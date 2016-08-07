Tour of Utah stage 6 highlights - Video

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) at the front on the Guardsman Pass climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky conquered the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort on stage 6 of the Tour of Utah to wrest the leader's yellow jersey off former teammate Lachlan Morton (Jelly-Belly). Talansky got the better of Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing Team) in the two-up sprint for the stage win after the duo had distanced Morton and Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman) who started the day in third place.

Talansky's win, his first since the 2014 Criterium du Dauphine, elevated the 27-year-old into the race lead with one stage to come and he now holds a 22 seconds lead over Morton with Costa third at 56 seconds.

While there was plenty of action going on in the fight for the general classification, there was also an incident on the final climb with Axeon Hagens Berman's Tao Geoghegan Hart being hit by a race moto

