Tour of Utah: Travis McCabe wins stage 4

Morton keeps race lead

Image 1 of 14

Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) wins stage 4 at the 2016 Tour of Utah

Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) wins stage 4 at the 2016 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 14

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) enjoying his time in yellow

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) enjoying his time in yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 14

Race leader Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) in the yellow jersey

Race leader Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) in the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 14

Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) leading the breakaway

Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare) leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 14

The eight-man breakaway in action

The eight-man breakaway in action
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 14

The riders assembled on the start line for the stage of stage 4

The riders assembled on the start line for the stage of stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 14

Most aggressive rider, Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare)

Most aggressive rider, Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 14

Lachlan Morton (Jelly-Belly) holds onto the race leader

Lachlan Morton (Jelly-Belly) holds onto the race leader
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 14

Thumbs up from stage winner Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel)

Thumbs up from stage winner Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 14

The top three from the stage

The top three from the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 14

The sprint winds up for the finale

The sprint winds up for the finale
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 14

Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) has a dig

Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) has a dig
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 14

The breakaway comes under the finish line gantry during the final laps

The breakaway comes under the finish line gantry during the final laps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 14

The peloton spread across the road with Trek-Segafredo and Silber doing the damage at the front of the race

The peloton spread across the road with Trek-Segafredo and Silber doing the damage at the front of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Travis McCabe (Holowesko-Citadel) won stage 4 of the Tour of Utah in Kearns with a convincing sprint win ahead of Kiel Reijnen (Trek-Segafredo) and Sebastian Haedo (Team Jamis). Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) finished in the bunch and retained his overall race lead.

McCabe's win marked Holowesko-Citadel's second stage win of the race after Robin Carpenter took stage 2.

McCabe was unstoppable and dominant in the sprint, with no team able to really take control after a long and difficult day in the saddle. The American rider hit the front inside the final 250 metres, coming by his opposition after Trek tried to set up Reijnen. Haedo started his sprint from too far back and was unable to draw level with McCabe.

"It was a pretty hectic finish with that downhill," McCabe said in the post-stage press conference. "We were coming into that at 70km/h with a pretty choppy left-hand turn. The road was pretty beat up so it was just kind of a patience game and staying in good position, not too far forward.

"I think I jumped at 250 metres or thereabouts and was able to hold it. It was great. It was really good."

Reijnen, who won the opening stage last year at the Tour of Utah and was fourth during this year's stage 2 finish in Torrey after finishing behind McCabe in the field sprint, said his Holowesko-Citadel rival was just faster today.

"If you saw the sprint we did in Torrey, Travis was quicker than I was, so I think to beat him today I had to come from behind," Reijnen said. "I tried to play that card and he didn't take the bait, so definitely a deserved win."

How it unfolded

The 154.5km stage 4 route from IM Flash corporate headquarters in Lehi to Kearns was the flattest of the week, with just 1,378 metres of climbing over the saw-tooth profile.

The course took riders up and down a divided highway for two-and-a-half laps between the two towns before three 6.4km finishing circuits.

A breakaway of eight riders escaped from the peloton about 20km into the day to serve as the day's bait. In the group were Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare), Eddie Dunbar (Axeon Hagens Berman), Nicolae Tanovitchii (Lupus Racing), Hayden McCormick (One Pro Cycling), Nicola Bagioli (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Luis Amaran (Team Jamis), Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel) and Danny Pate (Rally Cycling).

"The field wasn't going to give us much leash to go anywhere," said Busche, who won the prize for most aggressive rider on the day. "I think the sprinters wanted their day today. But we saw on stage 2 that even two guys could stay away, so it was kind of a potentially a fruitless venture, but you don't know if you don't try."

The leaders built a gap of nearly three minutes with 100km to go, and the race was on between the escapees and the teams that were hoping to set up a bunch sprint for their fast men.

Jelly Belly-Maxxis controlled the chasing peloton in the early stages of the race, keeping the breakaway in check in hopes that the sprinters' teams would eventually come forward and finish it off.

Jelly Belly's plan worked, and the gap was down to just 1:20 with 50km remaining. The breakaway began to split up under the pressure from behind, and the group spit with 30km remaining, leaving Busche, Dunbar, McCormick and Pate as the new lead quartet with a gap of just 40 seconds.

The Silber Pro Cycling team of stage 1 winner Kristofer Dahl threw several riders into the chase, and the breakaway looked doomed with just over 20km to go, and the peloton made the catch just after entering the finishing loops.

