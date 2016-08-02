Tour of Utah: Carpenter wins stage 2 in Torrey
Holowesko-Citadel rider beats Jamis' Ruben Campanioni in two-up sprint after a day in the breakaway, takes race lead
Stage 2: Escalante - Torrey
Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) upped his ante during stage 2 at the 2016 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Tuesday, going one better than his 2015 stage 2 runner-up finish and taking the win this year in Torrey.
Carpenter escaped the bunch 50km into the stage with Team Jamis rider Ruben Campanioni, and the duo held off the peloton for the next 109km, including two 27km finishing loops.
Carpenter's teammate, Travis McCabe, won the field sprint more than two minutes later to round out the podium, while overnight leader Kristofer Dahl (Silber Pro Cycling) finished safely in the group but surrendered the yellow jersey.
"It wasn't really my intention to get in the breakaway today because the course wasn't super suitable for it, or it didn't look like it, but then I got in there with Ruben and we just rode conservatively at first," Carpenter said in the post-stage press conference.
"We were given too big of a time gap, which just made our day pretty easy," he said. "It was a hard race, but there as no question for the last hour whether or not we were going to get caught."
Campanioni said he started the stage with a plan to get into the breakaway. He made it into almost every move as the group was trying to establish the escape, and it paid off when he made it with Carpenter.
"I went as hard as I can, but I the finish was too hard," he said. "But I'm happy."
How it unfolded
While Monday's opening stage was fairly straightforward, with a breakaway slipping away early and the survivors getting caught just a few kilometres from the finish, Tuesday's 159km stage from Escalante to Torrey was anything but ordinary.
The stage included two categorised climbs: the category 3 ascent of the sprints at 44km and 104km also animated the day before two 17km finishing circuits.
The race started with a furious pace leaving Escalante, with the peloton nearing 64km/h as riders snaked across the road trying to escape. An eight-rider group eventually formed about 24km into the day, and that group was soon joined by two more riders. Cannondale-Drapac seemed determined not to let the group go, however, keeping the escapees about 30 seconds away.
"In some of these smaller races it's pretty uncontrolled," said Joe Dombrowski, the Cannondale-Drapac leader in Utah. "It's a lot different than racing in the WorldTour, so guys that can ride good GC sometimes jump in breakaways, and we don't really see that normally."
"I talked to a couple of them, like, 'Guys, we can't let you go.' They say they're not in it for GC, but you see what happened today: you give those guys five minutes and then the race can be over. I know it was a little bit annoying at the start. It was annoying for us, and it was annoying for the bunch. Everyone just wants to let the break go and we can ride, but sometimes you have to be proactive."
With the group so near the peloton, reshuffling was constant as riders were dropped from the break and others bridged up. The chase from Cannondale repeatedly brought promising-looking groups back before Frederic Brun (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) and Ruben Campanioni (Team Jamis) managed to peel away after the first intermediate sprint.
"It's hard to say what the other team's strategies were," Carpenter said when asked why it took so long for a breakaway to stick. "We saw BMC going up the road and the other WorldTour teams going up the road, presumably to put pressure on Cannondale and make them work all week because they've won this race a number of years and they're the favourites with the defending champion from last year. It made the race really tough."
After 50km there were finally three riders up the road, but Brun quickly fell off the pace as the leaders started the climb up Boulder Mountain, leaving Carpenter and Campanioni to ride on alone. The peloton appeared to sense little threat from the duo, and the gap soon ballooned to a maximum of 7:30 at the second KOM 92km from the finish. That would prove to be a mistake.
"If they had known earlier what they know now," Carpenter said, "seven minutes at the top of Boulder Mountain would have been untenable for everybody else."
From there, the gap started coming down consistently, but the leaders still started the final two 27km circuits with a six-minute gap. Rally Cycling came to the front in hopes of setting up another sprint finish, with Trek-Segafredo adding horsepower to the chase as well.
The lead duo started the second loop with 4:38 over the peloton, and a second bunch sprint of the race started to look improbable. In the final lap, Cannondale came back the front, but by then it was too late and either Campanioni or Carpenter was going to take the stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|3:56:48
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:00:06
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:02:07
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|13
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|14
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|15
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|16
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|19
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|20
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|22
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|23
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|24
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|25
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|26
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|27
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|28
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|29
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|30
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|32
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|33
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|34
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
|35
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|37
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|39
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|41
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|43
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|44
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|45
|Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
|46
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|47
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|48
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|50
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|51
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|52
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|54
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|57
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|58
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|59
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|60
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|61
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|63
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|64
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|65
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|66
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|67
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|68
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|70
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|72
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|74
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|75
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|76
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|77
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|78
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|79
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|80
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|81
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|82
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|83
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|84
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|85
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|86
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|87
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:23
|88
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|89
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:02:26
|90
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:02:37
|91
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:40
|92
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:02
|94
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|95
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:15
|96
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|97
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:02:07
|98
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|99
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:55
|100
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:31
|101
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:22
|102
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|103
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:44
|104
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|105
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:12:05
|106
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|107
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|109
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:18
|111
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:19:08
|OTL
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:22:12
|OTL
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:23:12
|OTL
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|OTL
|Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|OTL
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|OTL
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|12
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|10
|4
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|5
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|9
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|10
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|3
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|3
|3
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|pts
|2
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|4
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|3
|5
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|7
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3:58:55
|2
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|4
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|15
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|17
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:16
|18
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:48
|19
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:37
|20
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:58
|21
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:11
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|7:03:51
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:00:12
|3
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|4
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:17
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:02:19
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:20
|8
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:22
|9
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:02:23
|10
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|14
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|15
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|16
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|17
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|19
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|20
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|22
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|23
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|24
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|26
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|27
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|28
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
|29
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|30
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|31
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|32
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|33
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|38
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|39
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|40
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|41
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|42
|Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
|43
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|45
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|47
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|48
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|49
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|50
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|51
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|52
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|53
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|54
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|55
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|57
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|59
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|61
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|62
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|63
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|64
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|65
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|66
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|68
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|69
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|70
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|71
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|72
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|73
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|74
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|75
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|77
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|78
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|79
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:02:42
|80
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:56
|81
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:08
|82
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:09
|83
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:03:31
|84
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|85
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:36
|86
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:43
|87
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:27
|88
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:51
|89
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|90
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:07:01
|91
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|92
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|93
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|94
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:24
|95
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|0:07:31
|96
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:34
|97
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:56
|98
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:10:00
|99
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|100
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:34
|101
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|102
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:19
|103
|Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:21
|104
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|105
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:16
|106
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:34
|107
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:21:32
|108
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:21:36
|109
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:24:02
|110
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:24:26
|111
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:27:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|18
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|17
|4
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|5
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|7
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|10
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|11
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|12
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|3
|14
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|16
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|17
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|19
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|pts
|2
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|3
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|10
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|8
|5
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|9
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|10
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|11
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7:06:08
|2
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:06
|3
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|4
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|13
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|14
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|16
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:52
|18
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:07
|19
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:43
|20
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:04
|21
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:17
|22
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:24:53
