Trending

Tour of Utah: Canola wins stage 4

Italian out-sprints McCabe, Hermans retains leader's jersey

Image 1 of 19

The Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane team take control

The Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane team take control
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 19

Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) wins stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) wins stage 4 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 19

Scott Bowden (Team BridgeLane)

Scott Bowden (Team BridgeLane)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 19

Serghei Țvetcov and Travis McCabe tried a late move

Serghei Țvetcov and Travis McCabe tried a late move
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 19

The climb up to the city centre

The climb up to the city centre
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 19

Ben Hermans was well protected by the Israel Cycling Academy

Ben Hermans was well protected by the Israel Cycling Academy
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 19

The circuit around Salt Lake City was tough

The circuit around Salt Lake City was tough
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 19

Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Utah

Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) wins stage 4 of the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 19

Marco Canola takes centre stage after winning stage 4 of the Tour of Utah

Marco Canola takes centre stage after winning stage 4 of the Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 19

The Tour of Utah podium after stage 4

The Tour of Utah podium after stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 19

The race came back together late on

The race came back together late on
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 19

The late attacks came thick and fast

The late attacks came thick and fast
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 19

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane used up their riders to chase the break

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane used up their riders to chase the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 19

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane rode on the front for much of the stage

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane rode on the front for much of the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 19

The riders wait for the finale of the stage

The riders wait for the finale of the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 19

Ivan Santaromita leads Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane on the climb

Ivan Santaromita leads Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 19

Race leader Ben Hermans watches Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane lead the peloton

Race leader Ben Hermans watches Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane lead the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 19

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane ride to set-up Canola

Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane ride to set-up Canola
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 19

Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane)

Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) repeated his 2017 victory on the Salt Lake City stage at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah Friday evening, out-kicking Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) over the uphill finish in front of the Utah State Capitol. Brendan Rhim (Arapahoe-Hincapie) finished third.

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), second overall, launched an attack on the final climb, hoping to gain back some time on race leader Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy), but the Canadian rider fell short, finishing seventh on the stage and on the same time as Hermans and the rest of the group.

Hermans continues to lead Piccoli by 44 seconds, with Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafreo) in third at 1:06.

Canola attended the podium ceremony bearing the bandages from a severe crash at the end of stage 1 earlier in the week. He said the win was a nice redemption after suffering though the preceding days.

"Three days ago I couldn't think about the win because I had a big crash, and the motivation was at the ground," the Italian said. "So I’m really, really happy."

Canola's team worked through the majority of the race to bring back a large breakaway that included McCabe and his Worthy pro Cycling teammate Serghei Tvetcov, as well as several other dangerous sprinters. Tvetcov then joined another four-rider move at the end of the last lap that pressured the field well inside the final kilometre.

"The last kilometre was really hard, because there was a teammate of Travis' in the front and he went so fast," Canola said. "I was thinking, 'No I cannot make it because it was too much,' but then at 400 metres to go fortunately he slowed down so I could breathe.

"I took a big breath and just 200 metres to go I saw a Canel’s rider go for the sprint. I saw Travis go on the left, and I went on the right. I pushed everything out. And when I saw my front wheel the first one, I knew it could be my day. Until that moment I wasn’t thinking about the win, only to push hard. In the last 20 metres I felt again this great feeling to win here in Salt Lake."

How it unfolded

Friday’s fourth stage at the Tour of Utah took place on an urban circuit around the State Capitol in Salt Lake City. The short-but-fast 86.5km stage 1,360 metres over eight laps of the 10.8km course. The uphill finish provided a challenge for the sprinters on a course that had been won previously by Michael Matthews and Canola.

Sprint points and time bonuses were available at the start/finish with five laps to go, three laps to go and one lap to go.

Groups flew off the front in the opening kilometres, with a move of six initially forming off the front as others tried to bridge. The leaders had 10 seconds going through the start/finish at the end of the first lap as Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM led the chase.

The six riders up front were Ben Wolfe (Arapahoe-Hincapie), Connor Schunk (Aevolo), Stephen Bassett (Wildlife Generation), Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), Serghei Tvetcov (Worthy Pro Cycling), Ulises Castillo (Elevate-KHS) and Tony Baca (303 Project).

As other riders bridged briefly, the peloton pulled the move back, and the counter attacks started immediately. Another five-rider group formed and got a 10-second gap. Tvetcov, Bassett, Castillo and Wolfe were joined this time by Lawson Craddock. A large group was trying to bridge, however, and made contact with the leaders right before they started the third lap.

The size of the group was prohibitive, and the peloton was soon all back together on stage 3. The attacks started flying once more, and another group formed off the front, this time with about 20 riders. The peloton appeared ready to slow the pace a bit, and the gap to the leaders started going up.

Worthy Pro Cycling’s Tevtcov and McCabe attacked from the group and went off on their own, getting a quick separation of 10 seconds over a chase group of 12 and 20 seconds on the peloton.

Tvetcov and McCabe started lap 4 with three riders trying to bridge, 10 riders at 15 seconds and the peloton at one minute. The bridging riders were Alex Hoehn (Aevolo), Effren Santos (Canel’s Specialized) and James Whelan (EF Education First).

The new lead group of five continued to hold 15 seconds over the chase, but the gap to the peloton went up to 40. The chasing group soon caught the leaders, however, and the group of the front grew to 16.

