Tour of Utah: Talansky wins stage 6 and takes race lead
Morton cracks on final climb and loses lead
Stage 6: Snowbasin Resort - Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort
Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Drapac) had too much for Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing Team) on the final climb on stage 6 of the Tour of Utah, sprinting to the win, and taking the leader's jersey in the process.
The pair rode away from overnight race leader Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) inside the final 4km of the stage and although they rarely collaborated, with Talansky doing most of the work, they had enough to distance on Morton and Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman) for Talansky to take yellow.
With one stage remaining, Talansky now leads Morton by 22 seconds with Costa in third at 56 seconds. The stage win marked Talansky's first road race win since the 2014 Criterium du Dauphine.
"It’s definitely been awhile," Talansky said in the post-race press conference. "It’s been two years since I road my best in the Tour in 2014 before I crashed and had to go home.
"It’s a great feeling to win again," he said. "To win the stage is really special, and to be sitting here in yellow is great. We have another day of racing to go, but to win the stage was really nice. I think you’d have to look back pretty far to see when I won an actual stage and not the overall race."
How it unfolded
The Tour of Utah’s Queen stage took riders over 183.4km from Snowbasin to Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort. The route included just two KOMs but more than 3,400 metres of climbing. The day’s biggest challenges were backload in the final 60km, with the climbs of Guardsman Pass and Little Cottonwood Canyon to Snowbird coming back-to-back.
The peloton started the day feeling stingy, and multiple breakaways attempts were kept close and brought back before a group of 10 formed off the front after nearly an hour of racing. Three more riders bridged up to establish the day’s breakaway of 13.
In the group were Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac), Rick Zabel (BMC Racing), Jonathan Fumeaux (IAM Cycling), Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare), Nielson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel), Stephen Bassett (Team Jamis), Emerson Oronte (Rally Cycling), Kris Dahl (Silber Pro Cycling), Luis Amaran (Team Jamis), Chad Beyer (Lupus Racing) and Dion Smith (One Pro Cycling).
The leaders built an ultimate advantage of 4:50 about 50km into the day, but from there the chase, led by Jelly Belly-Maxxis for Morton, slowly started eating into the advantage.
By the time the leaders made it to Park City and the second intermediate sprint of the day, the gap was down to just 2:45. Once the leaders were on the lower slopes of the climb, the breakaway started coming apart at the seams, with Reijnen and Smith coming off first, followed by Basset, Dahl and Amaran.
When the leaders were near the top of the climb, Beyer had jumped away and a chase group of four that included King, Eaton, Powless and Oronte was in hot pursuit.
The chase dropped Oronte and linked up with Beyer to start a new lead group of four that reached the descent off the climb together. On the flat transition to the bottom of the Little Cottonwood climb, King, Beyer and Eaton held a small gap over a chase from Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus) and reigning U23 world champion Kevin Ledanois (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), while the field was 1:30 back.
King dropped Beyer and Eaton, both of whom had faded back toward the field as Tanovitchii and Ledanois continued on as the first chase group behind the now-solo King.
Further down the slope, Cannondale was setting the pace for Talansky, while Tanovitchii and TJ Eisnehart, who had attacked out of the yellow jersey group, caught and passed Ben King.
The new leaders’ time off the front was short-lived, however, as the yellow jersey group was soon on terms with them and the race hit reset.
A TV moto crash in the group caused a split in the field, and in the lead group were Morton, Talansky, Costa, Atapuma, Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Eisenhart, Rob Squire (Holowesko), Laurent Didier (Trek-Segafredo), Janier Acevedo (Team Jamis) and Andre Krasilnikau (Holowesko).
Atapuma jumped away from the group and Talansky quickly got on terms with the Colombian.
“Darwin attacked and I couldn’t go when he went," he said. "He has a great acceleration and is a really good climber. But I thought that if I could get up to him we could maybe work together and get that gap. I was looking for a spot, hoping the wind would shift but it didn’t. So I just said, ‘OK, there’s 4km to go and we have to go now.’ I went, we got the gap to Lachlan an then we drove it all the way to the finish."
