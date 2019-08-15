Tour of Utah: Hermans wins stage 2 on Powder Mountain
Israel Cycling Academy rider takes over race lead
Stage 2: Brigham City - Powder Mountain Resort
Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) took an enormous victory on the queen stage of the Tour of Utah on Powder Mountain on Wednesday to inherit the race lead from overnight leader Lawson Craddock (EF Education First).
Related Articles
The ascent, which kicks up to over 9000ft/2600m in altitude wreaked havoc on the overall standings, with overnight leader Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) losing over two minutes, while prologue winner James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) showed his class with a gutsy ride to take second on the stage. Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo) took third on the day.
Eg's teammate Peter Stetina kicked off the attacking in the main group, midway up the climb. His move provoked splits in the group, and soon after, the lead trio emerged. Despite attacks from Piccoli, it was Hermans who proved the strongest of the three. The Belgian got away inside the final 5km and steadily built a lead over his companions, sealing his third win of the season and taking over the overall lead.
"I knew I had to be in really good shape for this climb, because you can make a lot of time or lose a lot of time here," Hermans said after the stage. "I hoped for the best legs. I had a really good feeling on the climb, and so I'm happy I could take the win.
"Last year I won on the Kitzbüheler [at the Tour of Austria] and this year I won on the Grossglockner, and now I've won here on Powder Mountain, so it's been two good years for me, and I'm really happy to have this on my palmarès."
How it unfolded
The skies were clear and roads wide again for stage 2 of the Tour of Utah from Brigham City to Powder Mountain, and once again Mexican champion Ignacio Prado (Canel's-Specialized) was on the move followed by Ulises Castillo (Elevate-KHS) and several more, but the legs in the peloton were too fresh to let anything go in the first 20km.
Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) launched a counter-move but again, nothing could go clear. Until the first sprint, it was a free-for-all of the Continental squads, with numerous attacks pinging off the front, the riders looking back to check on the peloton before the move was reeled back.
Canel's Specialized and Neri Sottoli were the most aggressive, with stage 1 winner Umberto Marengo following a number of moves in anticipation of the sprint. But it was Nippo Vini Fantini's Marco Canola and McCabe who took the top spots ahead of Marco Pavlic (DC Bank).
Aevolo countered the sprint and the elastic began to stretch and stretch, another counter by Max Chance and Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation) opened up a bit more of a gap, but it wasn't until Prado attacked again with Mika Heming (Dauner-Akkon) that a gap would yawn out more than a few seconds.
Quinten Kirby (Wildlife Generation), Austin Stephens (303 Project), Travis Samuel (DC Bank) and Christopher Heider (Dauner-Akkon) bridged across to make it six out front with Aevolo's Cade Bickmore chasing in no-man's land.
Prado went unchallenged in the next sprint as the leaders help a two minute advantage on the peloton, topping Samuel and Heider with 78.2km to go.
The peloton kept the gap in check just below two minutes as Bickmore faded back to the bunch.
On the day's smaller climb, Prado picked up 8 points to take the virtual lead in the mountains classification, attacking to take maximum points over Samuel and Heming. And on the final intermediate sprint, Prado again jetted away for the first place points.
Cracks started to show in the escape as first Kirby was distanced with 36km to go, but it was good news for their gap which went out to 2:45 and growing as they headed into the hills.
It wasn't until the 20km to go mark when the chase from the peloton began in earnest, with Rally UHC and Trek-Segafredo coming to the fore to help whittle down a 1:45 gap to the five leaders. With 16km to go, Heider and Prado, then Stephens were dropped by a surge from Samuel, who had Heming glued to his wheel. The pair played a game of cat and mouse to see who would be last man standing, and their gap tumbled until both were finally brought back by the bunch with 13km to go.
Oscar Sanchez (Canel's Specialized) put in the first attack as the race hit the lower slopes of the climb with 11km to go, and when he was joined by Neri-Sottoli's Sebastian Schönberger but that only served to nullify the move. Trek-Segafredo manned the front of the peloton that splintered rapidly as the gradient kicked upward. With Neri Sottoli, Trek-Segafredo, and Rally UHC well represented in the group.
Stetina launched with 7.3km to go, further shattering the leading group, with Dombrowski leading the chase. The attack spelled the end of Craddock's time in the front group.
Fresh off a podium finish in the Leadville 100, Stetina had no trouble with the high altitude and even if he cracked, he had teammate Niklas Eg in the group behind.
Piccoli took up the chase with 6km still to go, hoping to regain the race lead after being penalized for motorpacing after stage 1. He was followed by Hermans as Dombrowski and Eg lost contact.
