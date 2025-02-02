Mattia Agostinacchio wins gripping junior men's race for Italy at Cyclo-cross World Championships

Image 1 of 7 Mattia Agostinacchio of Italy celebrates winning the junior men's race at the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Agostinacchio wheelies over the line in celebration (Image credit: Getty Images) Soren Bruyère Joumard rides one of the steep mud banks for France (Image credit: Getty Images) Spain's Benjamin Noval Suarez was one of several riders to lead throughout the chaotic race (Image credit: Getty Images) Valentin Hofer moved into the early lead for Austria before a crash ruined his race (Image credit: Getty Images) Agostinacchio leads the junior men's race (Image credit: Getty Images) Great Britain's Oscar Amey finished sixth after being one of the riders to lead (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mattia Agostinacchio claimed the junior men's title for Italy at the 2025 Cyclo-cross World Championships in Liévin after a gripping battle with France's Soren Bruyère Joumard which lasted until the final lap.

Agostinacchio recovered from several crashes, including one into the fences and another which broke his shoe midway through the race, but ultimately proved the strongest after 45 minutes of all-out racing.

Bruyère Joumard had gone solo after a small mistake from the Italian on lap four, however, a big push from Agostinacchio at the beginning of lap six, which coincided with a bike change for the Frenchman, meant it was a two-horse race going into the finale.

From there, Agostinacchio put the pressure back on and dropped Bruyère Joumard as he produced a flawless final lap, crossing the line with a wheelie and the emotions pouring out 12 seconds ahead of the Frenchman.

Italy made it a 1-3 finish in the junior men's race, with Filippo Grigolini working his way back through the field to make it onto the podium with his compatriot.

"There are no words to describe this emotion," said a choked-up Agostinacchio realising the magnitude of what he'd achieved.

Constantly changing conditions meant for a race that evolved lap on lap, with the Italian unsure of how he managed after hitting the deck a number of times.

"I know that when we started it was like frozen and then you get the mud in the race," recalled Agostinacchio.

"I crashed and I broke my shoes but I didn't have the time to adjust it so I just went all out in the last lap.

"I don't know how I did it."

More to come...

Results

