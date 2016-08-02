Trending

Tour of Utah: Carpenter wins stage 2 in Torrey

Holowesko-Citadel rider beats Jamis' Ruben Campanioni in two-up sprint after a day in the breakaway, takes race lead

Robin Carpenter celebrates his stage 2 win

Robin Carpenter celebrates his stage 2 win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) leads the break

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) leads the break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The sprint for third place

The sprint for third place
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kristofer Dahl (Silber) was all smiles on todays start stage

Kristofer Dahl (Silber) was all smiles on todays start stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kristofer Dahl (Silber) on the start line

Kristofer Dahl (Silber) on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Horses line up for todays start in Escalante

Horses line up for todays start in Escalante
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A break gets a gap on one of todays small climbs

A break gets a gap on one of todays small climbs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton takes it easy as the hits the base of todays big climb

The peloton takes it easy as the hits the base of todays big climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac) takes a pull on the front

Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac) takes a pull on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kristofer Dahl (Silber) riding in the bunch

Kristofer Dahl (Silber) riding in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton hits the rally hills on the way back into Torrey

The peloton hits the rally hills on the way back into Torrey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Trek and Rally take up the chase at the front

Trek and Rally take up the chase at the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) happy to take over the leaders jersey

Rob Carpenter (Holowesko) happy to take over the leaders jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rubin Companioni (Jamis) works hard in todays break

Rubin Companioni (Jamis) works hard in todays break
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cannondale-Drapac comes to the front to chase

Cannondale-Drapac comes to the front to chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gregory Daniel (Axeon) on a descent

Gregory Daniel (Axeon) on a descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Todays break midway through the day

Todays break midway through the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton makes its way up Grand Staircase Escalante

The peloton makes its way up Grand Staircase Escalante
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac) riding in the fan favorite jersey on the front

Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac) riding in the fan favorite jersey on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Silber car comes to the front to give riders direction

The Silber car comes to the front to give riders direction
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber) leads a break over the final KOM

Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber) leads a break over the final KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton heads into Torrey

The peloton heads into Torrey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
More horses along the route to the finish circuit

More horses along the route to the finish circuit
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Dramatic scenery lined todays course

Dramatic scenery lined todays course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Silber worked hard today to try to hold onto the yellow jersey

Silber worked hard today to try to hold onto the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break heads into the final circuit

The break heads into the final circuit
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Discussions on the front of the peloton heading into the final lap

Discussions on the front of the peloton heading into the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Todays top three for the stage

Todays top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) upped his ante during stage 2 at the 2016 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Tuesday, going one better than his 2015 stage 2 runner-up finish and taking the win this year in Torrey.

Carpenter escaped the bunch 50km into the stage with Team Jamis rider Ruben Campanioni, and the duo held off the peloton for the next 109km, including two 27km finishing loops.

Carpenter's teammate, Travis McCabe, won the field sprint more than two minutes later to round out the podium, while overnight leader Kristofer Dahl (Silber Pro Cycling) finished safely in the group but surrendered the yellow jersey.

"It wasn't really my intention to get in the breakaway today because the course wasn't super suitable for it, or it didn't look like it, but then I got in there with Ruben and we just rode conservatively at first," Carpenter said in the post-stage press conference.

"We were given too big of a time gap, which just made our day pretty easy," he said. "It was a hard race, but there as no question for the last hour whether or not we were going to get caught."

Campanioni said he started the stage with a plan to get into the breakaway. He made it into almost every move as the group was trying to establish the escape, and it paid off when he made it with Carpenter.

"I went as hard as I can, but I the finish was too hard," he said. "But I'm happy."

How it unfolded

While Monday's opening stage was fairly straightforward, with a breakaway slipping away early and the survivors getting caught just a few kilometres from the finish, Tuesday's 159km stage from Escalante to Torrey was anything but ordinary.

The stage included two categorised climbs: the category 3 ascent of the sprints at 44km and 104km also animated the day before two 17km finishing circuits.

The race started with a furious pace leaving Escalante, with the peloton nearing 64km/h as riders snaked across the road trying to escape. An eight-rider group eventually formed about 24km into the day, and that group was soon joined by two more riders. Cannondale-Drapac seemed determined not to let the group go, however, keeping the escapees about 30 seconds away.

"In some of these smaller races it's pretty uncontrolled," said Joe Dombrowski, the Cannondale-Drapac leader in Utah. "It's a lot different than racing in the WorldTour, so guys that can ride good GC sometimes jump in breakaways, and we don't really see that normally."

