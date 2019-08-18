Trending

Tour of Utah: Lachlan Morton wins stage 5

EF Education First rider takes two-way sprint ahead of breakaway companion McCormick

Lachlan Morton outsprints Hayden McCormick to win stage 5 at the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) has enjoyed an alternative calendar of dirt racing

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) climb away from their rivals

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton gave the break their freedom

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
With Lachlan Morton in the break, EF Education First could recover in the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Trek-Segafredo stick together

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Israel Cycling Academy did the hard work on the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Israel Cycling Academy controlled the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break of the day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Israel Cycling Academy lined out the peloton

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break works hard

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The stage started and finished above 2000m at Canyons Village

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) leads Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) in ther final dirt road section

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) sprint for the line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) get ready to sprint

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) hit the dirt

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) leads the attack of the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) tucks low on a descent

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) does a turn on the front in the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Israel Cycling Academy lead the chase for Ben Hermans

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Tour of Utah rolls out of Canyons Village in Park City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The jerseys of the day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
It was a hard day out

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Samuel Boardman (Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) went shoulder to shoulder

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lachlan Morton wins a photos finish ahead of Hayden McCormick during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The views were stunning

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Tour of Utah heads to Park City

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Alex Howes in the bunch during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Ben Hermans in yellow during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Hayden McCormick and Travis McCabe descend in the breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Eder Frayre descends during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
The stage 5 breakaway at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
The Tour of Utah peloton in action during stage 5

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Hayden McCormick in the Tour of Utah jersey for most aggressive

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
The peloton passes a lake during stage 5 at thee Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
A helicopter flies over the peloton during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Riders in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Bernat Font Has cools himself during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Lachlan Morton fuels up during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
The Tour of Utah peloton in action during stage 5

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
A happy Lachlan Morton after winning stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Lachlan Morton outsprints Hayden McCormick at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Morton and McCormick shake hands after stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
EF education First's Lachlan Morton

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Lachlan Morton and Haydn McCormick ride toward the finish of stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Lachlan Morton on the podium after winning stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
McCormick, Morton and Velasco on the stage 5 podium at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
The stage 5 podium at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Ben Hermans in yellow after stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Lachlan Morton in the jersey for most aggressive after winning stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Ben Hermans waits for the start of stage 5 at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Israel Cycling Academy riders surround Ben Hermans at the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) got the better of a two-way sprint in Park City to secure the stage 5 victory Saturday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah over Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane).

The Australian took the outside line around the final bend before powering his way to the stage victory in a photo finish. McCormick was forced to settle for second place, but he picked up enough points during the stage to move to the top of the mountain classification standings.

In the post-stage press conference, Morton said a last-minute decision before the stage may have given him the advantage in the sprint.

"I’m not really one to look at the finish, but I just had a feeling, so five minutes before the start I just went down and rode the last 300 metres," Morton said. "I’m not an amazing sprinter. My sprint is always the same. I could do 30 hard races and my sprint would be the same.

"So I thought if I just committed through the last corner, the only chance to come around would be in the last 50," he said. "It turns out it was about a metre too late for Hayden but very perfect timing for me. I’d like to say I planned it, but sometimes luck just falls that way and you win." 

Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) was part of the chase group and crossed the finish line in third place, 18 seconds back with stage 4 winner Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) and Evan Huffman (Rally UHC).

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) added to his lead in the overall classification with one stage remaining. he now leads James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) by 46 seconds and Niklas Eg by 1:10.

Morton won the overall in Utah in 2016 when he rode for Jelly Belly, but his performance up until Saturday was below par for the talented climber. Morton admitted that he was starting to have doubts about his form until something "clicked" Friday night.

"I wasn’t feeling very good in the first few days of this race," he said. "I’ve had a big few months doing a few things, and I thought I’d done irreversible damage. Because leading into this race I thought I was going well, and I started racing and I was like, ‘Maybe I’ve really done something here.’ But then last night all of the sudden it just clicked, and all of the sudden I felt really good. In the meeting [team director] Fabrizio [Guidi] said I should try for the breakaway, so I just went with everything."

How it unfolded

Saturday’s penultimate stage at the Tour of Utah started and finished at Canyons Village in Park City. The 137km route included 1,596 metres of climbing over three KOMs, the first of which came just 22.2 kilometres into the day and then at Browns Canyon with 29.2km and at the Utah Olympic Park with just 4.6km remaining.

