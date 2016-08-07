Trending

Tour of Utah: Morton escapes to claim final stage

Jelly Belly rider takes overall from Talansky

Image 1 of 27

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) celebrates the stage win which gave him overall 2016 Tour of Utah success

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) celebrates the stage win which gave him overall 2016 Tour of Utah success
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 27

Adrian Costa (Axeon) gets a hug from family after today's spectacular ride

Adrian Costa (Axeon) gets a hug from family after today's spectacular ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 27

The top three overall

The top three overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 27

The overall jersey leaders after the week of racing

The overall jersey leaders after the week of racing
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 27

BMC took home the overall team prize

BMC took home the overall team prize
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 27

Todays race starts on main street in Park City

Todays race starts on main street in Park City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 27

Bison watch as the race rolls past

Bison watch as the race rolls past
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 27

The yellow jersey group hits the final climb

The yellow jersey group hits the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 27

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) launches an attack

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) launches an attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 27

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) goes solo on the way to Park City

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) goes solo on the way to Park City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 27

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) celebrates after taking the win

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) celebrates after taking the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 27

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) battle over champagne on the podium

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) battle over champagne on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 27

Chris Horner (Lupus) after stage 7

Chris Horner (Lupus) after stage 7
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 27

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) crosses the finish line in Park City

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) crosses the finish line in Park City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 27

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) gets encouragement from the team car

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) gets encouragement from the team car
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 27

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) had todays largest fan club at todays start

Tanner Putt (UnitedHealthcare) had todays largest fan club at todays start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 27

Riders take to the start line in Park City

Riders take to the start line in Park City
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 27

The peloton passes by an old barn as the rains start

The peloton passes by an old barn as the rains start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 27

Riders pass by a river on the way to the climb

Riders pass by a river on the way to the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 27

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) riding in the bunch

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) riding in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 27

The lead group hits the Wolf Creek Climb

The lead group hits the Wolf Creek Climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 27

Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the yellow jersey group

Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the yellow jersey group
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 27

Water washes over the road as riders hit the climb

Water washes over the road as riders hit the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 27

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) on the descent

Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 27

Adrian Costa (Axeon) pulls up the final climb

Adrian Costa (Axeon) pulls up the final climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 27

Adrian Costa (Axeon) and Darwin Atapuma (BMC) hit 5K to go

Adrian Costa (Axeon) and Darwin Atapuma (BMC) hit 5K to go
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 27

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) happy to take the overall race win in Utah

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) happy to take the overall race win in Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After losing the race lead on the penultimate stage to Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) got his revenge on the final Tour of Utah stage, escaping solo over Empire Pass and descending into Park City to claim the stage win and gain enough time to steal the overall victory from Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac), who slipped to third.

Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman) came in second on the stage at 31 seconds from Morton and moved into second overall, while Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) finished third at 50 seconds but was not able to leapfrog Talansky, who finished fourth on the day, 1:55 down

Morton, who started the day second 22 seconds back from Talansky, held his cards close to his chest throughout the stage, despite an attack on the first climb of the day from BMC's Joey Rosskopf, Talansky and third-placed Costa. The trio built a gap and began to swallow remnants of an earlier breakaway, but Morton bided his time in the bunch and relied on the race coming back together before the final climb up Empire Pass. When things did come back together, Morton jumped away from the yellow jersey group at the base of the climb and soloed away to the finish

"We had one card to play today, and that was to go all in on the last climb," Morton said. "So BMC kind of turned the race on its head in the middle there. And credit to them, they blew it apart on the middle climb. I saw Andrew pull out and then Adrien went across. That as the moment of making a decision, and sometimes you just have to stick to your guns. I knew if I went with those guys there's no chance I'd have any teammates, so I just stuck with the group.

"I knew there were 10 or 15 fast kilometres before the climb, so the chances of us coming back were pretty high. For sure there was some concern but to win any race you have to be willing to lose it first. So we just stuck to our guns and road our race and let them ride theirs."

For Talansky's part, he said jumping into the early move played well into the day's strategy, despite the possibility of using up energy he'd need later.

"I just saw Joey going, and I thought by following it I'd neutralise it, and I ended up with Adrien and Joey," Talansky said at the post-stage press conference. "It was pretty ideal really; my team didn't have to ride behind. I just sat on, and Joey, he's not here but credit to him because he was incredibly strong today. I was really impressed. And Adrien had a teammate in the break, so the responsibility to make the race fell to Joey, and he 100 percent did that. It didn't really cost me anything and it didn't play into how I fared in the end. But props to Joey for that ride.

