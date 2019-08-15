Image 1 of 23 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) wins stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah while in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 23 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) after winning stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 23 The custodians of the leaders' jerseys after stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 23 Riders try to get away early on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 23 The peloton leaves Antelope Island on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 23 A breakaway leads the race off Antelope Island on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 23 Serghei Tvetcov (Worthy Pro Cycling) leads a breakaway attempt during stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 23 Riders split off the front of the main group during stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 23 The main field hits the base of the day's final climb on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 23 Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) stays tucked into the bunch on the climb on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 23 Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) shadows the yellow jersey on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 23 The peloton hits the climb close to the finish of stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 23 The early breakaway on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 23 Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) sits in the bunch on the climb on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 23 The peloton leaves the start on Antelope Island for stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 23 The peloton passes along the shores of Antelope Island at the start of stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 23 A breakaway tries to form as the race leaves Antelope Island on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 23 Filippo Zaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini) leads an early attack on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 23 2019 Tour of Utah race leader Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) signs on for the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 23 Race leader Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) looking comfortable during stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 23 Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) comes home to take second place on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 23 The stage 3 podium at the 2019 Tour of Utah: winner Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) flanked by runner-up Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) and Trek-Segafredo's Niklas Eg (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 23 US road race champion Alex Howes (EF Education First) in the breakaway on stage 3 of the 2019 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Ben Hermans (Israel Cycling Academy) made it two for two in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Thursday, attacking over the top of the final climb into North Salt Lake and dropping his GC rivals to win by seven seconds over Kyle Murphy (Rally UHC) and eight seconds over Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo).

The move gives Hermans 43 seconds over James Piccoli in the general classification and 1:05 over Eg.

"Our team was pressured, but we never lost control of the race, so the team was pretty strong," Hermans said. "I didn't have to do much until the last kilometre on the last climb. I just had to follow Piccoli, and in the last kilometre I had an attack for 30 seconds and I could make a good gap, and it was enough for the stage win."

Hermans waited patiently as the lead group whittled itself down to a very select few. His move with 1km to go was devastating and not challenged by anyone in the group.

"Piccoli gave all he had on the first part of the climb, but he couldn’t drop me, so he didn't have anything for the second part of the climb," Hermans said. "I saw the guys on the front were very close, and so I attacked to try and catch them before the top of the climb. It was good timing. It was a good situation for us, and sometimes you can be lucky in these situations."

Murphy had joined EF Education First's Lawson Craddock up the road in an earlier move and was with Craddock when the Hermans-Piccoli group caught them. An acceleration from Craddock initially dropped him, but he was able to fight his way back to the group to take the reduced sprint for second.

"I was riding for time, and Lawson was riding for the stage," Murphy said. "I was OK with that. I thought maybe I’d be able to surprise him. But when he saw Hermans coming, he panicked a little and attacked me. I was able to just barely catch on before the descent and just kind of caught my breath before the sprint.

"If we had started racing sooner, I think this could have been harder than Powder Mountain with the heat and how explosive some of the riders are in North America," Murphy said, referencing the 94 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the day. "It was a brutal day, but I’m happy with that went down."

Piccoli was obviously less happy with the day. Th 27-year-old Continental rider had tagged this stage early on as a potential GC day, and the race played out just as he anticipated. He got the GC battle he wanted on the final climbs in North Salt Lake, but Hermans proved himself stronger once again.

"I gave it all I had today and tried to attack the last time up the climb, because this finishing circuit was actually really hard," he said. "This climb was brutal.

"I just went a little bit early hoping that Hermans would crack, but he was super strong today," Piccoli said. "He just waited patiently in my draft, patiently, patiently, and then hit me over the top and rode away. Great ride by him."

How it unfolded

The 138.3km stage from Antelope Island State Park to North Salt Lake started out fairly flat but got extremely lumpy on the finishing circuits in Bountiful, where the peloton faced five climbs up the short-but-steep Bountiful Bench, where the race finished.

A breakaway of seven riders initially pulled away while the peloton was still on the island just 25km into the day. In the move were Jonny Clarke (Worthy Por Cycling), Emerson Oronte (Rally UHC), Dylan Sunderland (Bridgelane), Scott McGill (Aevolo), Philip Mamos (Dauner-Akkon), Tony Baca (303 Project) and FilippoZaccanti (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane).

That group swelled to 20 riders almost immediately, and a game of musical chairs started in the breakaway from there. The new group included dangerous riders like Dayer Quintana (Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM), Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC) and Sergei Tvetcov (Worthy Cycling).

The size of the group was prohibitive, and Israel Cycling Academy lined out the bunch to bring the move back. Rally immediately countered and inspired a new 16-rider move. At the first intermediate sprint in Layton at 65.4km, Matt Zimmer (DC Bank) took maximum points ahead of Flavio De Luna (303 Project) and Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling).

A new break formed from there. In the new move were Alex Howes (EF Education First), Nigel Ellsay (Rally UHC), Lorenzo Fortunato (Neri Sottoli Selle Italia KTM), Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane) and Travis McCabe (Worthy Pro Cycling).

McCabe won the second sprint in Fruit Heights, as the new moved appeared to meet with the peloton’s approval, and the gap started going up. Hayden McCormick (Team Bridgelane) was the final rider to join the group, and the advantage was up to two minutes with 50km remaining.

Howes took maximum points on the first KOM at 90.8km as the riders went over Bountiful Bench for the first time.

With three finishing circuits remaining, the leaders still held 1:45 over the bunch, which was being led by Elevate-KHS for Piccoli. The third time up the climb Canola and McCabe lost contact with the leaders, but the duo was able to return on the corresponding descent. McCabe lost contact again the next time up the climb and faded back the field.

Howes was together with McCormick, Canola and Forunato as attacks started coming from the field. Lawson Craddock (EF Education First) jumped away first, and he was quickly marked by Rally UHC’s Kyle Murphy. The chasing duo caught the leaders with 12.3km to go, and the breakaway had fresh engines to power the move. Fortunato soon lost contact.

The field behind them started to split as the climb was taking its toll. Trek-Segafredo took up the chase with 5km to go, bringing the gap down to 25 seconds. On the final climb, Murphy and Craddock were the only riders left out front, with just 20 seconds over a small group with leader Hermans, James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS), Keegan Swirbul (Worth), Niklas Eg (Trek-Segafredo) and Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First). The rest of the peloton was scattered along the road around 1:35 behind.

Piccoli nearly reeled in the leaders with 1.5km to go, dropping Swirbul with a surge, and sensing the catch, Craddock attacked to drop Murphy. Hermans then attacked from the field just before the crest, passing Craddock and flying down the other side with 1.2km to go, holding off the chase to win by seven seconds.

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 2 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 5 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 7 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 8 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 9 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 10 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 11 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 12 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 13 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling 15 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 16 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 17 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 18 Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 19 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 20 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 21 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 22 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 23 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 24 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 25 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 26 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 27 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 28 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 29 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 30 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 31 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 32 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 33 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 34 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 35 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 36 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 37 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 38 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 39 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 40 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 41 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 42 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 43 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 44 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 45 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 46 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 47 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 48 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 49 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 50 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 51 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 52 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 53 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 54 Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 55 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 56 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 57 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 58 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 59 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 60 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 61 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 62 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 63 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 64 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 65 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 66 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 67 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 68 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 69 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 70 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 71 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 72 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 73 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 74 Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 75 Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 76 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 77 Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 78 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 79 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 80 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 81 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 82 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 83 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 84 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 85 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 86 Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 87 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 88 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 89 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 90 Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon 91 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 92 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 93 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 94 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 95 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 96 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 97 Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 98 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling 99 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 100 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 101 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 102 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 15 pts 2 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 12 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 7 5 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 6 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 6 7 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 5 9 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 4 10 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 3 11 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 3 12 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 3 13 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 2 14 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1 15 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 1

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 18 pts 2 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 14 3 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 9 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 3 7 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3:21:09 2 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:36 3 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:01:54 4 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:02:01 5 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 6 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:02:18 7 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 8 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:06:02 9 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 10 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:08:35 11 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:34 12 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:12:01 13 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:12:20 14 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 15 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 16 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 17 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:12:54 18 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 19 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:16:35 20 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 0:17:20 21 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:25:33

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 10:30:24 2 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:44 3 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06 4 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:01:46 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:02 6 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:02:04 7 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:02:38 8 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:03:12 9 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 0:03:17 10 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:44 11 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:03:54 12 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:04:34 13 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:05:06 14 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:06:09 15 Dayer Quintana (Col) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:07:09 16 Alex Hoehn (USA) Aevolo 0:07:53 17 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:29 18 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:08:30 19 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:08:49 20 Eder Frayre (Mex) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:09:04 21 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 0:09:40 22 Andrew Vollmer (USA) Aevolo 0:10:25 23 Edward Anderson (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:10:26 24 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:11:44 25 Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:12:02 26 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First 0:12:22 27 Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:12:31 28 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:12:54 29 Dominik Bauer (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:13:16 30 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:13:43 31 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:13:51 32 Simone Velasco (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:13:52 33 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:56 34 Gregory Daniel (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:15:24 35 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's-Specialized 0:16:12 36 Bernat Font Mas (Spa) 303 Project 0:16:27 37 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:31 38 Oscar Eduardo Sanchez Guarin (Col) Canel's-Specialized 0:18:55 39 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 0:19:45 40 Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy 0:20:09 41 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 0:22:21 42 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 0:22:57 43 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:23:08 44 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:23:10 45 Gabriel Francisco Rojas Campos (CRc) Aevolo 0:23:25 46 Conor Schunk (USA) Aevolo 0:23:28 47 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:23:55 48 Alexander Cowan (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:24:15 49 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:25:03 50 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:25:44 51 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 0:26:45 52 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:27:04 53 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:27:13 54 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 55 Tyler Lindorff (Aus) Team Bridgelane 0:28:12 56 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:29:01 57 Cullen Easter (USA) 303 Project 0:30:31 58 Cade Bickmore (USA) Aevolo 0:31:05 59 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:31:51 60 Brendan Rhim (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:33:17 61 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:33:29 62 Thomas Revard (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:33:57 63 Nicolas Debeaumarche (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:04 64 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:34:41 65 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:35:36 66 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:36:02 67 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 0:36:33 68 Ayden Toovey (Aus) Team Bridgelane 69 James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First 0:36:44 70 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:36:45 71 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) 303 Project 0:36:49 72 Tony Baca (Mex) 303 Project 0:37:20 73 Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:38:00 74 Stephen Bassett (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:38:49 75 Tanner Putt (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:38:51 76 Justin Oien (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:38:53 77 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:39:28 78 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:39:30 79 Scott McGill (USA) Aevolo 0:40:08 80 Noah Granigan (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:40:14 81 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:40:34 82 George Simpson (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:40:37 83 Jean-Denis Thibault (Can) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:40:40 84 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 0:40:43 85 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:40:54 86 Sven Thurau (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:41:56 87 Oliver Flautt (USA) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:43:55 88 Philipp Mamos (Ger) Team Dauner-Akkon 0:43:57 89 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:44:53 90 Kent Ross (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:45:28 91 Emile Jean (Can) Worthy Pro Cycling 0:47:04 92 Antoine Leplingard (Fra) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 0:47:18 93 Eric Brunner (USA) Aevolo 0:48:31 94 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 0:48:34 95 Maxx Chance (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:49:00 96 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:49:16 97 Eric Young (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:50:06 98 Francisco Lara Carbajal (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:50:12 99 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 0:50:40 100 Miguel Bryon (USA) Arapahoe-Hincapie p/b BMC 0:51:44 101 Leonel Palma Dajui (Mex) Canel's-Specialized 0:52:56 102 Finn Gullickson (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 0:54:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 17 pts 2 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 16 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 15 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 15 5 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 12 6 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Cycling Academy 10 8 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 7 9 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 7 10 Griffin Easter (USA) 303 Project 7 11 Matthew Zimmer (USA) DC Bank Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Sebastian Schönberger (Aut) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 13 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 4 14 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4 15 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 3 16 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 3 17 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 3 18 Flavio de Luna (Mex) 303 Project 3 19 Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 20 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 3 21 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 2 22 Tyler Magner (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 2 23 Cole Davis (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon 1 24 Camden Vodicka (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First 18 pts 2 Hayden McCormick (NZl) Team Bridgelane 14 3 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy 12 4 Samuel Boardman (USA) Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling p/b Maxxis 11 5 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 10 6 Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 9 7 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 8 8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling 8 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 11 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 6 12 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Selle Italia-KTM 5 13 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling 4 14 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First 4 15 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon 3 16 Austin Stephens (USA) 303 Project 3 17 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 2 18 Travis McCabe (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling 2 19 Scott Bowden (Aus) Team Bridgelane 1