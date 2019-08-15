Image 1 of 29 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) wins stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 29 The leaders' jerseys after stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 29 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) launches an attack on the final climb of stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 29 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) opens up a gap on the chasers on the final climb up Powder Mountain on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 29 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) goes solo on the final climb of stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 29 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) comes to the line for second place on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 29 Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) sits exhausted after crossing the line on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 29 Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) pushes hard all the way to the line on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 29 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) puts on the yellow leader's jersey after winning stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 29 US national champion Alex Howes (EF Education First) rides on the front of the bunch on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 29 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) leads Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) up the steep climb of Powder Mountain on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 29 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) en route to victory on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 29 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) chases the leader on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 29 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 29 Joao Almeida (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 16 of 29 Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 17 of 29 EF Education First lead the chase (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 18 of 29 An early breakaway attempt on stage 2 of Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 19 of 29 US champion Alex Howes leads the peloton (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 20 of 29 Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 21 of 29 Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 22 of 29 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 23 of 29 Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 24 of 29 Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 25 of 29 Travis Samuel (DC Bank) in the most aggressive rider jersey (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 26 of 29 Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 27 of 29 Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 28 of 29 Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia KTM) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 29 of 29 Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation), Christopher Heider (Dauner-Akkon),Austin Stephens (303 Project) and Ignacio Prado (Canel's Specialized) lead the breakaway (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) took an enormous victory on the queen stage of the Tour of Utah on Powder Mountain on Wednesday to inherit the race lead from overnight leader Lawson Craddock (EF Education First).

The ascent, which kicks up to over 9000ft/2600m in altitude wreaked havoc on the overall standings, with overnight leader Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) losing over two minutes, while prologue winner James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) showed his class with a gutsy ride to take second on the stage. Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo) took third on the day.

Eg's teammate Peter Stetina kicked off the attacking in the main group, midway up the climb. His move provoked splits in the group, and soon after, the lead trio emerged. Despite attacks from Piccoli, it was Hermans who proved the strongest of the three. The Belgian got away inside the final 5km and steadily built a lead over his companions, sealing his third win of the season and taking over the overall lead.

"I knew I had to be in really good shape for this climb, because you can make a lot of time or lose a lot of time here," Hermans said after the stage. "I hoped for the best legs. I had a really good feeling on the climb, and so I'm happy I could take the win.

"Last year I won on the Kitzbüheler [at the Tour of Austria] and this year I won on the Grossglockner, and now I've won here on Powder Mountain, so it's been two good years for me, and I'm really happy to have this on my palmarès."

How it unfolded

The skies were clear and roads wide again for stage 2 of the Tour of Utah from Brigham City to Powder Mountain, and once again Mexican champion Ignacio Prado (Canel's-Specialized) was on the move followed by Ulises Castillo (Elevate-KHS) and several more, but the legs in the peloton were too fresh to let anything go in the first 20km.

Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) launched a counter-move but again, nothing could go clear. Until the first sprint, it was a free-for-all of the Continental squads, with numerous attacks pinging off the front, the riders looking back to check on the peloton before the move was reeled back.

Canel's Specialized and Neri Sottoli were the most aggressive, with stage 1 winner Umberto Marengo following a number of moves in anticipation of the sprint. But it was Nippo Vini Fantini's Marco Canola and McCabe who took the top spots ahead of Marco Pavlic (DC Bank).

Aevolo countered the sprint and the elastic began to stretch and stretch, another counter by Max Chance and Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation) opened up a bit more of a gap, but it wasn't until Prado attacked again with Mika Heming (Dauner-Akkon) that a gap would yawn out more than a few seconds.

Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation), Austin Stephens (303 Project), Travis Samuel (DC Bank) and Christopher Heider (Dauner-Akkon) bridged across to make it six out front with Aevolo's Cade Bickmore chasing in no-man's land.

Prado went unchallenged in the next sprint as the leaders help a two minute advantage on the peloton, topping Samuel and Heider with 78.2km to go.

The peloton kept the gap in check just below two minutes as Bickmore faded back to the bunch.

On the day's smaller climb, Prado picked up 8 points to take the virtual lead in the mountains classification, attacking to take maximum points over Samuel and Heming. And on the final intermediate sprint, Prado again jetted away for the first place points.

Cracks started to show in the escape as first Kirby was distanced with 36km to go, but it was good news for their gap which went out to 2:45 and growing as they headed into the hills.

It wasn't until the 20km to go mark when the chase from the peloton began in earnest, with Rally UHC and Trek-Segafredo coming to the fore to help whittle down a 1:45 gap to the five leaders. With 16km to go, Heider and Prado, then Stephens were dropped by a surge from Samuel, who had Heming glued to his wheel. The pair played a game of cat and mouse to see who would be last man standing, and their gap tumbled until both were finally brought back by the bunch with 13km to go.

Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) put in the first attack as the race hit the lower slopes of the climb with 11km to go, and when he was joined by Neri-Sottoli's Sebastian Schönberger but that only served to nullify the move. Trek-Segafredo manned the front of the peloton that splintered rapidly as the gradient kicked upward. With Neri Sottoli, Trek-Segafredo, and Rally UHC well represented in the group.

Stetina launched with 7.3km to go, further shattering the leading group, with Dombrowski leading the chase. The attack spelled the end of Craddock's time in the front group.