How it unfolded

Sunday's final stage at the Tour of Utah was no parade to the final sprint. The traditional 125.5km route started in Park City with two neutral laps through town before riders traversed more than 2,400 metres of climbing.

The first climb of the day, the relatively modest category 2 climb through the gated community of Wolf Creek Ranch, topped out 67km from the finish. But the day's main obstacle is the final out-of-category ascent of Empire Pass, which started about 24km from the finish and topped out with 8.6km to go.

Next the riders faced a technical descent off the pass and into Park City for one final circuit in town and a long, slightly uphill straightaway to the finish.

After a long bout of attacking and counter-attacking a group of 10 formed off the front to animate the day’s racing. In the group were Tao Geogheagn Hart (Axeon Hagens Berman), Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel), Larry Warbasse (IAM Cycling), Angus Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Janier Acevedo (Team Jamis), Matthew Busche (UnitedHealthcare), Jacapo Mosco (Trek-Segafredo), Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling), Bryan Lewis (Lupus Racing) and Richard Handley (ONE Pro Cycling).

The group built a gap of more than two minutes, but the short stage and difficult finish meant the peloton was never going to let the escapees get too far away.

BMC went on the attack when the race reached Wolf Creek Ranch, sending Joey Rosskopf up the road on the early slopes of the climb. Rosskopf started the day sixth overall, 2:35 down, and the dangerous move was immediately marked by Talansky and Costa.

The breakaway started to come apart on the descent out of Wolf Creek Ranch, with Geoghegan Hart, Carpenter, Lewis and Warbasse dropping the rest. Behind the leaders, the chasing trio started picking up remnants of the breakaway and the group was reinvigorated.

On the flat roads leading to the final intermediate sprint in Midway, the quartet up front had 55 seconds on Rosskopf, Talansky, Costa, Acevedo, Busche, Mosca and Handley.

Rosskopf took advantage of the crosswinds on the flats to pin his fellow riders in the gutter, while in the peloton Rally Cycling took up the chase to protect Rob Britton's fifth-place position. The concerted chase brought the first chase group back into the peloton with 24km to go.

Morton, who had been quiet to this point, played his cards at the base of the climb. Attacking from the group and gaining a slight advantage. Up the road among the leaders, Morton started pulling back ad passing the breakaway riders as they faded out of the group.

Lewis was the first to succumb, followed by Carpenter and Geoghegan Hart. Morton reeled the final breakaway survivor in and took over the head of the race.

As the rest of the GC riders chased Morton, Talansky began to lose contact with the group. Last year's winner Joe Dombrowski paced Talansky up the slope, but the Cannondale leader was obviously suffering.

Costa was able to drop Talansky and ride up to Geoghegan Hart with Darwin Atapuma (BMC Racing) to form the second group on the road, while Dombrowski continued to pace Talansky and Britton in tow. With 13km to go, Morton had 1:05 on Costa and Atapuma and 1:10 to Talansky, Dombrowski and Britton.

Morton went over the top of the climb with 1:20 on Costa and Atapuma, and 1:50 to Talansky, Dombrowski and Britton.

With Morton already freefalling off the climb, Atapuma attacked Costa over the summit, but the Axeon rider countered immediately, got back on terms with the Colombian and then dropped him.

"I was kind of surprised that he jumped over the top," Costa told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. "I thought he would just give me the points for the KOM. But I saw that I was descending fast than he was, so I decided to give it a shot. I knew that I descend pretty well, so I was able have some fun down there."

That set up the finishing order, as Morton crossed the line solo 33 seconds ahead of Costa, 49 seconds ahead of Atapuma and 1:50 ahead of Talansky to take the final overall lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3:08:07
2Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:31
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:51
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:53
6Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:03
7Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:35
8Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:03:15
9Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:36
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:49
11Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:03:51
12Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:02
13Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:04:08
14Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:12
15Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:59
16Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
17Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:08
18Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:30
19Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
20Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:32
21Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:06:34
22Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:06:38
23Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
24Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:07:07
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:09:11
26Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis0:09:29
27Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:37
28Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
29Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team0:09:39
30Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team0:09:46
31Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:10:08
32David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:11
33Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:54
34Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:15
35Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:12:53
36Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
37Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:13:06
38Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:30
39Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
40Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:57
41Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:22
42Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
43Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:33
44Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:14:39
45Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis0:16:02
46Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:42
47Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
48Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
49Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
50Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
51Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
52Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
53Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
54Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
55Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
56Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:52
58Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
59Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
60Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:19:18
61Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:22:10
62Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
63Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
64Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
65Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
66Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
67Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
68Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
69Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
70Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
71Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:22:20
72Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:22:24
73Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:23:07
74Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:23:19
75James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:25:01
76Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
77Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
78Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
80Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:13
81Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:45
82Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis0:25:55
83Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:05
84Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:26:09
85Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
86Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:26:16
87Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:26
88Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling0:26:27
89Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
90Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:26:32
91David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:26:44
DNFDavid Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFPeter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
DNFKevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFJoseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
DNFEric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
DNFLuis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
DNFJordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFJoshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFJacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFAdam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFKristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFRyan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15pts
2Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team10
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac7
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac6
6Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
7Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
8Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
9Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team5pts
2Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling3
3James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team5pts
2Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling3
3Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8pts
2Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team7
3Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
4Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling5
5Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team10
3Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8
4Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac7
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac6
6Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
7Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
8Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
9Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2
10Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3:08:38
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:41
4Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:37
5Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:36
6Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis0:08:58
7David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:40
8Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:26
9Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:02
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:11
11Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:21
14Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:39
15Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
16Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:49
17Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis0:25:24
18Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:38
19David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:26:13

