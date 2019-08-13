Image 1 of 29 Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) moves to the front of the bunch heading into the final laps of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 29 Filippo Fiorelli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) rides in the bunch on the climb during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 29 Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 4 of 29 The peloton hits the final climb during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 29 Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation) leads the break during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 29 The Elevate-KHS team poses with the leader's jersey before the start of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 29 The riders take to the start line of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 29 The breakaway crosses a bridge along the route during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 29 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) rides in yellow during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 29 The peloton hits the KOM climb during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 29 The breakaway rides through fields outside of North Logan for stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 29 The peloton during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 29 Travis Samuel (DC Bank) attacks through the final laps of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 29 Hagens Berman riders take on ice over the final KOM of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 29 The peloton continues the chase over the KOM during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 29 Riders crash hard as the field sprints to the line of stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 29 The top three on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 29 The jersey leaders after stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 29 The peloton gets strung out while chasing the day's break on stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 29 stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 29 Elevate-KHS riders talk on the front while riding tempo to keep the break in check during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 29 The break opens up the gap on the field during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 29 The break continues to open up a gap on the field during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 29 Samuel Boardman (Wildlife Generation) and Ignacio Prado Juarez (Canel's-Specialized) go for the KOM during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 29 The peloton gets strung out on the way up the KOM climb during stage 1 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 29 Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 27 of 29 Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli) (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 28 of 29 James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) lost the jersey on stage 1 (Image credit: Chris Graythen / Getty Images) Image 29 of 29 Umberto Marengo (Neri Sottoli) heads out on the prologue of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

EF Education First's Lawson Craddock was denied the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah prologue by James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) on Monday, but got revenge on stage 1 on Tuesday by attacking in the final kilometres not long after Piccoli had chased back after a puncture. The American was joined by several riders who helped power the escape for the stage win. Neri-Sottoli put two riders in the move, with Umberto Marengo taking out the biggest win of his career.

Marengo waited as teammate Sebastian Schönberger put in a scathing attack inside 2km to go, and as Craddock was forced to reel the Austrian in, Marengo jumped clear ahead of the EF Education First rider and Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) to take the win. Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) led the peloton to the line behind the breakaway, six seconds later, with Piccoli finishing in the same group, having been unable to follow the attack after chasing back from his puncture.

However, UCI officials later handed Piccoli a 20-second time penalty for "sheltering behind or taking advantage of the slipstream of a vehicle", which meant that the Canadian dropped to 13th place overall, now 26 seconds behind new leader Craddock.

With the time bonus for second place, Craddock leads the overall by six seconds from João Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon), with Floyd's Pro Cycling's Serghei Tvetcov another six seconds back in third.

"The team worked perfectly," stage winner Marengo said. "We had Manu Bongiornio in the breakaway, so no one had to work until the final laps. When Bongiornio had a flat tyre the team moved forward. In the last lap, myself and [teammate Sebastian] Schönberger decided to attack. Schönberger was not as fast as me, so he worked for me. We tried to anticipate with 3km to go, and then at the end this was the perfect move because I could launch my sprint and win."

Craddock will now wear yellow into stage 3, a 135.8km race from Brigham City to Powder Mountain. The final 14km climb is incredibly steep and finishes on gravel above 2,700 metres of elevation.

How it unfolded

The 139.9km first stage started in North Logan City and finished there after taking in three intermediate sprints and three KOMs. The stage finished with five finishing circuits that included a challenging 7% climb that topped out about 5km from the finish.

With temperatures soaring into the low 90s, the peloton was happy to let a small move go quickly so they could settle in for the chase.

In the move was Francesco Manuel Bongiornio (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Ignacio Prado (Canel's Specialized), Sam Boardman and Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation) and Travis Samuel (DCBank). Prado won the first intermdiate sprint, earning a three-second time bonus as well as point in the sprint competition.

Samuel was the best-placed rider of the breakaway at 32 seconds from Elevate-KHS's James Piccoli, and chipped away one more second with third in the sprint behind Boardman, and as the breakaway's gap blew out to 2:45, he became 'virtual leader'.

The sprints for the first mountains jersey were hotly contested: On the first climb of the day, Prado again powered away for the maximum points ahead of Boardman and Samuel at the category 4 ascent on UT142 at kilometre 53.9. On the next climb with 84.2km to go, Prado jumped early and was overhauled by Boardman for the top spot, with Bongiorno in third.

With more time bonuses on the line with 56.6km to go at the second intermediate sprint and 1:35 on the peloton, the breakaway could afford some cat and mouse, but Prado was leaving nothing to chance and started his sprint early to take the three second bonus over Boardman. Now on the 11.6km finishing circuits, the next KOM came soon after.

Boardman sprinted flat out for the final KOM but with Prado taking second, it would be the Canel's Specialized rider who would wear that jersey on stage 2.

From there, the break started coming apart. Boardman was the first to drop from the break, followed in quick succession by Bongiorni with a puncture and then Prado, leaving Samuel alone up the road with a one-minute gap with 30km to go.

A crash in the back of the field disrupted the chase slightly, but all the riders were able to remount and begin to chase back into the peloton.

