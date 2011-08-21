Jennings anihilates competition to claim women's omnium crown
Park wins individual pursuit title for Korea
Session 8: Junior Men - Sprint final, Individual pursuit final, Points race final; Junior Women - Omnium scratch race and 500m time trial, Keirin final -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.840
|2
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Palma (France)
|0:00:10.818
|2
|Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|0:00:10.963
|2
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
|0:00:10.495
|2
|Julien Palma (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.726
|DNQ
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Palma (France)
|0:00:10.734
|2
|Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.753
|2
|Julien Palma (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Paul (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.533
|2
|Julien Palma (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|0:00:10.798
|2
|Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Niederlag (Germany)
|0:00:10.805
|2
|Nikita Shurshin (Russia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sanghoon Park (Korea)
|0:03:20.263
|2
|Moritz Schaffner (Germany)
|0:03:21.270
|3
|Jackson Law (Australia)
|0:03:22.530
|4
|Alexander Morgan (Australia)
|0:03:25.274
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Domenic Weinstein (Germany)
|37
|pts
|2
|Mher Mkrtchyan (Armenia)
|36
|3
|Alex Frame (New Zealand)
|33
|4
|Théry Schir (Switzerland)
|33
|5
|Alexey Kourbatov (Russia)
|31
|6
|Ahmet Orken (Turkey)
|29
|7
|Jack Cummings (Australia)
|29
|8
|Roman Lucishyn (Ukraine)
|24
|9
|Mateusz Trepkowski (Poland)
|7
|10
|Julio Amores Palacios (Spain)
|5
|11
|Matteo Alban (Italy)
|5
|12
|Pazylbek Zhaksylyk (Kazakhstan)
|5
|13
|Yoan Verardo (France)
|5
|14
|Raman Ramanau (Belarus)
|4
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Belgium)
|4
|16
|Sanghoon Park (Korea)
|3
|17
|Jan Kraus (Czeech Republic)
|1
|18
|Genki Kubota (Japan)
|1
|19
|Daniel Jacobus Stroebel (South Africa)
|20
|Shahab Jadidoleslami (Iran)
|21
|Vasileios Tsopouroglou (Greece)
|22
|Simon Bigum (Denmark)
|23
|Orozco Lucas Gaday (Argentina)
|24
|Kyle Buckosky (Canada)
|25
|Anderew Lanier (United States of America)
|DNF
|José Alfredo Aguirre (Mexico)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Taylah Jennings (Australia)
|2
|Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Poland)
|3
|Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)
|4
|Alina Bondarenko (Russia)
|5
|Lisa Küllmer (Germany)
|6
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|7
|Chiara Vannucci (Italy)
|8
|Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)
|9
|Veranika Shukayeva (Belarus)
|10
|Sophie Williamson (New Zealand)
|11
|Kate Wilson (United States of America)
|12
|Sujeong Jeong (Korea)
|13
|Tannah Gracie Robinson (South Africa)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylah Jennings (Australia)
|0:00:36.838
|2
|Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Poland)
|0:00:37.423
|3
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|0:00:38.195
|4
|Alina Bondarenko (Russia)
|0:00:38.312
|5
|Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)
|0:00:38.474
|6
|Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)
|0:00:38.608
|7
|Chiara Vannucci (Italy)
|0:00:38.791
|8
|Tannah Gracie Robinson (South Africa)
|0:00:39.032
|9
|Lisa Küllmer (Germany)
|0:00:39.444
|10
|Sujeong Jeong (Korea)
|0:00:39.671
|11
|Sophie Williamson (New Zealand)
|0:00:39.912
|12
|Veranika Shukayeva (Belarus)
|0:00:40.904
|13
|Kate Wilson (United States of America)
|0:00:41.139
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylah Jennings (Australia)
|6
|pts
|2
|Alina Bondarenko (Russia)
|18
|3
|Ingrid Drexel (Mexico)
|28
|4
|Steffi Lodewyks (Belgium)
|35
|5
|Allison Beveridge (Canada)
|36
|6
|Katarzyna Kirschenstein (Poland)
|36
|7
|Chiara Vannucci (Italy)
|37
|8
|Lisa Küllmer (Germany)
|43
|9
|Sujeong Jeong (Korea)
|48
|10
|Sophie Williamson (New Zealand)
|53
|11
|Tannah Gracie Robinson (South Africa)
|66
|12
|Veranika Shukayeva (Belarus)
|66
|13
|Kate Wilson (United States of America)
|74
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiya Voynova (Russia)
|2
|Stephenie McKenzie (New Zealand)
|3
|Jennifer Valente (United States of America)
|4
|Adele Sylvester (Australia)
|5
|Victoria Williamson (Great Britain)
|6
|Tamara Balabolina (Russia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|7
|Stella Tomassini (Itaky)
|8
|Sunyoung Cho (Korea)
|9
|Lisa Gamba (Italy)
|10
|Dominika Borkowska (Poland)
|11
|Paige Paterson (New Zealand)
|12
|Gabriele Jankute (Lithuania)
