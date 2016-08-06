Image 1 of 28 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) takes over the yellow jersey heading into the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 28 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) leads the sprint to the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 28 Adrien Costa (Axeon) on the way to third place for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 28 Today's top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 28 The jersey leaders going into the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 28 The peloton passes an old barn along the course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 28 Kiel Reijnen (Trek) tries to get the break to work together (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 28 Jelly Belly spent the day working hard at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 28 The break tries to open up a gap on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 28 A Jelly Belly rider drops back to the team car for bottles (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 28 The front group makes its way up the steamy climb to Snowbird (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 28 The pace at the front causes another split in the front group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 28 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) looks to Darwin Atapuma (BMC) as they attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 28 Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) leads a group up the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 28 Fans decide to help out on today's climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 28 Todays race rides along the East Canyon Reservoir (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 28 Jelly Belly kept their riders stacked on the front to control the pace (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 28 The peloton passes underneath a loaded train (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 28 Ben King (Cannondale) takes on a fresh water bottle (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 28 Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) leads the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 28 The peloton gets strung out along Rockport Reservoir (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 28 Rick Zabel (BMC) looks to check his gap on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 28 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) at the front on the Guardsman Pass climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 28 UHC's Daniel Eaton leading over a climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 28 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly) on the front of the race with his brother Lachlan Morton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 28 The peloton crests the Guardsman Pass climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 28 The main bunch on the climb to Snowbird (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 28 Andrew Talansky wins stage 6 at the 2016 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Drapac) had too much for Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing Team) on the final climb on stage 6 of the Tour of Utah, sprinting to the win, and taking the leader's jersey in the process.

The pair rode away from overnight race leader Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) inside the final 4km of the stage and although they rarely collaborated, with Talansky doing most of the work, they had enough to distance on Morton and Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman) for Talansky to take yellow.

With one stage remaining, Talansky now leads Morton by 22 seconds with Costa in third at 56 seconds. The stage win marked Talansky's first road race win since the 2014 Criterium du Dauphine.

"It’s definitely been awhile," Talansky said in the post-race press conference. "It’s been two years since I road my best in the Tour in 2014 before I crashed and had to go home.

"It’s a great feeling to win again," he said. "To win the stage is really special, and to be sitting here in yellow is great. We have another day of racing to go, but to win the stage was really nice. I think you’d have to look back pretty far to see when I won an actual stage and not the overall race."

How it unfolded

The Tour of Utah’s Queen stage took riders over 183.4km from Snowbasin to Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort. The route included just two KOMs but more than 3,400 metres of climbing. The day’s biggest challenges were backload in the final 60km, with the climbs of Guardsman Pass and Little Cottonwood Canyon to Snowbird coming back-to-back.

The peloton started the day feeling stingy, and multiple breakaways attempts were kept close and brought back before a group of 10 formed off the front after nearly an hour of racing. Three more riders bridged up to establish the day’s breakaway of 13.

In the group were Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac), Rick Zabel (BMC Racing), Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), Nielson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel), Stephen Bassett (Team Jamis), Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling), Kris Dahl (Silber Pro Cycling), Luis Amaran (Team Jamis), Chad Beyer (Lupus Racing) and Dion Smith (One Pro Cycling).

The leaders built an ultimate advantage of 4:50 about 50km into the day, but from there the chase, led by Jelly Belly-Maxxis for Morton, slowly started eating into the advantage.

By the time the leaders made it to Park City and the second intermediate sprint of the day, the gap was down to just 2:45. Once the leaders were on the lower slopes of the climb, the breakaway started coming apart at the seams, with Reijnen and Smith coming off first, followed by Basset, Dahl and Amaran.

When the leaders were near the top of the climb, Beyer had jumped away and a chase group of four that included King, Eaton, Powless and Oronte was in hot pursuit.

The chase dropped Oronte and linked up with Beyer to start a new lead group of four that reached the descent off the climb together. On the flat transition to the bottom of the Little Cottonwood climb, King, Beyer and Eaton held a small gap over a chase from Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus) and reigning U23 world champion Kevin Ledanois (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), while the field was 1:30 back.

King dropped Beyer and Eaton, both of whom had faded back toward the field as Tanovitchii and Ledanois continued on as the first chase group behind the now-solo King.

Further down the slope, Cannondale was setting the pace for Talansky, while Tanovitchii and TJ Eisnehart, who had attacked out of the yellow jersey group, caught and passed Ben King.

The new leaders’ time off the front was short-lived, however, as the yellow jersey group was soon on terms with them and the race hit reset.

A TV moto crash in the group caused a split in the field, and in the lead group were Morton, Talansky, Costa, Atapuma, Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Eisenhart, Rob Squire (Holowesko), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo), Janier Acevedo (Team Jamis) and Andre Krasilnikau (Holowesko).

Atapuma jumped away from the group and Talansky quickly got on terms with the Colombian.

“Darwin attacked and I couldn’t go when he went," he said. "He has a great acceleration and is a really good climber. But I thought that if I could get up to him we could maybe work together and get that gap. I was looking for a spot, hoping the wind would shift but it didn’t. So I just said, ‘OK, there’s 4km to go and we have to go now.’ I went, we got the gap to Lachlan an then we drove it all the way to the finish."

Morton, Acevedo and Costa tried to catch the leaders, but they couldn’t match the BMC and Cannondale rider

Acevedo dropped out of the chase, leaving Morton and Costa alone to chase down the leaders. In the finale, Talansky hit out on the slightly downhill run to the finish and took the win just ahead of the Colombian. Costa finished next, followed by Morton, who lit out for the team buses as soon as he crossed the line.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4:47:03 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 3 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:31 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:46 6 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:01 7 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 8 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:22 9 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37 10 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 11 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 12 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 13 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 0:01:41 14 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:12 15 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:16 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:44 18 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:47 19 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:54 20 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:25 21 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:32 22 Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:53 23 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:54 24 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 25 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:05:20 26 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:51 27 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:52 28 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:17 29 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 30 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 31 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 32 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 33 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 35 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:08:11 36 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:58 37 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:09:30 38 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:26 39 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:51 40 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:39 41 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:32 42 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 43 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:13:53 44 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 45 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:38 46 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 0:15:23 47 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:16:14 48 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 49 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:16:32 50 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:16:54 51 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 52 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 53 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 54 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:18:16 55 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 56 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 57 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:26 58 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 59 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:22:40 60 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 61 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 62 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 63 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 64 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 65 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 66 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 67 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:26:46 68 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team 69 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 71 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 72 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 73 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 74 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 75 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 76 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 77 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:26:49 78 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 79 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 80 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 81 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 82 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:18 83 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 84 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 85 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 86 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 87 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 88 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 89 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 90 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 91 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 92 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 93 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 94 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 96 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 97 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 99 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 100 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 101 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 102 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 103 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 104 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling