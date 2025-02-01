Cyclo-cross World Championships: Tibor Del Grosso takes dominant win to retain U23 men's title

Image 1 of 6 Del Grosso holds up the number 1 as he takes victory in Liévin (Image credit: Getty Images) Del Grosso celebrates victory in Liévin (Image credit: Getty Images) The final podium of the U23 men's at the 2025 Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images) Big crowds watch on as the U23 men's race gets underway (Image credit: Getty Images) Kay De Bruyckere of Belgium competes during the 76th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images) The Dutch men take the lead early on in the U23 race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tibor Del Grosso (Netherlands) dominated from start to finish to take victory and defend his U23 men's title at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in France.

The 22-year-old pulled out an opening lap lead and quickly rode clear of his opposition in Liévin and finished ahead of Belgian opponents Kay De Bruyckere and Jente Michels, who took silver and bronze respectively.

Del Grosso won the elite Dutch National Cyclo-Cross Championship earlier this season and added a second World Championship gold medal to his collection.

Behind, Michels (Belgium) had a slower start but by the halfway mark powered clear in second position. However, in his first taste of the Cyclo-Cross World Championships De Bruyckere had a resurgent performance by battling into medal contention and then catching Michels on the final lap.

Del Grosso held up the number one as he crossed the line to celebrate victory,

Meanwhile, De Bruyckere powered clear in the final stages to take silver from fellow Belgian Michels.

"It feels great and just as good as the first one (World Championship win), I really enjoyed it today," said Del Grosso.

"It was a really honest course and the best cyclo-cross rider won here. I just rode my own pace from the start and it worked.

"The conditions were hard, compared to the recon this morning when it (the ground) was frozen. It was tricky on the first lap to see how it all dried up or got muddier.

"I found my lines quite quickly and could do my job."

When asked about his prediction for the men’s elite race on Sunday, Del Grosso added: "I don’t know Wout [Van Aert’s] level but it’s a good course for Mathieu [Van der Poel] and he will do his job."

How it unfolded

A total of 49 riders from 17 countries battle it out in Liévin, France, for the honour of being under-23 Cyclo-Cross World Champion. Dutch star Del Grosso came into the event as the firm favourite, unbeaten in under-23 races this season and overall World Cup winner in the category.

The three-kilometre course provided riders with a mixture of steep banks, off-camber challenges and an uphill tarmac finish. Earlier frozen temperatures had turned to firm mud with the temperature rising during the afternoon.

Away from the starting climb it was Danny Van Lierop (Netherlands) who led the charge into the opening field section. Del Grosso was controlled away from the start but was keeping firm control of second position as his countryman led.

The defending champion ran alongside Van Lieropand and then took the lead going into the first muddy climb and forced a gap of six seconds.

Behind home rider Aubin Sparfel (France) saw the danger and was forced to chase as fellow favourites Michels and Stefano Viezzi (Italy) were further back.

Del Grosso, who has been likened by his national coaches to Mathieu Van der Poel, looked in control on the technical sections as he led by 21 seconds after the opening lap.

The race for the medals was hotting up behind as Sparfel and Michels were followed by a large chasing group.

European champion Michels was aware of the large chasing group that had gathered behind and forced the second-lap pace.The Belgian was chased by Viezzi and Frenchman Jules Simon as the battle for the medals was intensifying.

After two laps Del Grosso was out of sight and had extended his gap to 36 seconds over the three chasers, and a string of individual riders trying to hold their pace.

De Bruyckere had worked hard to join the podium fight but then lost some ground after crashing at the bottom of a slippery descent.

Del Grosso found himself 42 seconds ahead, at the half-way point, of Viezzi and Michels who forced a gap on their rivals in the medal positions.

With medals in their sights Viezzi and Michels worked together but were being kept at close quarters by the powerful De Bruyckere. Italian Viezzi fell on the steps after losing his footing and going down heavily, allowing De Bruyckere to close the slender gap.

With his countryman joining the medal fight and Viezzi faltering, Michels forced the pace on the fifth of seven laps.

Heading into the penultimate lap, a dominant Del Grosso had a comfortable advantage of 51 seconds over Michels, with De Bruyckere and Viezzi a further nine seconds back.

De Bruyckere was putting the pressure on fading bronze medal rival Viezzi, despite tripping on the steps and having to tighten his shoe.

Heading into the starting straight to receive the bell, Michels had a small crash allowing De Bruyckere to pull within four seconds in the battle for silver, while Viezzi fell away behind.

Ahead, Del Grosso enjoyed having a lead by over one minute and was entertaining the crowd with an aerial flick off a ramp.

With half-a-lap remaining the battle for silver increased as Michels attacked again in an attempt to distance De Bruyckere. However, his Belgian counterpart responded and in the final half-a-lap took second position.

Del Grosso celebrated a dominant win to finish 56 seconds ahead of Belgian De Bruyckere, while Michels took bronze a further nine seconds back.

Results

