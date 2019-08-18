Trending

Ben Hermans wins 2019 Tour of Utah

Joe Dombrowski secures solo stage victory in Park City

Image 1 of 24

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) takes the overall title at the 2019 Tour of Utah

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) takes the overall title at the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 24

Riders watch as the main group catches the break on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Riders watch as the main group catches the break on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 24

Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) puts his gloves on at the start of stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) puts his gloves on at the start of stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 24

An early break tries to get away on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

An early break tries to get away on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 24

A large breakaway group goes up the road on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

A large breakaway group goes up the road on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 24

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) leads the break on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) leads the break on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 24

Fans hand up water on the steep climb into Wolf Creek Ranch on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Fans hand up water on the steep climb into Wolf Creek Ranch on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 24

The yellow jersey leads the main group into Wolf Creek Ranch on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

The yellow jersey leads the main group into Wolf Creek Ranch on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 24

Israel Cycling Academy lead the peloton on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Israel Cycling Academy lead the peloton on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 24

Israel Cycling Academy work to bring back the break before the final climb on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Israel Cycling Academy work to bring back the break before the final climb on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 24

Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC) launches an attack early on the final climb on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC) launches an attack early on the final climb on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 24

Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) talk on the start line before stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) talk on the start line before stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 24

The top-three overall podium – winner Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) and Joe Dombrowski – after the sixth and final stage of the 2019 Tour of Utah

The top-three overall podium – winner Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) and Joe Dombrowski – after the sixth and final stage of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 24

The top three on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

The top three on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 24

Riders take to the start line for stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Riders take to the start line for stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 24

The peloton roles through downtown Park City on a neutral lap for the start of stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

The peloton roles through downtown Park City on a neutral lap for the start of stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 24

The peloton heads towards the first KOM of the day on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

The peloton heads towards the first KOM of the day on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 24

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) leads Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) and James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) during stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) leads Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) and James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) during stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 24

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) comes in second on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) comes in second on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 24

Keegan Swirbul (Worthy Pro Cycling) and Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) come to the line on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Keegan Swirbul (Worthy Pro Cycling) and Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) come to the line on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 24

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) wins stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) wins stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 24

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) pulls hard on the front on the final climb of stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) pulls hard on the front on the final climb of stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 24

The final winners of the leaders' jerseys at the 2019 Tour of Utah

The final winners of the leaders' jerseys at the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 24

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) leads the way en route to winning stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) leads the way en route to winning stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) relied on a week of solid climbing to win the overall title at the 2019 Larry H Miller Tour of Utah in Park City on Sunday, improving on his 2018 runner-up result.

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) won the final stage after crossing the finish line alone with 24 seconds to spare ahead of a chase group that included Joao Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon) in second, Keegan Swirbul (Worthy Pro Cycling) in third, Hermans in fourth and overall runner-up James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) fifth on the stage.

Hermans finished the seven-day race with the overall victory by 50 seconds over Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), while Dombrowski moved up to third overall with his stage win, 1:32 back.

"From the first time I did this race in 2014, I had a good feeling with this race," Hermans said in the post-race press conference. "I keep getting a better result in the GC, so last year I got second and this year I won. I’m really happy with this win, and also really happy with how the team worked for me this week. We were never in trouble, so it was a really good week for us."

Dombrowski said his team had hoped to put a rider in the early breakaway with the idea that Dombrowski could then bridge to the move and have a teammate there. That point was moot, however, when the field caught the break at the very bottom of the final climb up 12km Empire Pass.

"It’s a different climb in that typically the selection can happen at the bottom because it’s consistently steep, but once you get to the second half of the climb it rolls, and it’s even got some downhills. So if you’re with the group it is more difficult to get away," Dombrowski said. "So I tried at the bottom and Ben [Hermans] and James [Piccoli] were with me.

"They didn’t have any real obligation to work with me because I was only a few minutes back on GC. We were racing different races, I suppose. I decided to ease off on the climb and maybe some guys would come back, and it would present another opportunity to go just at the very top. If you have a gap at the top, you can usually keep it to the line, and it worked out."

How it unfolded

The final stage at the 2019 Tour of Utah covered familiar territory for the race. The 125.9km route started and finished in Park City, taking in two intermediate sprints and two KOMs along the way.

The first intermediate sprint came in Kamas at 33km, followed by the first KOM, the category 2 climb through the affluent gated community of Wolf Creek Ranch, at 58.6km. The final intermediate sprint of the 2019 race came in Midway at 99.7km.

The major obstacle of the day, the 12km Hors Categorie climb over Empire Pass, topped out 8.9km from the finish before a hair-raising descent back into Park City.

As with most of the previous stages of the 2019 Tour of Utah, the breakaway took a long time to establish. Despite numerous attacks, the peloton approached the sprint in Kamas together until George Simpson (Elevate-KHS) slipped away alone with about 95km to go.

