Image 1 of 24 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) takes the overall title at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 24 Riders watch as the main group catches the break on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 24 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) puts his gloves on at the start of stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 24 An early break tries to get away on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 24 A large breakaway group goes up the road on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 24 Tyler Magner (Rally UHC) leads the break on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 24 Fans hand up water on the steep climb into Wolf Creek Ranch on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 24 The yellow jersey leads the main group into Wolf Creek Ranch on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 24 Israel Cycling Academy lead the peloton on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 24 Israel Cycling Academy work to bring back the break before the final climb on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 24 Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC) launches an attack early on the final climb on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 24 Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) talk on the start line before stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 24 The top-three overall podium – winner Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) and Joe Dombrowski – after the sixth and final stage of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 24 The top three on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 24 Riders take to the start line for stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 24 The peloton roles through downtown Park City on a neutral lap for the start of stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 24 The peloton heads towards the first KOM of the day on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 24 Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) leads Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) and James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) during stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 24 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) comes in second on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 24 Keegan Swirbul (Worthy Pro Cycling) and Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) come to the line on stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 24 Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) wins stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 24 Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) pulls hard on the front on the final climb of stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 24 The final winners of the leaders' jerseys at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 24 Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) leads the way en route to winning stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) relied on a week of solid climbing to win the overall title at the 2019 Larry H Miller Tour of Utah in Park City on Sunday, improving on his 2018 runner-up result.

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) won the final stage after crossing the finish line alone with 24 seconds to spare ahead of a chase group that included Joao Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon) in second, Keegan Swirbul (Worthy Pro Cycling) in third, Hermans in fourth and overall runner-up James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) fifth on the stage.

Hermans finished the seven-day race with the overall victory by 50 seconds over Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), while Dombrowski moved up to third overall with his stage win, 1:32 back.

"From the first time I did this race in 2014, I had a good feeling with this race," Hermans said in the post-race press conference. "I keep getting a better result in the GC, so last year I got second and this year I won. I’m really happy with this win, and also really happy with how the team worked for me this week. We were never in trouble, so it was a really good week for us."

Dombrowski said his team had hoped to put a rider in the early breakaway with the idea that Dombrowski could then bridge to the move and have a teammate there. That point was moot, however, when the field caught the break at the very bottom of the final climb up 12km Empire Pass.

"It’s a different climb in that typically the selection can happen at the bottom because it’s consistently steep, but once you get to the second half of the climb it rolls, and it’s even got some downhills. So if you’re with the group it is more difficult to get away," Dombrowski said. "So I tried at the bottom and Ben [Hermans] and James [Piccoli] were with me.

"They didn’t have any real obligation to work with me because I was only a few minutes back on GC. We were racing different races, I suppose. I decided to ease off on the climb and maybe some guys would come back, and it would present another opportunity to go just at the very top. If you have a gap at the top, you can usually keep it to the line, and it worked out."

How it unfolded

The final stage at the 2019 Tour of Utah covered familiar territory for the race. The 125.9km route started and finished in Park City, taking in two intermediate sprints and two KOMs along the way.

The first intermediate sprint came in Kamas at 33km, followed by the first KOM, the category 2 climb through the affluent gated community of Wolf Creek Ranch, at 58.6km. The final intermediate sprint of the 2019 race came in Midway at 99.7km.

The major obstacle of the day, the 12km Hors Categorie climb over Empire Pass, topped out 8.9km from the finish before a hair-raising descent back into Park City.

As with most of the previous stages of the 2019 Tour of Utah, the breakaway took a long time to establish. Despite numerous attacks, the peloton approached the sprint in Kamas together until George Simpson (Elevate-KHS) slipped away alone with about 95km to go.

Simpson faded back into the bunch after the sprint, but Ty Magner (Rally UHC) and Gabriel Rojas (Aevolo) surged forward to form a new two-rider group. The duo had 15 seconds with 85km to go, but they were also quickly neutralised.

Over the next 5km another large move of 23 riders tried to gain some traction, and with 75km remaining they’d built a gap of 1:05. Several riders lost contact on the climb through Wolf Creek Ranch.

In the move were James Whelan (EF Education First), Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Ty Magner and Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC), Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy), Dayer Quintana, Edoardo Zardini and Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Giovanni Lonardi (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane), Alec Cowan, Noah Granigan and Serghei Tvetcov (Worthy Pro Cycling), Pablo Alarcorn (Canel’s Specialized), Cade Bickmore, Gabriel Rojas and Scott McGill (Aevolo), Brendan Rhim, Tanner Putt and Ben Wolfe (Arapahoe-Hincapie), Tony Baca and Cullen Easter (303 Project) and Matt Zimmer (DCBank).

Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) jumped out of the field to try and bridge while the leaders had 2:05 on the peloton. The 18-year-old winner of U23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege powered over the gap and made contract with about 55km remaining.

Cowan took maximum points on the Wolf Creek KOM, and the leaders got to work increasing or holding their advantage to the bottom of Empire Israel Cycling Academy continued on the front of the peloton, keeping the move in check, and with 42km to go the leaders’ gap was at 1:40.

The leaders rolled through the Midway sprint with 26.2km remaining, holding a gap on the peloton of just over a minute. Marengo claimed maximum points at the sprint, but the point was moot as Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) had already sealed the win in the points classification.

The breakaway started to come apart at the bottom of Empire Pass, with multiple riders losing the pace and quickly being absorbed by the field.

The entire remnants of the breakaway were soon back in the fold, and EF Education First’s Dombrowski went on the attack alone. Piccoli reacted immediately to grab Dombrowski’s wheel, and Hermans let the Elevate-KHS rider go initially. The race leader then reacted to bring the move back.

Five riders remained in the lead, with Dombrowski, Piccoli, Hermans, Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and Adwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) in the group. Dombrowski surged again as Avila suffered a mechanical and had to stop. Dombrowski got a gap, while Piccoli launched multiple attacks against Hermans without success.

Hermans and Piccoli rode back up to Dombrowski, forming a lead group of three as the rest of the peloton was spread out all over the mountain. Keegan Swirbul (Worthy Pro Cycling) and Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) emerged from the melee on the mountain and set off after the lead trio.

Swirbul made contact with the leaders first, while Murphy was joined further down the slope by Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) and Almeida. Murphy was hoping to ride onto the podium, while Niklas Eg (Trek-Seagfredo) struggled on the climb, paced by teammate Stetina.

Murphy lost the pace in the chase as Almeida and Craddock neared the leaders. Meanwhile, Swirbul cracked and faded out of the picture. Craddock lost the pace of Almeida, who continued to chase alone. The best young rider was soon with the leaders, and he immediately went past.

Dombrowski jumped on Almeida’s wheel as Hermans and Piccoli allowed a gap to open. Hermans took charge and brought them back, re-establishing the lead quartet with just over 15km to go.

Five kilometres from the top, Piccoli had lost the pace, leaving Hermans, Dombrowski and Almeida at the front of the race. Swirbul caught Piccoli, but he didn't appear able to lend the Elevate rider much assistance in the chase. Swirbul must have been playing possum, however, as he let Piccoli do most of the work to get close, then jumped the Elevate rider right before the pair made contact with the leaders.

Swirbul gained the group 3km from the top, while Piccoli continued to battle, with the leaders in sight. Dombrowski sensed the overall runner-up catching the lead group and accelerated, dropping Swirbul and Hermans as Almeida lost the pace and drifted back. Dombrowski had 10 second on Hermans and Swirbul with 1km to go to the top.

Dombrowski crested Empire and started the final 8.9km with a 25-second lead. Almeida regained contact with Hermans and Swirbul, leaving three riders to chase down Dombrowski.

Piccoli regained the Hermans group as they approached Park City, while Dombrowski sailed up Main Street to seal the stage win, his first win since 2015 in Utah, and move into third overall.

Behind him, Almeida took second on the stage, followed by Swirbul, Hermans and Piccoli, who saved his overall runner-up spot.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 3:11:09 2 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:24 3 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:00:26 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 5 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:30 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:01:24 7 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:39 8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:58 9 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:06 10 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 0:02:11 11 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:13 12 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:01 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:03:26 14 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:03:27 15 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:44 16 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:03:49 17 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:52 18 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:04:22 19 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:47 20 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:05:08 21 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 22 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:05:15 23 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:05:32 24 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:05:35 25 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:05:53 26 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:59 27 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:07:44 28 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 29 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:08:00 30 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 31 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:08:01 32 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 33 Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:08:03 34 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:08:09 35 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 36 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:08:26 37 Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:08:28 38 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:08:34 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:08:41 40 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:09:07 41 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:09:25 42 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:09:53 43 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 44 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 45 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 0:10:11 46 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:48 47 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:10:49 48 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:10:50 49 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:10:52 50 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 0:11:19 51 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 52 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 53 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:11:54 54 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:55 55 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:12:45 56 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 57 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:13:03 58 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:23 59 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:13:42 60 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:16:24 61 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 62 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 63 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 64 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 65 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:16:27 66 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 67 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:16:28 68 Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:17:09 69 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:17:10 70 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:17:28 71 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:17:36 72 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:17:49 73 Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:17:53 74 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:18:20 75 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:18:35 76 Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:18:43 77 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 78 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:19:04 79 Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:19:17 80 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:19:36 81 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:19:38 82 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:20:05 83 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:20:08 84 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:20:50 85 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:21:19 86 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:22:31 87 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 88 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling 89 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 90 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 91 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:22:51 92 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 93 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:22:59 94 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:23:04 95 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 96 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 97 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 98 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 99 Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:23:09 100 Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:23:11 101 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:24:52

