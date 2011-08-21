Trending

Jennings anihilates competition to claim women's omnium crown

Park wins individual pursuit title for Korea

Session 8: Junior Men - Sprint final, Individual pursuit final, Points race final; Junior Women - Omnium scratch race and 500m time trial, Keirin final -

Men's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 1: Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Paul (Great Britain)0:00:10.840
2Max Niederlag (Germany)

Men's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 1: Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Palma (France)0:00:10.818
2Nikita Shurshin (Russia)

Men's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 2: Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Niederlag (Germany)0:00:10.963
2John Paul (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 2: Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikita Shurshin (Russia)0:00:10.495
2Julien Palma (France)

Men's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 3: Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Paul (Great Britain)0:00:10.726
DNQMax Niederlag (Germany)

Men's Sprint - Semifinal Heat 3: Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Palma (France)0:00:10.734
2Nikita Shurshin (Russia)

Men's Sprint - Gold Medal Round: Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Paul (Great Britain)0:00:10.753
2Julien Palma (France)

Men's Sprint - Gold Medal Round: Race 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Paul (Great Britain)0:00:10.533
2Julien Palma (France)

Men's Sprint - Bronze Medal Round: Race 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Niederlag (Germany)0:00:10.798
2Nikita Shurshin (Russia)

Men's Sprint - Bronze Medal Round: Race2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Niederlag (Germany)0:00:10.805
2Nikita Shurshin (Russia)

Men's Individual Pursuit - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sanghoon Park (Korea)0:03:20.263
2Moritz Schaffner (Germany)0:03:21.270
3Jackson Law (Australia)0:03:22.530
4Alexander Morgan (Australia)0:03:25.274

Men's Points Race - Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Domenic Weinstein (Germany)37pts
2Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)36
3Alex Frame (New Zealand)33
4Théry Schir (Switzerland)33
5Alexey Kourbatov (Russia)31
6Ahmet Orken (Turkey)29
7Jack Cummings (Australia)29
8Roman Lucishyn (Ukraine)24
9Mateusz Trepkowski (Poland)7
10Julio Amores Palacios (Spain)5
11Matteo Alban (Italy)5
12Pazylbek Zhaksylyk (Kazakhstan)5
13Yoan Verardo (France)5
14Raman Ramanau (Belarus)4
15Jonas Rickaert (Belgium)4
16Sanghoon Park (Korea)3
17Jan Kraus (Czeech Republic)1
18Genki Kubota (Japan)1
19Daniel Jacobus Stroebel (South Africa)
20Shahab Jadidoleslami (Iran)
21Vasileios Tsopouroglou (Greece)
22Simon Bigum (Denmark)
23Orozco Lucas Gaday (Argentina)
24Kyle Buckosky (Canada)
25Anderew Lanier (United States of America)
DNFJosé Alfredo Aguirre (Mexico)

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Taylah Jennings (Australia)
2Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Poland)
3Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)
4Alina Bondarenko (Russia)
5Lisa Küllmer (Germany)
6Allison Beveridge (Canada)
7Chiara Vannucci (Italy)
8Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)
9Veranika Shukayeva (Belarus)
10Sophie Williamson (New Zealand)
11Kate Wilson (United States of America)
12Sujeong Jeong (Korea)
13Tannah Gracie Robinson (South Africa)

Women's Omnium - 500m Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylah Jennings (Australia)0:00:36.838
2Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Poland)0:00:37.423
3Allison Beveridge (Canada)0:00:38.195
4Alina Bondarenko (Russia)0:00:38.312
5Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)0:00:38.474
6Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)0:00:38.608
7Chiara Vannucci (Italy)0:00:38.791
8Tannah Gracie Robinson (South Africa)0:00:39.032
9Lisa Küllmer (Germany)0:00:39.444
10Sujeong Jeong (Korea)0:00:39.671
11Sophie Williamson (New Zealand)0:00:39.912
12Veranika Shukayeva (Belarus)0:00:40.904
13Kate Wilson (United States of America)0:00:41.139

Women's Omnium - Final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylah Jennings (Australia)6pts
2Alina Bondarenko (Russia)18
3Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)28
4Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)35
5Allison Beveridge (Canada)36
6Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Poland)36
7Chiara Vannucci (Italy)37
8Lisa Küllmer (Germany)43
9Sujeong Jeong (Korea)48
10Sophie Williamson (New Zealand)53
11Tannah Gracie Robinson (South Africa)66
12Veranika Shukayeva (Belarus)66
13Kate Wilson (United States of America)74

Women's Keirin - Final 1st-6th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiya Voynova (Russia)
2Stephenie McKenzie (New Zealand)
3Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
4Adele Sylvester (Australia)
5Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)
6Tamara Balabolina (Russia)

Women's Keirin - Final 7th-12th
#Rider Name (Country) Team
7Stella Tomassini (Itaky)
8Sunyoung Cho (Korea)
9Lisa Gamba (Italy)
10Dominika Borkowska (Poland)
11Paige Paterson (New Zealand)
12Gabriele Jankute (Lithuania)