Samuel started the second-to-last circuit with 40 seconds over the peloton, which Elevate-KHS continued to lead. The peloton had Samuel well in sight as he approached the circuit climb. Israel Cycling Academy came forward to help with the chase, as did Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM, and Samuel was back in the fold with 20km to go. Multiple attacks started flying off the front, and no team stepped up to take control as small groups started forming. Two riders eventually sneaked away and got a workable gap.

Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) and Bernat Font (303 Project) built a gap of 15 seconds as more riders tried to bridge the gap.

With 12km to go, race leader Piccoli punctured and had to take a bike change. His team was there quickly as the rider stayed calm, remounted and started to make his way back to the bunch.

At the front of the race, Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) joined the leaders to form a trio off the front. The trio had 15 seconds with 10km to go, and the peloton didn’t appear to want to give up much more.

Piccoli made contact with the back of the group with 7km remaining, but was left isolated when Craddock attacked with a small group soon afterwards, taking the overall lead via his time gap and a bonus for finishing second.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 3:23:32 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 3 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 4 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 5 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 7 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:06 8 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 9 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 10 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 11 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 13 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 14 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 15 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 16 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 17 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 18 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) 19 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 20 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 21 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 22 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 23 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 24 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 25 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 26 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 27 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 28 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 29 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 30 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 31 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 32 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 33 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 34 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 35 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 36 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 37 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 38 Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 39 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 40 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 42 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:21 43 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 44 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:22 45 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:01:26 46 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 47 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:01:29 48 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 49 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:44 50 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 51 Matthew Zimmer (USA) 0:02:12 52 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 53 Conor Schunk (USA) 54 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 55 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 56 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 57 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 58 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 59 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 60 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 61 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 62 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 63 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 64 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 65 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 66 Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:03:58 67 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 68 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:04:22 69 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 70 Scott McGill (USA) 71 Flavio Alejandro De Luna Davila (Mex) 303 Project 72 Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 73 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 74 Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 75 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 76 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 77 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 78 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 79 Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 80 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:04:29 81 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:04:31 82 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:04:45 83 Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 84 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 85 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 86 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:00:06 87 Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:06:22 88 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:31 89 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 90 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 91 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 92 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 93 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 94 Marko Pavlič (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 95 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 96 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 97 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 98 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:09:09 99 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 100 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 101 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:10:18 102 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 103 Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 104 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 105 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 106 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 107 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 108 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:12:44 109 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane 0:13:25 110 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 111 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:14:30 112 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 113 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:06

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 15 pts 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 12 3 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 4 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 10 5 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 7 6 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 7 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 8 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 4 9 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 11 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 3 12 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 13 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 14 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 11 pts 2 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 3 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 4 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 4

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3:23:32 2 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:06 3 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 4 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 5 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 7 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 8 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:21 9 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:01:26 10 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:44 11 Conor Schunk (USA) 0:02:12 12 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 13 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 14 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 15 Scott McGill (USA) 0:04:22 16 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 17 Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 18 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:31 19 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 20 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:10:18 21 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:12:44 22 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:14:30

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 3:32:09 2 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:06 3 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:12 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:18 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:21 6 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:22 8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:00:23 9 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 10 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:24 11 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 12 Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:25 13 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:26 14 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 15 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:00:27 16 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 17 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:28 18 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:00:29 19 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:00:30 20 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 21 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:00:33 22 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:35 23 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 24 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 25 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 0:00:36 26 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:00:37 27 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:00:39 28 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:00:41 29 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:42 30 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 31 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) 0:00:47 32 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:00:50 33 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:00:51 34 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:00:52 35 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:53 36 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 37 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:00:54 38 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:56 39 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 40 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team 0:00:58 41 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:00:59 42 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 43 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:01:03 44 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 45 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:01:11 46 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:01:16 47 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:02:15 48 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:02:20 49 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:26 50 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:02:32 51 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:02:33 52 Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:02:46 53 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:02:49 54 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:02:53 55 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:02:59 56 Matthew Zimmer (USA) 0:03:04 57 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:08 58 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:11 59 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:12 60 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:17 61 Conor Schunk (USA) 0:03:18 62 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:03:29 63 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:03:31 64 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:32 65 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:34 66 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:35 67 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:03:48 68 Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:04:40 69 Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:05:03 70 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:05:08 71 Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:05:11 72 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 73 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:05:12 74 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 75 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:05:13 76 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:05:14 77 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:05:16 78 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:05:19 79 Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:05:22 80 Scott McGill (USA) 0:05:25 81 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 82 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 83 Flavio Alejandro De Luna Davila (Mex) 303 Project 0:05:28 84 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:05:32 85 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:05:38 86 Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:05:43 87 Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:05:58 88 Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:07:16 89 Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:08:05 90 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 0:08:08 91 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:08:09 92 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:08:24 93 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:08:35 94 Marko Pavlič (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 95 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:08:47 96 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:08:50 97 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:08:59 98 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:09:06 99 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:09:42 100 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:09:53 101 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:09:56 102 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:10:47 103 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:10:57 104 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:11:01 105 Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling 0:11:09 106 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:11:41 107 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:11:43 108 Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:11:44 109 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:13:42 110 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane 0:13:59 111 Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:14:12 112 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:15:39 113 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:15:50

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 15 pts 2 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 12 3 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 4 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 10 5 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 7 6 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 6 7 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 8 Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling 4 9 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 11 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 3 12 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 13 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 14 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 11 pts 2 Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 10 3 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 4 Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 4