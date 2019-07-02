Tour of Utah Past Winners
Champions from 2004 through 2018
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2018
|Sepp Kuss (USA ) LottoNL-Jumbo
|2017
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|2016
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly-Maxxis
|2015
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Garmin
|2014
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2013
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2012
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2011
|Levi Leipheimer USA) RadioShack
|2010
|Levi Leipheimer USA) RadioShack
|2009
|Francisco Mancebo (Spa) Rock Racing
|2008
|Jeff Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2007
|NO RACE
|2006
|Scott Moninger (USA) Priority Health
|2005
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Vitamin Cottage
|2004
|Johnathan Osguthorpe (USA) Ogden One
