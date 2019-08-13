Tour of Utah: Craddock takes over race lead
Marengo wins stage from small group
Stage 1: North Logan City - North Logan City
EF Education First's Lawson Craddock was denied the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah prologue by James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) on Monday, but got revenge on stage 1 on Tuesday by attacking in the final kilometres not long after Piccoli had chased back after a puncture. The American was joined by several riders who helped power the escape for the stage win. Neri-Sottoli put two riders in the move, with Umberto Marengo taking out the biggest win of his career.
Related Articles
Marengo waited as teammate Sebastian Schönberger put in a scathing attack inside 2km to go, and as Craddock was forced to reel the Austrian in, Marengo jumped clear ahead of the EF Education First rider and Edwin Avila (Israel Cycling Academy) to take the win. Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling) led the peloton to the line behind the breakaway, six seconds later, with Piccoli finishing in the same group, having been unable to follow the attack after chasing back from his puncture.
However, UCI officials later handed Piccoli a 20-second time penalty for "sheltering behind or taking advantage of the slipstream of a vehicle", which meant that the Canadian dropped to 13th place overall, now 26 seconds behind new leader Craddock.
With the time bonus for second place, Craddock leads the overall by six seconds from João Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon), with Floyd's Pro Cycling's Serghei Tvetcov another six seconds back in third.
"The team worked perfectly," stage winner Marengo said. "We had Manu Bongiornio in the breakaway, so no one had to work until the final laps. When Bongiornio had a flat tyre the team moved forward. In the last lap, myself and [teammate Sebastian] Schönberger decided to attack. Schönberger was not as fast as me, so he worked for me. We tried to anticipate with 3km to go, and then at the end this was the perfect move because I could launch my sprint and win."
Craddock will now wear yellow into stage 3, a 135.8km race from Brigham City to Powder Mountain. The final 14km climb is incredibly steep and finishes on gravel above 2,700 metres of elevation.
How it unfolded
The 139.9km first stage started in North Logan City and finished there after taking in three intermediate sprints and three KOMs. The stage finished with five finishing circuits that included a challenging 7% climb that topped out about 5km from the finish.
With temperatures soaring into the low 90s, the peloton was happy to let a small move go quickly so they could settle in for the chase.
In the move was Francesco Manuel Bongiornio (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM), Ignacio Prado (Canel's Specialized), Sam Boardman and Camden Vodicka (Wildlife Generation) and Travis Samuel (DCBank). Prado won the first intermdiate sprint, earning a three-second time bonus as well as point in the sprint competition.
Samuel was the best-placed rider of the breakaway at 32 seconds from Elevate-KHS's James Piccoli, and chipped away one more second with third in the sprint behind Boardman, and as the breakaway's gap blew out to 2:45, he became 'virtual leader'.
The sprints for the first mountains jersey were hotly contested: On the first climb of the day, Prado again powered away for the maximum points ahead of Boardman and Samuel at the category 4 ascent on UT142 at kilometre 53.9. On the next climb with 84.2km to go, Prado jumped early and was overhauled by Boardman for the top spot, with Bongiorno in third.
With more time bonuses on the line with 56.6km to go at the second intermediate sprint and 1:35 on the peloton, the breakaway could afford some cat and mouse, but Prado was leaving nothing to chance and started his sprint early to take the three second bonus over Boardman. Now on the 11.6km finishing circuits, the next KOM came soon after.
Boardman sprinted flat out for the final KOM but with Prado taking second, it would be the Canel's Specialized rider who would wear that jersey on stage 2.
From there, the break started coming apart. Boardman was the first to drop from the break, followed in quick succession by Bongiorni with a puncture and then Prado, leaving Samuel alone up the road with a one-minute gap with 30km to go.
A crash in the back of the field disrupted the chase slightly, but all the riders were able to remount and begin to chase back into the peloton.
Samuel started the second-to-last circuit with 40 seconds over the peloton, which Elevate-KHS continued to lead. The peloton had Samuel well in sight as he approached the circuit climb. Israel Cycling Academy came forward to help with the chase, as did Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM, and Samuel was back in the fold with 20km to go. Multiple attacks started flying off the front, and no team stepped up to take control as small groups started forming. Two riders eventually sneaked away and got a workable gap.
Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM) and Bernat Font (303 Project) built a gap of 15 seconds as more riders tried to bridge the gap.
With 12km to go, race leader Piccoli punctured and had to take a bike change. His team was there quickly as the rider stayed calm, remounted and started to make his way back to the bunch.
At the front of the race, Thomas Revard (Hagens Berman Axeon) joined the leaders to form a trio off the front. The trio had 15 seconds with 10km to go, and the peloton didn’t appear to want to give up much more.
Piccoli made contact with the back of the group with 7km remaining, but was left isolated when Craddock attacked with a small group soon afterwards, taking the overall lead via his time gap and a bonus for finishing second.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|3:23:32
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|3
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|5
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|7
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:06
|8
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|9
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|10
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|11
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|14
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|15
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|16
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|17
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|18
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex)
|19
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|20
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|21
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|22
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|23
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|24
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|26
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|27
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|28
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|29
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|31
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|32
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|33
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|34
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|35
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|36
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|37
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|38
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|39
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|42
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|43
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|44
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:22
|45
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:26
|46
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|47
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:01:29
|48
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|49
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:44
|50
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|51
|Matthew Zimmer (USA)
|0:02:12
|52
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|53
|Conor Schunk (USA)
|54
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|55
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|56
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|57
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|58
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|59
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|60
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|61
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|62
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|64
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|65
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|66
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:03:58
|67
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|68
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:04:22
|69
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|70
|Scott McGill (USA)
|71
|Flavio Alejandro De Luna Davila (Mex) 303 Project
|72
|Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|73
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|74
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|75
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|76
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|78
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|79
|Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|80
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:04:29
|81
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:04:31
|82
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:04:45
|83
|Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|84
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|85
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|86
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:06
|87
|Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:06:22
|88
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:31
|89
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|90
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|91
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|93
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|94
|Marko Pavlič (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|96
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|97
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|98
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:09:09
|99
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|100
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|101
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:10:18
|102
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|103
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|104
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|105
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|106
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|108
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:44
|109
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|0:13:25
|110
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|111
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:14:30
|112
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|113
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|15
|pts
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|12
|3
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|10
|4
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|5
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|7
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|7
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|5
|8
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|4
|9
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|11
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|3
|12
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|13
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|14
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|11
|pts
|2
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|10
|3
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|5
|4
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:23:32
|2
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:06
|3
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|4
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|5
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|7
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|8
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|9
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:26
|10
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:44
|11
|Conor Schunk (USA)
|0:02:12
|12
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|13
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|14
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|15
|Scott McGill (USA)
|0:04:22
|16
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|18
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:31
|19
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|20
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:10:18
|21
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:44
|22
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:14:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|3:32:09
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:06
|3
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:18
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:21
|6
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:22
|8
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|9
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|10
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:24
|11
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|12
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:25
|13
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|14
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:00:27
|16
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|17
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:28
|18
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:29
|19
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:30
|20
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|21
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:00:33
|22
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:35
|23
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|25
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|0:00:36
|26
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:00:37
|27
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:00:39
|28
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:00:41
|29
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:42
|30
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|31
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex)
|0:00:47
|32
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:00:50
|33
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|0:00:51
|34
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:00:52
|35
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:53
|36
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|37
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:00:54
|38
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:56
|39
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|40
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|41
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:59
|42
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|43
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:01:03
|44
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|45
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:11
|46
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:01:16
|47
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:15
|48
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:02:20
|49
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:26
|50
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:02:32
|51
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:02:33
|52
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:02:46
|53
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:02:49
|54
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:02:53
|55
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:02:59
|56
|Matthew Zimmer (USA)
|0:03:04
|57
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:08
|58
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:03:11
|59
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:12
|60
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:17
|61
|Conor Schunk (USA)
|0:03:18
|62
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:03:29
|63
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:03:31
|64
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:32
|65
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:34
|66
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:35
|67
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:48
|68
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:04:40
|69
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:05:03
|70
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:05:08
|71
|Noah Granigan (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:05:11
|72
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|73
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:05:12
|74
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|75
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:05:13
|76
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:05:14
|77
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:05:16
|78
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:05:19
|79
|Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:05:22
|80
|Scott McGill (USA)
|0:05:25
|81
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|83
|Flavio Alejandro De Luna Davila (Mex) 303 Project
|0:05:28
|84
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:05:32
|85
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:05:38
|86
|Christopher Heider (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:05:43
|87
|Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:05:58
|88
|Justin Alexander Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:07:16
|89
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:08:05
|90
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|0:08:08
|91
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:08:09
|92
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:08:24
|93
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:08:35
|94
|Marko Pavlič (Slo) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:08:47
|96
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:08:50
|97
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|98
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:09:06
|99
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:09:42
|100
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:09:53
|101
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:09:56
|102
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|103
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:10:57
|104
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:11:01
|105
|Emile Jean (Can) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|0:11:09
|106
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:11:41
|107
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:11:43
|108
|Quinten Kirby (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:11:44
|109
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:42
|110
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|0:13:59
|111
|Chris Harper (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:14:12
|112
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:15:39
|113
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:15:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|15
|pts
|2
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|12
|3
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|10
|4
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|5
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|7
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|6
|7
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|5
|8
|Travis McCabe (USA) Floyd's Pro Cycling
|4
|9
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|11
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|3
|12
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|13
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|14
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|11
|pts
|2
|Ignacio Prado Juarez (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|10
|3
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|5
|4
|Travis Samuel (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:32:15
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:00:18
|3
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:22
|4
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:36
|5
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:00:48
|6
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:00:50
|7
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Kometa Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|8
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:01:05
|9
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:09
|10
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:20
|11
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:02:43
|12
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:02:47
|13
|Conor Schunk (USA)
|0:03:12
|14
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:03:42
|15
|Scott McGill (USA)
|0:05:19
|16
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Miká Heming (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:05:52
|18
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|0:08:02
|19
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:09:00
|20
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:11:35
|21
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:36
|22
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:15:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy