Tour of Utah: Second win for Hermans on stage 3
Belgian extends his race lead in North Salt Lake
Stage 3: Antelope Island State Park - North Salt Lake
Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) made it two for two in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Thursday, attacking over the top of the final climb into North Salt Lake and dropping his GC rivals to win by seven seconds over Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) and eight seconds over Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo).
The move gives Hermans 43 seconds over James Piccoli in the general classification and 1:05 over Eg.
"Our team was pressured, but we never lost control of the race, so the team was pretty strong," Hermans said. "I didn't have to do much until the last kilometre on the last climb. I just had to follow Piccoli, and in the last kilometre I had an attack for 30 seconds and I could make a good gap, and it was enough for the stage win."
Hermans waited patiently as the lead group whittled itself down to a very select few. His move with 1km to go was devastating and not challenged by anyone in the group.
"Piccoli gave all he had on the first part of the climb, but he couldn’t drop me, so he didn't have anything for the second part of the climb," Hermans said. "I saw the guys on the front were very close, and so I attacked to try and catch them before the top of the climb. It was good timing. It was a good situation for us, and sometimes you can be lucky in these situations."
Murphy had joined EF Education First's Lawson Craddock up the road in an earlier move and was with Craddock when the Hermans-Piccoli group caught them. An acceleration from Craddock initially dropped him, but he was able to fight his way back to the group to take the reduced sprint for second.
"I was riding for time, and Lawson was riding for the stage," Murphy said. "I was OK with that. I thought maybe I’d be able to surprise him. But when he saw Hermans coming, he panicked a little and attacked me. I was able to just barely catch on before the descent and just kind of caught my breath before the sprint.
"If we had started racing sooner, I think this could have been harder than Powder Mountain with the heat and how explosive some of the riders are in North America," Murphy said, referencing the 94 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the day. "It was a brutal day, but I’m happy with that went down."
Piccoli was obviously less happy with the day. Th 27-year-old Continental rider had tagged this stage early on as a potential GC day, and the race played out just as he anticipated. He got the GC battle he wanted on the final climbs in North Salt Lake, but Hermans proved himself stronger once again.
"I gave it all I had today and tried to attack the last time up the climb, because this finishing circuit was actually really hard," he said. "This climb was brutal.
"I just went a little bit early hoping that Hermans would crack, but he was super strong today," Piccoli said. "He just waited patiently in my draft, patiently, patiently, and then hit me over the top and rode away. Great ride by him."
How it unfolded
The 138.3km stage from Antelope Island State Park to North Salt Lake started out fairly flat but got extremely lumpy on the finishing circuits in Bountiful, where the peloton faced five climbs up the short-but-steep Bountiful Bench, where the race finished.
A breakaway of seven riders initially pulled away while the peloton was still on the island just 25km into the day. In the move were Jonny Clarke (Worthy Por Cycling), Emerson Oronte (Rally UHC), Dylan Sunderland (Bridgelane), Scott McGill (Aevolo), Philip Mamos (Dauner-Akkon), Tony Baca (303 Project) and FilippoZaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane).
That group swelled to 20 riders almost immediately, and a game of musical chairs started in the breakaway from there. The new group included dangerous riders like Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM), Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC) and Sergei Tvetcov (Worthy Cycling).
The size of the group was prohibitive, and Israel Cycling Academy lined out the bunch to bring the move back. Rally immediately countered and inspired a new 16-rider move. At the first intermediate sprint in Layton at 65.4km, Matt Zimmer (DC Bank) took maximum points ahead of Flavio De Luna (303 Project) and Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling).
A new break formed from there. In the new move were Alex Howes (EF Education First), Nigel Ellsay (Rally UHC), Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM), Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) and Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling).
McCabe won the second sprint in Fruit Heights, as the new moved appeared to meet with the peloton’s approval, and the gap started going up. Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) was the final rider to join the group, and the advantage was up to two minutes with 50km remaining.
Howes took maximum points on the first KOM at 90.8km as the riders went over Bountiful Bench for the first time.
With three finishing circuits remaining, the leaders still held 1:45 over the bunch, which was being led by Elevate-KHS for Piccoli. The third time up the climb Canola and McCabe lost contact with the leaders, but the duo was able to return on the corresponding descent. McCabe lost contact again the next time up the climb and faded back the field.
Howes was together with McCormick, Canola and Forunato as attacks started coming from the field. Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) jumped away first, and he was quickly marked by Rally UHC’s Kyle Murphy. The chasing duo caught the leaders with 12.3km to go, and the breakaway had fresh engines to power the move. Fortunato soon lost contact.
The field behind them started to split as the climb was taking its toll. Trek-Segafredo took up the chase with 5km to go, bringing the gap down to 25 seconds. On the final climb, Murphy and Craddock were the only riders left out front, with just 20 seconds over a small group with leader Hermans, James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), Keegan Swirbul (Worth), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo) and Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First). The rest of the peloton was scattered along the road around 1:35 behind.
Piccoli nearly reeled in the leaders with 1.5km to go, dropping Swirbul with a surge, and sensing the catch, Craddock attacked to drop Murphy. Hermans then attacked from the field just before the crest, passing Craddock and flying down the other side with 1.2km to go, holding off the chase to win by seven seconds.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|5
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|7
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|8
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|9
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|10
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|11
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|13
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|14
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling
|15
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|16
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|17
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|20
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|21
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|22
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|23
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|24
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|25
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|26
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|27
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|28
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|29
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|30
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|31
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|32
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|34
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|35
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|37
|Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|38
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|39
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|40
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|41
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|42
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|43
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|44
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|45
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|46
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|47
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|48
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|49
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|50
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|51
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|52
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|53
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|54
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
|55
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|56
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|57
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|58
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|59
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|60
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|62
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|63
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|64
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|65
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|67
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|68
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|69
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|70
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|71
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|72
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|74
|Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
|75
|Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|76
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|77
|Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|78
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|79
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|80
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|81
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|82
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|83
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|84
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|85
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|86
|Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|87
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|88
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|89
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|90
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
|91
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|92
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|94
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|95
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|96
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|97
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|98
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling
|99
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|100
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|101
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|102
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|pts
|2
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|12
|3
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|4
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|5
|9
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|4
|10
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|3
|11
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|3
|12
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|13
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|2
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1
|15
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|18
|pts
|2
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|14
|3
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|9
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|6
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|3
|7
|Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3:21:09
|2
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:36
|3
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:01:54
|4
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:01
|5
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|6
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:02:18
|7
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|8
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:06:02
|9
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|10
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|0:08:35
|11
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:34
|12
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:12:01
|13
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:12:20
|14
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|15
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|16
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12:54
|18
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|19
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:16:35
|20
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|0:17:20
|21
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:25:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|10:30:24
|2
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|3
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|4
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:01:46
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:02
|6
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:04
|7
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:02:38
|8
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:03:12
|9
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|0:03:17
|10
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:44
|11
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:03:54
|12
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:04:34
|13
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:05:06
|14
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:06:09
|15
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:07:09
|16
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:07:53
|17
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:29
|18
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:08:30
|19
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:08:49
|20
|Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|21
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|0:09:40
|22
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|0:10:25
|23
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:10:26
|24
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:11:44
|25
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:12:02
|26
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First
|0:12:22
|27
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:12:31
|28
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:12:54
|29
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:13:16
|30
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:13:43
|31
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:13:51
|32
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:13:52
|33
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:56
|34
|Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:24
|35
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized
|0:16:12
|36
|Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project
|0:16:27
|37
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:31
|38
|Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized
|0:18:55
|39
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|0:19:45
|40
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:20:09
|41
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|0:22:21
|42
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:22:57
|43
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:23:08
|44
|Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:23:10
|45
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:23:25
|46
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|0:23:28
|47
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:23:55
|48
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:24:15
|49
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:25:03
|50
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:25:44
|51
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|0:26:45
|52
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:27:04
|53
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:27:13
|54
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|55
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:28:12
|56
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:29:01
|57
|Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project
|0:30:31
|58
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:31:05
|59
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:31:51
|60
|Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:33:17
|61
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:33:29
|62
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:33:57
|63
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:04
|64
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:41
|65
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:35:36
|66
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:36:02
|67
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:36:33
|68
|Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|69
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|0:36:44
|70
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:36:45
|71
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project
|0:36:49
|72
|Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project
|0:37:20
|73
|Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:38:00
|74
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:38:49
|75
|Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:38:51
|76
|Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:38:53
|77
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:39:28
|78
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:39:30
|79
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|0:40:08
|80
|Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:40:14
|81
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:40:34
|82
|George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:40:37
|83
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:40
|84
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:40:43
|85
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:40:54
|86
|Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:41:56
|87
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:43:55
|88
|Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:43:57
|89
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:44:53
|90
|Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:45:28
|91
|Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling
|0:47:04
|92
|Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:18
|93
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|0:48:31
|94
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|0:48:34
|95
|Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:49:00
|96
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:49:16
|97
|Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:50:06
|98
|Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:50:12
|99
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|0:50:40
|100
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC
|0:51:44
|101
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:52:56
|102
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:54:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|17
|pts
|2
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|16
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|15
|5
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|12
|6
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|8
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|7
|9
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project
|7
|11
|Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|5
|13
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|4
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|4
|15
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|16
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|17
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|3
|18
|Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project
|3
|19
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|20
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|3
|21
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|2
|22
|Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|2
|23
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|1
|24
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|18
|pts
|2
|Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane
|14
|3
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy
|12
|4
|Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|11
|5
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|6
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|9
|7
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|8
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling
|8
|9
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|11
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|6
|12
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM
|5
|13
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling
|4
|14
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First
|4
|15
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|3
|16
|Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project
|3
|17
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|18
|Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling
|2
|19
|Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|10:33:02
|2
|Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo
|0:05:15
|3
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:51
|4
|Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo
|0:07:47
|5
|Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:07:48
|6
|Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:09:53
|7
|Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon
|0:10:38
|8
|Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo
|0:20:47
|9
|Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo
|0:20:50
|10
|Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane
|0:25:34
|11
|Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo
|0:28:27
|12
|Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:31:19
|13
|Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:26
|14
|Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:33:55
|15
|Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:36:52
|16
|Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo
|0:37:30
|17
|Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:02
|18
|Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo
|0:45:53
|19
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:46:38
|20
|Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized
|0:50:18
|21
|Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis
|0:51:40
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
-
Colnago goes off-road with new G3X gravel bikeG3X is the Italian brand's first foray into the gravel market
-
Harry Tanfield signs for AG2R La MondialeBrit moves to French team after neo-pro season at folding Katusha-Alpecin
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy