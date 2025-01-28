Cyclocross World Championships loses major favourite as injured Marianne Vos pulls out

Eight-times cyclocross world champion Marianne Vos will not be taking part in this year's battle for the rainbow jersey this weekend in Lievín, France, due to a slower-than-hoped-for recovery from a race injury.

The 37-year-old Dutchwoman hurt one of her calves when she fell during the Maasmechelen World Cup race on January 25. According to a Dutch Federation press release, despite some improvement, she has not yet fully recovered.

"In order not to take any risks and because this injury makes running difficult, it was decided that Marianne will skip this World Championship," the Federation statement said.

"Of course, we find this incredibly unfortunate," said national coach Gerben de Knegt. "As an eight-time world champion, we would have liked to see Marianne try for a new title, although we knew it would be difficult after her fall. We wish Marianne a speedy recovery!"

Vos will be replaced by Aniek van Alphen for the race, the statement added.

Even without Vos, the Dutch women's line-up is still one of the strongest this weekend. It includes double defending champion Fem van Empel, former rainbow jerseys Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, Lucinda Brand, and multiple podium finisher Puck Pieterse.

The Netherlands currently boasts 14 gold medals in their nation's palmarès in the race, 10 more than second-placed Germany, including the last five editions.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, the loss of a star figure like Vos, who has eight gold Cyclo-cross World Championships medals – the current all-time record for a single rider in both men's and women's categories – can hardly fail to be noticed, particularly as the news of her withdrawal comes in the final countdown to this year's race.