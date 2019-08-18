Image 1 of 53 Lachlan Morton outsprints Hayden McCormick to win stage 5 at the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 2 of 53 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) has enjoyed an alternative calendar of dirt racing (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 53 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) climb away from their rivals (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 53 The peloton gave the break their freedom (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 53 With Lachlan Morton in the break, EF Education First could recover in the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 53 Trek-Segafredo stick together (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 53 Israel Cycling Academy did the hard work on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 53 Israel Cycling Academy controlled the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 53 The break of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 53 Israel Cycling Academy lined out the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 53 The break works hard (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 53 The stage started and finished above 2000m at Canyons Village (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 53 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) leads Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) in ther final dirt road section (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 53 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) sprint for the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 53 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) get ready to sprint (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 53 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) hit the dirt (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 53 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) leads the attack of the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 53 Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) tucks low on a descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 53 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) does a turn on the front in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 53 The Israel Cycling Academy lead the chase for Ben Hermans (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 53 The Tour of Utah rolls out of Canyons Village in Park City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 53 The jerseys of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 53 It was a hard day out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 53 Samuel Boardman (Wildlife Generation p/b Maxxis) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 53 Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) and Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) went shoulder to shoulder (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 53 Lachlan Morton wins a photos finish ahead of Hayden McCormick during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 53 The views were stunning (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 53 The Tour of Utah heads to Park City (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 53 Alex Howes in the bunch during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 30 of 53 Ben Hermans in yellow during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 31 of 53 Hayden McCormick and Travis McCabe descend in the breakaway during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 32 of 53 Eder Frayre descends during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 33 of 53 The stage 5 breakaway at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 34 of 53 The Tour of Utah peloton in action during stage 5 (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 35 of 53 Hayden McCormick in the Tour of Utah jersey for most aggressive (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 36 of 53 The peloton passes a lake during stage 5 at thee Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 37 of 53 A helicopter flies over the peloton during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 38 of 53 Riders in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 39 of 53 Bernat Font Has cools himself during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 40 of 53 Lachlan Morton fuels up during stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 41 of 53 The Tour of Utah peloton in action during stage 5 (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 42 of 53 A happy Lachlan Morton after winning stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 43 of 53 Lachlan Morton outsprints Hayden McCormick at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 44 of 53 Morton and McCormick shake hands after stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 45 of 53 EF education First's Lachlan Morton (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 46 of 53 Lachlan Morton and Haydn McCormick ride toward the finish of stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 47 of 53 Lachlan Morton on the podium after winning stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 48 of 53 McCormick, Morton and Velasco on the stage 5 podium at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 49 of 53 The stage 5 podium at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 50 of 53 Ben Hermans in yellow after stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 51 of 53 Lachlan Morton in the jersey for most aggressive after winning stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 52 of 53 Ben Hermans waits for the start of stage 5 at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 53 of 53 Israel Cycling Academy riders surround Ben Hermans at the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

Lachlan Morton (EF Education First) got the better of a two-way sprint in Park City to secure the stage 5 victory Saturday at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah over Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane).

The Australian took the outside line around the final bend before powering his way to the stage victory in a photo finish. McCormick was forced to settle for second place, but he picked up enough points during the stage to move to the top of the mountain classification standings.

In the post-stage press conference, Morton said a last-minute decision before the stage may have given him the advantage in the sprint.

"I’m not really one to look at the finish, but I just had a feeling, so five minutes before the start I just went down and rode the last 300 metres," Morton said. "I’m not an amazing sprinter. My sprint is always the same. I could do 30 hard races and my sprint would be the same.

"So I thought if I just committed through the last corner, the only chance to come around would be in the last 50," he said. "It turns out it was about a metre too late for Hayden but very perfect timing for me. I’d like to say I planned it, but sometimes luck just falls that way and you win."

Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) was part of the chase group and crossed the finish line in third place, 18 seconds back with stage 4 winner Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) and Evan Huffman (Rally UHC).

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) added to his lead in the overall classification with one stage remaining. he now leads James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) by 46 seconds and Niklas Eg by 1:10.

Morton won the overall in Utah in 2016 when he rode for Jelly Belly, but his performance up until Saturday was below par for the talented climber. Morton admitted that he was starting to have doubts about his form until something "clicked" Friday night.

"I wasn’t feeling very good in the first few days of this race," he said. "I’ve had a big few months doing a few things, and I thought I’d done irreversible damage. Because leading into this race I thought I was going well, and I started racing and I was like, ‘Maybe I’ve really done something here.’ But then last night all of the sudden it just clicked, and all of the sudden I felt really good. In the meeting [team director] Fabrizio [Guidi] said I should try for the breakaway, so I just went with everything."

