Tour of Utah: Travis McCabe wins stage 4
Morton keeps race lead
Stage 4: IM Flash (Lehi) - Kearns
Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) won stage 4 of the Tour of Utah in Kearns with a convincing sprint win ahead of Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) and Sebastian Haedo (Team Jamis). Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) finished in the bunch and retained his overall race lead.
Related Articles
McCabe's win marked Holowesko-Citadel's second stage win of the race after Robin Carpenter took stage 2.
McCabe was unstoppable and dominant in the sprint, with no team able to really take control after a long and difficult day in the saddle. The American rider hit the front inside the final 250 metres, coming by his opposition after Trek tried to set up Reijnen. Haedo started his sprint from too far back and was unable to draw level with McCabe.
"It was a pretty hectic finish with that downhill," McCabe said in the post-stage press conference. "We were coming into that at 70km/h with a pretty choppy left-hand turn. The road was pretty beat up so it was just kind of a patience game and staying in good position, not too far forward.
"I think I jumped at 250 metres or thereabouts and was able to hold it. It was great. It was really good."
Reijnen, who won the opening stage last year at the Tour of Utah and was fourth during this year's stage 2 finish in Torrey after finishing behind McCabe in the field sprint, said his Holowesko-Citadel rival was just faster today.
"If you saw the sprint we did in Torrey, Travis was quicker than I was, so I think to beat him today I had to come from behind," Reijnen said. "I tried to play that card and he didn't take the bait, so definitely a deserved win."
How it unfolded
The 154.5km stage 4 route from IM Flash corporate headquarters in Lehi to Kearns was the flattest of the week, with just 1,378 metres of climbing over the saw-tooth profile.
The course took riders up and down a divided highway for two-and-a-half laps between the two towns before three 6.4km finishing circuits.
A breakaway of eight riders escaped from the peloton about 20km into the day to serve as the day's bait. In the group were Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare), Eddie Dunbar (Axeon Hagens Berman), Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus Racing), Hayden McCormick (One Pro Cycling), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Luis Amaran (Team Jamis), Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel) and Danny Pate (Rally Cycling).
"The field wasn't going to give us much leash to go anywhere," said Busche, who won the prize for most aggressive rider on the day. "I think the sprinters wanted their day today. But we saw on stage 2 that even two guys could stay away, so it was kind of a potentially a fruitless venture, but you don't know if you don't try."
The leaders built a gap of nearly three minutes with 100km to go, and the race was on between the escapees and the teams that were hoping to set up a bunch sprint for their fast men.
Jelly Belly-Maxxis controlled the chasing peloton in the early stages of the race, keeping the breakaway in check in hopes that the sprinters' teams would eventually come forward and finish it off.
Jelly Belly's plan worked, and the gap was down to just 1:20 with 50km remaining. The breakaway began to split up under the pressure from behind, and the group spit with 30km remaining, leaving Busche, Dunbar, McCormick and Pate as the new lead quartet with a gap of just 40 seconds.
The Silber Pro Cycling team of stage 1 winner Kristofer Dahl threw several riders into the chase, and the breakaway looked doomed with just over 20km to go, and the peloton made the catch just after entering the finishing loops.
Lupus Racing's Chad Beyer and Fortuneo-Vital Concept's Elsie Gesbert countered attacked when the catch was made and got a little gap, but Beyer lost the pace and Gesbert started of the second lap alone.
He wasn't solo for long, however, as 11 more riders soon joined him. In that group with Gesbert were Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel), Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Chad Beyer (Lupus Racing), Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling).
That group was shortlived, however, and UnitedHealthcare's Tanner Putt tried a solo move next. That move also went for naught as the bunch regrouped in the final kilometres and the bunch gallop was on.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3:23:47
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|13
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|17
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|20
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
|23
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|24
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|25
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|30
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|31
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|32
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|34
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|35
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|36
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|38
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|39
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|40
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|43
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|44
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|47
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|48
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|49
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|50
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|51
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|53
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|55
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|56
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|57
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|58
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|59
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|61
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|62
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|63
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|65
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|66
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:09
|67
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|69
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:17
|70
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:24
|71
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|72
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:00:27
|73
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:32
|74
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:37
|75
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|76
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|77
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:52
|78
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|79
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:01:00
|80
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:14
|81
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|82
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:28
|83
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|84
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|85
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|86
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|87
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:30
|88
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|89
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|90
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:33
|91
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|92
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|93
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:02:53
|94
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:03
|95
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|96
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|97
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|98
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:57
|99
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|100
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|101
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|102
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|103
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|104
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
|0:05:27
|105
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|106
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|107
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|108
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|3
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|10
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|6
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|7
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|3
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|3
|3
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3:23:47
|2
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|7
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|11
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:00:17
|13
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:32
|14
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:37
|15
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:52
|16
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|19
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:33
|20
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:03
|21
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:57
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14:54:40
|2
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:07
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:09
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|5
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:44
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:01
|10
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:07
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|0:06:04
|20
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:06:06
|21
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:06:07
|22
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|23
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|24
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|25
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|26
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|27
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|28
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|31
|Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:53
|32
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|33
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:59
|35
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:10
|36
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:17
|37
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:20
|38
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:22
|39
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:42
|40
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:51
|41
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|42
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:16:08
|43
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:19
|44
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|46
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|47
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|49
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:28
|50
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:18:56
|51
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
|0:19:18
|52
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:38
|53
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:49
|54
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:22:55
|55
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:22:58
|56
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:23:03
|57
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:05
|58
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|0:23:06
|59
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:09
|60
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|61
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|62
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|63
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|64
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|65
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|66
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|67
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|68
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:23:18
|69
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:23:44
|70
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:46
|71
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:54
|72
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:23:55
|73
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:24:04
|74
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:07
|75
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:22
|76
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:24:47
|77
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:25:17
|78
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:37
|79
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:25:42
|80
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:26:12
|81
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:26:50
|82
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|0:27:43
|83
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:27:47
|84
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|85
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|86
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:28:06
|87
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:09
|88
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:10
|89
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:28:36
|90
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|91
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:29:03
|92
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:29:15
|93
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:29:31
|94
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:30:10
|95
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:30:50
|96
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:31:45
|97
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:35:13
|98
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:35:37
|99
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:35:43
|100
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|101
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:08
|102
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:39:57
|103
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:41:22
|104
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:22
|105
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:43:46
|106
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:44:48
|107
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:47:45
|108
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:48:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|32
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|27
|3
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|4
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|5
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|18
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|7
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|8
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|9
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|10
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|11
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|13
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|10
|14
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|15
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|16
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|17
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|18
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|19
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|20
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|21
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|5
|22
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|4
|24
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|25
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|4
|26
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|3
|27
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|28
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|29
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|30
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|31
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|32
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|33
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|34
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|35
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|36
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|1
|37
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|38
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|39
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|pts
|2
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|10
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|8
|8
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|10
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|5
|11
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|12
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|14
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|16
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14:54:47
|2
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:00
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:59
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:06:00
|7
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:09:46
|8
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:10:03
|9
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:44
|10
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|0:18:12
|11
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:22:56
|12
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|0:22:59
|13
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:23:02
|14
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:39
|15
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:24:40
|16
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:25:35
|17
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:03
|18
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:35:30
|19
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:35:36
|20
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:41:15
|21
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:48:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|20:48:38
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|24:03:49
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling
|24:05:49
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|24:07:43
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Rally Cycling
|24:12:54
|7
|Lupus Racing Team
|24:13:43
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|24:19:58
|9
|Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie
|24:24:38
|10
|Fortuneo-Vital Concept
|24:29:41
|11
|IAM Cycling
|24:33:39
|12
|Team Jamis
|24:43:50
|13
|Nippo-Vini Fantini
|24:51:18
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|24:51:36
|15
|ONE Pro Cycling
|24:57:00
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|25:45:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy