia)0:00:35.949
4Stephenie McKenzie (New Zealand)0:00:36.333
5Gabriele Jankute (Lithuania)0:00:36.355
6Adele Sylvester (Australia)0:00:36.799
7Sunyoung Cho (Korea)0:00:36.882
8Urszula Los (Poland)0:00:37.288
9Monika Kendziora (Germany)0:00:37.295
10Deborah Coronel (Argentina)0:00:37.510
11Paige Paterson (New Zealand)0:00:37.716
12Jennifer Valente (United States of America)0:00:37.926
13Mar Manrique Villena (Spain)0:00:37.962
14Allee Proud (Australia)0:00:38.036
15Dominika Borkowska (Poland)0:00:38.232
16Maryia Haletskaya (Belarus)0:00:38.556
17Chloe Chepigin (United States of America)0:00:38.679
18Maria Paz Vicencio Bravo (Chile)0:00:39.600
19Audrey Labrie (Canada)0:00:40.549
20Ilonka Jara Cortes (Chile)0:00:41.355