Simpson faded back into the bunch after the sprint, but Ty Magner (Rally UHC) and Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo) surged forward to form  a new two-rider group. The duo had 15 seconds with 85km to go, but they were also quickly neutralised.

Over the next 5km another large move of 23 riders tried to gain some traction, and with 75km remaining they’d built a gap of 1:05. Several riders lost contact on the climb through Wolf Creek Ranch.

In the move were James Whelan (EF Education First), Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Ty Magner and Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC), Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy), Dayer Quintana, Edoardo Zardini and Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Giovanni Lonardi (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane), Alec Cowan, Noah Granigan and Serghei Tvetcov (Worthy Pro Cycling), Pablo Alarcorn (Canel’s Specialized), Cade Bickmore, Gabriel Rojas and Scott McGill (Aevolo), Brendan Rhim, Tanner Putt and Ben Wolfe (Arapahoe-Hincapie), Tony Baca and Cullen Easter (303 Project) and Matt Zimmer (DCBank).

Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) jumped out of the field to try and bridge while the leaders had 2:05 on the peloton. The 18-year-old winner of U23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege powered over the gap and made contract with about 55km remaining.

Cowan took maximum points on the Wolf Creek KOM, and the leaders got to work increasing or holding their advantage to the bottom of Empire Israel Cycling Academy continued on the front of the peloton, keeping the move in check, and with 42km to go the leaders’ gap was at 1:40.

The leaders rolled through the Midway sprint with 26.2km remaining, holding a gap on the peloton of just over a minute. Marengo claimed maximum points at the sprint, but the point was moot as Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) had already sealed the win in the points classification.

The breakaway started to come apart at the bottom of Empire Pass, with multiple riders losing the pace and quickly being absorbed by the field.

The entire remnants of the breakaway were soon back in the fold, and EF Education First’s Dombrowski went on the attack alone. Piccoli reacted immediately to grab Dombrowski’s wheel, and Hermans let the Elevate-KHS rider go initially. The race leader then reacted to bring the move back.

Five riders remained in the lead, with Dombrowski, Piccoli, Hermans, Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Adwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) in the group. Dombrowski surged again as Avila suffered a mechanical and had to stop. Dombrowski got a gap, while Piccoli launched multiple attacks against Hermans without success.

Hermans and Piccoli rode back up to Dombrowski, forming a lead group of three as the rest of the peloton was spread out all over the mountain. Keegan Swirbul (Worthy Pro Cycling) and Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) emerged from the melee on the mountain and set off after the lead trio.

Swirbul made contact with the leaders first, while Murphy was joined further down the slope by Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) and Almeida.  Murphy was hoping to ride onto the podium, while Niklas Eg (Trek-Seagfredo) struggled on the climb, paced by teammate Stetina.

Murphy lost the pace in the chase as Almeida and Craddock neared the leaders. Meanwhile, Swirbul cracked and faded out of the picture. Craddock lost the pace of Almeida, who continued to chase alone. The best young rider was soon with the leaders, and he immediately went past.

Dombrowski jumped on Almeida’s wheel as Hermans and Piccoli allowed a gap to open. Hermans took charge and brought them back, re-establishing the lead quartet with just over 15km to go.

Five kilometres from the top, Piccoli had lost the pace, leaving Hermans, Dombrowski and Almeida at the front of the race. Swirbul caught Piccoli, but he didn't appear able to lend the Elevate rider much assistance in the chase. Swirbul must have been playing possum, however, as he let Piccoli do most of the work to get close, then jumped the Elevate rider right before the pair made contact with the leaders.

Swirbul gained the group 3km from the top, while Piccoli continued to battle, with the leaders in sight. Dombrowski sensed the overall runner-up catching the lead group and accelerated, dropping Swirbul and Hermans as Almeida lost the pace and drifted back. Dombrowski had 10 second on Hermans and Swirbul with 1km to go to the top.

Dombrowski crested Empire and started the final 8.9km with a 25-second lead. Almeida regained contact with Hermans and Swirbul, leaving three riders to chase down Dombrowski.

Piccoli regained the Hermans group as they approached Park City, while Dombrowski sailed up Main Street to seal the stage win, his first win since 2015 in Utah, and move into third overall.