The Elevate KHS rider reeled Stetina in with 4km to go only to be attacked by Hermans not long after, the Trek-Segafredo rider was then left well behind. The Belgian looked smooth and powerful even into the final kilometers as he pulled out an impressive advantage on his chasers.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|3:37:44
|2
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:20
|3
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:58
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:26
|6
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:31
|7
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:36
|8
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:54
|9
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:37
|10
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:02:52
|11
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:02:59
|12
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:10
|13
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:33
|15
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:03:49
|16
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:04:39
|17
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:04:47
|18
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:04:50
|19
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:17
|20
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:05:23
|21
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:31
|22
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|0:05:41
|23
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:05:52
|24
|Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|25
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:12
|26
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:07:24
|27
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:07:30
|28
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:07:39
|29
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|30
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:07:53
|31
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|32
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:08:33
|33
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|34
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:08:40
|36
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|0:08:41
|37
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:09:26
|38
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:10:20
|39
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|40
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:10:31
|41
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:48
|42
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|0:10:57
|43
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:11:20
|44
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:12:11
|45
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:26
|46
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:12:50
|47
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:13:44
|48
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:13:48
|49
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:00
|50
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:15:10
|51
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:16:08
|52
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:16:12
|53
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:16:53
|54
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:16:56
|55
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|56
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|57
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:17:40
|58
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:17:59
|59
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|60
|Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:18:20
|61
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:27
|62
|Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:18:39
|63
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|64
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|65
|Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|66
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:18:42
|67
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|68
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:19:10
|70
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:19:27
|71
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:19:48
|72
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:20:03
|73
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|74
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:29
|75
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:20:58
|76
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|77
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:06
|78
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:21:39
|79
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|80
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|81
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
|82
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|0:21:45
|83
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:21:57
|84
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:22:05
|85
|Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|86
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|87
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:22:08
|88
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:22:19
|89
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|90
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|0:22:25
|91
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:22:48
|92
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:22:57
|93
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|94
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|95
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|96
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|97
|Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
|98
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|99
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:23:13
|100
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:23:44
|101
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:25:03
|102
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:25:30
|103
|Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:26:24
|104
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:26:58
|105
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:26:59
|106
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:14
|107
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:28:04
|108
|Marko Pavli (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:15
|109
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:31:29
|110
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:32:09
|DNS
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|DNS
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|10
|pts
|2
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|3
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|3
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|3
|6
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|1
|7
|Marko Pavli (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|pts
|2
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|3
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|4
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|8
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|6
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|6
|8
|Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|6
|9
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|10
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|5
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|12
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|13
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|3
|14
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|15
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:39:38
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:56
|3
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:23
|4
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:29
|5
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:37
|6
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:05:18
|7
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:07:32
|8
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|0:09:03
|9
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:06
|10
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:13:16
|11
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:15:02
|12
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:15:46
|13
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:16:05
|14
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:33
|15
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:16:45
|16
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|0:19:51
|17
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:20:11
|18
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|0:20:31
|19
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:21:03
|20
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|21
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:23:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|7:10:07
|2
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|3
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:52
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:10
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:01:33
|6
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:35
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:46
|8
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:47
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:56
|10
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:58
|11
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:03:08
|12
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:03:23
|13
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:03:37
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:40
|15
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:04:16
|16
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:04:48
|17
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:00
|18
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:05:37
|19
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|0:05:54
|20
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:06:00
|21
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:01
|22
|Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|23
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:07:22
|24
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|0:07:32
|25
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:40
|26
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:07:50
|27
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|0:08:15
|28
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:08:19
|29
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:08:58
|30
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|0:09:18
|31
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:10:06
|32
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:37
|33
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:10:43
|34
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:10:52
|35
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:10:59
|36
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:17
|37
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:27
|38
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:12:01
|39
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:12:53
|40
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:15
|41
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:13:17
|42
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|0:14:01
|43
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:14:43
|44
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:15:33
|45
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:15:54
|46
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:16:14
|47
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:16:53
|48
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:17:53
|49
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|0:18:14
|50
|Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:18:27
|51
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:19:18
|52
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:19:38
|53
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:04
|54
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:20:11
|55
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:20:15
|56
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:20:42
|57
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:21:18
|58
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:21:19
|59
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:21:22
|60
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:32
|61
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:22:05
|62
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:22:07
|63
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:22:24
|64
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|65
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:22:47
|66
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:23:18
|67
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:23:21
|68
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:23:37
|69
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:38
|70
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:23:44
|71
|Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:23:47
|72
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:23:49
|73
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:23:55
|74
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:24:08
|75
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:24:24
|76
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:25:15
|77
|Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:25:41
|78
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:25:51
|79
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:26:28
|80
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:26:30
|81
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:26:31
|82
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:26:37
|83
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|84
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:26:38
|85
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|0:26:56
|86
|Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:27:02
|87
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:27:17
|88
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:27:26
|89
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:28
|90
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:28:44
|91
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:51
|92
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|0:30:19
|93
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:31:07
|94
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:31:30
|95
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:31:33
|96
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:31:49
|97
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:32:39
|98
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:33:13
|99
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:33:40
|100
|Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:33:52
|101
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:34:17
|102
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:41:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|15
|pts
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|12
|3
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|4
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|7
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|8
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|5
|9
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|10
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|3
|11
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|12
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|13
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|pts
|2
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|11
|3
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|6
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|6
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|5
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|5
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|10
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|11
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|3
|12
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|13
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7:11:53
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:03:14
|3
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:03:51
|4
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:15
|5
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:46
|6
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:05:54
|7
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:08:20
|8
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|0:12:15
|9
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:16:07
|10
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:18:25
|11
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:18:29
|12
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:19:32
|13
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:21:01
|14
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:21:52
|15
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:24:45
|16
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:24:51
|17
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|0:25:10
|18
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:42
|19
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|0:28:33
|20
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:30:03
|21
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:39:20
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy