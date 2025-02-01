Cyclo-cross World Championships: Three-in-a-row for Fem van Empel after hard-fought victory against Lucinda Brand in elite women's race

Image 1 of 17 Gold medalist Fem Van Empel of Netherlands celebrates winning after the 76th UCI CycloCross World Championships 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images) The Dutch women's team dominate the opening lap of the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Lucinda Brand pictured in action during the women elite race2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton competing during the elite women's race at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Fem Van Empel and Lucinda Brand during the elite women's race at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Inge Van der Heijden at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Marion Norbert Riberolle in the elite women's race at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Helene Clauzel of France in the elite women's race at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Blanka Vas of Hungary in the elite women's race at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Blanka Vas of Hungary in the elite women's race at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Lucinda Brand of Netherlands in the elite women's race at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Fem Van Empel in the elite women's race at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Dutch rider Lucinda Brand in the elite women's race at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Puck Pieterse in the elite women's race at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Lucinda Brand and Fem Van Empel on the final lap of the elite women's race at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Winner Fem van Empel watches her teammate and silver medalist Lucinda Brand cross the finish line in Liévin, France (Image credit: Getty Images) Lucinda Brand pictured on the podium after the women elite race after securing the silver medal at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fem van Empel made it a hat-trick of elite Cyclo-cross World Championship titles after coming back from a late attack by Lucinda Brand to take victory in Liévin, France, on Saturday. Puck Pieterse rounded out the podium in third place for an all-Dutch podium.

The much-awaited battle between the Dutch rivals transpired into an intriguing contest, which was decided in the final moments of the elite women's six-lap race.

Brand powered away while Van Empel was taking a bike change on the penultimate lap, which put Van Empel under severe pressure ahead of the closing lap of the race.

However, 22-year-old Van Empel used her running speed and strength on the steep climbs to claw back on the final lap.

The rivals went side-by-side and traded blows in the closing stages as they charged through the last technical sections.

However, a mistake by Brand coming into the final tarmac finish gave Van Empel the advantage she required to take a slender victory.

Completing an all-Dutch podium, Pieterse gave everything to challenge her other two rivals in the opening stages.

However, from the midway point, Pieterse was distanced and was left struggling a dozen seconds behind her rivals before losing time in the closing stages to finish third 1:09 behind.

Meanwhile, Van Empel was able to ride a finishing mud mound as Brand stalled to force her winning margin. “I didn’t realise that I’d won the race [coming into the tarmac finish] because I needed to go really deep,” said Van Empel.

“Mentally, it was quite hard after last weekend [two results off the podium]; this is quite emotional.

"Lucinda (Brand) was a great competitor today, respect to her, she rode a very good season.

“I’m happy for her as well for her podium finish and Puck coming in third place, we [the Netherlands] did a very good job."

Van Empel also noted the changing weather and course conditions in the days leading up to the race, which made for unpredictable racing.

“In the last few days, the course changed every day, and it was difficult as it changed after the recon this morning. It’s always tricky in the race to see how the course is, but after a few laps, you know the course well, and you need to find some points where you are better than the rest. I expected before the race that it might be a hard battle, and it was.”

More to come...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling