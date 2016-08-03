Trending

Tour of Utah: Lachlan Morton wins stage 3 in Payson

Australian takes race lead on same stage he won in 2013

Image 1 of 12

Lachlan David Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) punches the air after taking the stage win

Lachlan David Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) punches the air after taking the stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 12

US Champion Greg Daniel (Axeon) before crashing out of the race

US Champion Greg Daniel (Axeon) before crashing out of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 12

Andre Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) with IAM Cycling's Simon Pellaud for company

Andre Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel) with IAM Cycling's Simon Pellaud for company
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 12

Race leader Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) grits his teet

Race leader Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) grits his teet
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 12

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) drives the pace up Mt Nebo ahead of Adrien Costa and Andrew Talansky

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) drives the pace up Mt Nebo ahead of Adrien Costa and Andrew Talansky
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 12

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) celebrates his win which moves him into the overall lead

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) celebrates his win which moves him into the overall lead
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 12

The top three from stage 3

The top three from stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 12

The Trek-Segafredo squad gather at the head of the peloton

The Trek-Segafredo squad gather at the head of the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 12

Cannondale-Drapac were working for Talansky for the stage. He would finish third

Cannondale-Drapac were working for Talansky for the stage. He would finish third
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 12

The six-man breakaway

The six-man breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 12

Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac) driving the peloton ahead of the Rally team

Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac) driving the peloton ahead of the Rally team
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 12

The Silber Pro Cycling team in formation

The Silber Pro Cycling team in formation
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) took the stage 3 win at the Larry. H. Miller Tour of Utah Wednesday on the same course where he claimed his first pro win in 2013. Just as he did in his previous win here, the 24-year-old Australian claimed the overall lead for his efforts.

Morton escaped on the only climb of the day up Mt. Nebo and was quickly joined by Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) and Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman). The trio put several minutes into the yellow jersey group of overnight leader Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) over the top of the climb and then extended it during 40km descent to the finish.

Morton jumped away from Talansky and Costa inside 2km to go and opened up a slight gap that he as able to hold to the line. Costa crossed the line next, followed by Talansky to round out he top three.

"I felt pretty good, and when it's a small group like that if you hit them hard enough they hesitate for a second and you've got a small gap, and then that can be it," Morton said of his decision to attack in the finale. "It was also the only time in the last 30km that we didn't have a headwind, so you've got to take advantage of that. If I had left it to a sprint, it usually doesn't end up very well for me."

Morton now leads Costa in the overall by seven seconds and Talansky by nine. Atapuma is fourth overall, 1:32 down. Costa now holds the mountains classification and is the race's best young rider.

How it unfolded

The 192km stage 3 route from Richfield to Payson featured two intermediate sprints and one major obstacle, the category 1 climb up and over Mt. Nebo, which topped out at nearly 3,000 metres of elevation. The climb came after 131km of flat roads, with a cross tailwind helping the riders along for most the day.

A breakaway group formed almost immediately after the short neutral section leaving town, with Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling), Krists Nielands (Axeon Hagens Berman), Andre Krasilnikau (Holowesko-Citadel), Stephen Bassett (Team Jamis) and Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) snapping the elastic within the first few kilomteres. Rally Cycling's Tom Zirbel was the last rider to make the group after bridging a small gap.

The group of six built an ultimate advantage of 4:10 before a chase from Cannondale-Drapac, UnitedHealthcare and BMC Racing started steadily bringing the gap down.

The leaders' advantage was down to 2:15 when they reached the second intermediate sprint at Fountain Green with 75km to go. Pellaud and Krasilnikau used the sprint to launch themselves away from the rest of the escapees, setting off on their own as they left the small town.

The leaders extended their advantage after the sprint line, and they made the right turn onto the Mt. Nebo climb with a gap of three minutes. Krasilinkau quickly fell off the pace on the climb, leaving Pellaud to struggle on alone. The IAM Cycling rider soon succumbed to the climb and the chase behind, and the peloton hit reset for the remainder of the ascent.

Morton attacked first from the group, followed by Talansky, who quickly latched onto the wheel of his former teammate. Costa attacked the group next, bridging up to the leaders to form a new lead group of three.