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 15 pts 2 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 12 3 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 10 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 7 5 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 6 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 5 7 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 5 9 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 4 10 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 3 11 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 3 12 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 13 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 2 14 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 1 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling 1 16 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 12 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 10 3 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 8 4 Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 8 5 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 6 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 7 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 8 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 6 9 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 10 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 5 11 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 4 12 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 13 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 2 14 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3:11:33 2 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:03:28 3 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:23 4 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:44 5 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:05:29 6 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:35 7 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:08:43 8 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:09:29 9 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:10:26 10 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:10:28 11 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 0:10:55 12 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 13 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:12:39 14 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:59 15 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:16:00 16 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:16:04 17 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:19:14 18 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:19:44 19 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:22:07 20 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:22:27 21 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 18:46:09 2 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:50 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:01:32 4 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:26 5 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:57 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:20 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:04:08 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:04:40 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:22 10 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:28 11 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:33 12 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:07:51 13 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:09:14 14 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:11:44 15 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:11:50 16 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:12:27 17 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:18 18 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 0:14:22 19 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:15:26 20 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:16:06 21 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:17:37 22 Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:18:08 23 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:18 24 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:20:12 25 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:20:48 26 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:21:47 27 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 0:22:16 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:22:44 29 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 30 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:23:39 31 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:25 32 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:25:04 33 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 34 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:25:26 35 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:26:11 36 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:27:48 37 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:27:50 38 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:30:27 39 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:31:03 40 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:32:41 41 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:33:05 42 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:33:21 43 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:33:52 44 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:34:51 45 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:37:24 46 Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:38:49 47 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:39:11 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:40:50 49 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:41:03 50 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:41:53 51 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:42:44 52 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:43:00 53 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:44:34 54 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:44:42 55 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:45:36 56 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:46:14 57 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:47:16 58 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:48:51 59 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:48:58 60 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:52:35 61 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:53:13 62 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:55:43 63 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:56:49 64 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:57:32 65 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:59:13 66 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:59:53 67 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 1:00:07 68 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 1:00:29 69 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 1:00:59 70 Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 1:01:36 71 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 1:02:49 72 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1:03:00 73 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 1:03:01 74 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 1:04:15 75 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1:04:26 76 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 1:04:40 77 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1:04:52 78 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 1:05:03 79 Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1:06:45 80 Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 1:07:15 81 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:07:54 82 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 1:08:26 83 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1:08:56 84 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 1:08:58 85 Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 1:09:32 86 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 1:09:56 87 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1:10:07 88 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 1:10:51 89 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1:11:01 90 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 1:13:23 91 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1:14:10 92 Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 1:14:26 93 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling 1:17:58 94 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 1:18:36 95 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 1:19:20 96 Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon 1:20:19 97 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 1:22:35 98 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1:22:41 99 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 1:23:21 100 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 1:24:08 101 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1:25:31

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 47 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 32 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 24 4 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 22 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 22 6 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 21 7 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 19 8 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 17 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 17 10 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 16 11 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 15 12 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 13 13 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 14 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 10 15 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 10 16 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 10 17 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 8 18 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 8 19 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 7 20 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 7 21 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 7 22 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 23 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 24 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 6 25 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 6 26 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 5 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 28 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 29 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 5 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling 4 31 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 3 32 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 3 33 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 3 34 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 3 35 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 2 36 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 2 37 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 38 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 39 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 1 40 Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 1 41 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 1 42 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 43 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 30 pts 2 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 22 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 18 4 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 18 5 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 16 6 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 16 7 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 11 8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 11 9 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 10 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 11 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 9 12 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 9 13 Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 8 14 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 8 15 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 16 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 7 17 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 18 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 6 19 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 6 20 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 5 21 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 22 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 23 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 5 24 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 3 25 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 3 26 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 3 27 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 3 28 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 3 29 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 2 30 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 1