Cyclocross World Champions

French riders Jean Robic, Roger Rondeaux and André Dufraisse were the first riders to take the title at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in the first decade after the event was created in 1950. Since the mid-1960s, however, the Belgians have won the most titles.

However, it has been Dutch rider Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) who is the most successful after taking her eight elite world title in 2022 to surpass the record previously held by her and Erik De Vlaeminck.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is the only active rider with four world titles. The Dutchman took his first elite title in 2015 but was bested the next three years by Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

Van der Poel took over from 2019-2021 before both riders skipped the 2022 Worlds in Fayetteville, won by Tom Pidcock. While the Briton will not race the 2023 championship, both Van Aert and Van der Poel are favourites to add to their record.

Belgian Sanne Cant also has three titles but will not compete at Worlds this year, having not been competitive against the powerful Dutch women. Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) was the first women's world champion and won four between 2000 and 2008.

This season, Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma), Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) have taken over as the top women from Lucinda Brand, who was injured early in the season, and Vos, who hasn't quite had the level of last year.

Other races have been added over the years, with junior men getting a title in 1979, under-23 men in 1996, under-23 women in 2016 and junior women in 2020.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite Men Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2022 Tom Pidcock (GBr) 2021 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) 2020 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) 2019 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) 2018 Wout van Aert (Bel) 2017 Wout van Aert (Bel) 2016 Wout van Aert (Bel) 2015 Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) 2014 Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) 2013 Sven Nys (Bel) 2012 Niels Albert (Bel) 2011 Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) 2010 Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) 2009 Niels Albert (Bel) 2008 Lars Boom (Ned) 2007 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) 2006 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) 2005 Sven Nys (Bel) 2004 Bart Wellens (Bel) 2003 Bart Wellens (Bel) 2002 Mario De Clercq (Bel) 2001 Erwin Vervecken (Bel) 2000 Richard Groenendaal (Ned) 1999 Mario De Clercq (Bel) 1998 Mario De Clercq (Bel) 1997 Daniele Pontoni (Ita) 1996 Adri van der Poel (Ned) 1995 Dieter Runkel (Swi) 1994 Paul Herygers (Bel) 1993 Dominique Arnould (Fra) 1992 Mike Kluge (Ger) 1991 Radomír Šimůnek (Cze) 1990 Henk Baars (Ned) 1989 Danny De Bie (Bel) 1988 Pascal Richard (Swi) 1987 Klaus-Peter Thaler (Ger) 1986 Albert Zweifel (Swi) 1985 Klaus-Peter Thaler (Ger) 1984 Roland Liboton (Bel) 1983 Roland Liboton (Bel) 1982 Roland Liboton (Bel) 1981 Hennie Stamsnijder (Ned) 1980 Roland Liboton (Bel) 1979 Albert Zweifel (Swi) 1978 Albert Zweifel (Swi) 1977 Albert Zweifel (Swi) 1976 Albert Zweifel (Swi) 1975 Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel) 1974 Albert Van Damme (Bel) 1973 Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel) 1972 Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel) 1971 Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel) 1970 Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel) 1969 Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel) 1968 Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel) 1967 Renato Longo (Ita) 1966 Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel) 1965 Renato Longo (Ita) 1964 Renato Longo (Ita) 1963 Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger) 1962 Renato Longo (Ita) 1961 Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger) 1960 Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger) 1959 Renato Longo (Ita) 1958 André Dufraisse (Fra) 1957 André Dufraisse (Fra) 1956 André Dufraisse (Fra) 1955 André Dufraisse (Fra) 1954 André Dufraisse (Fra) 1953 Roger Rondeaux (Fra) 1952 Roger Rondeaux (Fra) 1951 Roger Rondeaux (Fra) 1950 Jean Robic (Fra)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite Women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2022 Marianne Vos (Ned) 2021 Lucinda Brand (Ned) 2020 Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) 2019 Sanne Cant (Bel) 2018 Sanne Cant (Bel) 2017 Sanne Cant (Bel) 2016 Thalita de Jong (Ned) 2015 Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Fra) 2014 Marianne Vos (Ned) 2013 Marianne Vos (Ned) 2012 Marianne Vos (Ned) 2011 Marianne Vos (Ned) 2010 Marianne Vos (Ned) 2009 Marianne Vos (Ned) 2008 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) 2007 Maryline Salvetat (Fra) 2006 Marianne Vos (Ned) 2005 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) 2004 Laurence Leboucher (Fra) 2003 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) 2002 Laurence Leboucher (Fra) 2001 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) 2000 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Under-23 Men Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2022 Joran Wyseure (Bel) 2021 Pim Ronhaar (Ned) 2020 Ryan Kamp (Ned) 2019 Tom Pidcock (GBr) 2018 Eli Iserbyt (Bel) 2017 Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) 2016 Eli Iserbyt (Bel) 2015 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) 2014 Wout Van Aert (Bel) 2013 Mike Teunissen (Ned) 2012 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) 2011 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) 2010 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) 2009 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) 2008 Niels Albert (Bel) 2007 Lars Boom (Ned) 2006 Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) 2005 Zdeněk Štybar (Cze) 2004 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) 2003 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) 2002 Thijs Verhagen (Ned) 2001 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) 2000 Bart Wellens (Bel) 1999 Bart Wellens (Bel) 1998 Sven Nys (Bel) 1997 Sven Nys (Bel) 1996 Miguel Martinez (Fra)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Under-23 Women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2022 Puck Pieterse (Ned) 2021 Fem van Empel (Ned) 2020 Marion Norbert-Riberolle (Fra) 2019 Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 2018 Evie Richards (GBr) 2017 Annemarie Worst (Ned) 2016 Evie Richards (GBr)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Junior Women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 2022 Zoe Backstedt (GBr) 2021 Not held due to Covid-19 2020 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)