Behind him, Almeida took second on the stage, followed by Swirbul, Hermans and Piccoli, who saved his overall runner-up spot.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First3:11:09
2João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:24
3Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:00:26
4Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
5James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:30
6Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:01:24
7Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:39
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:58
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:06
10Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:02:11
11Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:13
12Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:01
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling0:03:26
14Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:03:27
15Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:44
16Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:03:49
17Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:52
18Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:22
19Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:47
20Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:08
21Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
22Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:05:15
23Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:05:32
24Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:05:35
25Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:05:53
26Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:59
27Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:07:44
28Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
29Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:08:00
30Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
31Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:08:01
32Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
33Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:08:03
34Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:08:09
35Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
36Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:08:26
37Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:08:28
38Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:08:34
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:08:41
40Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:09:07
41Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:09:25
42Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:09:53
43Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
44Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
45Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:10:11
46Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:10:48
47Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:10:49
48Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:10:50
49Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:10:52
50Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:11:19
51James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
52Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
53Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:11:54
54Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:11:55
55Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:12:45
56Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
57Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:13:03
58Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:13:23
59Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:13:42
60Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:16:24
61Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
62Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
63Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
64Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
65Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:16:27
66Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
67Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:16:28
68Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:17:09
69Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:17:10
70TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:17:28
71Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:17:36
72Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:17:49
73Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:17:53
74Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:18:20
75Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:35
76Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:18:43
77Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
78Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:19:04
79Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:19:17
80Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:19:36
81Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:19:38
82George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:20:05
83Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:20:08
84Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:20:50
85Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:21:19
86Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:22:31
87Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
88Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling
89Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
90Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
91Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:22:51
92Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
93Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:22:59
94Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:23:04
95Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
96Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
97Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
98Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
99Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon0:23:09
100Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:23:11
101Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:24:52

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First15pts
2João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon12
3Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling10
4Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy7
5James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling6
6George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling5
7Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM5
8Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First5
9Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy4
10Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo3
11Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo3
12Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
13Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling2
14Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC1
15Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling1
16Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First12pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy10
3Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling8
4Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling8
5João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon7
6Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
7James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling6
8Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling6
9Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM5
10Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First5
11Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy4
12Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
13Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo2
14Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon3:11:33
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:28
3Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:23
4Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:44
5Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:05:29
6Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:35
7Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:08:43
8Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:09:29
9Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:10:26
10Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:10:28
11Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:10:55
12Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
13Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:12:39
14Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:12:59
15Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:16:00
16Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:16:04
17Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:19:14
18Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:19:44
19Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:22:07
20Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:22:27
21Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy18:46:09
2James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:50
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:01:32
4João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:26
5Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:02:57
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:20
7Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:04:08
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:04:40
9Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:05:22
10Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:28
11Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:33
12Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:07:51
13Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:09:14
14Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:11:44
15Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling0:11:50
16Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:12:27
17Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:14:18
18Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:14:22
19Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:15:26
20Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:16:06
21Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:17:37
22Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:18:08
23Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:18
24Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:20:12
25Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:20:48
26Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:21:47
27Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:22:16
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:22:44
29Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
30Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:23:39
31Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:24:25
32Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:25:04
33Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
34Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:25:26
35Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:26:11
36Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:27:48
37Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:27:50
38Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:30:27
39Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:31:03
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:32:41
41Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:33:05
42Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:33:21
43Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:33:52
44Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:34:51
45Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:37:24
46Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:38:49
47Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:39:11
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:40:50
49Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:41:03
50Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:41:53
51Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:42:44
52Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:43:00
53Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:44:34
54Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:44:42
55Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:45:36
56Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:46:14
57Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:47:16
58Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:48:51
59Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:48:58
60TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:52:35
61James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:53:13
62Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:55:43
63Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:56:49
64Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:57:32
65Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:59:13
66Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:59:53
67Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC1:00:07
68Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon1:00:29
69Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team1:00:59
70Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC1:01:36
71Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo1:02:49
72Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1:03:00
73Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC1:03:01
74Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo1:04:15
75Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1:04:26
76Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane1:04:40
77Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1:04:52
78Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project1:05:03
79Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1:06:45
80Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling1:07:15
81Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:07:54
82Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling1:08:26
83Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1:08:56
84George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1:08:58
85Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC1:09:32
86Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team1:09:56
87Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1:10:07
88Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized1:10:51
89Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1:11:01
90Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon1:13:23
91Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:14:10
92Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling1:14:26
93Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling1:17:58
94Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized1:18:36
95Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy1:19:20
96Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon1:20:19
97Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1:22:35
98Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1:22:41
99Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project1:23:21
100Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1:24:08
101Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1:25:31

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling47pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane32
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy24
4Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First22
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First22
6Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM21
7João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon19
8Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane17
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling17
10Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First16
11Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling15
12James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling13
13Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
14Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM10
15Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy10
16Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC10
17Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team8
18Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project8
19Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy7
20Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized7
21Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized7
22Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon7
23Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy6
25Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis6
26George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling5
27Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo5
28Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM5
29Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane5
30Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling4
31Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM3
32Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project3
33Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo3
34Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo3
35Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling2
36Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane2
37Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
38Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
39Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project1
40Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling1
41Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC1
42Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
43Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane30pts
2Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy22
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First18
4Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First18
5James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling16
6Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane16
7Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis11
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling11
9João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon10
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
11Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First9
12Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM9
13Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling8
14Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling8
15Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
16Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First7
17Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
18Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy6
19Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling6
20Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling5
21Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM5
22Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM5
23Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling5
24Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM3
25Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project3
26Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team3
27Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane3
28Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project3
29Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling2
30Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon18:48:35
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:10:01
3Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:11:52
4Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:15:52
5Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:22:38
6Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:23:00
7Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:23:45
8Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:28:37
9Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:31:26
10Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:42:08
11Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:43:10
12Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:53:17
13Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:58:33
14Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo1:00:23
15Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo1:01:49
16Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:05:28
17Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1:06:30
18Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1:07:41
19Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1:11:44
20Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized1:16:10
21Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1:20:09

