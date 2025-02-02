Cyclo-cross World Championships: Zoe Bäckstedt lives up to the billing and defends women's U23 title

Marie Schreiber takes second for Luxembourg, with the Netherlands' Leonie Bentveld third in Liévin

Zoe Backstedt celebrates victory at CX Worlds in Liévin
Zoe Backstedt celebrates victory at CX Worlds in Liévin

Zoe Bäckstedt Great Britain) soaked up the pressure and overcame a last-lap slip to defend her under-23 women’s Cyclo-cross World Championships crown in Liévin.