Intermediate sprints at Kamas [34.5km] and Hoytsville [74.5km] lievend up the middle section of the stage between the climbs.

The day started with a 5.2km neutral roll out, and the attacks started as soon the the neutral flag dropped. 

A group of eight riders peeled away with about 120km remaining, getting a small gap as more riders attempted to bridge. In the move were stage 4 winner Macro Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè), stage 4 runner-up Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling), stage 4 most aggressive Hayden McCormick (Team Bridglane), Lachlan Morton (EF Education First), Evan Huffman (Rally UHC), Bernat Font (303 Project), Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman), Dylan Sunderalnd (Team Bridgelane) and Matt Zimmer (DC Bank Pro Cycling).

With 110km remaining, the 10 leaders has 30 seconds on a single chaser and 1:30 to the peloton.

McCormick took maximum points on the KOM as solo chaser Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation) continued to linger at 30 seconds, with the bunch holding at 1:50. Boardman finally made contact with 100 km to go, and the lead groups swelled to 11 riders.

McCabe added another five points to his sprint tally, winning the intermediate sprint in Kamas ahead of Canola and jumping 20 points ahead of the Italian in the points competition.

With 85km remaining, the gap to the 11 leaders ballooned up to 3:45. The leaders added another 15 seconds over the next 5km, lifting their gap to an even four minutes with 80km remaining. Ten kilometres later the gap was up to 4:30.

McCanr took maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Hoytsville, and with just over 50km remaining, the leaders’ gap was holding above four minutes at 4:20.

The breakaway riders approached the bottom of the Browns Canyon climb with their 4:30 gap intact, as Israel Cycling Academy continued to power the chase for Hermans. McCormick won maximum points at the penultimate KOM ahead of Sunderland, Font and Canola.

The bunch seemed to sense the breakaway riders were going to be fighting for the win, and the impetus in the chase slowed considerably, allowing the gap to reach five minutes with just under 20km remaining.

The final KOM of the day, the category 2 ascent to the Utah Olympic Park, was nearly 5km long and topped out 4.6km from the finish, where the riders would face another small uphill after a descent.

Sunderland attacked the break with 13.5km remaining and opened a gap while his teammate McCormick waited in the group. The rest of the break appeared unimpressed, and didn't take the bait to chase him down.

With 10km remaining, Sunderland had 10 seconds on the rest of the breakaway and 4:20 on the field. Cooperation among the breakaway started to fall apart, and Sunderland’s gap was up to 20 seconds a kilometre later.

Morton launched an attack that split the group, with only McCormick able to stick on his wheel. The other lost contact as Morton continued to power the move toward Sunderland.

In the peloton, Rally UHC went to the front to set a pace for Kyle Murphy, splitting the field and winnowing the group down to select climbers.

Up front, Morton and McCormick caught and dropped Sunderland with just over 6km to go. The duo powered away from their former breakmates in search of stage glory.

Meanwhile, back in the bunch, Hermans neutralised the Rally moves and protected his lead, while Serghei Tevtcov (Worthy Pro Cycling), who was not a threat to the overall, tried to jump away.

The leaders hit a gravel section 1km from the top of the climb, with Morton continuing to set the pace and a group of chasers dangling at 20 seconds back.

Down the road in the GC group, Murphy attacked again, but overall runner-up James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) took up the chase to protect his podium spot.

McCormick took the final KOM ahead of Morton, while back down the road, Murphy cracked and started losing big time. Morton and McCormick continued to work together toward the stage win, while Huffman, Canola and Sunderland joined forces to chase them down.

The two riders sprinted into the finishing straight with Morton in the lead, but McCormick made a late surge at the line to force a photo finish. In the end, it was Morton who nailed the win.

In the GC battle, Hermans jumped away from the select group near the finish and added to his overall lead ahead of Piccoli and Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo). 

