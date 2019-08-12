Trending

Tour of Utah: Piccoli wins prologue at Snowbird

Canadian takes first leader's jersey

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) on his way to winning the 2019 Tour of Utah prologue at Snowbird Resort

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) in the leader's jersey after winning the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) gives it everything in the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ben Hermans (Isreal Cycling Academy) climbing up to Snowbird Resort on the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) nears the top of the climb in the prologue time trial at the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Robert Britton (Rally UHC) on the climb during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Robert Britton (Rally UHC) nears the top of the climb during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The leaders' jerseys after the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Marko Pavli (DC Bank) leaves the start shoot for the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) hits the climb during the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) climbs during the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) climbs one of the steep sections during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
oão Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon) during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) nears the top of the climb during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC) on the climb during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jonathan Clarke (Worthy Pro Cycling) leaves the start house for the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli) heads out on the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) gets under way on the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation) waits for the start of his prologue time trial at the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
No time for Guillaume Boivin (Isreal Cycling Academy) to enjoy the scenery during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Stephen Bassett (Wildlife Generation) on the climb on the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Keegan Swirbul (Worthy Pro Cycling) takes on the prologue TT at the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
EF Education First's Lawson Craddock en route to second place in the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Romanian time trial champion Serghei Tvetcov (Worthy Pro Cycling) took third in the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) takes the first leader's yellow jersey after winning the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The podium after the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah: winner James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) flanked by second-placed Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) and Serghei Tvetcov (Worthy Pro Cycling)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) upset the bigger-named riders on Monday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, winning the prologue time trial by five seconds over Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) and six seconds over Romanian time trial champion Serghei Tvetcov (Worthy Pro Cycling).

Piccoli covered the challenging up-and-down 5.3km course at Snowbird Resort in 8:37, knocking Craddock off the hotseat with just four riders left on course. Of the remaining riders, only Tvetcov could come near the 27-year-old Canadian's time. João Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon) was fourth, also at six seconds, followed by Kyle Murphy (Rallly UHC), the early leader, at 11 seconds.

The win continues a stellar season for Piccoli, who has won stages at the Tour de Taiwan, the Tour de Beauce and the Tour of the Gila, where he also won the overall.

"Today at Snowbird was a really tough prologue," Piccoli said. "We came to see it with the team a couple of days ago, and since then I've ridden it a couple of times to try and refine our pacing strategy and how we wanted to approach the day because it was quite complicated with the altitude here at Snowbird and the corners and the tricky up and down pacing strategy."

Elevate-KHS is a relatively new Continental team, having moved up to UCI level in 2016. The team earned its first invitation to the Tour of Utah the next season, and Piccoli finished 10th overall after joining the team a couple weeks prior. He had to abandon last year's race after the prologue, so he stormed back into Utah this year ready to contend.

"Judging by the stages to come and some of the climbs that are planned for the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, I don't think seven seconds is going to be the difference between winning and losing," he said. "I think it will be more like minutes up Powder Mountain, but it's a really great confidence boost to blow out the legs and show we have good form.

"I'd like to thank everyone from Larry H. Miller group for inviting us to the race two years ago and putting their faith in us. So this year to wear the jersey is pretty special. We'll cherish it as long as we can and fight on."

How it unfolded

The prologue course at Snowbird started climbing almost immediately out of the gate. The course included 200 metres of elevation gain before a screaming descent back to the finish. It was not a power course, but favoured the climbers instead.

EF Education First announced before the stage that pre-race favourite Daniel Martinez was ill and would not take the start, leaving the day wide open.

Murphy set the best early time of 8:49, a mark that would stick until 53 riders later when Craddock crossed the line in 8:43. Many came close, but none was able to beat Craddock’s mark until Piccoli crossed the line. Almeida put in another upset result with his fourth-place ride at 8:43 to tie Craddock.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:08:38
2Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:00:05
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:06
4João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:11
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:14
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:15
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:16
10Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:17
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
12Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
13Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:00:18
14Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:19
15Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:20
16Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:00:21
17Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:22
18Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
19Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:24
20Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC0:00:27
21Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
22Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
23Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
24Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
25Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
26Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:30
27Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
28Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:33
29Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
30Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
31Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane
32Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:34
33Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
34Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:35
35Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
36Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:37
37Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
38Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
39Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
40Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
41George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
42Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:00:39
43Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC0:00:40
44Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
45Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:41
46Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
47Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex)
48Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:42
49Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
50Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:43
51Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:44
52Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
53Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:00:45
54Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
55Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'0:00:46
56Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
57Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
58Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
59Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
60Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:00:47
61Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
62Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:00:48
63Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
64Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
65Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:00:49
66James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
67Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
68Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
69Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
70Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:50
71Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:00:51
72Matthew Zimmer (USA)0:00:52
73Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
74Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
75Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:00:53
76Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
77Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:55
78Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
79Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'0:00:56
80Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
81Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
82Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
83Scott McGill (USA)0:01:02
84Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
85Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:01:03
86Marko Pavlič (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
87Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
88Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
89Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
90Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon0:01:05
91Conor Schunk (USA)
92Flavio Alejandro De Luna Davila (Mex) 303 Project
93Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
94Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:01:15
95Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
96Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
97Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:01:16
98Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
99Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:19
100Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
101Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
102Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:20
103Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
104Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:22
105Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:01:23
106Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
107Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC0:01:25
108Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
109Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
110Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:28
111Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:34
112Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:01:36
113Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:44
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:11
3Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:16
4Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:29
5Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:00:31
6Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
7Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
8Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:35
9Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:36
10Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:00:42
11Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:00:43
12Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
13Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
14Scott Mcgill (USA)0:00:56
15Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
16Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:00:58
17Conor Schunk (USA)0:00:59
18Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:14
19Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:17
20Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:28
21Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:01:30
22Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:08:37
2Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:00:06
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
4João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:12
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:15
7Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:16
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:17
10Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
11Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:18
12Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
13Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
14Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:19
15Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:20
16Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:00:21
17Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:22
18Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:00:23
19Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:24
20Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC0:00:27
21Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
22Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:28
23Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:29
24Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
25Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:00:30
26Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:31
27Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
28Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:33
29Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:34
30Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
31Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane
32Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
33Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:00:35
34Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:36
35Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
36Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
37Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
38Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
39Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
40Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
41George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:38
42Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:00:39
43Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC0:00:40
44Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:00:41
45Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
46Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
47Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex)
48Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:42
49Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:00:43
50Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:44
51Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
52Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:00:45
53Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
54Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM0:00:46
55Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'0:00:47
56Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
57Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
58Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
59Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
60Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
61Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
62Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:00:48
63Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:49
64Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
65Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
66James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:00:50
67Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
68Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
69Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
70Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:51
71Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
72Matthew Zimmer (USA)0:00:52
73Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:53
74Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'
75Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
76Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC0:00:54
77Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:55
78Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
79Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'0:00:57
80Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC
81Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
82Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'0:00:59
83Scott McGill (USA)0:01:03
84Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
85Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:01:04
86Marko Pavlič (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
87Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM
88Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:01:05
89Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
90Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
91Conor Schunk (USA)0:01:06
92Flavio Alejandro De Luna Davila (Mex) 303 Project
93Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
94Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:01:15
95Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:01:16
96Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
97Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
98Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane'0:01:17
99Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:19
100Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
101Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:01:20
102Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
103Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:01:21
104Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:22
105Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:01:23
106Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:24
107Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC0:01:25
108Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:26
109Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
110Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
111Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:35
112Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:01:36
113Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:43
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:12
3Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:16
4Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:30
5Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:00:31
6Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
7Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
8Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:35
9Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:36
10Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:00:42
11Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:00:43
12Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:44
13Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:52
14Scott Mcgill (USA)0:00:57
15Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
16Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:00:59
17Conor Schunk (USA)0:01:00
18Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:14
19Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:18
20Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:29
21Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:01:30
22Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized

