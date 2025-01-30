Heavy rainfall in Liévin closes parts of Cyclo-cross Worlds course ahead of warm-up session

By
published

Changing weather could lead to unpredictable racing in France

A training session ahead of the cyclocross World Championship in Lievin, France
A training session ahead of the cyclocross World Championship in Lievin, France (Image credit: Getty Images)

An international field has arrived in Liévin to compete at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships (January 31-February 2), the Team Relay taking place on Friday and racing continuing with the men's and women's junior, under-23 and elite divisions throughout the weekend.

On Thursday morning, however, parts of the course were closed due to heavy rainfall, which disrupted some of the riders' plans to preview the circuit ahead of the event.

