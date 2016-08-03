Tour of Utah: Lachlan Morton wins stage 3 in Payson
Australian takes race lead on same stage he won in 2013
Stage 3: Richfield - Payson
Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) took the stage 3 win at the Larry. H. Miller Tour of Utah Wednesday on the same course where he claimed his first pro win in 2013. Just as he did in his previous win here, the 24-year-old Australian claimed the overall lead for his efforts.
Morton escaped on the only climb of the day up Mt. Nebo and was quickly joined by Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) and Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman). The trio put several minutes into the yellow jersey group of overnight leader Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) over the top of the climb and then extended it during 40km descent to the finish.
Morton jumped away from Talansky and Costa inside 2km to go and opened up a slight gap that he as able to hold to the line. Costa crossed the line next, followed by Talansky to round out he top three.
"I felt pretty good, and when it's a small group like that if you hit them hard enough they hesitate for a second and you've got a small gap, and then that can be it," Morton said of his decision to attack in the finale. "It was also the only time in the last 30km that we didn't have a headwind, so you've got to take advantage of that. If I had left it to a sprint, it usually doesn't end up very well for me."
Morton now leads Costa in the overall by seven seconds and Talansky by nine. Atapuma is fourth overall, 1:32 down. Costa now holds the mountains classification and is the race's best young rider.
How it unfolded
The 192km stage 3 route from Richfield to Payson featured two intermediate sprints and one major obstacle, the category 1 climb up and over Mt. Nebo, which topped out at nearly 3,000 metres of elevation. The climb came after 131km of flat roads, with a cross tailwind helping the riders along for most the day.
A breakaway group formed almost immediately after the short neutral section leaving town, with Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling), Krists Nielands (Axeon Hagens Berman), Andre Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel), Stephen Bassett (Team Jamis) and Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) snapping the elastic within the first few kilomteres. Rally Cycling's Tom Zirbel was the last rider to make the group after bridging a small gap.
The group of six built an ultimate advantage of 4:10 before a chase from Cannondale-Drapac, UnitedHealthcare and BMC Racing started steadily bringing the gap down.
The leaders' advantage was down to 2:15 when they reached the second intermediate sprint at Fountain Green with 75km to go. Pellaud and Krasilnikau used the sprint to launch themselves away from the rest of the escapees, setting off on their own as they left the small town.
The leaders extended their advantage after the sprint line, and they made the right turn onto the Mt. Nebo climb with a gap of three minutes. Krasilinkau quickly fell off the pace on the climb, leaving Pellaud to struggle on alone. The IAM Cycling rider soon succumbed to the climb and the chase behind, and the peloton hit reset for the remainder of the ascent.
Morton attacked first from the group, followed by Talansky, who quickly latched onto the wheel of his former teammate. Costa attacked the group next, bridging up to the leaders to form a new lead group of three.
"When I saw [Morton] go early I kind of figured that he knew what he as doing, considering that he had done a very similar move three years ago," Costa said of his strategy on the climb. “I just told myself not to panic, just ride my own tempo. I was kind of keying off the BMC train, because Atapuma showed that he's one of the best climbers in the world."
When Costa decided to put more pressure n the pedals, Atapuma was unable to follow and he found himself in no-man's land moving forward to the lead duo.
"I was really surprised to see Atapuma couldn't follow, and that gave me the extra motivation I needed to finish closing the gap," he said.
Five kilometres from the summit the lead trio had an advantage of 40 seconds over BMC's Darwin Atapuma and Rally Cycling's Rob Britton. BMC's Joey Rosskopf and TJ Eisenhart formed the next group on the road, 1:25 behind, while the yellow jersey group of Robin Carpenter was 2:45 down.
Costa took maximum points at the KOM ahead of Talansky and Morton, and the trio started the long descent into Payson together with a lead of one minute over Atapuma and Britton. The leaders opened up their gap to more than a minute on the descent, and it became clear that the stage winner and possible new race leader would come from the group.
In the chase behind, Eisenhart and Rosskopf linked up with Atapuma and Britton, and the four-rider group came in together.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4:24:49
|2
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:03
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|5
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:57
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|10
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|19
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:57
|21
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|22
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|23
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|24
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|26
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|27
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|28
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|29
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:09:43
|33
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
|35
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|38
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|39
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:41
|40
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
|41
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|42
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:18:09
|44
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|46
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|47
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|48
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|49
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|50
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|52
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|53
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|54
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:22:59
|55
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|57
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|58
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|60
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|61
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|62
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|63
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|64
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|65
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|66
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|67
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|68
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|69
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|70
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|71
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|73
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|74
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|76
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|77
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|78
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|79
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|80
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|81
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|83
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|84
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|85
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|86
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|87
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|88
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|89
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|90
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|91
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|92
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|93
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|94
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|95
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|96
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|97
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|98
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|99
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|100
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|101
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|102
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|103
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|104
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|105
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|106
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|107
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|108
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|OTL
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:32:27
|DNF
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|pts
|2
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|4
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|6
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|9
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|2
|10
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|3
|3
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|3
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|pts
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|3
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|4
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|5
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4:24:52
|2
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:21
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:54
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:54
|6
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:09:40
|8
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:38
|10
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|0:18:06
|11
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:22:56
|12
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|13
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|14
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|17
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11:30:53
|2
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:07
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:09
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|5
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:01:44
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:07
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|14
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|15
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|18
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:06:07
|21
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|22
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|23
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|24
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|25
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|27
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|28
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|29
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|32
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:52
|33
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:09:53
|34
|Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
|35
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|38
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:13
|39
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:42
|40
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
|0:13:51
|41
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|42
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|43
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:16:08
|44
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:18:19
|45
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|46
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|48
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|49
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|50
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|51
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|52
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|53
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|54
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:22:58
|55
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:23:03
|56
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:05
|57
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|58
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|0:23:06
|59
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:23:07
|60
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:09
|61
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|62
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|63
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|64
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|65
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|66
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|67
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|68
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|69
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|70
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|71
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|72
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|73
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|74
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|75
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|76
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|77
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|78
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|79
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:23:28
|80
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:42
|81
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:23:54
|82
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:55
|83
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:24:17
|84
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|85
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:22
|86
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:25:13
|87
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:37
|88
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:26:44
|89
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:27:47
|90
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|91
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|92
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|93
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:10
|94
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:28:17
|95
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:28:20
|96
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:28:42
|97
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:30:46
|98
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|99
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:32:20
|100
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:33:05
|101
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:33:07
|102
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:35:02
|103
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:38:19
|104
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:42:18
|105
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:22
|106
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:44:48
|107
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:45:12
|108
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|18
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|17
|4
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|5
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|6
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|7
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|8
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|9
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|11
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|12
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|13
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|14
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|16
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|5
|17
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|18
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|19
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|4
|21
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|22
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|23
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3
|24
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|25
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|27
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|28
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|29
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|1
|30
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|pts
|2
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|10
|5
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|8
|8
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|10
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|5
|11
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|12
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|13
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|14
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|15
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|16
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11:31:00
|2
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:00
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:06:00
|6
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:09:46
|8
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|9
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:13:44
|10
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|0:18:12
|11
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:22:56
|12
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|0:22:59
|13
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:23:02
|14
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:48
|17
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:03
|18
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:30:39
|19
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:33:00
|20
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:38:12
|21
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:49
