Image 1 of 14 Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) wins stage 4 at the 2016 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 14 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) enjoying his time in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 14 Race leader Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 14 Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) leading the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 14 The eight-man breakaway in action (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 14 The riders assembled on the start line for the stage of stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 14 Most aggressive rider, Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 14 Lachlan Morton (Jelly-Belly) holds onto the race leader (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 14 Thumbs up from stage winner Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 14 The top three from the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 14 The sprint winds up for the finale (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 14 Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) has a dig (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 14 The breakaway comes under the finish line gantry during the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 14 The peloton spread across the road with Trek-Segafredo and Silber doing the damage at the front of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) won stage 4 of the Tour of Utah in Kearns with a convincing sprint win ahead of Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) and Sebastian Haedo (Team Jamis). Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) finished in the bunch and retained his overall race lead.

Related Articles McCabe takes biggest career win at Tour of Utah

McCabe's win marked Holowesko-Citadel's second stage win of the race after Robin Carpenter took stage 2.

McCabe was unstoppable and dominant in the sprint, with no team able to really take control after a long and difficult day in the saddle. The American rider hit the front inside the final 250 metres, coming by his opposition after Trek tried to set up Reijnen. Haedo started his sprint from too far back and was unable to draw level with McCabe.

"It was a pretty hectic finish with that downhill," McCabe said in the post-stage press conference. "We were coming into that at 70km/h with a pretty choppy left-hand turn. The road was pretty beat up so it was just kind of a patience game and staying in good position, not too far forward.

"I think I jumped at 250 metres or thereabouts and was able to hold it. It was great. It was really good."

Reijnen, who won the opening stage last year at the Tour of Utah and was fourth during this year's stage 2 finish in Torrey after finishing behind McCabe in the field sprint, said his Holowesko-Citadel rival was just faster today.

"If you saw the sprint we did in Torrey, Travis was quicker than I was, so I think to beat him today I had to come from behind," Reijnen said. "I tried to play that card and he didn't take the bait, so definitely a deserved win."

How it unfolded

The 154.5km stage 4 route from IM Flash corporate headquarters in Lehi to Kearns was the flattest of the week, with just 1,378 metres of climbing over the saw-tooth profile.

The course took riders up and down a divided highway for two-and-a-half laps between the two towns before three 6.4km finishing circuits.

A breakaway of eight riders escaped from the peloton about 20km into the day to serve as the day's bait. In the group were Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare), Eddie Dunbar (Axeon Hagens Berman), Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus Racing), Hayden McCormick (One Pro Cycling), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Luis Amaran (Team Jamis), Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel) and Danny Pate (Rally Cycling).

"The field wasn't going to give us much leash to go anywhere," said Busche, who won the prize for most aggressive rider on the day. "I think the sprinters wanted their day today. But we saw on stage 2 that even two guys could stay away, so it was kind of a potentially a fruitless venture, but you don't know if you don't try."

The leaders built a gap of nearly three minutes with 100km to go, and the race was on between the escapees and the teams that were hoping to set up a bunch sprint for their fast men.

Jelly Belly-Maxxis controlled the chasing peloton in the early stages of the race, keeping the breakaway in check in hopes that the sprinters' teams would eventually come forward and finish it off.

Jelly Belly's plan worked, and the gap was down to just 1:20 with 50km remaining. The breakaway began to split up under the pressure from behind, and the group spit with 30km remaining, leaving Busche, Dunbar, McCormick and Pate as the new lead quartet with a gap of just 40 seconds.

The Silber Pro Cycling team of stage 1 winner Kristofer Dahl threw several riders into the chase, and the breakaway looked doomed with just over 20km to go, and the peloton made the catch just after entering the finishing loops.

Lupus Racing's Chad Beyer and Fortuneo-Vital Concept's Elsie Gesbert countered attacked when the catch was made and got a little gap, but Beyer lost the pace and Gesbert started of the second lap alone.

He wasn't solo for long, however, as 11 more riders soon joined him. In that group with Gesbert were Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel), Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Chad Beyer (Lupus Racing), Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling).

That group was shortlived, however, and UnitedHealthcare's Tanner Putt tried a solo move next. That move also went for naught as the bunch regrouped in the final kilometres and the bunch gallop was on.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3:23:47 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 4 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 6 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 13 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 17 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 20 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team 23 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 24 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 25 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 26 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 27 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 29 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 30 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 31 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 32 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 33 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 34 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 36 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 38 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 39 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 40 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 41 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 43 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 44 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 45 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 46 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 47 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 48 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 49 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 50 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 51 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 53 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 54 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 55 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 56 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 58 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 59 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 61 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 62 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 63 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 65 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 66 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:09 67 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 68 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 69 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:17 70 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:24 71 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 72 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:00:27 73 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:32 74 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:37 75 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 76 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 77 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:52 78 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:55 79 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:01:00 80 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:14 81 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 82 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:28 83 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 84 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 85 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:19 86 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 87 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:30 88 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 89 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 90 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:33 91 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 92 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 93 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:53 94 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:03 95 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 96 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 97 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 98 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:57 99 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 100 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 101 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 102 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 103 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:00 104 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 0:05:27 105 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 106 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 107 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:58 108 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:06

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 15 pts 2 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 12 3 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 10 4 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 5 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 6 6 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 7 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 8 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 3 3 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 3 3 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3:23:47 2 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 3 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 7 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 11 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:00:17 13 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:32 14 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:37 15 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:52 16 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 17 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:30 19 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:33 20 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:03 21 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:57

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14:54:40 2 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:07 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:09 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 5 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 7 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:44 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:01 10 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:07 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 17 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 19 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 0:06:04 20 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:06:06 21 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:06:07 22 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 23 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 24 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 25 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 26 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 27 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 29 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 31 Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team 0:09:53 32 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 33 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 34 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:09:59 35 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:10 36 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:17 37 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:20 38 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:22 39 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:42 40 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:51 41 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 42 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:16:08 43 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:19 44 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 45 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 46 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 47 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 49 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:18:28 50 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:18:56 51 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 0:19:18 52 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:38 53 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:49 54 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:22:55 55 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:22:58 56 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:23:03 57 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:05 58 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 0:23:06 59 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:09 60 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 61 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 62 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 63 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 64 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 65 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 66 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 67 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 68 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:23:18 69 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:23:44 70 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:46 71 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:54 72 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:23:55 73 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:24:04 74 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:07 75 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:22 76 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:24:47 77 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:25:17 78 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:25:37 79 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:25:42 80 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:26:12 81 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:26:50 82 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:27:43 83 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:27:47 84 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 85 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 86 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:28:06 87 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:28:09 88 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:10 89 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:28:36 90 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 91 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:29:03 92 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:29:15 93 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:29:31 94 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:30:10 95 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:30:50 96 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:31:45 97 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:35:13 98 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:35:37 99 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:35:43 100 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 101 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:08 102 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:39:57 103 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:41:22 104 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:22 105 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:43:46 106 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:44:48 107 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:47:45 108 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 32 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 27 3 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 22 4 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 5 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 18 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 7 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 8 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 9 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 10 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 11 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 12 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 13 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 10 14 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 15 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 16 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 17 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 18 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 6 19 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 20 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 21 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 5 22 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 23 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 4 24 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 25 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 4 26 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 27 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 28 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 29 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 30 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 3 31 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 2 32 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 1 33 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 34 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 1 35 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 1 36 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 1 37 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 38 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 39 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 pts 2 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 4 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 10 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 9 6 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 8 8 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 9 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 10 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 5 11 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 12 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 14 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 16 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14:54:47 2 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:00 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:59 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:06:00 7 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:09:46 8 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:10:03 9 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:44 10 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 0:18:12 11 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:22:56 12 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 0:22:59 13 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 0:23:02 14 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:39 15 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:24:40 16 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:25:35 17 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:03 18 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:35:30 19 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:35:36 20 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:41:15 21 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:21