The new lead group of 16 included Whelan, McCabe, Tvetcov, Castillo, Santos, Bassett, Baca, Hoehn, Mosca, Alex Howes (EF Education First), TJ Eisenhart (Arapahoe-Hincapie), Eder Frayer (DC Bank), Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy), Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Kevin Vermaerke (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Ty Magner (Rally UHC).

None was a threat to the overall lead of Ben Hermans, so Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane took over the chase in the peloton for Canola.

The leaders started the fifth lap with one minute over the peloton, but halfway through the lap, the gap was down to 45 seconds.

McCabe, who took the maximum points with five to go, also claimed the sprint with three to go to solidify his points jersey lead. The leaders started the sixth lap with 40 seconds over the field, but the gap was down to 30 halfway through the lap.

Elevate’s Castillo jumped away from the break and was joined by Avila as the rest of the break lingered just behind. Castillo and Avilla started the penultimate lap with five seconds over the chase, Canola jumped out of the peloton as it got within 25 seconds and started a bridging effort with two other riders.

Canola and crew made contact with the leaders during lap 7 while the peloton closed to within 15 seconds. Mosca attacked the leader during the lap and went off the front solo, as Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) who made the group with Canola, went off in pursuit. McCormick passed Mosca, who was caught by the rest of the breakaway.

The Bridgelane rider took the bell signalling one lap to go with a 30 second gap over 15 chasers and 45 seconds over the peloton.

McCormick’s time off the front ended when he mistakenly thought he won the stage with one lap to go. The New Zealand rider celebrated enthusiastically and then sat up, losing impetus as the chase group quickly closed in. McCormick emptied his tank with the move and was quickly back in the field.

Santos and Alec Cowan (Worthy Pro Cycling), who also joined the leaders with the Canola move, set off the front next. The peloton caught the rest of the break, while Cowan and Santos had 15 seconds.

The lead duo didn’t last long out front, as attacks from the field quickly swallowed them up. Best young rider Joao Almeida attacked next along with Filippo Fiorelli (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè) and built 10 seconds to two chasers and 20 seconds to the field. Wolfe and Tvetcov were the two bridging riders.

Tvetcov and Wolfe joined Almeida and Fiorelli 3.2km to go and had a 25-second gap. Cooperation in the front fell apart, however, and the peloton had the gap down to 10 seconds. Then Worthy Pro Cycling led the peloton back to the leaders for McCabe.

The peloton made the catch with less than 1km to go, and the sprint finish was on.

Overall runner-up James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) hit out to try and gain some time, and McCabe jumped on his wheel. Canel's sprinter Pablo Alarcón jumped first, with McCabe and canola reacting. They were neck and neck as the line approached, but the Italian pulled past the American to take the win at the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:56:54
2Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
3Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
4Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
6Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
7James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
10Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
11Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
13Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
14Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
15Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
16Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
17Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
18Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
19Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:00:10
20Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
21Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
22João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
23Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
24Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
25Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
26Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
27Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
28Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
29Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
30Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
31Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:00:14
32Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:00:16
33Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
34Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:22
35Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:00:23
36Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:00:29
37Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
38Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
39Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
40Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
41Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
42Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
43Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
44Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
45Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
46Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
47Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
48Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
49Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:00:40
50Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:00:42
51Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:00:45
52Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling
53Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
54Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:00:49
55Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:00:57
56Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:01:03
57Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:01:05
58Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:01:09
59Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:13
60Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:01:17
61Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
62Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:23
63Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
64Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:39
65Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
66James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:01:44
67Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
68George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
69Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:01:47
70Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
71Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:01:50
72Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
73Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:02:10
74Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
75Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
76Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
77Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
78Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
79Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
80Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:02:16
81Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:02:27
82Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
83Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:02:36
84Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:02:38
85Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:02:40
86Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:12
87Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling0:03:26
88Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:03:59
89Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:04:03
90Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:10
91Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:04:11
92Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon0:04:22
93Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
94TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:04:28
95Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:04:44
96Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:00:10
97Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:26
98Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:05:56
99Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
100Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:06:31
101Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:08:29
102Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:14:02

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy12:27:18
2James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:44
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:06
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:46
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:02
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:02:04
7João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:48
8Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:03:17
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:22
10Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:54
11Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:04:04
12Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:04:34
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:05:06
14Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:06:09
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:07:09
16Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:08:22
17Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:08:51
18Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:09:00
19Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling0:09:13
20Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:09:14
21Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:12:13
22Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:12:35
23Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:12:47
24Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:54
25Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:59
26Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:13:26
27Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:13:53
28Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:13:59
29Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:14:01
30Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:14:02
31Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:14:09
32Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:15:24
33Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:15:25
34Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:15:52
35Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:16:12
36Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:16:37
37Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:18:00
38Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:19:59
39Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:20:00
40Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:38
41Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:22:37
42Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:57
43Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:22:58
44Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:23:51
45Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:23:54
46Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:24:43
47Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:25:24
48Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:25:32
49Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:27:03
50Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:27:23
51Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:27:27
52Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:28:43
53Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:29:15
54Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:30:10
55Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:30:26
56Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:31:11
57Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:31:15
58TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:31:41
59Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:32:20
60Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:33:13
61Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:34:49
62Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:36:07
63Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:36:43
64Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:36:49
65Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:37:39
66Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:38:12
67James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:38:28
68Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:38:43
69Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:39:10
70Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:39:23
71Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:39:57
72Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:40:43
73Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:40:52
74Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:41:01
75Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:41:05
76Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:41:09
77Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:41:12
78Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:41:16
79Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:42:06
80George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:42:21
81Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:26
82Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:42:41
83Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:42:53
84Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:42:54
85Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:44:14
86Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:45:14
87Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:46:30
88Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:46:45
89Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:47:47
90Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon0:48:17
91Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling0:48:19
92Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:49:31
93Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:50:41
94Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:50:44
95Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:51:01
96Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:52:44
97Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:53:27
98Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:54:39
99Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:54:47
100Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:54:56
101Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:55:32

 

Latest on Cyclingnews