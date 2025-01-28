Cyclocross World Championships loses major favourite as injured Marianne Vos pulls out

Eight-times cyclocross world champion Marianne Vos will not be taking part in this year's battle for the rainbow jersey this weekend in Lievín, France, due to a slower-than-hoped-for recovery from a race injury.

The 37-year-old Dutchwoman hurt one of her calves when she fell during the Maasmechelen World Cup race on January 25. According to a Dutch Federation press release, despite some improvement, she has not yet fully recovered.