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team9:31:22
2Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:32
3Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:49
4Trek-Segafredo0:06:52
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:15:30
6Lupus Racing Team0:18:53
7Fortuneo-Vital Concept0:20:27
8Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie0:27:38
9IAM Cycling0:29:10
10Team Jamis0:36:12
11Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:36:52
12ONE Pro Cycling0:37:01
13Silber Pro Cycling0:38:34
14Rally Cycling0:39:22
15Nippo-Vini Fantini0:48:34
16Team Novo Nordisk0:55:01

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis27:12:49
2Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:09
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:39
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:01:57
5Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:00
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:59
7Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:52
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:16
9Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:08:38
10Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
11Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:00
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:36
13Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:10:57
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:13:18
15Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:14:01
16Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:14:10
17Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:15:07
18Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:17:36
19Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:46
20Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team0:19:01
21Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:19:29
22Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:19:53
23Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:21:27
24Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling0:22:39
25Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team0:24:04
26Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:24:23
27Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:28:06
28Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:36
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:32:06
30Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:03
31David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:34:19
32Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis0:36:40
33Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:38:49
34Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:40:31
35Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:40:53
36Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:43:21
37Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:35
38Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:45:02
39Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:46:53
40Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis0:48:28
41Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:49:23
42Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:50:22
43Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
44Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:51:05
45Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:51:08
46Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:53:35
47Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:54:32
48Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:57:19
49Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:58:11
50Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:58:20
51Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:58:47
52Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:59:32
53Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:00:30
54Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team1:01:53
55Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:05:07
56Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1:06:02
57Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman1:06:48
58Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling1:07:13
59Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:08:07
60Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis1:09:07
61Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling1:12:41
62Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team1:13:15
63Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1:13:37
64Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team1:16:11
65Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team1:16:29
66Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:17:51
67Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:19:48
68Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1:20:30
69Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:20:49
70Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis1:20:52
71Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1:21:30
72Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team1:22:44
73Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept1:23:01
74Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:23:36
75Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis1:24:21
76Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac1:24:34
77Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac1:25:30
78Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:28:36
79Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:30:11
80Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:33:19
81Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:35:45
82Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling1:36:43
83David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:36:48
84Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:37:03
85Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling1:40:35
86James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling1:41:04
87Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling1:41:05
88Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk1:55:35
89Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis1:56:01
90Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling1:58:43
91Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk2:02:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo45pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team37
3Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team37
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis30
5Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac24
6Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling24
7Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman24
8Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team21
9Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman19
10Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis18
11Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman15
12Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team15
13Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team14
14Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling13
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman12
16Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo11
17Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
18Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
19Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
20Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
21Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis10
22Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac6
23Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling6
24Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
25Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team4
26Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
27Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
28Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team4
29Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis4
30Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
31Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling3
32Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk3
33Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
34Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team3
35Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling3
36Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling2
37Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
38Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman1
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
40Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
41Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling1
42Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team1
43Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
44Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
45Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac1
46Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
47James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling1
48Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman36pts
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac27
3Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis26
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team26
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team26
6Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team24
7Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling17
8Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team15
9Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling14
10Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis13
11Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
12Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis10
13Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo9
14Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team9
15Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8
16Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
17Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac7
18Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling7
19Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team7
20Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis6
21Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team6
22Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman6
23Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac6
24Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo5
26Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team5
27Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman5
28Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
29Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5
30Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling5
31Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
32Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
33Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team3
34Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
35Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3:08:38
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:41
4Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:05:37
5Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman0:06:36
6Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis0:08:58
7David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:40
8Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac0:13:26
9Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:14:02
10Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:11
11Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:21
14Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:39
15Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
16Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:49
17Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis0:25:24
18Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:38
19David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:26:13

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team81:51:52
2Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling0:12:26
3Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:25
4Trek-Segafredo0:19:39
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:31:22
6Lupus Racing Team0:39:49
7Fortuneo-Vital Concept1:14:46
8Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie1:15:07
9Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1:18:17
10Rally Cycling1:32:08
11IAM Cycling1:39:51
12Team Jamis2:07:06
13Silber Pro Cycling2:26:32
14Nippo-Vini Fantini2:26:41
15ONE Pro Cycling2:56:20
16Team Novo Nordisk4:25:17

 