Lupus Racing's Chad Beyer and Fortuneo-Vital Concept's Elsie Gesbert countered attacked when the catch was made and got a little gap, but Beyer lost the pace and Gesbert started of the second lap alone.

He wasn't solo for long, however, as 11 more riders soon joined him. In that group with Gesbert were Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel), Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare), Peter Stetina (Trek-Segafredo), Chad Beyer (Lupus Racing), Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Ulises Castillo (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling).

That group was shortlived, however, and UnitedHealthcare's Tanner Putt tried a solo move next. That move also went for naught as the bunch regrouped in the final kilometres and the bunch gallop was on. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3:23:47
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
4Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
6Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
10Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
11Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
13Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
14Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
19Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
20Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
21Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
23David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
24Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
25Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
26Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
27Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
28Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
29Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
30Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
31Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
32Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
33Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
34Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
35Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
36Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
38David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
39Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
40Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
41Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
42Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
43Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
44Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
45Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
46Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
47Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
48Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
49Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
50Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
51Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
53Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
54Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
55Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
56Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
58Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
59Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
60Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
61Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
62Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
63Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
64John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
65Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
66Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:09
67Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
68Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
69Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:17
70Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:24
71Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:25
72Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:00:27
73Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:32
74Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:37
75Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
76Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
77David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:52
78Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:55
79Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:01:00
80Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:14
81Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
82Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:28
83Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
84Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
85Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:19
86Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
87Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:30
88Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
89Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
90Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:33
91Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
92Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
93Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:53
94Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:03
95Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
96Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
97Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
98Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:04:57
99Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
100Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
101Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
102Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
103Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:00
104Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis0:05:27
105Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
106James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
107Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:58
108Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:06

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team15pts
2Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo12
3Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis10
4Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
5Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling6
6Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
7Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
8Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
9Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2
10Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling3
3Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5pts
2Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team3
3Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3:23:47
2Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
3Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
7Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
11Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:00:17
13Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:32
14Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:37
15David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:52
16Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
17Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
18Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:30
19Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:33
20Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:03
21Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:57

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis14:54:40
2Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:07
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:09
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
5Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
7Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:44
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:01
10Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:07
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
16Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
17Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
18Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
19Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team0:06:04
20Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:06
21Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:07
22Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
23Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
24Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
25Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
26Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
27Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
28Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
29Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
31Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team0:09:53
32Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
33Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
34Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:09:59
35Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:10
36Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:10:17
37Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:20
38Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:22
39Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:42
40David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:51
41Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
42Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:16:08
43Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:19
44Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
45Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
46Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
47Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
49Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:28
50Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:18:56
51Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis0:19:18
52Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:38
53Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:49
54Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:22:55
55Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:22:58
56Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:23:03
57Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:05
58Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis0:23:06
59Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:09
60Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
61David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
62Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
63Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
64Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
65Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
66John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
67Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
68Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:23:18
69Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:23:44
70Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:46
71Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:54
72Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:23:55
73Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:24:04
74Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:24:07
75Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:22
76David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:24:47
77Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:25:17
78Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:25:37
79Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:25:42
80Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:26:12
81Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:26:50
82Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:27:43
83Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:27:47
84Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
85Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
86Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:28:06
87Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:28:09
88Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:10
89James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:28:36
90Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
91Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:29:03
92Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:29:15
93Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:29:31
94Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:30:10
95Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30:50
96Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:31:45
97Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:35:13
98Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:35:37
99Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:35:43
100Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
101Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:08
102Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:39:57
103Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:41:22
104Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:22
105Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:43:46
106Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:44:48
107Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:47:45
108Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:48:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team32pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team27
3Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo22
4Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman19
5Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis18
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team17
7Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling16
8Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
9Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling15
10Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
11Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
12Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
13Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis10
14David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling10
15Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
16Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman9
17Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team7
18Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling6
19Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
20Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
21Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team5
22Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
23Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis4
24Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team4
25Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team4
26Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
27Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
28Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
29Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
30Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling3
31Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling2
32Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac1
33Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
34Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman1
35Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling1
36Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis1
37Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
38Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
39Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman18pts
2Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling17
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team16
4Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis10
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac9
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team9
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8
8Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
10Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team5
11Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
12Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman3
14Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team2
15Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
16Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman14:54:47
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:00
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:59
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:00
7Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:09:46
8Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:10:03
9David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:44
10Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis0:18:12
11Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:22:56
12Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis0:22:59
13Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:23:02
14Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:39
15David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:24:40
16Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:25:35
17Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:03
18Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:35:30
19Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:35:36
20Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:41:15
21Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:48:21

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team20:48:38
2Axeon Hagens Berman24:03:49
3Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling24:05:49
4UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team24:07:43
5Trek-Segafredo
6Rally Cycling24:12:54
7Lupus Racing Team24:13:43
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis24:19:58
9Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie24:24:38
10Fortuneo-Vital Concept24:29:41
11IAM Cycling24:33:39
12Team Jamis24:43:50
13Nippo-Vini Fantini24:51:18
14Silber Pro Cycling24:51:36
15ONE Pro Cycling24:57:00
16Team Novo Nordisk25:45:48

 

