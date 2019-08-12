Tour of Utah: Piccoli wins prologue at Snowbird
Canadian takes first leader's jersey
Prologue: Snowbird Resort - Snowbird Resort
James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) upset the bigger-named riders on Monday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, winning the prologue time trial by five seconds over Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) and six seconds over Romanian time trial champion Serghei Tvetcov (Worthy Pro Cycling).
Piccoli covered the challenging up-and-down 5.3km course at Snowbird Resort in 8:37, knocking Craddock off the hotseat with just four riders left on course. Of the remaining riders, only Tvetcov could come near the 27-year-old Canadian's time. João Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon) was fourth, also at six seconds, followed by Kyle Murphy (Rallly UHC), the early leader, at 11 seconds.
The win continues a stellar season for Piccoli, who has won stages at the Tour de Taiwan, the Tour de Beauce and the Tour of the Gila, where he also won the overall.
"Today at Snowbird was a really tough prologue," Piccoli said. "We came to see it with the team a couple of days ago, and since then I've ridden it a couple of times to try and refine our pacing strategy and how we wanted to approach the day because it was quite complicated with the altitude here at Snowbird and the corners and the tricky up and down pacing strategy."
Elevate-KHS is a relatively new Continental team, having moved up to UCI level in 2016. The team earned its first invitation to the Tour of Utah the next season, and Piccoli finished 10th overall after joining the team a couple weeks prior. He had to abandon last year's race after the prologue, so he stormed back into Utah this year ready to contend.
"Judging by the stages to come and some of the climbs that are planned for the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, I don't think seven seconds is going to be the difference between winning and losing," he said. "I think it will be more like minutes up Powder Mountain, but it's a really great confidence boost to blow out the legs and show we have good form.
"I'd like to thank everyone from Larry H. Miller group for inviting us to the race two years ago and putting their faith in us. So this year to wear the jersey is pretty special. We'll cherish it as long as we can and fight on."
How it unfolded
The prologue course at Snowbird started climbing almost immediately out of the gate. The course included 200 metres of elevation gain before a screaming descent back to the finish. It was not a power course, but favoured the climbers instead.
EF Education First announced before the stage that pre-race favourite Daniel Martinez was ill and would not take the start, leaving the day wide open.
Murphy set the best early time of 8:49, a mark that would stick until 53 riders later when Craddock crossed the line in 8:43. Many came close, but none was able to beat Craddock’s mark until Piccoli crossed the line. Almeida put in another upset result with his fourth-place ride at 8:43 to tie Craddock.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:08:38
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:05
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:11
|6
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:14
|7
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:15
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|10
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:17
|11
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|13
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:00:18
|14
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:19
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:20
|16
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|0:00:21
|17
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:22
|18
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|19
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:00:24
|20
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
|0:00:27
|21
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|22
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|23
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:29
|24
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|26
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:00:30
|27
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|28
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:33
|29
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|30
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|31
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|32
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:34
|33
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|34
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:35
|35
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|36
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:37
|37
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|38
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|39
|Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
|40
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|41
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|42
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|0:00:39
|43
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
|0:00:40
|44
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|45
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:41
|46
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|47
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex)
|48
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:42
|49
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|50
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:43
|51
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:44
|52
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|53
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|0:00:45
|54
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|55
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|0:00:46
|56
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|57
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|58
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|60
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|0:00:47
|61
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|62
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:00:48
|63
|Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|64
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
|65
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:49
|66
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|67
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|68
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|69
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|70
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|71
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|0:00:51
|72
|Matthew Zimmer (USA)
|0:00:52
|73
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|74
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|75
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:53
|76
|Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
|77
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:00:55
|78
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|0:00:56
|80
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
|81
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|82
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|83
|Scott McGill (USA)
|0:01:02
|84
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:01:03
|86
|Marko Pavlič (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|87
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
|88
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|89
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|90
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:01:05
|91
|Conor Schunk (USA)
|92
|Flavio Alejandro De Luna Davila (Mex) 303 Project
|93
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|94
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:01:15
|95
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|96
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|97
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:01:16
|98
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
|99
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:01:19
|100
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|101
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|102
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:01:20
|103
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|104
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:22
|105
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:01:23
|106
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|107
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
|0:01:25
|108
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|109
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|110
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:28
|111
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:01:34
|112
|Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:01:36
|113
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
