Mattia Agostinacchio wins gripping junior men's race for Italy at Cyclo-cross World Championships

By
published

Soren Bruyère Joumard second, Filippo Grigolini third in Liévin after dramatic race filled with crashes

Image 1 of 7
Mattia Agostinacchio of Italy celebrates winning the juniormen's race at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships
Mattia Agostinacchio of Italy celebrates winning the junior men's race at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattia Agostinacchio claimed the junior men's title for Italy at the 2025 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Liévin after a gripping battle with France's Soren Bruyère Joumard which lasted until the final lap.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