The Tour of Utah concludes Sunday with stage 6 in Park City.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First3:05:54
2Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
3Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:00:18
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
6Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:26
7Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:29
8Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
9Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
10Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:00:49
11Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
12Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:01:00
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling
14João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:08
15Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:01:15
16Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:22
17Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:24
18James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
19Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:26
20Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
21Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:43
22Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:53
23Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
24Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:59
25Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:01
26Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:02:05
27Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:07
28Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:02:08
29Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
30Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:02:16
31Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:02:28
32Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
33Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
34Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
35Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
36Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
37Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
38Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
39Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
40Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
41Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
42Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
43Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
44Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
45Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:02:45
46Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:03:00
47Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
48Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
49Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:03:07
50Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:03:27
51Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:03:41
52Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:03:49
53Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
54Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:04:01
55Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:04:05
56Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:05:14
57Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
58James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
59Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
60Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
61Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
62Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
63Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
64Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
65Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
66Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
67Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
68Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
69Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
70TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
71Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
72Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
73Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:06:22
74Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:06:50
75Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:07:01
76Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:07:26
77Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
78Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
79Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
80Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
81Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
82Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
83Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
84Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:07:30
85Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:08:23
86George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
87Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:08:25
88Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:08:32
89Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
90Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling0:08:56
91Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:09:19
92Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:09:24
93Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
94Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
95Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:08
96Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:41
97Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
98Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
99Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
100Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
101Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:13:35

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First15pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane13
3Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane12
4Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM10
5Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling10
6Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
7Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane5
8Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon4
9Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis3
10Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team3
11Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project1

Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane16pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane9
3Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First7
4Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling5
5Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team3
6Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project3
7Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane3
8Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM3

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon3:07:02
2Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:51
3Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:00:53
4Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:20
5Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:01:31
6Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
7Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:01:59
8Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:02:33
9Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:02:41
10Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:53
11Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:02:57
12Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
13Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
14Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
15Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:05:14
16Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:05:42
17Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:07:17
18Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:07:24
19Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:08:11
20Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:00
21Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:33

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy15:34:34
2James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:46
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:10
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:48
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:02:08
6João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:34
7Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:47
8Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:03:10
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:53
10Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:15
11Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:04:44
12Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:04:50
13Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:05:51
14Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:06:55
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:08:32
16Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling0:08:51
17Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:09:01
18Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:09:57
19Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:10:17
20Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:10:31
21Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:12:31
22Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:12:37
23Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:12:54
24Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:13:30
25Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:13:36
26Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:13:41
27Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:14:32
28Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:14:44
29Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:15:02
30Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:15:10
31Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:15:45
32Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:16:04
33Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:16:41
34Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:16:42
35Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:17:29
36Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:18:31
37Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:21:17
38Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:21:37
39Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:21:52
40Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:22:19
41Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:23:08
42Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:24:30
43Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:25:11
44Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:25:24
45Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:25:36
46Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:25:55
47Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:26:49
48Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:27:02
49Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:28:44
50Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:29:30
51Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:30:47
52Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:31:15
53Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:32:35
54Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:34:02
55Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:34:43
56Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:35:07
57Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:35:15
58TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:35:33
59Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:35:56
60Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:37:15
61Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:38:28
62Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:40:23
63Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:41:15
64Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:41:31
65Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:41:48
66James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:42:20
67Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:42:35
68Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:42:46
69Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:43:15
70Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:44:53
71Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:45:01
72Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:45:29
73Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:45:37
74Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:46:14
75Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:46:47
76Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:46:51
77Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:47:53
78Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:48:10
79Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:48:15
80Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:48:58
81Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:49:14
82Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:49:16
83Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:49:18
84George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:49:22
85Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:50:37
86Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:51:18
87Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:51:39
88Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:51:45
89Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:51:58
90Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:54:53
91Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:54:54
92Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:55:35
93Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling0:55:53
94Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:57:30
95Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon0:57:36
96Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:59:24
97Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling1:00:03
98Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1:00:30
99Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project1:00:43
100Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1:02:03
101Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1:02:58

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling47pts
2Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane32
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy17
4Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane17
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First17
6Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM16
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First15
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling12
9Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
10Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM10
11Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy10
12Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC10
13Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team8
14Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project8
15James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling7
16Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First7
17João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon7
18Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling7
19Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized7
20Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized7
21Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon7
22Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling7
23Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy6
24Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis6
25Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo5
26Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM5
27Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane5
28Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy3
29Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling3
30Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM3
31Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project3
32Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane2
33Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
34Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
35Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project1
36Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling1
37Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
38Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane30pts
2Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First18
3Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane16
4Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy12
5Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis11
6James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling10
7Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM9
8Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo8
9Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling8
10Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
11Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First7
12Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First6
13Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM5
14Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling5
15Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First4
16Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling4
17João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon3
18Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM3
19Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project3
20Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane3
21Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team3
22Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project3
23Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy2
24Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling2
25Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon15:37:08
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:06:27
3Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:07:23
4Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:11:02
5Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:12:28
6Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:13:11
7Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:15:57
8Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:22:37
9Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:23:02
10Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:32:09
11Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:32:33
12Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:40:12
13Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:42:27
14Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:42:55
15Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:45:41
16Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:46:40
17Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:49:11
18Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:49:24
19Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:54:56
20Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:56:50
21Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:57:56

