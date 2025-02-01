Cyclo-cross World Championships: Tibor Del Grosso takes dominant win to retain U23 men's title

Kay De Bruyckere second ahead of Belgian compatriot Jente Michels who takes third in Liévin

Del Grosso holds up the number 1 as he takes victory in Liévin
Del Grosso holds up the number 1 as he takes victory in Liévin(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tibor Del Grosso (Netherlands) dominated from start to finish to take victory and defend his U23 men's title at the 2025 UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships in France.

