Cyclo-cross Worlds: Great Britain wins mixed team relay

Bäckstedt, Mein, Ferguson on the winning team as Italy and France round out podium in Liévin

British Thomas Mein celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the mixed team relay race, at the UCI Cyclocross World Championships, in Lievin, France, Friday 31 January 2025. The world championships are taking place from 31 January until 02 February. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Thomas Mein (Great Britain) celebrates his nation's world title in the mixed team relay(Image credit: Getty Images)

Great Britain scored the win at the mixed team relay at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionTeamTime
1Great Britain0:50:03
2Italy+0:00:02
3France+0:00:05
4USA+0:00:08
5Czechia+0:01:16
6Belgium+0:01:21
7Canada+0:01:24
8Spain+0:02:29
9Japan+0:08:08
10Romania+0:11:36
