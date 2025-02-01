Cyclo-cross World Championships: Three-in-a-row for Fem van Empel after hard-fought victory against Lucinda Brand in elite women's race

1-2-3 for the Netherlands as Puck Pieterse secures the bronze medal in Liévin

LIEVIN FRANCE FEBRUARY 01 Gold medalist Fem Van Empel of Netherlands celebrates winning after the 76th UCI CycloCross World Championships 2025 Womens Elite on February 01 2025 in Lievin France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Gold medalist Fem Van Empel of Netherlands celebrates winning after the 76th UCI CycloCross World Championships 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fem van Empel made it a hat-trick of elite Cyclo-cross World Championship titles after coming back from a late attack by Lucinda Brand to take victory in Liévin, France, on Saturday. Puck Pieterse rounded out the podium in third place for an all-Dutch podium.

