Image 1 of 12 Lachlan David Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) punches the air after taking the stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 12 US Champion Greg Daniel (Axeon) before crashing out of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 12 Andre Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) with IAM Cycling's Simon Pellaud for company (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 12 Race leader Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) grits his teet (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 12 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) drives the pace up Mt Nebo ahead of Adrien Costa and Andrew Talansky (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 12 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) celebrates his win which moves him into the overall lead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 12 The top three from stage 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 12 The Trek-Segafredo squad gather at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 12 Cannondale-Drapac were working for Talansky for the stage. He would finish third (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 12 The six-man breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 12 Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac) driving the peloton ahead of the Rally team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 12 The Silber Pro Cycling team in formation (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) took the stage 3 win at the Larry. H. Miller Tour of Utah Wednesday on the same course where he claimed his first pro win in 2013. Just as he did in his previous win here, the 24-year-old Australian claimed the overall lead for his efforts.

Morton escaped on the only climb of the day up Mt. Nebo and was quickly joined by Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) and Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman). The trio put several minutes into the yellow jersey group of overnight leader Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) over the top of the climb and then extended it during 40km descent to the finish.

Morton jumped away from Talansky and Costa inside 2km to go and opened up a slight gap that he as able to hold to the line. Costa crossed the line next, followed by Talansky to round out he top three.

"I felt pretty good, and when it's a small group like that if you hit them hard enough they hesitate for a second and you've got a small gap, and then that can be it," Morton said of his decision to attack in the finale. "It was also the only time in the last 30km that we didn't have a headwind, so you've got to take advantage of that. If I had left it to a sprint, it usually doesn't end up very well for me."

Morton now leads Costa in the overall by seven seconds and Talansky by nine. Atapuma is fourth overall, 1:32 down. Costa now holds the mountains classification and is the race's best young rider.

How it unfolded

The 192km stage 3 route from Richfield to Payson featured two intermediate sprints and one major obstacle, the category 1 climb up and over Mt. Nebo, which topped out at nearly 3,000 metres of elevation. The climb came after 131km of flat roads, with a cross tailwind helping the riders along for most the day.

A breakaway group formed almost immediately after the short neutral section leaving town, with Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling), Krists Nielands (Axeon Hagens Berman), Andre Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel), Stephen Bassett (Team Jamis) and Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) snapping the elastic within the first few kilomteres. Rally Cycling's Tom Zirbel was the last rider to make the group after bridging a small gap.

The group of six built an ultimate advantage of 4:10 before a chase from Cannondale-Drapac, UnitedHealthcare and BMC Racing started steadily bringing the gap down.

The leaders' advantage was down to 2:15 when they reached the second intermediate sprint at Fountain Green with 75km to go. Pellaud and Krasilnikau used the sprint to launch themselves away from the rest of the escapees, setting off on their own as they left the small town.

The leaders extended their advantage after the sprint line, and they made the right turn onto the Mt. Nebo climb with a gap of three minutes. Krasilinkau quickly fell off the pace on the climb, leaving Pellaud to struggle on alone. The IAM Cycling rider soon succumbed to the climb and the chase behind, and the peloton hit reset for the remainder of the ascent.

Morton attacked first from the group, followed by Talansky, who quickly latched onto the wheel of his former teammate. Costa attacked the group next, bridging up to the leaders to form a new lead group of three.

"When I saw [Morton] go early I kind of figured that he knew what he as doing, considering that he had done a very similar move three years ago," Costa said of his strategy on the climb. “I just told myself not to panic, just ride my own tempo. I was kind of keying off the BMC train, because Atapuma showed that he's one of the best climbers in the world."

When Costa decided to put more pressure n the pedals, Atapuma was unable to follow and he found himself in no-man's land moving forward to the lead duo.

"I was really surprised to see Atapuma couldn't follow, and that gave me the extra motivation I needed to finish closing the gap," he said.

Five kilometres from the summit the lead trio had an advantage of 40 seconds over BMC's Darwin Atapuma and Rally Cycling's Rob Britton. BMC's Joey Rosskopf and TJ Eisenhart formed the next group on the road, 1:25 behind, while the yellow jersey group of Robin Carpenter was 2:45 down.

Costa took maximum points at the KOM ahead of Talansky and Morton, and the trio started the long descent into Payson together with a lead of one minute over Atapuma and Britton. The leaders opened up their gap to more than a minute on the descent, and it became clear that the stage winner and possible new race leader would come from the group.

In the chase behind, Eisenhart and Rosskopf linked up with Atapuma and Britton, and the four-rider group came in together.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4:24:49 2 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:03 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:22 5 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 7 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:57 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 10 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 17 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 19 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 20 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:57 21 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 22 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 23 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 24 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 25 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 26 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 27 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 28 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 29 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:09:43 33 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 34 Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team 35 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 36 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 37 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 38 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 39 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:41 40 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 41 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 42 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:18:09 44 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 45 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 46 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 47 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 48 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 49 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 50 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 52 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 53 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 54 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:22:59 55 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 56 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 57 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 58 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 60 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 61 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 62 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 63 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 64 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 65 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 66 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 67 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 68 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 69 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 70 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 71 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 73 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 74 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 76 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 77 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 78 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 79 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 80 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 81 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 83 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 84 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 85 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 86 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 87 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 88 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 89 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 90 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 91 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 92 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 93 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 94 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 95 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 96 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 97 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 98 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 99 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 100 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 101 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 102 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 103 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 104 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 105 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 106 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 107 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 108 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman OTL Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:32:27 DNF Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo DNF Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 pts 2 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 4 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 6 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 3 9 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 2 10 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 pts 2 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 3 3 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 pts 2 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 3 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 pts 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 9 3 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 4 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 5 6 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4:24:52 2 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:21 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:54 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:05:54 6 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:09:40 8 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 9 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:38 10 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 0:18:06 11 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:22:56 12 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 13 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 14 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 17 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 20 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11:30:53 2 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:07 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:09 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 5 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 7 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:01:44 9 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:07 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 17 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 18 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 20 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:06:07 21 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 22 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 23 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 24 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 25 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 27 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 28 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 29 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 30 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 32 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:52 33 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:09:53 34 Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team 35 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 36 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 38 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:13 39 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:42 40 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 0:13:51 41 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 42 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 43 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:16:08 44 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:19 45 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 46 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 48 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 49 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 50 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 51 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 52 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 53 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 54 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:22:58 55 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:23:03 56 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:23:05 57 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 58 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 0:23:06 59 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:23:07 60 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:23:09 61 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 62 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 63 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 64 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 65 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 66 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 67 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 68 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 69 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 70 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 71 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 72 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 73 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 74 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 75 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 76 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 77 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 79 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:23:28 80 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:42 81 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:23:54 82 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:55 83 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:24:17 84 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 85 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:24:22 86 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:25:13 87 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:25:37 88 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:26:44 89 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:27:47 90 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 91 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 92 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 93 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:10 94 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:28:17 95 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:28:20 96 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:28:42 97 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:30:46 98 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 99 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:32:20 100 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:33:05 101 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:33:07 102 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:35:02 103 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:38:19 104 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:42:18 105 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:42:22 106 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:44:48 107 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:45:12 108 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 27 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 18 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 17 4 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 5 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 6 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 7 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 9 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 11 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 10 12 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 13 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 14 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 16 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 18 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 19 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 20 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 4 21 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 23 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3 24 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 2 25 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 26 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 1 27 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 28 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 29 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 1 30 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 pts 2 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 4 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 10 5 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 9 6 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 8 8 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 9 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 10 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 5 11 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 12 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 14 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 15 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 16 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1