"When I saw [Morton] go early I kind of figured that he knew what he as doing, considering that he had done a very similar move three years ago," Costa said of his strategy on the climb. “I just told myself not to panic, just ride my own tempo. I was kind of keying off the BMC train, because Atapuma showed that he's one of the best climbers in the world."

When Costa decided to put more pressure n the pedals, Atapuma was unable to follow and he found himself in no-man's land moving forward to the lead duo.

"I was really surprised to see Atapuma couldn't follow, and that gave me the extra motivation I needed to finish closing the gap," he said.

Five kilometres from the summit the lead trio had an advantage of 40 seconds over BMC's Darwin Atapuma and Rally Cycling's Rob Britton. BMC's Joey Rosskopf and TJ Eisenhart formed the next group on the road, 1:25 behind, while the yellow jersey group of Robin Carpenter was 2:45 down.

Costa took maximum points at the KOM ahead of Talansky and Morton, and the trio started the long descent into Payson together with a lead of one minute over Atapuma and Britton. The leaders opened up their gap to more than a minute on the descent, and it became clear that the stage winner and possible new race leader would come from the group.

In the chase behind, Eisenhart and Rosskopf linked up with Atapuma and Britton, and the four-rider group came in together.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4:24:49
2Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:03
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
4Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
5Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
6Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
7Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:03:57
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
10Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
16Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
17Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
18Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
19Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
20Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:57
21Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
22Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
23Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
24Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
25Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
26Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
27Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
28Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
29Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
32Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:09:43
33Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
34Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
35Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
36Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
37Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
38Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
39David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:41
40Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
41Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
42Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:18:09
44Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
45Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
46Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
47Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
48Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
49Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
50Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
53Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
54Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:22:59
55Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
56Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
57David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
58Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
60Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
61Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
62Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
63Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
64Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
65Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
66Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
67Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
68Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
69Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
71Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
74Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
76Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
77Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
78Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
79Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
80Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
81Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
82Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
83Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
84Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
85Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
86Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
87Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
88Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
89Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
90Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
91Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
92Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
93James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
94Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
95Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
96Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
97Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
98Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
99David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
100John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
101Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
102Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
103Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
104Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
105Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
106Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
107Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
108Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
OTLTom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:32:27
DNFJulian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
DNFGregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15pts
2Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
4Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team7
5Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
6Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team5
7Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team4
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo3
9Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team2
10Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling5pts
2Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis3
3Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling5pts
2Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
3Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac9
3Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
4Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team5
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
7Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4:24:52
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:21
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:54
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:54
6Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:09:40
8Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:38
10Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis0:18:06
11David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:22:56
12Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
14Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
16Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
17Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
18Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
20Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11:30:53
2Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:07
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:09
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
5Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
7Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:01:44
9Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:07
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
16Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
17Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
18Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
19Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
20Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:07
21Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
22Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
23Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
24Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
25Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
26Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
27Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
28Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
29Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
30Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
32Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:52
33Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:09:53
34Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
35Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
36Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
37Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
38Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:13
39Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:42
40Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis0:13:51
41David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
42Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
43Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:16:08
44Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:19
45Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
46Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
47Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
48Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
49Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
50Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
51Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
52Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
53Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
54Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:22:58
55Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:23:03
56Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:23:05
57Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
58Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis0:23:06
59Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:23:07
60Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:09
61Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
62Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
63David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
64Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
65Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
66Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
67Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
68Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
69Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
71John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
72Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
74Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
75James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
76Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
77Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
79Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:23:28
80Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:23:42
81Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:23:54
82David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:55
83Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:24:17
84Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
85Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:24:22
86Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:25:13
87Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:25:37
88Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:44
89Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:27:47
90Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
91Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
92Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
93Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:10
94Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:28:17
95Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:20
96Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:28:42
97Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:30:46
98Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
99Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:32:20
100Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:05
101Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:07
102Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:35:02
103Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:38:19
104Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:42:18
105Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:22
106Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:44:48
107Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:45:12
108Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team27pts
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis18
3Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team17
4Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling16
5Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
6Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling15
7Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
8Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman14
9Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
11Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo10
12David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling10
13Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman9
14Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team7
15Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
16Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team5
17Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
18Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team4
19Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
20Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis4
21Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
22Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
23Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
24Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling2
25Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
26Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling1
27Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
28Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
29Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis1
30Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman18pts
2Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling17
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team16
4Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis10
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac9
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team9
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8
8Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
10Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team5
11Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
12Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman3
14Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team2
15Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
16Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman11:31:00
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:00
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:00
6Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:09:46
8Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:44
10Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis0:18:12
11Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:22:56
12Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis0:22:59
13Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:23:02
14Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
15Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
16David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:48
17Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:03
18Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:30:39
19Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:00
20Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:38:12
21Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:49