Fresh off a podium finish in the Leadville 100, Stetina had no trouble with the high altitude and even if he cracked, he had teammate Niklas Eg in the group behind.

Piccoli took up the chase with 6km still to go, hoping to regain the race lead after being penalized for motorpacing after stage 1. He was followed by Hermans as Dombrowski and Eg lost contact.

The Elevate KHS rider reeled Stetina in with 4km to go only to be attacked by Hermans not long after, the Trek-Segafredo rider was then left well behind. The Belgian looked smooth and powerful even into the final kilometers as he pulled out an impressive advantage on his chasers.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 3:37:44 2 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:20 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:01:26 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:31 7 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:36 8 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:54 9 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:37 10 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:02:52 11 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:02:59 12 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:03:10 13 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:33 15 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:03:49 16 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:04:39 17 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:04:47 18 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:04:50 19 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:17 20 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:05:23 21 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:05:31 22 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 0:05:41 23 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:52 24 Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:06:00 25 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:12 26 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:07:24 27 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:07:30 28 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:07:39 29 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 30 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:07:53 31 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 32 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:08:33 33 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 34 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:08:40 36 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:08:41 37 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:09:26 38 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:10:20 39 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 40 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:10:31 41 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:10:48 42 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:10:57 43 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:11:20 44 Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:12:11 45 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:26 46 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:12:50 47 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:13:44 48 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:13:48 49 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:14:00 50 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:15:10 51 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:16:08 52 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:16:12 53 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:16:53 54 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:16:56 55 Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 56 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 57 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:17:40 58 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:17:59 59 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 60 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:18:20 61 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:27 62 Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:18:39 63 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 64 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 65 Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 66 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:18:42 67 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 68 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 69 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:19:10 70 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:19:27 71 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:19:48 72 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:20:03 73 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 74 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:29 75 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:20:58 76 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 77 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:21:06 78 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:21:39 79 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 80 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 81 Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon 82 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:21:45 83 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:21:57 84 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:22:05 85 Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 86 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 87 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:22:08 88 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:22:19 89 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 90 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 0:22:25 91 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:22:48 92 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:22:57 93 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 94 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 95 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 96 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 97 Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 98 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 99 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:23:13 100 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:23:44 101 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:25:03 102 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:25:30 103 Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:26:24 104 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:26:58 105 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:26:59 106 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:27:14 107 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:28:04 108 Marko Pavli (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:28:15 109 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:31:29 110 Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:32:09 DNS Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo DNS Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane DNS Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 3 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 4 4 Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 3 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 3 6 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 1 7 Marko Pavli (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 12 pts 2 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 10 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 8 4 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 8 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 6 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 6 8 Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 6 9 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 5 10 Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 5 11 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 4 12 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 13 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 3 14 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 2 15 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3:39:38 2 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:02:56 3 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:23 4 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:03:29 5 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:03:37 6 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:05:18 7 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:07:32 8 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:09:03 9 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:12:06 10 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:13:16 11 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:15:02 12 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:15:46 13 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:16:05 14 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:33 15 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:16:45 16 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:19:51 17 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:20:11 18 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 0:20:31 19 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:21:03 20 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 21 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:23:36

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 7:10:07 2 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:26 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:52 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:10 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:01:33 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:35 7 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:46 8 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:47 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:02:56 10 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:58 11 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:03:08 12 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:03:23 13 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:03:37 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:40 15 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:04:16 16 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:04:48 17 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:05:00 18 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:05:37 19 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 0:05:54 20 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:06:00 21 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:01 22 Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:06:33 23 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:07:22 24 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:07:32 25 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:07:40 26 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:07:50 27 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 0:08:15 28 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:08:19 29 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:08:58 30 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:09:18 31 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:10:06 32 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:37 33 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:10:43 34 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:10:52 35 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:10:59 36 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:11:17 37 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:27 38 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:12:01 39 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:12:53 40 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:15 41 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:13:17 42 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:14:01 43 Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:14:43 44 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:15:33 45 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:15:54 46 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:16:14 47 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:16:53 48 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:17:53 49 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:18:14 50 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:18:27 51 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:19:18 52 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:19:38 53 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:04 54 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:20:11 55 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:20:15 56 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:20:42 57 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:21:18 58 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:21:19 59 Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:21:22 60 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:21:32 61 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:22:05 62 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:22:07 63 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:22:24 64 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 65 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:22:47 66 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:23:18 67 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:23:21 68 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:23:37 69 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:38 70 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:23:44 71 Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:23:47 72 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:23:49 73 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:23:55 74 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:24:08 75 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:24:24 76 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:25:15 77 Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:25:41 78 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:25:51 79 Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:26:28 80 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:26:30 81 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:26:31 82 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:26:37 83 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 84 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:26:38 85 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:26:56 86 Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:27:02 87 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:27:17 88 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:27:26 89 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:27:28 90 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:28:44 91 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:29:51 92 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 0:30:19 93 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:31:07 94 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:31:30 95 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:31:33 96 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:31:49 97 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:32:39 98 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:33:13 99 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:33:40 100 Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:33:52 101 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:34:17 102 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:41:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 15 pts 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 12 3 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 10 4 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 7 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 7 6 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 7 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 8 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 9 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 10 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 3 11 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 12 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 13 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 12 pts 2 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 11 3 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 10 4 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 8 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 6 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 6 7 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 5 8 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 9 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 4 10 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 11 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 3 12 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 2 13 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 1