How it unfolded

Saturday’s penultimate stage at the Tour of Utah started and finished at Canyons Village in Park City. The 137km route included 1,596 metres of climbing over three KOMs, the first of which came just 22.2 kilometres into the day and then at Browns Canyon with 29.2km and at the Utah Olympic Park with just 4.6km remaining.

Intermediate sprints at Kamas [34.5km] and Hoytsville [74.5km] lievend up the middle section of the stage between the climbs.

The day started with a 5.2km neutral roll out, and the attacks started as soon the the neutral flag dropped.

A group of eight riders peeled away with about 120km remaining, getting a small gap as more riders attempted to bridge. In the move were stage 4 winner Macro Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizanè), stage 4 runner-up Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling), stage 4 most aggressive Hayden McCormick (Team Bridglane), Lachlan Morton (EF Education First), Evan Huffman (Rally UHC), Bernat Font (303 Project), Simone Velasco (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Michael Rice (Axeon Hagens Berman), Dylan Sunderalnd (Team Bridgelane) and Matt Zimmer (DC Bank Pro Cycling).

With 110km remaining, the 10 leaders has 30 seconds on a single chaser and 1:30 to the peloton.

McCormick took maximum points on the KOM as solo chaser Sam Boardman (Wildlife Generation) continued to linger at 30 seconds, with the bunch holding at 1:50. Boardman finally made contact with 100 km to go, and the lead groups swelled to 11 riders.

McCabe added another five points to his sprint tally, winning the intermediate sprint in Kamas ahead of Canola and jumping 20 points ahead of the Italian in the points competition.

With 85km remaining, the gap to the 11 leaders ballooned up to 3:45. The leaders added another 15 seconds over the next 5km, lifting their gap to an even four minutes with 80km remaining. Ten kilometres later the gap was up to 4:30.

McCanr took maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Hoytsville, and with just over 50km remaining, the leaders’ gap was holding above four minutes at 4:20.

The breakaway riders approached the bottom of the Browns Canyon climb with their 4:30 gap intact, as Israel Cycling Academy continued to power the chase for Hermans. McCormick won maximum points at the penultimate KOM ahead of Sunderland, Font and Canola.

The bunch seemed to sense the breakaway riders were going to be fighting for the win, and the impetus in the chase slowed considerably, allowing the gap to reach five minutes with just under 20km remaining.

The final KOM of the day, the category 2 ascent to the Utah Olympic Park, was nearly 5km long and topped out 4.6km from the finish, where the riders would face another small uphill after a descent.

Sunderland attacked the break with 13.5km remaining and opened a gap while his teammate McCormick waited in the group. The rest of the break appeared unimpressed, and didn't take the bait to chase him down.

With 10km remaining, Sunderland had 10 seconds on the rest of the breakaway and 4:20 on the field. Cooperation among the breakaway started to fall apart, and Sunderland’s gap was up to 20 seconds a kilometre later.

Morton launched an attack that split the group, with only McCormick able to stick on his wheel. The other lost contact as Morton continued to power the move toward Sunderland.

In the peloton, Rally UHC went to the front to set a pace for Kyle Murphy, splitting the field and winnowing the group down to select climbers.

Up front, Morton and McCormick caught and dropped Sunderland with just over 6km to go. The duo powered away from their former breakmates in search of stage glory.

Meanwhile, back in the bunch, Hermans neutralised the Rally moves and protected his lead, while Serghei Tevtcov (Worthy Pro Cycling), who was not a threat to the overall, tried to jump away.

The leaders hit a gravel section 1km from the top of the climb, with Morton continuing to set the pace and a group of chasers dangling at 20 seconds back.

Down the road in the GC group, Murphy attacked again, but overall runner-up James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) took up the chase to protect his podium spot.

McCormick took the final KOM ahead of Morton, while back down the road, Murphy cracked and started losing big time. Morton and McCormick continued to work together toward the stage win, while Huffman, Canola and Sunderland joined forces to chase them down.

The two riders sprinted into the finishing straight with Morton in the lead, but McCormick made a late surge at the line to force a photo finish. In the end, it was Morton who nailed the win.

In the GC battle, Hermans jumped away from the select group near the finish and added to his overall lead ahead of Piccoli and Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo).