"I talked to a couple of them, like, 'Guys, we can't let you go.' They say they're not in it for GC, but you see what happened today: you give those guys five minutes and then the race can be over. I know it was a little bit annoying at the start. It was annoying for us, and it was annoying for the bunch. Everyone just wants to let the break go and we can ride, but sometimes you have to be proactive."

With the group so near the peloton, reshuffling was constant as riders were dropped from the break and others bridged up. The chase from Cannondale repeatedly brought promising-looking groups back before Frederic Brun (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Ruben Campanioni (Team Jamis) managed to peel away after the first intermediate sprint.

"It's hard to say what the other team's strategies were," Carpenter said when asked why it took so long for a breakaway to stick. "We saw BMC going up the road and the other WorldTour teams going up the road, presumably to put pressure on Cannondale and make them work all week because they've won this race a number of years and they're the favourites with the defending champion from last year. It made the race really tough."

After 50km there were finally three riders up the road, but Brun quickly fell off the pace as the leaders started the climb up Boulder Mountain, leaving Carpenter and Campanioni to ride on alone. The peloton appeared to sense little threat from the duo, and the gap soon ballooned to a maximum of 7:30 at the second KOM 92km from the finish. That would prove to be a mistake.

"If they had known earlier what they know now," Carpenter said, "seven minutes at the top of Boulder Mountain would have been untenable for everybody else."

From there, the gap started coming down consistently, but the leaders still started the final two 27km circuits with a six-minute gap. Rally Cycling came to the front in hopes of setting up another sprint finish, with Trek-Segafredo adding horsepower to the chase as well.

The lead duo started the second loop with 4:38 over the peloton, and a second bunch sprint of the race started to look improbable. In the final lap, Cannondale came back the front, but by then it was too late and either Campanioni or Carpenter was going to take the stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3:56:48
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:00:06
3Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:07
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
5David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
7Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
13Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
14Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
15Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
16Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
18Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
19Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
20Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
21Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
22Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
23Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
24Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
25Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
26Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
27Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
28Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
29Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
30Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
32Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
33Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
35Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
36Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
38David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
39Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
40Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
41Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
42Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
43Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
44Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
45Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
46Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
47Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
48Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
50Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
51Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
52Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
53Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
54Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
55Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
56John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
57Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
58Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
59Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
60Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
61Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
62Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
63Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
66Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
67Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
68Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
70Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
71Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
72Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
73Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
74Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
75Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
76Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
77Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
78Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
79Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
80Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
81Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
82Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
83Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
84Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
85Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
86Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
87David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:23
88Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
89Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:02:26
90Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:37
91Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:40
92Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
93Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:02
94Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:10
95Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:15
96Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
97Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:07
98Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:35
99Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:55
100Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:31
101Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:22
102Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
103Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:44
104Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
105Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:05
106Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
107Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
108Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
109Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
110Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:18
111Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:19:08
OTLSamuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:22:12
OTLYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:23:12
OTLJustin Mottier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
OTLRik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
OTLMiguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
OTLBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFGeorge Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team15pts
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis12
3Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team10
4Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
5David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling6
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
7Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
9Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2
10Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team5pts
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis3
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team5pts
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis3
3Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6pts
2Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
4Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis3
5Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8pts
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis7
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
4Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3:58:55
2Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
4Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
5Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
11David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
13Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
14Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
15Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
17David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:16
18Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:48
19Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:37
20Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:58
21Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:11

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team7:03:51
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:00:12
3Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:12
4Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:17
5Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:02:19
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
7Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:20
8Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:22
9David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling0:02:23
10Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
11Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
14Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
15Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
16Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
17Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
18Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
19Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
20Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
21Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
22Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
23Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
24Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
26Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
27Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
28Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
31Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
32Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
33Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
36Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
37Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
38David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
39Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
40Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
41Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
42Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
43Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
44Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
45Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
46Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
47Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
48Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
49Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
50Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
51Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
52Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
53Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
54Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
55Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
56Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
58John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
59Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
60Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
61Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
62Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
63Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
64Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
66Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
67Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
68Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
69James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
70Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
71Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
72Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
73Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
74Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
75Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
76Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
77Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
78Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
79Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis0:02:42
80Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:02:56
81Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:08
82David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:09
83Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:03:31
84Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
85Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:36
86Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:43
87Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:04:27
88Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:51
89Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:58
90Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:07:01
91Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
92Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
93Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
94Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:24
95Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:07:31
96Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:34
97Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:56
98Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:10:00
99Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
100Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:34
101Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
102Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:19
103Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:12:21
104Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
105Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:16
106Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:34
107Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:21:32
108Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:21:36
109Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:24:02
110Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:24:26
111Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:27:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team25pts
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis18
3Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team17
4Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling16
5Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
6Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman14
7David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling10
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman9
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo7
10Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling5
11Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
12Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
13Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
14Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
15Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling2
16Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
17Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
18Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling1
19Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling17pts
2Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team16
3Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis10
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8
5Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
8Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
9Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman3
10Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
11Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman7:06:08
2Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:06
3Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
4Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
10Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
11David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
13Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
14Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
15Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
16Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
17David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:52
18Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:07
19Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:43
20Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:04
21Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:17
22Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:24:53

