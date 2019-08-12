Image 1 of 26 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) on his way to winning the 2019 Tour of Utah prologue at Snowbird Resort (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 26 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) in the leader's jersey after winning the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 26 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) gives it everything in the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 26 Ben Hermans (Isreal Cycling Academy) climbing up to Snowbird Resort on the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 26 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) nears the top of the climb in the prologue time trial at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 26 Robert Britton (Rally UHC) on the climb during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 26 Robert Britton (Rally UHC) nears the top of the climb during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 26 The leaders' jerseys after the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 26 Marko Pavli (DC Bank) leaves the start shoot for the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 26 Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) hits the climb during the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 26 Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) climbs during the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 26 Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) climbs one of the steep sections during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 26 oão Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon) during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 26 Alex Hoehn (Aevolo) nears the top of the climb during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 26 Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC) on the climb during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 26 Jonathan Clarke (Worthy Pro Cycling) leaves the start house for the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 26 Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli) heads out on the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 26 Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) gets under way on the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 26 Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation) waits for the start of his prologue time trial at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 26 No time for Guillaume Boivin (Isreal Cycling Academy) to enjoy the scenery during the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 26 Stephen Bassett (Wildlife Generation) on the climb on the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 26 Keegan Swirbul (Worthy Pro Cycling) takes on the prologue TT at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 26 EF Education First's Lawson Craddock en route to second place in the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 26 Romanian time trial champion Serghei Tvetcov (Worthy Pro Cycling) took third in the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 26 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) takes the first leader's yellow jersey after winning the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 26 The podium after the prologue at the 2019 Tour of Utah: winner James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) flanked by second-placed Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) and Serghei Tvetcov (Worthy Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) upset the bigger-named riders on Monday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, winning the prologue time trial by five seconds over Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) and six seconds over Romanian time trial champion Serghei Tvetcov (Worthy Pro Cycling).

Piccoli covered the challenging up-and-down 5.3km course at Snowbird Resort in 8:37, knocking Craddock off the hotseat with just four riders left on course. Of the remaining riders, only Tvetcov could come near the 27-year-old Canadian's time. João Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon) was fourth, also at six seconds, followed by Kyle Murphy (Rallly UHC), the early leader, at 11 seconds.

The win continues a stellar season for Piccoli, who has won stages at the Tour de Taiwan, the Tour de Beauce and the Tour of the Gila, where he also won the overall.

"Today at Snowbird was a really tough prologue," Piccoli said. "We came to see it with the team a couple of days ago, and since then I've ridden it a couple of times to try and refine our pacing strategy and how we wanted to approach the day because it was quite complicated with the altitude here at Snowbird and the corners and the tricky up and down pacing strategy."

Elevate-KHS is a relatively new Continental team, having moved up to UCI level in 2016. The team earned its first invitation to the Tour of Utah the next season, and Piccoli finished 10th overall after joining the team a couple weeks prior. He had to abandon last year's race after the prologue, so he stormed back into Utah this year ready to contend.

"Judging by the stages to come and some of the climbs that are planned for the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, I don't think seven seconds is going to be the difference between winning and losing," he said. "I think it will be more like minutes up Powder Mountain, but it's a really great confidence boost to blow out the legs and show we have good form.

"I'd like to thank everyone from Larry H. Miller group for inviting us to the race two years ago and putting their faith in us. So this year to wear the jersey is pretty special. We'll cherish it as long as we can and fight on."

How it unfolded

The prologue course at Snowbird started climbing almost immediately out of the gate. The course included 200 metres of elevation gain before a screaming descent back to the finish. It was not a power course, but favoured the climbers instead.

EF Education First announced before the stage that pre-race favourite Daniel Martinez was ill and would not take the start, leaving the day wide open.

Murphy set the best early time of 8:49, a mark that would stick until 53 riders later when Craddock crossed the line in 8:43. Many came close, but none was able to beat Craddock’s mark until Piccoli crossed the line. Almeida put in another upset result with his fourth-place ride at 8:43 to tie Craddock.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:08:38 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:00:05 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:06 4 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:11 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:14 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:15 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:16 10 Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:17 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 12 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 13 Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:00:18 14 Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:19 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:20 16 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:21 17 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:22 18 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 19 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:24 20 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 0:00:27 21 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 22 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 23 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 24 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 25 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 26 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:30 27 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 28 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:33 29 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 30 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 31 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane 32 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:34 33 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 34 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:35 35 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 36 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:37 37 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 38 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 39 Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 40 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 41 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 42 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:00:39 43 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 0:00:40 44 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 45 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:41 46 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 47 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) 48 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:42 49 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 50 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:43 51 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:44 52 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 53 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:00:45 54 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 55 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane' 0:00:46 56 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 57 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 58 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 59 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 60 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:00:47 61 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 62 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:00:48 63 Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 64 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 65 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:00:49 66 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 67 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 68 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 69 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane' 70 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:50 71 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:00:51 72 Matthew Zimmer (USA) 0:00:52 73 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 74 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane' 75 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:00:53 76 Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 77 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:55 78 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 79 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane' 0:00:56 80 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 81 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 82 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane' 83 Scott McGill (USA) 0:01:02 84 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 85 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:01:03 86 Marko Pavlič (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 87 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 88 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 89 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 90 Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:01:05 91 Conor Schunk (USA) 92 Flavio Alejandro De Luna Davila (Mex) 303 Project 93 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 94 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:15 95 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 96 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 97 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:01:16 98 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane' 99 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:01:19 100 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 101 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 102 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:01:20 103 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 104 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:22 105 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:23 106 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 107 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 0:01:25 108 Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 109 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:01:27 110 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:28 111 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:34 112 Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:01:36 113 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:08:44 2 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:00:11 3 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:16 4 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:29 5 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:00:31 6 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 7 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 8 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:35 9 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:36 10 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:00:42 11 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:00:43 12 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 13 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:00:52 14 Scott Mcgill (USA) 0:00:56 15 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 16 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:00:58 17 Conor Schunk (USA) 0:00:59 18 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:01:14 19 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:01:17 20 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:28 21 Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:01:30 22 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:08:37 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:00:06 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 4 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:12 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:15 7 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:16 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:17 10 Travis Mccabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 11 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:18 12 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 13 Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 14 Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:19 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:20 16 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:21 17 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:22 18 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:00:23 19 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:24 20 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 0:00:27 21 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 22 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:28 23 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:29 24 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 25 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 0:00:30 26 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:31 27 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 28 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:33 29 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:34 30 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 31 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane 32 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 33 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:00:35 34 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:36 35 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 36 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 37 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 38 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 39 Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 40 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 41 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:38 42 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:00:39 43 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 0:00:40 44 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:00:41 45 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 46 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 47 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) 48 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:42 49 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:00:43 50 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:44 51 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 52 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:00:45 53 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 54 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 0:00:46 55 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane' 0:00:47 56 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 57 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 58 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 59 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 60 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 61 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 62 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:00:48 63 Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:49 64 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 65 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 66 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:00:50 67 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 68 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 69 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane' 70 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:51 71 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 72 Matthew Zimmer (USA) 0:00:52 73 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:53 74 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane' 75 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 76 Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 0:00:54 77 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:55 78 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 79 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane' 0:00:57 80 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 81 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 82 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane' 0:00:59 83 Scott McGill (USA) 0:01:03 84 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 85 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:01:04 86 Marko Pavlič (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 87 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM 88 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:05 89 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 90 Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon 91 Conor Schunk (USA) 0:01:06 92 Flavio Alejandro De Luna Davila (Mex) 303 Project 93 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 94 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:15 95 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:01:16 96 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 97 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 98 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane' 0:01:17 99 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:01:19 100 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 101 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:20 102 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 103 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:01:21 104 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:22 105 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:01:23 106 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:01:24 107 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie Powered By BMC 0:01:25 108 Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:01:26 109 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 110 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 111 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:35 112 Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:01:36 113 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized