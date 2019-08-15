Trending

Tour of Utah: Second win for Hermans on stage 3

Belgian extends his race lead in North Salt Lake

Image 1 of 23

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) wins stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah while in the leader's yellow jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 23

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) after winning stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 23

The custodians of the leaders' jerseys after stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 23

Riders try to get away early on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 23

The peloton leaves Antelope Island on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 23

A breakaway leads the race off Antelope Island on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 23

Serghei Tvetcov (Worthy Pro Cycling) leads a breakaway attempt during stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 23

Riders split off the front of the main group during stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 23

The main field hits the base of the day's final climb on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 23

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) stays tucked into the bunch on the climb on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 23

Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) shadows the yellow jersey on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 23

The peloton hits the climb close to the finish of stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 23

The early breakaway on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 23

Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) sits in the bunch on the climb on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 23

The peloton leaves the start on Antelope Island for stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 23

The peloton passes along the shores of Antelope Island at the start of stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 23

A breakaway tries to form as the race leaves Antelope Island on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 23

Filippo Zaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) leads an early attack on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 23

2019 Tour of Utah race leader Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) signs on for the start of stage 3

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 23

Race leader Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) looking comfortable during stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 23

Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) comes home to take second place on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 23

The stage 3 podium at the 2019 Tour of Utah: winner Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) flanked by runner-up Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) and Trek-Segafredo's Niklas Eg

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 23

US road race champion Alex Howes (EF Education First) in the breakaway on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) made it two for two in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Thursday, attacking over the top of the final climb into North Salt Lake and dropping his GC rivals to win by seven seconds over Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) and eight seconds over Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo).

The move gives Hermans 43 seconds over James Piccoli in the general classification and 1:05 over Eg.

"Our team was pressured, but we never lost control of the race, so the team was pretty strong," Hermans said. "I didn't have to do much until the last kilometre on the last climb. I just had to follow Piccoli, and in the last kilometre I had an attack for 30 seconds and I could make a good gap, and it was enough for the stage win."

Hermans waited patiently as the lead group whittled itself down to a very select few. His move with 1km to go was devastating and not challenged by anyone in the group.

"Piccoli gave all he had on the first part of the climb, but he couldn’t drop me, so he didn't have anything for the second part of the climb," Hermans said. "I saw the guys on the front were very close, and so I attacked to try and catch them before the top of the climb. It was good timing. It was a good situation for us, and sometimes you can be lucky in these situations."

Murphy had joined EF Education First's Lawson Craddock up the road in an earlier move and was with Craddock when the Hermans-Piccoli group caught them. An acceleration from Craddock initially dropped him, but he was able to fight his way back to the group to take the reduced sprint for second.  

"I was riding for time, and Lawson was riding for the stage," Murphy said. "I was OK with that. I thought maybe I’d be able to surprise him. But when he saw Hermans coming, he panicked a little and attacked me. I was able to just barely catch on before the descent and just kind of caught my breath before the sprint.

"If we had started racing sooner, I think this could have been harder than Powder Mountain with the heat and how explosive some of the riders are in North America," Murphy said, referencing the 94 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the day. "It was a brutal day, but I’m happy with that went down."

Piccoli was obviously less happy with the day. Th 27-year-old Continental rider had tagged this stage early on as a potential GC day, and the race played out just as he anticipated. He got the GC battle he wanted on the final climbs in North Salt Lake, but Hermans proved himself stronger once again.

"I gave it all I had today and tried to attack the last time up the climb, because this finishing circuit was actually really hard," he said. "This climb was brutal.

"I just went a little bit early hoping that Hermans would crack, but he was super strong today," Piccoli said. "He just waited patiently in my draft, patiently, patiently, and then hit me over the top and rode away. Great ride by him."

How it unfolded

The 138.3km stage from Antelope Island State Park to North Salt Lake started out fairly flat but got extremely lumpy on the finishing circuits in Bountiful, where the peloton faced five climbs up the short-but-steep Bountiful Bench, where the race finished.

A breakaway of seven riders initially pulled away while the peloton was still on the island just 25km into the day. In the move were Jonny Clarke (Worthy Por Cycling), Emerson Oronte (Rally UHC), Dylan Sunderland (Bridgelane), Scott McGill (Aevolo), Philip Mamos (Dauner-Akkon), Tony Baca (303 Project) and FilippoZaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane).

That group swelled to 20 riders almost immediately, and a game of musical chairs started in the breakaway from there. The new group included dangerous riders like Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM), Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC) and Sergei Tvetcov (Worthy Cycling).

The size of the group was prohibitive, and Israel Cycling Academy lined out the bunch to bring the move back. Rally immediately countered and inspired a new 16-rider move. At the first intermediate sprint in Layton at 65.4km, Matt Zimmer (DC Bank) took maximum points ahead of Flavio De Luna (303 Project) and Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling).

A new break formed from there. In the new move were Alex Howes (EF Education First), Nigel Ellsay (Rally UHC), Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM), Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) and Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling).

McCabe won the second sprint in Fruit Heights, as the new moved appeared to meet with the peloton’s approval, and the gap started going up. Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) was the final rider to join the group, and the advantage was up to two minutes with 50km remaining.

Howes took maximum points on the first KOM at 90.8km as the riders went over Bountiful Bench for the first time.

