Tour of Utah: Craddock takes over race lead

Marengo wins stage from small group

Image 1 of 29

Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) moves to the front of the bunch heading into the final laps of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 29

Filippo Fiorelli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) rides in the bunch on the climb during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 29

Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli)

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 4 of 29

The peloton hits the final climb during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 29

Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation) leads the break during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 29

The Elevate-KHS team poses with the leader's jersey before the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 29

The riders take to the start line of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 29

The breakaway crosses a bridge along the route during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 29

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) rides in yellow during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 29

The peloton hits the KOM climb during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 29

The breakaway rides through fields outside of North Logan for stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 29

The peloton during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 29

Travis Samuel (DC Bank) attacks through the final laps of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 29

Hagens Berman riders take on ice over the final KOM of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 29

The peloton continues the chase over the KOM during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 29

Riders crash hard as the field sprints to the line of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 29

The top three on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 29

The jersey leaders after stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 29

The peloton gets strung out while chasing the day's break on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 29

stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 29

Elevate-KHS riders talk on the front while riding tempo to keep the break in check during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 29

The break opens up the gap on the field during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 29

The break continues to open up a gap on the field during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 29

Samuel Boardman (Wildlife Generation) and Ignacio Prado Juarez (Canel's-Specialized) go for the KOM during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 29

The peloton gets strung out on the way up the KOM climb during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 29

Lawson Craddock (EF Education First)

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 27 of 29

Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli)

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 28 of 29

James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) lost the jersey on stage 1

(Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images)
Image 29 of 29

Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli) heads out on the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

EF Education First's Lawson Craddock was denied the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah prologue by James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) on Monday, but got revenge on stage 1 on Tuesday by attacking in the final kilometres not long after Piccoli had chased back after a puncture. The American was joined by several riders who helped power the escape for the stage win. Neri-Sottoli put two riders in the move, with Umberto Marengo taking out the biggest win of his career.

Marengo waited as teammate Sebastian Schönberger put in a scathing attack inside 2km to go, and as Craddock was forced to reel the Austrian in, Marengo jumped clear ahead of the EF Education First rider and Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) to take the win. Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) led the peloton to the line behind the breakaway, six seconds later, with Piccoli finishing in the same group, having been unable to follow the attack after chasing back from his puncture.

However, UCI officials later handed Piccoli a 20-second time penalty for "sheltering behind or taking advantage of the slipstream of a vehicle", which meant that the Canadian dropped to 13th place overall, now 26 seconds behind new leader Craddock.

With the time bonus for second place, Craddock leads the overall by six seconds from João Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon), with Floyd's Pro Cycling's Serghei Tvetcov another six seconds back in third.

"The team worked perfectly," stage winner Marengo said. "We had Manu Bongiornio in the breakaway, so no one had to work until the final laps. When Bongiornio had a flat tyre the team moved forward. In the last lap, myself and [teammate Sebastian] Schönberger decided to attack. Schönberger was not as fast as me, so he worked for me. We tried to anticipate with 3km to go, and then at the end this was the perfect move because I could launch my sprint and win."

Craddock will now wear yellow into stage 3, a 135.8km race from Brigham City to Powder Mountain. The final 14km climb is incredibly steep and finishes on gravel above 2,700 metres of elevation.

How it unfolded

The 139.9km first stage started in North Logan City and finished there after taking in three intermediate sprints and three KOMs. The stage finished with five finishing circuits that included a challenging 7% climb that topped out about 5km from the finish.

With temperatures soaring into the low 90s, the peloton was happy to let a small move go quickly so they could settle in for the chase.

In the move was Francesco Manuel Bongiornio (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Ignacio Prado (Canel's Specialized), Sam Boardman and Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation) and Travis Samuel (DCBank). Prado won the first intermdiate sprint, earning a three-second time bonus as well as point in the sprint competition.

Samuel was the best-placed rider of the breakaway at 32 seconds from Elevate-KHS's James Piccoli, and chipped away one more second with third in the sprint behind Boardman, and as the breakaway's gap blew out to 2:45, he became 'virtual leader'.

The sprints for the first mountains jersey were hotly contested: On the first climb of the day, Prado again powered away for the maximum points ahead of Boardman and Samuel at the category 4 ascent on UT142 at kilometre 53.9. On the next climb with 84.2km to go, Prado jumped early and was overhauled by Boardman for the top spot, with Bongiorno in third.

With more time bonuses on the line with 56.6km to go at the second intermediate sprint and 1:35 on the peloton, the breakaway could afford some cat and mouse, but Prado was leaving nothing to chance and started his sprint early to take the three second bonus over Boardman. Now on the 11.6km finishing circuits, the next KOM came soon after.

