Image 1 of 28 Robin Carpenter celebrates his stage 2 win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 28 Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) leads the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 28 The sprint for third place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 28 Kristofer Dahl (Silber) was all smiles on todays start stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 28 Kristofer Dahl (Silber) on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 28 Horses line up for todays start in Escalante (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 28 A break gets a gap on one of todays small climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 28 The peloton takes it easy as the hits the base of todays big climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 28 Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac) takes a pull on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 28 Kristofer Dahl (Silber) riding in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 28 The peloton hits the rally hills on the way back into Torrey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 28 Trek and Rally take up the chase at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 28 Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) happy to take over the leaders jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 28 Rubin Companioni (Jamis) works hard in todays break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 28 Cannondale-Drapac comes to the front to chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 28 Gregory Daniel (Axeon) on a descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 28 Todays break midway through the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 28 The peloton makes its way up Grand Staircase Escalante (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 28 Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac) riding in the fan favorite jersey on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 28 The Silber car comes to the front to give riders direction (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 28 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber) leads a break over the final KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 28 The peloton heads into Torrey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 28 More horses along the route to the finish circuit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 28 Dramatic scenery lined todays course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 28 Silber worked hard today to try to hold onto the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 28 The break heads into the final circuit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 28 Discussions on the front of the peloton heading into the final lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 28 Todays top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) upped his ante during stage 2 at the 2016 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Tuesday, going one better than his 2015 stage 2 runner-up finish and taking the win this year in Torrey.

Carpenter escaped the bunch 50km into the stage with Team Jamis rider Ruben Campanioni, and the duo held off the peloton for the next 109km, including two 27km finishing loops.

Carpenter's teammate, Travis McCabe, won the field sprint more than two minutes later to round out the podium, while overnight leader Kristofer Dahl (Silber Pro Cycling) finished safely in the group but surrendered the yellow jersey.

"It wasn't really my intention to get in the breakaway today because the course wasn't super suitable for it, or it didn't look like it, but then I got in there with Ruben and we just rode conservatively at first," Carpenter said in the post-stage press conference.

"We were given too big of a time gap, which just made our day pretty easy," he said. "It was a hard race, but there as no question for the last hour whether or not we were going to get caught."

Campanioni said he started the stage with a plan to get into the breakaway. He made it into almost every move as the group was trying to establish the escape, and it paid off when he made it with Carpenter.

"I went as hard as I can, but I the finish was too hard," he said. "But I'm happy."

How it unfolded

While Monday's opening stage was fairly straightforward, with a breakaway slipping away early and the survivors getting caught just a few kilometres from the finish, Tuesday's 159km stage from Escalante to Torrey was anything but ordinary.

The stage included two categorised climbs: the category 3 ascent of the sprints at 44km and 104km also animated the day before two 17km finishing circuits.

The race started with a furious pace leaving Escalante, with the peloton nearing 64km/h as riders snaked across the road trying to escape. An eight-rider group eventually formed about 24km into the day, and that group was soon joined by two more riders. Cannondale-Drapac seemed determined not to let the group go, however, keeping the escapees about 30 seconds away.

"In some of these smaller races it's pretty uncontrolled," said Joe Dombrowski, the Cannondale-Drapac leader in Utah. "It's a lot different than racing in the WorldTour, so guys that can ride good GC sometimes jump in breakaways, and we don't really see that normally."

"I talked to a couple of them, like, 'Guys, we can't let you go.' They say they're not in it for GC, but you see what happened today: you give those guys five minutes and then the race can be over. I know it was a little bit annoying at the start. It was annoying for us, and it was annoying for the bunch. Everyone just wants to let the break go and we can ride, but sometimes you have to be proactive."

With the group so near the peloton, reshuffling was constant as riders were dropped from the break and others bridged up. The chase from Cannondale repeatedly brought promising-looking groups back before Frederic Brun (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Ruben Campanioni (Team Jamis) managed to peel away after the first intermediate sprint.

"It's hard to say what the other team's strategies were," Carpenter said when asked why it took so long for a breakaway to stick. "We saw BMC going up the road and the other WorldTour teams going up the road, presumably to put pressure on Cannondale and make them work all week because they've won this race a number of years and they're the favourites with the defending champion from last year. It made the race really tough."

After 50km there were finally three riders up the road, but Brun quickly fell off the pace as the leaders started the climb up Boulder Mountain, leaving Carpenter and Campanioni to ride on alone. The peloton appeared to sense little threat from the duo, and the gap soon ballooned to a maximum of 7:30 at the second KOM 92km from the finish. That would prove to be a mistake.

"If they had known earlier what they know now," Carpenter said, "seven minutes at the top of Boulder Mountain would have been untenable for everybody else."

From there, the gap started coming down consistently, but the leaders still started the final two 27km circuits with a six-minute gap. Rally Cycling came to the front in hopes of setting up another sprint finish, with Trek-Segafredo adding horsepower to the chase as well.

The lead duo started the second loop with 4:38 over the peloton, and a second bunch sprint of the race started to look improbable. In the final lap, Cannondale came back the front, but by then it was too late and either Campanioni or Carpenter was going to take the stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 3:56:48 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:00:06 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:07 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 5 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 13 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 14 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 15 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 16 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 18 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 19 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 20 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 22 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 23 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 24 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 25 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 26 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 27 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 28 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 29 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 30 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 32 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 33 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 35 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 36 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 38 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 39 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 40 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 41 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 42 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 43 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 44 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 45 Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team 46 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 47 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 48 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 50 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 51 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 52 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 53 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 54 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 55 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 57 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 58 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 59 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 61 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 62 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 63 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 64 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 66 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 67 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 68 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 70 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 71 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 72 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 73 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 74 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 75 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 76 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 77 Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 78 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 79 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 80 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 81 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 82 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 83 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 84 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 85 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 86 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 87 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:23 88 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 89 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:02:26 90 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:37 91 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:40 92 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 93 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:02 94 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:10 95 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:15 96 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 97 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:07 98 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:35 99 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:55 100 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:31 101 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:22 102 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 103 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:44 104 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 105 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:12:05 106 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 107 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 109 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 110 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:18 111 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:08 OTL Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:22:12 OTL Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:23:12 OTL Justin Mottier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept OTL Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk OTL Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team OTL Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 15 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 12 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 10 4 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 5 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 9 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2 10 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 5 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 3 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 5 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 3 3 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 pts 2 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 4 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 3 5 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 8 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 7 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 4 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3:58:55 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 4 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 5 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 13 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 15 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 17 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:16 18 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:48 19 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:37 20 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:58 21 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:11

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 7:03:51 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:00:12 3 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:12 4 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:17 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:02:19 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:20 8 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:22 9 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:02:23 10 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 14 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 15 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 16 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 17 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 19 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 20 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 22 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 23 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 24 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 25 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 26 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 27 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 28 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 30 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 31 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 32 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 33 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 36 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 38 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 39 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 40 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 41 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 42 Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team 43 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 44 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 45 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 46 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 47 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 48 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 49 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 50 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 51 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 52 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 53 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 54 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 55 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 56 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 59 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 60 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 61 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 62 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 63 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 64 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 66 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 67 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 68 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 69 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 70 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 71 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 72 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 73 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 74 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 75 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 76 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 77 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 78 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 79 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 0:02:42 80 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:56 81 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:08 82 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:09 83 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:03:31 84 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 85 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:36 86 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:43 87 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:27 88 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:51 89 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:58 90 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:07:01 91 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 92 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 93 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 94 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:24 95 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:07:31 96 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:34 97 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:56 98 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:10:00 99 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 100 Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:34 101 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 102 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:19 103 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:21 104 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 105 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:16 106 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:34 107 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:21:32 108 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:21:36 109 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 0:24:02 110 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:24:26 111 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:27:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 25 pts 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 18 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 17 4 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 5 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 7 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 7 10 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 11 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 12 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 13 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 14 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 15 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 2 16 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 17 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 18 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 1 19 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 pts 2 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 3 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 10 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 8 5 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 6 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 8 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 9 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 10 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 11 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1