Cyclo-cross World Championships 2025 - Analysing the contenders

By
published

The favourites for the elite men's and women's rainbow jerseys in Liévin from Van der Poel and Van Aert to Brand and Van Empel

Van der Poel and Van Empel are the defending world champions from Tabor last year
Van der Poel and Van Empel are the defending world champions from Tabor last year (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Mathieu Van der Poel has the history books in his sights as he bids to equal the long-standing record of Eric De Vlaeminck at this weekend's Cyclo-cross World Championships in Liévin, northern France.

The legendary Belgian star won seven elite men's CX world titles between 1966 and 1973, six of those in succession. However, Van der Poel stands poised on six world titles and is the heavy favourite to match the historic record 10 years after claiming his first elite rainbow jersey at the age of 20.

Ben Goddard

Ben raced as an amateur cyclist in the UK from a young age into the senior ranks on the road, track and in cyclocross. He has an NQJ qualification in journalism, and a sports journalism degree, and has spent over 10 years as a news and sports journalist. Ben has been covering cyclocross for media outlets, including Cyclingnews, since 2021 and has been on the ground reporting at World Championships in Zolder, Belvaux, Valkenberg, Dubendorf, and Hoogerheide. Away from cycling as a freelance sports journalist, Ben regularly reports on a range of sports including football, rugby, and snooker amongst others. However, he is happiest whilst reporting on-site at cyclocross races in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Latest on Cyclingnews