Boardman sprinted flat out for the final KOM but with Prado taking second, it would be the Canel's Specialized rider who would wear that jersey on stage 2.

From there, the break started coming apart. Boardman was the first to drop from the break, followed in quick succession by Bongiorni with a puncture and then Prado, leaving Samuel alone up the road with a one-minute gap with 30km to go.

A crash in the back of the field disrupted the chase slightly, but all the riders were able to remount and begin to chase back into the peloton.

Samuel started the second-to-last circuit with 40 seconds over the peloton, which Elevate-KHS continued to lead. The peloton had Samuel well in sight as he approached the circuit climb. Israel Cycling Academy came forward to help with the chase, as did Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM, and Samuel was back in the fold with 20km to go. Multiple attacks started flying off the front, and no team stepped up to take control as small groups started forming. Two riders eventually sneaked away and got a workable gap.

Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) and Bernat Font (303 Project) built a gap of 15 seconds as more riders tried to bridge the gap.

With 12km to go, race leader Piccoli punctured and had to take a bike change. His team was there quickly as the rider stayed calm, remounted and started to make his way back to the bunch.

At the front of the race, Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) joined the leaders to form a trio off the front. The trio had 15 seconds with 10km to go, and the peloton didn’t appear to want to give up much more.

Piccoli made contact with the back of the group with 7km remaining, but was left isolated when Craddock attacked with a small group soon afterwards, taking the overall lead via his time gap and a bonus for finishing second.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM3:23:32
2Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
3Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
4Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
5João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
6Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
7Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:06
8Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
9Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
10Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
11Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
13Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
14Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
15Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
16Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
17Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
18Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex)
19Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
20Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
21Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
22Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
23Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
24Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
25Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
26Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
27Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
28Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
29Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
30Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
31Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
32James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
33Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
34Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
35Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
36Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
37Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
38Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
39Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
40Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
42Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:21
43Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
44Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:22
45Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:01:26
46Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
47Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:01:29
48Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
49Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:44
50Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
51Matthew Zimmer (USA)0:02:12
52Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
53Conor Schunk (USA)
54Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
55Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
56Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
57Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
58Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
59Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
60Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
61Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
62Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
63Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
64Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
65Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
66Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon0:03:58
67Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
68Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:04:22
69Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
70Scott McGill (USA)
71Flavio Alejandro De Luna Davila (Mex) 303 Project
72Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
73James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
74Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
75Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
76Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
77Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
78Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
79Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
80Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:04:29
81Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:04:31
82Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:04:45
83Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
84Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
85Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
86Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:06
87Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:06:22
88Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:07:31
89Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
90George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
91Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
92Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
93Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
94Marko Pavlič (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
95Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
96Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
97Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
98Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:09:09
99Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
100Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
101Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:10:18
102Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
103Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
104Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
105Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
106Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
107Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
108Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:12:44
109Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:13:25
110Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
111Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:14:30
112Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
113Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:06

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First3:32:09
2João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:06
3Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:12
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:18
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:21
6Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:22
8Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:00:23
9Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
10Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:24
11Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
12Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:25
13James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:26
14Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
15Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:00:27
16Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
17Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:28
18Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:00:29
19Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:30
20Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
21Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:00:33
22Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:00:35
23Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
24Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
25Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:00:36
26Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:00:37
27Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:00:39
28Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:00:41
29Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:42
30Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
31Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex)0:00:47
32Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:00:50
33Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:00:51
34Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:00:52
35Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:00:53
36Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
37Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:00:54
38Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:56
39Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
40Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team0:00:58
41Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:59
42Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
43Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:01:03
44Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
45Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:01:11
46Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:01:16
47Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:02:15
48Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:02:20
49Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:26
50Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:02:32
51Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:02:33
52Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:02:46
53Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:02:49
54Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:02:53
55Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:02:59
56Matthew Zimmer (USA)0:03:04
57Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:08
58Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:11
59Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:12
60Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:03:17
61Conor Schunk (USA)0:03:18
62Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:03:29
63Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:03:31
64Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:03:32
65Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:34
66Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:03:35
67Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:03:48
68Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:04:40
69Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon0:05:03
70Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:05:08
71Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:05:11
72Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
73James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:05:12
74Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
75Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:05:13
76Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:05:14
77Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:05:16
78Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:05:19
79Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:05:22
80Scott McGill (USA)0:05:25
81Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
82Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
83Flavio Alejandro De Luna Davila (Mex) 303 Project0:05:28
84Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:05:32
85Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:05:38
86Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:05:43
87Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:05:58
88Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:07:16
89Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:08:05
90Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:08:08
91George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:08:09
92Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:08:24
93Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:08:35
94Marko Pavlič (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
95Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:08:47
96Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:08:50
97Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:08:59
98Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:09:06
99Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:42
100Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:09:53
101Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:09:56
102Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:10:47
103Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:10:57
104Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:11:01
105Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling0:11:09
106Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:11:41
107Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:11:43
108Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:11:44
109Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:13:42
110Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:13:59
111Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:14:12
112Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:15:39
113Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:15:50

