Tour of Utah: Hermans wins stage 2 on Powder Mountain

Israel Cycling Academy rider takes over race lead

Image 1 of 29

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) wins stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) wins stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 29

The leaders' jerseys after stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

The leaders' jerseys after stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 29

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) launches an attack on the final climb of stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) launches an attack on the final climb of stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 29

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) opens up a gap on the chasers on the final climb up Powder Mountain on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) opens up a gap on the chasers on the final climb up Powder Mountain on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 29

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) goes solo on the final climb of stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) goes solo on the final climb of stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 29

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) comes to the line for second place on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) comes to the line for second place on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 29

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) sits exhausted after crossing the line on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) sits exhausted after crossing the line on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 29

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) pushes hard all the way to the line on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) pushes hard all the way to the line on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 29

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) puts on the yellow leader's jersey after winning stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) puts on the yellow leader's jersey after winning stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 29

US national champion Alex Howes (EF Education First) rides on the front of the bunch on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

US national champion Alex Howes (EF Education First) rides on the front of the bunch on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 29

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) leads Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) up the steep climb of Powder Mountain on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) leads Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) up the steep climb of Powder Mountain on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 29

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) en route to victory on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) en route to victory on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 29

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) chases the leader on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) chases the leader on stage 2 of the 2019 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 29

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy)

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 29

Joao Almeida (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Joao Almeida (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 16 of 29

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) in the race leader's jersey

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) in the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 17 of 29

EF Education First lead the chase

EF Education First lead the chase
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 18 of 29

An early breakaway attempt on stage 2 of Tour of Utah

An early breakaway attempt on stage 2 of Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 19 of 29

US champion Alex Howes leads the peloton

US champion Alex Howes leads the peloton
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 20 of 29

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 21 of 29

Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia)

Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia)
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 22 of 29

Lachlan Morton (EF Education First)

Lachlan Morton (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 23 of 29

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 24 of 29

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 25 of 29

Travis Samuel (DC Bank) in the most aggressive rider jersey

Travis Samuel (DC Bank) in the most aggressive rider jersey
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 26 of 29

Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation)

Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation)
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 27 of 29

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 28 of 29

Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia KTM)

Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia KTM)
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 29 of 29

Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation), Christopher Heider (Dauner-Akkon),Austin Stephens (303 Project) and Ignacio Prado (Canel's Specialized) lead the breakaway

Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation), Christopher Heider (Dauner-Akkon),Austin Stephens (303 Project) and Ignacio Prado (Canel's Specialized) lead the breakaway
(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) took an enormous victory on the queen stage of the Tour of Utah on Powder Mountain on Wednesday to inherit the race lead from overnight leader Lawson Craddock (EF Education First).

Tour of Utah: Hermans goes one better on Powder Mountain

The ascent, which kicks up to over 9000ft/2600m in altitude wreaked havoc on the overall standings, with overnight leader Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) losing over two minutes, while prologue winner James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) showed his class with a gutsy ride to take second on the stage. Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo) took third on the day.

Eg's teammate Peter Stetina kicked off the attacking in the main group, midway up the climb. His move provoked splits in the group, and soon after, the lead trio emerged. Despite attacks from Piccoli, it was Hermans who proved the strongest of the three. The Belgian got away inside the final 5km and steadily built a lead over his companions, sealing his third win of the season and taking over the overall lead.

"I knew I had to be in really good shape for this climb, because you can make a lot of time or lose a lot of time here," Hermans said after the stage. "I hoped for the best legs. I had a really good feeling on the climb, and so I'm happy I could take the win.

"Last year I won on the Kitzbüheler [at the Tour of Austria] and this year I won on the Grossglockner, and now I've won here on Powder Mountain, so it's been two good years for me, and I'm really happy to have this on my palmarès."

How it unfolded

The skies were clear and roads wide again for stage 2 of the Tour of Utah from Brigham City to Powder Mountain, and once again Mexican champion Ignacio Prado (Canel's-Specialized) was on the move followed by Ulises Castillo (Elevate-KHS) and several more, but the legs in the peloton were too fresh to let anything go in the first 20km.

Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) launched a counter-move but again, nothing could go clear. Until the first sprint, it was a free-for-all of the Continental squads, with numerous attacks pinging off the front, the riders looking back to check on the peloton before the move was reeled back.

Canel's Specialized and Neri Sottoli were the most aggressive, with stage 1 winner Umberto Marengo following a number of moves in anticipation of the sprint. But it was Nippo Vini Fantini's Marco Canola and McCabe who took the top spots ahead of Marco Pavlic (DC Bank).

Aevolo countered the sprint and the elastic began to stretch and stretch, another counter by Max Chance and Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation) opened up a bit more of a gap, but it wasn't until Prado attacked again with Mika Heming (Dauner-Akkon) that a gap would yawn out more than a few seconds.

Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation), Austin Stephens (303 Project), Travis Samuel (DC Bank) and Christopher Heider (Dauner-Akkon) bridged across to make it six out front with Aevolo's Cade Bickmore chasing in no-man's land.

Prado went unchallenged in the next sprint as the leaders help a two minute advantage on the peloton, topping Samuel and Heider with 78.2km to go.

The peloton kept the gap in check just below two minutes as Bickmore faded back to the bunch.

On the day's smaller climb, Prado picked up 8 points to take the virtual lead in the mountains classification, attacking to take maximum points over Samuel and Heming. And on the final intermediate sprint, Prado again jetted away for the first place points.

Cracks started to show in the escape as first Kirby was distanced with 36km to go, but it was good news for their gap which went out to 2:45 and growing as they headed into the hills.

It wasn't until the 20km to go mark when the chase from the peloton began in earnest, with Rally UHC and Trek-Segafredo coming to the fore to help whittle down a 1:45 gap to the five leaders. With 16km to go, Heider and Prado, then Stephens were dropped by a surge from Samuel, who had Heming glued to his wheel. The pair played a game of cat and mouse to see who would be last man standing, and their gap tumbled until both were finally brought back by the bunch with 13km to go.

Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) put in the first attack as the race hit the lower slopes of the climb with 11km to go, and when he was joined by Neri-Sottoli's Sebastian Schönberger but that only served to nullify the move. Trek-Segafredo manned the front of the peloton that splintered rapidly as the gradient kicked upward. With Neri Sottoli, Trek-Segafredo, and Rally UHC well represented in the group.

Stetina launched with 7.3km to go, further shattering the leading group, with Dombrowski leading the chase. The attack spelled the end of Craddock's time in the front group.

Fresh off a podium finish in the Leadville 100, Stetina had no trouble with the high altitude and even if he cracked, he had teammate Niklas Eg in the group behind.

Piccoli took up the chase with 6km still to go, hoping to regain the race lead after being penalized for motorpacing after stage 1. He was followed by Hermans as Dombrowski and Eg lost contact.

The Elevate KHS rider reeled Stetina in with 4km to go only to be attacked by Hermans not long after, the Trek-Segafredo rider was then left well behind. The Belgian looked smooth and powerful even into the final kilometers as he pulled out an impressive advantage on his chasers.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy3:37:44
2James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:20
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
4Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:58
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:01:26
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:31
7Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:36
8João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:54
9Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:37
10Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:02:52
11Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:02:59
12Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:03:10
13Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:33
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:03:49
16Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:04:39
17Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:04:47
18Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:04:50
19Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:17
20Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:23
21Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:05:31
22Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:05:41
23Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:52
24Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:06:00
25Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:12
26Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling0:07:24
27Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:07:30
28Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:07:39
29Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
30Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:07:53
31Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
32Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:08:33
33Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
34Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
35Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:08:40
36Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:08:41
37Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:09:26
38Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:10:20
39Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
40Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:10:31
41Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:10:48
42Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:10:57
43Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:11:20
44Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:12:11
45Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:26
46Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:12:50
47Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:13:44
48Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:13:48
49Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:14:00
50Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:15:10
51Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:16:08
52Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:16:12
53Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:16:53
54Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:16:56
55Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
56Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
57Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:17:40
58Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:17:59
59Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
60Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:18:20
61Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:18:27
62Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:18:39
63Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
64TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
65Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
66Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:18:42
67George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
68Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
69Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:19:10
70Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:19:27
71Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:19:48
72Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:20:03
73Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
74Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:29
75Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:20:58
76Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
77Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:21:06
78Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:21:39
79Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
80Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
81Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
82Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:21:45
83Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:21:57
84Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:22:05
85Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
86Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
87Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling0:22:08
88Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:22:19
89James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
90Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:22:25
91Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:22:48
92Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:22:57
93Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
94Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
95Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
96Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
97Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
98Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
99Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:23:13
100Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:23:44
101Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:25:03
102Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:25:30
103Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:26:24
104Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:26:58
105Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:26:59
106Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:27:14
107Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:28:04
108Marko Pavli (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:28:15
109Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:31:29
110Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:32:09
DNSKiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNSChris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
DNSJoseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized10pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
3Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team4
4Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon3
5Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling3
6Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon1
7Marko Pavli (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy12pts
2James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling10
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo8
4Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized8
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
6Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team7
7Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First6
8Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon6
9Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling5
10Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis5
11Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling4
12João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon3
13Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project3
14Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy2
15Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon3:39:38
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:56
3Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:03:23
4Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:29
5Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:03:37
6Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:18
7Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:07:32
8Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:09:03
9Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:12:06
10Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:13:16
11Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:15:02
12Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:15:46
13Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:16:05
14Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:16:33
15Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:16:45
16Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:19:51
17Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:20:11
18Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:20:31
19Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:21:03
20Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
21Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:23:36

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy7:10:07
2James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:26
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:52
4Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:01:10
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:01:33
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:35
7João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:46
8Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:47
9Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:02:56
10Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:58
11Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:03:08
12Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:03:23
13Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:03:37
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:40
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:04:16
16Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:04:48
17Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:05:00
18Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:37
19Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:05:54
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:06:00
21Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:06:01
22Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:06:33
23Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling0:07:22
24Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:07:32
25Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:40
26Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:07:50
27Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:08:15
28Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:08:19
29Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:08:58
30Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:09:18
31Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:10:06
32Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:10:37
33Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:10:43
34Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:10:52
35Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:10:59
36Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:11:17
37Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:27
38Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:12:01
39Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:12:53
40Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:15
41Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:13:17
42Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:14:01
43Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:14:43
44Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:15:33
45Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:15:54
46Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:16:14
47Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:16:53
48Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:17:53
49Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:18:14
50Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:18:27
51Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:19:18
52Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:19:38
53Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:04
54Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:20:11
55Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:20:15
56Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:20:42
57Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:21:18
58Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:21:19
59Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:21:22
60Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:21:32
61Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:22:05
62Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:22:07
63Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:22:24
64Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
65Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:22:47
66Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:23:18
67Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:23:21
68Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:23:37
69Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:23:38
70TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:23:44
71Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:23:47
72Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:23:49
73Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:23:55
74Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:24:08
75Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:24:24
76Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:25:15
77Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:25:41
78Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:25:51
79Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon0:26:28
80Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:26:30
81Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:26:31
82George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:26:37
83Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
84Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:26:38
85Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:26:56
86Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:27:02
87James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:27:17
88Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling0:27:26
89Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:27:28
90Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:28:44
91Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:29:51
92Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:30:19
93Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:31:07
94Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:31:30
95Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:31:33
96Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:31:49
97Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:32:39
98Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:33:13
99Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:33:40
100Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:33:52
101Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:34:17
102Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:41:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM15pts
2Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First12
3Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy10
4Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project7
5Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling7
6João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon6
7Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
8Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM5
9Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon3
10Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis3
11Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
12Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
13Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy12pts
2Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis11
3James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling10
4Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo8
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First6
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling5
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM5
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling4
10João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon3
11Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project3
12Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy2
13Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon7:11:53
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:03:14
3Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:03:51
4Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:04:15
5Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:05:46
6Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:54
7Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:08:20
8Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:12:15
9Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:16:07
10Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:25
11Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:18:29
12Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:19:32
13Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:21:01
14Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:21:52
15Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:24:45
16Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:24:51
17Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:25:10
18Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:25:42
19Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:28:33
20Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:30:03
21Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:39:20

 

