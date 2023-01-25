Cyclocross World Champions

French riders Jean Robic, Roger Rondeaux and André Dufraisse were the first riders to take the title at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships in the first decade after the event was created in 1950. Since the mid-1960s, however, the Belgians have won the most titles.

However, it has been Dutch rider Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) who is the most successful after taking her eight elite world title in 2022 to surpass the record previously held by her and Erik De Vlaeminck.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) is the only active rider with four world titles. The Dutchman took his first elite title in 2015 but was bested the next three years by Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

Van der Poel took over from 2019-2021 before both riders skipped the 2022 Worlds in Fayetteville, won by Tom Pidcock. While the Briton will not race the 2023 championship, both Van Aert and Van der Poel are favourites to add to their record.

Belgian Sanne Cant also has three titles but will not compete at Worlds this year, having not been competitive against the powerful Dutch women. Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany) was the first women's world champion and won four between 2000 and 2008.

This season, Fem van Empel (Jumbo-Visma), Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) have taken over as the top women from Lucinda Brand, who was injured early in the season, and Vos, who hasn't quite had the level of last year.

Other races have been added over the years, with junior men getting a title in 1979,  under-23 men in 1996, under-23 women in 2016 and junior women in 2020.

Elite Men
2022Tom Pidcock (GBr)
2021Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
2020Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
2019Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
2018Wout van Aert (Bel)
2017Wout van Aert (Bel)
2016Wout van Aert (Bel)
2015Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
2014Zdeněk Štybar (Cze)
2013Sven Nys (Bel)
2012Niels Albert (Bel)
2011Zdeněk Štybar (Cze)
2010Zdeněk Štybar (Cze)
2009Niels Albert (Bel)
2008Lars Boom (Ned)
2007Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
2006Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
2005Sven Nys (Bel)
2004Bart Wellens (Bel)
2003Bart Wellens (Bel)
2002Mario De Clercq (Bel)
2001Erwin Vervecken (Bel)
2000Richard Groenendaal (Ned)
1999Mario De Clercq (Bel)
1998Mario De Clercq (Bel)
1997Daniele Pontoni (Ita)
1996Adri van der Poel (Ned)
1995Dieter Runkel (Swi)
1994Paul Herygers (Bel)
1993Dominique Arnould (Fra)
1992Mike Kluge (Ger)
1991Radomír Šimůnek (Cze)
1990Henk Baars (Ned)
1989Danny De Bie (Bel)
1988Pascal Richard (Swi)
1987Klaus-Peter Thaler (Ger)
1986Albert Zweifel (Swi)
1985Klaus-Peter Thaler (Ger)
1984Roland Liboton (Bel)
1983Roland Liboton (Bel)
1982Roland Liboton (Bel)
1981Hennie Stamsnijder (Ned)
1980Roland Liboton (Bel)
1979Albert Zweifel (Swi)
1978Albert Zweifel (Swi)
1977Albert Zweifel (Swi)
1976Albert Zweifel (Swi)
1975Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1974Albert Van Damme (Bel)
1973Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1972Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1971Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1970Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1969Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1968Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1967Renato Longo (Ita)
1966Erik De Vlaeminck (Bel)
1965Renato Longo (Ita)
1964Renato Longo (Ita)
1963Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger)
1962Renato Longo (Ita)
1961Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger)
1960Rolf Wolfshohl (Ger)
1959Renato Longo (Ita)
1958André Dufraisse (Fra)
1957André Dufraisse (Fra)
1956André Dufraisse (Fra)
1955André Dufraisse (Fra)
1954André Dufraisse (Fra)
1953Roger Rondeaux (Fra)
1952Roger Rondeaux (Fra)
1951Roger Rondeaux (Fra)
1950Jean Robic (Fra)
Elite Women
2022Marianne Vos (Ned)
2021Lucinda Brand (Ned)
2020Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned)
2019Sanne Cant (Bel)
2018Sanne Cant (Bel)
2017Sanne Cant (Bel)
2016Thalita de Jong (Ned)
2015Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Fra)
2014Marianne Vos (Ned)
2013Marianne Vos (Ned)
2012Marianne Vos (Ned)
2011Marianne Vos (Ned)
2010Marianne Vos (Ned)
2009Marianne Vos (Ned)
2008Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
2007Maryline Salvetat (Fra)
2006Marianne Vos (Ned)
2005Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
2004Laurence Leboucher (Fra)
2003Daphny van den Brand (Ned)
2002Laurence Leboucher (Fra)
2001Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
2000Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger)
Under-23 Men
2022Joran Wyseure (Bel)
2021Pim Ronhaar (Ned)
2020Ryan Kamp (Ned)
2019Tom Pidcock (GBr)
2018Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
2017Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned)
2016Eli Iserbyt (Bel)
2015Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
2014Wout Van Aert (Bel)
2013Mike Teunissen (Ned)
2012Lars Van der Haar (Ned)
2011Lars Van der Haar (Ned)
2010Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)
2009Philipp Walsleben (Ger)
2008Niels Albert (Bel)
2007Lars Boom (Ned)
2006Zdeněk Štybar (Cze)
2005Zdeněk Štybar (Cze)
2004Kevin Pauwels (Bel)
2003Enrico Franzoi (Ita)
2002Thijs Verhagen (Ned)
2001Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)
2000Bart Wellens (Bel)
1999Bart Wellens (Bel)
1998Sven Nys (Bel)
1997Sven Nys (Bel)
1996Miguel Martinez (Fra)
Under-23 Women
2022Puck Pieterse (Ned)
2021Fem van Empel (Ned)
2020Marion Norbert-Riberolle (Fra)
2019Inge van der Heijden (Ned)
2018Evie Richards (GBr)
2017Annemarie Worst (Ned)
2016Evie Richards (GBr)
Junior Women
2022Zoe Backstedt (GBr)
2021Not held due to Covid-19
2020Shirin van Anrooij (Ned)
Junior Men
2022Jan Christen (Swi)
2021Not held due to Covid-19
2020Thibau Nys (Bel)
2019Ben Tulett (GBr)
2018Ben Tulett (GBr)
2017Tom Pidcock (GBr)
2016Jens Dekker (Ned)
2015Simon Andreassen (Den)
2014Thijs Aerts (Bel)
2013Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
2012Mathieu van der Poel (Ned)
2011Clément Venturini (Fra)
2010Tomáš Paprstka (Cze)
2009Tijmen Eising (Ned)
2008Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra)
2007Joeri Adams (Bel)
2006Boy van Poppel (Ned)
2005Davide Malacarne (Ita)
2004Niels Albert (Bel)
2003Lars Boom (Ned)
2002Kevin Pauwels (Bel)
2001Martin Bína (Cze)
2000Bart Aernouts (Bel)
1999Matthew Kelly (USA)
1998Michael Baumgartner (Swi)
1997David Rusch (Swi)
1996Roman Peter (Swi)
1995Zdeněk Mlynář (Cze)
1994Gretienus Gommers (Ned)
1993Kamil Ausbuher (Cze)
1992Roger Hammond (GBr)
1991Ondřej Lukeš (Cze)
1990Eric Boezewinkel (Ned)
1989Richard Groenendaal (Ned)
1988Thomas Frischknecht (Swi)
1987Marc Janssens (Bel)
1986Stuart Marshall (GBr)
1985Beat Wabel (Swi)
1984Ondrej Glajza (Cze)
1983Roman Kreuziger (Cze)
1982Beat Schumacher (Swi)
1981Rigobert Matt (Ger)
1980Radomír Šimůnek (Cze)
1979José Iñaki Vijandi Alvarez (Spa)