The Tour of Utah concludes Sunday with stage 6 in Park City.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 3:05:54 2 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 3 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:00:18 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 6 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:26 7 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:29 8 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 9 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 10 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:00:49 11 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 12 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:01:00 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling 14 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:08 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:01:15 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:22 17 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:24 18 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 19 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:26 20 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 21 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:43 22 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:53 23 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 24 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:59 25 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:02:01 26 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:02:05 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:07 28 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:02:08 29 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 30 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:02:16 31 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:28 32 Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39 33 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 34 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 35 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 36 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 37 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 38 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 39 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 40 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 41 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 42 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 43 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 44 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 45 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:02:45 46 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:03:00 47 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 48 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 49 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:03:07 50 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:03:27 51 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:03:41 52 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:03:49 53 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 54 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:04:01 55 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:04:05 56 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:05:14 57 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 58 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 59 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 60 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 61 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 62 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 63 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 64 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 65 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 66 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 67 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 68 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 69 Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 70 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 71 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 72 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 73 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:06:22 74 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:06:50 75 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:07:01 76 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:07:26 77 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 78 Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 79 Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 80 Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 81 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 82 Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 83 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 84 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:30 85 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:08:23 86 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 87 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:08:25 88 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:08:32 89 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 90 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:08:56 91 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:19 92 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:09:24 93 Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 94 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 95 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:08 96 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:41 97 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 98 Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon 99 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 100 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 101 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:35

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 15 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 13 3 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 12 4 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 10 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 10 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 7 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 5 8 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 4 9 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 3 10 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 3 11 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 1

Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 16 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 9 3 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 7 4 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 5 5 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 3 6 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 3 7 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 3 8 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 3

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3:07:02 2 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:51 3 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:00:53 4 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:20 5 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:01:31 6 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 7 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:01:59 8 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:02:33 9 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:02:41 10 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:53 11 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:02:57 12 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 13 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 14 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 15 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:05:14 16 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:05:42 17 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:17 18 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:07:24 19 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:11 20 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:09:00 21 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:09:33

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 15:34:34 2 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:46 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:10 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:48 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:02:08 6 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:34 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:47 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:03:10 9 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:53 10 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:15 11 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:04:44 12 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:04:50 13 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:05:51 14 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:06:55 15 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:08:32 16 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:08:51 17 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:09:01 18 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:57 19 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:10:17 20 Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:10:31 21 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 0:12:31 22 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 0:12:37 23 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:12:54 24 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:13:30 25 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:13:36 26 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:13:41 27 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:14:32 28 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:14:44 29 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:15:02 30 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:15:10 31 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:15:45 32 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:16:04 33 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:16:41 34 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:42 35 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:17:29 36 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:18:31 37 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:21:17 38 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:21:37 39 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:21:52 40 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:22:19 41 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:23:08 42 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:24:30 43 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:25:11 44 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:24 45 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:25:36 46 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:25:55 47 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:26:49 48 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:27:02 49 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:28:44 50 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:29:30 51 Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:30:47 52 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:31:15 53 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:32:35 54 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:34:02 55 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:34:43 56 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:35:07 57 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:35:15 58 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:35:33 59 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:35:56 60 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:37:15 61 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:38:28 62 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:40:23 63 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:41:15 64 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:41:31 65 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:41:48 66 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:42:20 67 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:42:35 68 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:46 69 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:43:15 70 Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:44:53 71 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:45:01 72 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:45:29 73 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:45:37 74 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:46:14 75 Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:46:47 76 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:46:51 77 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:47:53 78 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:48:10 79 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:48:15 80 Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:48:58 81 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:49:14 82 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:49:16 83 Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:49:18 84 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:49:22 85 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:50:37 86 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:51:18 87 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:51:39 88 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:51:45 89 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 0:51:58 90 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:54:53 91 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:54:54 92 Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:55:35 93 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:55:53 94 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:57:30 95 Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:57:36 96 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:59:24 97 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 1:00:03 98 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 1:00:30 99 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 1:00:43 100 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 1:02:03 101 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1:02:58

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 47 pts 2 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 32 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 17 4 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 17 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 17 6 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 16 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 15 8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 12 9 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 10 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 10 11 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 10 12 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 10 13 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 8 14 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 8 15 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 7 16 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 7 17 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 18 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 7 19 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 7 20 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 7 21 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 22 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 7 23 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 6 24 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 6 25 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 26 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 27 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 5 28 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 3 29 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling 3 30 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 3 31 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 3 32 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 2 33 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 34 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 35 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 1 36 Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 1 37 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 38 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 30 pts 2 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 18 3 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 16 4 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 12 5 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 11 6 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 10 7 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 9 8 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 8 10 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 11 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 7 12 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 6 13 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 14 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 5 15 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 16 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 4 17 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 18 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 3 19 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 3 20 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 3 21 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 3 23 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 2 24 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 2 25 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 1