Trending

Tour of Utah: Talansky wins stage 6 and takes race lead

Morton cracks on final climb and loses lead

Image 1 of 28

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) takes over the yellow jersey heading into the final stage

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) takes over the yellow jersey heading into the final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 28

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) leads the sprint to the line

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) leads the sprint to the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 28

Adrien Costa (Axeon) on the way to third place for the stage

Adrien Costa (Axeon) on the way to third place for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 28

Today's top three for the stage

Today's top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 28

The jersey leaders going into the final stage

The jersey leaders going into the final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 28

The peloton passes an old barn along the course

The peloton passes an old barn along the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 28

Kiel Reijnen (Trek) tries to get the break to work together

Kiel Reijnen (Trek) tries to get the break to work together
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 28

Jelly Belly spent the day working hard at the front

Jelly Belly spent the day working hard at the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 28

The break tries to open up a gap on the descent

The break tries to open up a gap on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 28

A Jelly Belly rider drops back to the team car for bottles

A Jelly Belly rider drops back to the team car for bottles
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 28

The front group makes its way up the steamy climb to Snowbird

The front group makes its way up the steamy climb to Snowbird
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 28

The pace at the front causes another split in the front group

The pace at the front causes another split in the front group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 28

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) looks to Darwin Atapuma (BMC) as they attack

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale) looks to Darwin Atapuma (BMC) as they attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 28

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) leads a group up the final climb

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) leads a group up the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 28

Fans decide to help out on today's climb

Fans decide to help out on today's climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 28

Todays race rides along the East Canyon Reservoir

Todays race rides along the East Canyon Reservoir
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 28

Jelly Belly kept their riders stacked on the front to control the pace

Jelly Belly kept their riders stacked on the front to control the pace
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 28

The peloton passes underneath a loaded train

The peloton passes underneath a loaded train
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 28

Ben King (Cannondale) takes on a fresh water bottle

Ben King (Cannondale) takes on a fresh water bottle
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 28

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) leads the break

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) leads the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 28

The peloton gets strung out along Rockport Reservoir

The peloton gets strung out along Rockport Reservoir
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 28

Rick Zabel (BMC) looks to check his gap on the climb

Rick Zabel (BMC) looks to check his gap on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 28

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) at the front on the Guardsman Pass climb

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) at the front on the Guardsman Pass climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 28

UHC's Daniel Eaton leading over a climb

UHC's Daniel Eaton leading over a climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 28

Angus Morton (Jelly Belly) on the front of the race with his brother Lachlan Morton

Angus Morton (Jelly Belly) on the front of the race with his brother Lachlan Morton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 28

The peloton crests the Guardsman Pass climb

The peloton crests the Guardsman Pass climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 28

The main bunch on the climb to Snowbird

The main bunch on the climb to Snowbird
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 28

Andrew Talansky wins stage 6 at the 2016 Tour of Utah

Andrew Talansky wins stage 6 at the 2016 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Drapac) had too much for Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing Team) on the final climb on stage 6 of the Tour of Utah, sprinting to the win, and taking the leader's jersey in the process. 

Related Articles

Tour of Utah stage 6 highlights - Video

The pair rode away from overnight race leader Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) inside the final 4km of the stage and although they rarely collaborated, with Talansky doing most of the work, they had enough to distance on Morton and Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman) for Talansky to take yellow.

With one stage remaining, Talansky now leads Morton by 22 seconds with Costa in third at 56 seconds. The stage win marked Talansky's first road race win since the 2014 Criterium du Dauphine.

"It’s definitely been awhile," Talansky said in the post-race press conference. "It’s been two years since I road my best in the Tour in 2014 before I crashed and had to go home.

"It’s a great feeling to win again," he said. "To win the stage is really special, and to be sitting here in yellow is great. We have another day of racing to go, but to win the stage was really nice. I think you’d have to look back pretty far to see when I won an actual stage and not the overall race."

How it unfolded

The Tour of Utah’s Queen stage took riders over 183.4km from Snowbasin to Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort. The route included just two KOMs but more than 3,400 metres of climbing. The day’s biggest challenges were backload in the final 60km, with the climbs of Guardsman Pass and Little Cottonwood Canyon to Snowbird coming back-to-back.

The peloton started the day feeling stingy, and multiple breakaways attempts were kept close and brought back before a group of 10 formed off the front after nearly an hour of racing. Three more riders bridged up to establish the day’s breakaway of 13.

In the group were Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac), Rick Zabel (BMC Racing), Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), Nielson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel), Stephen Bassett (Team Jamis), Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling), Kris Dahl (Silber Pro Cycling), Luis Amaran (Team Jamis), Chad Beyer (Lupus Racing) and Dion Smith (One Pro Cycling).

The leaders built an ultimate advantage of 4:50 about 50km into the day, but from there the chase, led by Jelly Belly-Maxxis for Morton, slowly started eating into the advantage.

By the time the leaders made it to Park City and the second intermediate sprint of the day, the gap was down to just 2:45. Once the leaders were on the lower slopes of the climb, the breakaway started coming apart at the seams, with Reijnen and Smith coming off first, followed by Basset, Dahl and Amaran.

When the leaders were near the top of the climb, Beyer had jumped away and  a chase group of four that included King, Eaton, Powless and Oronte was in hot pursuit.

The chase dropped Oronte and linked up with Beyer to start a new lead group of four that reached the descent off the climb together. On the flat transition to the bottom of the Little Cottonwood climb, King, Beyer and Eaton held a small gap over a chase from Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus) and reigning U23 world champion Kevin Ledanois (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), while the field was 1:30 back.

King dropped Beyer and Eaton, both of whom had faded back toward the field as Tanovitchii and Ledanois continued on as the first chase group behind the now-solo King.

Further down the slope, Cannondale was setting the pace for Talansky, while Tanovitchii and TJ Eisnehart, who had attacked out of the yellow jersey group, caught and passed Ben King.

The new leaders’ time off the front was short-lived, however, as the yellow jersey group was soon on terms with them and the race hit reset.

A TV moto crash in the group caused a split in the field, and in the lead group were Morton, Talansky, Costa, Atapuma, Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Eisenhart, Rob Squire (Holowesko), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo), Janier Acevedo (Team Jamis) and Andre Krasilnikau (Holowesko).

Atapuma jumped away from the group and Talansky quickly got on terms with the Colombian.

“Darwin attacked and I couldn’t go when he went," he said. "He has a great acceleration and is a really good climber. But I thought that if I could get up to him we could maybe work together and get that gap. I was looking for a spot, hoping the wind would shift but it didn’t. So I just said, ‘OK, there’s 4km to go and we have to go now.’ I went, we got the gap to Lachlan an then we drove it all the way to the finish."

Morton, Acevedo and Costa tried to catch the leaders, but they couldn’t match the BMC and Cannondale rider

Acevedo dropped out of the chase, leaving Morton and Costa alone to chase down the leaders. In the finale, Talansky hit out on the slightly downhill run to the finish and took the win just ahead of the Colombian. Costa finished next, followed by Morton, who lit out for the team buses as soon as he crossed the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4:47:03
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
3Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:31
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:46
6Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:01
7Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
8Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:01:22
9Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:01:37
10Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
11Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
12Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
13Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis0:01:41
14Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:12
15Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:16
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:44
18Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:47
19Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:54
20Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:25
21Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team0:03:32
22Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team0:04:53
23Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:54
24Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
25Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:20
26David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:51
27Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:52
28Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:17
29Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
30Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
32Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
33Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
35Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:11
36Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:58
37Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:09:30
38Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:26
39Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:51
40Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:39
41Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:12:32
42Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
43Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:53
44Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
45Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:38
46Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis0:15:23
47Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:16:14
48Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
49Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:16:32
50Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:16:54
51Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
52Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
53Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
54Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:18:16
55Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
56Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
57Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:26
58Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
59Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:22:40
60Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
61Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
62Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
63Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
64Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
65Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
67Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:26:46
68Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
69Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
71Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
72Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
73Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
74Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
75Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
76Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
77Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:26:49
78Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
79Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
80David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
81Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
82David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:18
83Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
84Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
85Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
86Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
87Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
88Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
89James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
90Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
91Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
92Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
93Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
94Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
96Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
97Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
98Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
99Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
100Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
101Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
102Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
103Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
104Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac24:04:30
2Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:22
3Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:56
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
5Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:09
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
7Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:02
8Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:59
9Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:05:35
10Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:10
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:36
13Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:06:37
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:52
15Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:07:35
16Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:08:45
17Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:08:52
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:23
19Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team0:09:27
20Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:51
21Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:11:32
22Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:11
23Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:13:35
24Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:13:40
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:13:42
26Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team0:14:37
27Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:23
28Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:15:25
29Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:15:31
30Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:19:11
31Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis0:20:50
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:03
33Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:19
34Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:24:02
35David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:24:20
36Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:04
37Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:26:22
38Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:27:27
39Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:27:37
40Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:29:23
41Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:31:37
42Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:30
43Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:35
44Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:34:39
45Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:34:48
46Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:35:13
47Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:36:47
48Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:38:32
49Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis0:39:11
50Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:39:31
51Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:39:44
52Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:39:55
53Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:40:50
54Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:41:17
55Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:43:50
56Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:46:09
57Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:47:36
58Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:48:32
59Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:49:18
60Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:50:08
61Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
62Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:51:37
63Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:51:58
64David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:51:59
65Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:54:32
66Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:55:18
67Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:57:50
68Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:58:22
69Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis0:58:38
70Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:58:41
71Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:58:47
72Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:58:54
73Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:59:23
74Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:59:32
75Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:00:41
76Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:00:49
77Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:01:38
78Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team1:02:19
79Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:03:19
80Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team1:03:38
81Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:05:10
82Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:08:13
83Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:08:18
84Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:09:48
85Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
86David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:10:16
87Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:10:38
88Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:10:49
89Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
90Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:11:06
91Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:11:44
92Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling1:14:45
93Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling1:15:46
94James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling1:16:16
95Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
96Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:18:11
97Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:19:25
98Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1:22:53
99Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:23:48
100Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis1:29:46
101Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk1:30:02
102Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling1:31:26
103Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling1:32:28
104Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:36:08

Latest on Cyclingnews