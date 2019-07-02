Trending

Tour of Utah Past Winners

Champions from 2004 through 2018

Equestrians watch the 2018 Tour of Utah pass by

(Image credit: Getty Images)

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2018Sepp Kuss (USA ) LottoNL-Jumbo
2017Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
2016Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
2015Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin
2014Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
2013Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
2012Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
2011Levi Leipheimer USA) RadioShack
2010Levi Leipheimer USA) RadioShack
2009Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Rock Racing
2008Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
2007NO RACE
2006Scott Moninger (USA) Priority Health
2005Andrew Bajadali (USA) Vitamin Cottage
2004Johnathan Osguthorpe (USA) Ogden One