Morton, Acevedo and Costa tried to catch the leaders, but they couldn’t match the BMC and Cannondale rider
Acevedo dropped out of the chase, leaving Morton and Costa alone to chase down the leaders. In the finale, Talansky hit out on the slightly downhill run to the finish and took the win just ahead of the Colombian. Costa finished next, followed by Morton, who lit out for the team buses as soon as he crossed the line.
Results
#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:47:03
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:31
|4
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:46
|6
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:01
|7
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|8
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:22
|9
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:37
|10
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|11
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|13
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
|0:01:41
|14
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:12
|15
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:16
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:44
|18
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:47
|19
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|20
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:25
|21
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:32
|22
|Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:53
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:54
|24
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|25
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:05:20
|26
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:51
|27
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|28
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:17
|29
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|30
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|31
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|32
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|33
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:11
|36
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:58
|37
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:09:30
|38
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:26
|39
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:51
|40
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:39
|41
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:32
|42
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|43
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:53
|44
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|45
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:38
|46
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|0:15:23
|47
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:16:14
|48
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:32
|50
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:16:54
|51
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|52
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|53
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|54
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:18:16
|55
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|56
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|57
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:20:26
|58
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|59
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:22:40
|60
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|62
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|63
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|64
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|65
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|66
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|67
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:46
|68
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|71
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|72
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|73
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|74
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|75
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|76
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|77
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:26:49
|78
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|79
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|80
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|81
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|82
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:18
|83
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|84
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|85
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|86
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|87
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|88
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|89
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|90
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|91
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|92
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|93
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|94
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|95
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|96
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|97
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|99
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|100
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|101
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|102
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|103
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|104
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|24:04:30
|2
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:22
|3
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:56
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:23
|5
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:09
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:35
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:02
|8
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:04:59
|9
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:05:35
|10
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:10
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:06:36
|13
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:37
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:52
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:35
|16
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:08:45
|17
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:52
|18
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:23
|19
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:27
|20
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:10:51
|21
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:11:32
|22
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:13:11
|23
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:35
|24
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:40
|25
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|0:13:42
|26
|Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
|0:14:37
|27
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:23
|28
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:15:25
|29
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:15:31
|30
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:19:11
|31
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
|0:20:50
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:03
|33
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:21:19
|34
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:24:02
|35
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:24:20
|36
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:04
|37
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:22
|38
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:27:27
|39
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:27:37
|40
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:23
|41
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:31:37
|42
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:30
|43
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:33:35
|44
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:34:39
|45
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:34:48
|46
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:35:13
|47
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:36:47
|48
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:38:32
|49
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|0:39:11
|50
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:39:31
|51
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:39:44
|52
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:55
|53
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:40:50
|54
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:41:17
|55
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:43:50
|56
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:46:09
|57
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:47:36
|58
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:48:32
|59
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:49:18
|60
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:50:08
|61
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|62
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:51:37
|63
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:51:58
|64
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:51:59
|65
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:54:32
|66
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:55:18
|67
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:50
|68
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:58:22
|69
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|0:58:38
|70
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:58:41
|71
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:58:47
|72
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:58:54
|73
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:59:23
|74
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:59:32
|75
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:00:41
|76
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:00:49
|77
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:38
|78
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|1:02:19
|79
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|1:03:19
|80
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|1:03:38
|81
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:05:10
|82
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:08:13
|83
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:08:18
|84
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:09:48
|85
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|86
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:10:16
|87
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:10:38
|88
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:10:49
|89
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|90
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:11:06
|91
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:11:44
|92
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:14:45
|93
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|1:15:46
|94
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|1:16:16
|95
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|96
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:18:11
|97
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1:19:25
|98
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|1:22:53
|99
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:23:48
|100
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|1:29:46
|101
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:30:02
|102
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|1:31:26
|103
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|1:32:28
|104
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:36:08