With three finishing circuits remaining, the leaders still held 1:45 over the bunch, which was being led by Elevate-KHS for Piccoli. The third time up the climb Canola and McCabe lost contact with the leaders, but the duo was able to return on the corresponding descent. McCabe lost contact again the next time up the climb and faded back the field.

Howes was together with McCormick, Canola and Forunato as attacks started coming from the field. Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) jumped away first, and he was quickly marked by Rally UHC’s Kyle Murphy. The chasing duo caught the leaders with 12.3km to go, and the breakaway had fresh engines to power the move. Fortunato soon lost contact.

The field behind them started to split as the climb was taking its toll. Trek-Segafredo took up the chase with 5km to go, bringing the gap down to 25 seconds. On the final climb, Murphy and Craddock were the only riders left out front, with just 20 seconds over a small group with leader Hermans, James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), Keegan Swirbul (Worth), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo) and Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First). The rest of the peloton was scattered along the road around 1:35 behind.

Piccoli nearly reeled in the leaders with 1.5km to go, dropping Swirbul with a surge, and sensing the catch, Craddock attacked to drop Murphy. Hermans then attacked from the field just before the crest, passing Craddock and flying down the other side with 1.2km to go, holding off the chase to win by seven seconds.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
2Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
5James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
6Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
7Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
8Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
9Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
10João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
11Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
12Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
13Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
14Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling
15Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
16Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
17Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
18Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
19Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
20Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
21Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
22Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
23Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
24Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
25Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
26Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
27Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
28Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
29Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
30Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
31TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
32Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
33Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
34Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
35Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
36Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
37Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
38Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
39Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
41Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
42Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
43Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
44Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
45Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
46Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
47Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
48Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
49Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
50Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
51Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
52Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
53James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
54Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
55Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
56Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
57Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
58Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
59Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
60Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
61Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
62Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
63Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
64Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
65Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
66Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
67Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
68Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
69Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
70Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
71Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
72Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
73Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
74Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
75Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
76Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
77Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
78Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
79Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
80Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
81George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
82Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
83Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
84Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
85Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
86Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
87Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
88Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
89Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
90Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
91Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
92Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
93Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
94Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
95Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
96Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
97Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
98Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling
99Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
100Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
101Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
102Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy15pts
2Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling12
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling7
5James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling6
6Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling6
7Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team5
8Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First5
9Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First4
10Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project3
11Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM3
12Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy3
13Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane2
14Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1
15João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon1

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First18pts
2Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane14
3Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM9
4Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First4
6Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling3
7Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon3:21:09
2Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:36
3Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:01:54
4Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:02:01
5Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
6Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:02:18
7Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
8Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:06:02
9Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
10Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:08:35
11Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:09:34
12Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:12:01
13Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:12:20
14Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
15Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
16Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
17Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:54
18Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
19Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:16:35
20Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:17:20
21Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:25:33

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy10:30:24
2James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:44
3Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:01:06
4Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:01:46
5Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:02
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:02:04
7João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon0:02:38
8Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:03:12
9Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First0:03:17
10Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy0:03:44
11Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:03:54
12Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:04:34
13Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:05:06
14Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project0:06:09
15Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:07:09
16Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:07:53
17Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:08:29
18Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling0:08:30
19Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:08:49
20Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:09:04
21Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane0:09:40
22Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:10:25
23Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:10:26
24Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:11:44
25Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:12:02
26Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First0:12:22
27Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:12:31
28Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:12:54
29Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:13:16
30Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:13:43
31Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:13:51
32Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:13:52
33Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:14:56
34Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:15:24
35Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized0:16:12
36Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project0:16:27
37Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:17:31
38Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized0:18:55
39Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project0:19:45
40Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy0:20:09
41Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First0:22:21
42Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy0:22:57
43Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:23:08
44Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:23:10
45Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:23:25
46Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:23:28
47Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:23:55
48Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:24:15
49Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:25:03
50Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:25:44
51Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM0:26:45
52Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:27:04
53Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:27:13
54TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
55Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:28:12
56Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:29:01
57Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project0:30:31
58Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:31:05
59Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:31:51
60Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:33:17
61Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:33:29
62Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:33:57
63Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:34:04
64Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:34:41
65Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon0:35:36
66Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:36:02
67Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:36:33
68Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
69James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First0:36:44
70Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:36:45
71Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project0:36:49
72Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project0:37:20
73Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:38:00
74Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:38:49
75Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:38:51
76Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:38:53
77Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:39:28
78Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:39:30
79Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:40:08
80Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling0:40:14
81Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:40:34
82George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:40:37
83Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:40:40
84Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling0:40:43
85Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:40:54
86Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:41:56
87Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon0:43:55
88Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:43:57
89Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling0:44:53
90Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:45:28
91Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling0:47:04
92Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:47:18
93Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:48:31
94Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling0:48:34
95Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:49:00
96Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:49:16
97Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:50:06
98Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:50:12
99Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project0:50:40
100Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC0:51:44
101Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:52:56
102Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:54:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First17pts
2Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM16
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy15
4Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling15
5Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling12
6Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
7Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy10
8João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon7
9Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling7
10Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project7
11Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team5
12Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM5
13Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First4
14Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4
15James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling3
16Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy3
17Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM3
18Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project3
19Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon3
20Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis3
21Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane2
22Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling2
23Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon1
24Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First18pts
2Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane14
3Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy12
4Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis11
5James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling10
6Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM9
7Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo8
8Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling8
9Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
10Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
11Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First6
12Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM5
13Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling4
14Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First4
15João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon3
16Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project3
17Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy2
18Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling2
19Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon10:33:02
2Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo0:05:15
3Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:05:51
4Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo0:07:47
5Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:07:48
6Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:09:53
7Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon0:10:38
8Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo0:20:47
9Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo0:20:50
10Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane0:25:34
11Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo0:28:27
12Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:31:19
13Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:31:26
14Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon0:33:55
15Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:36:52
16Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo0:37:30
17Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team0:38:02
18Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo0:45:53
19Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:46:38
20Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized0:50:18
21Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis0:51:40

