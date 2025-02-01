Cyclo-cross World Championships: Three-in-a-row for Fem van Empel after hard-fought victory against Lucinda Brand in elite women's race
1-2-3 for the Netherlands as Puck Pieterse secures the bronze medal in Liévin
Fem van Empel made it a hat-trick of elite Cyclo-cross World Championship titles after coming back from a late attack by Lucinda Brand to take victory in Liévin, France, on Saturday. Puck Pieterse rounded out the podium in third place for an all-Dutch podium.
The much-awaited battle between the Dutch rivals transpired into an intriguing contest, which was decided in the final moments of the elite women's six-lap race.
Brand powered away while Van Empel was taking a bike change on the penultimate lap, which put Van Empel under severe pressure ahead of the closing lap of the race.
However, 22-year-old Van Empel used her running speed and strength on the steep climbs to claw back on the final lap.
The rivals went side-by-side and traded blows in the closing stages as they charged through the last technical sections.
However, a mistake by Brand coming into the final tarmac finish gave Van Empel the advantage she required to take a slender victory.
Completing an all-Dutch podium, Pieterse gave everything to challenge her other two rivals in the opening stages.
However, from the midway point, Pieterse was distanced and was left struggling a dozen seconds behind her rivals before losing time in the closing stages to finish third 1:09 behind.
Meanwhile, Van Empel was able to ride a finishing mud mound as Brand stalled to force her winning margin. “I didn’t realise that I’d won the race [coming into the tarmac finish] because I needed to go really deep,” said Van Empel.
“Mentally, it was quite hard after last weekend [two results off the podium]; this is quite emotional.
"Lucinda (Brand) was a great competitor today, respect to her, she rode a very good season.
“I’m happy for her as well for her podium finish and Puck coming in third place, we [the Netherlands] did a very good job."
Van Empel also noted the changing weather and course conditions in the days leading up to the race, which made for unpredictable racing.
“In the last few days, the course changed every day, and it was difficult as it changed after the recon this morning. It’s always tricky in the race to see how the course is, but after a few laps, you know the course well, and you need to find some points where you are better than the rest. I expected before the race that it might be a hard battle, and it was.”
Results
