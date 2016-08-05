Tour of Utah: Kiel Reijnen wins stage 5 in Bountiful
Morton holds lead
Stage 5: Antelope Island State Park - Bountiful
Kiel Reijnen (Trek Segafredo) finally claimed a stage at the Tour of Utah with a powerful sprint on stage 5. The Trek Segafredo rider timed his run to the line perfectly, coming to the front with 100 meters to go before holding off a late challenge from Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon Hagens Berman) in second and Alex Howes (Cannondale Drapac) in third.
Lachlan David Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) survived a tough day to retain his race lead ahead of Saturday’s queen stage. The stage was marked by an eleven-man break that established a lead over the peloton. The bunch caught the move on the final climb before a breakneck descent into Bountiful for the finish.
BMC Racing and Trek controlled the peloton in the closing stages before Joseph Rosskopf (BMC Racing Team) opened up his sprint from a long way out. Reijnen, however, kept his powder dry, and only came through the crowd when he needed to. The win marked his first victory since moving to Trek Segafredo at the start of the season.
"Today was definitely kind of a more emotional win for me just because I didn’t really believe in myself for the first 100km of the stage, but the team did," Reijnen said. "Once we hit the circuits and got to the climb the first time and I felt the legs, after that I knew I had a good chance of winning if the break came back. So big thanks to the team for believing in me."
How it unfolded
Friday’s fifth stage was packed with points for the classification riders, with three intermediate sprints and four KOMs on the 182.6km route from Antelope Island to Bountiful.
The riders circled Antelope Island twice, passing buffalo along the way, before making their way toward the first intermediate sprint in Hooper, 40km into the day.
The early climbs of North Ogden Divide and Trappers Loop, while challenging because the altitude, were fairly easy, wide slopes and did little to break up either the breakaway or the peloton. The real challenge of the day came near the finish as riders went up the short, steep climb of Bountiful Bench during two laps of the technical closing circuit in Bountiful.
Friday’s breakaway formed almost immediately from the start gun, with a group of 11 establishing before leaving the island. In the move was Axeon Hagens Berman’s Logan Owen, who won the same stage here last year.
Along with Owen were Tom Bohli (BMC Racing), Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Chris Jones (UnitedHalthcare), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) Frederic Brun (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Brayan Sanchez (Team Jamis), Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing), Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) and Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling).
"Our plan today was to try and save the team’s energy by putting a guy into the break so we didn’t have to pull, and Julien did a brilliant job with that," Reijnen said. "And when it looked like the break was really strong and might stay, that was OK too because we figured out of that group we’d definitely bet on Julien for the stage win."
Pellaud, who was stung by a bee during the stage, took the first intermediate sprint, while Eaton won the first KOM over North Ogden Divide. By the time the leaders reached Eden and the second sprint of the day, their gap had jumped up to more than five minutes. Owen, who had been dropped on the first climb, regained the group and took the maximum sprint points in Eden.
Jelly Belly-Maxxis, supporting overall leader Lachlan Morton, took control of the chase back in the field with help from Holowesko-Citadel, which was hoping to set up a reduced-bunch sprint for stage 4 winner Travis McCabe. The leaders’ gap was down to 2:40 with 42km remaining and the two trips up Bountiful Bench ahead.
The leaders entered the Bountiful circuits with just over a minute advantage, and attacks quickly started splitting up the group. Bernard, Jones, Huffman and Cataford took over the lead. Pellaud battled his way to the leaders to from a group of five off the front.
Bohli Bridged back to make a lead group of six, but he was soon off the pace again as they went up Bountiful Bench for the first time.
Bernard then jumped away 1km from the KOM, gaining a slight advantage over a chase from Huffman and Cataford. UnitedHealthcare’s Jones and Eaton caught the chasing duo as a second chase group formed from the peloton that contained TJ Eisenhart (BMC Racing) Matthew Busche (UnitedHetlthcare) ad Tao Georghean Hart.
Bernard started the final loop in Bountiful with a four-second gap over the chase group of four, and he was quickly back in the fold with them on the next lap. Busche jumpd away on the next trip up Bountiful Bench, but he was soon caught and passed by Axeon’s Eddie Dunbar.
With the rest of the breakaway group re-absorbed by the bunch, Team Jamis’ Janier Acevedo jumped away and bridged to Dunbar, and they were joined by BMC Racing’s Darwin Atapuma and Geogheagn Hart, who immediately launched his own attack.
All the shuffling and attacking over the final circuits whittled the main field down to about 25 riders and also propelled the bunch up to the leaders, who succumbed to the chase with about 6km to go. From there it was a madcap free fall down the technical descent into downtown Bountiful and the bunch sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4:22:38
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|10
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|13
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|20
|Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
|21
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
|23
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|26
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|30
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:22:50
|31
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|4:23:05
|32
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|33
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|36
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|37
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|38
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|39
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|41
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:24:48
|43
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|44
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|45
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|46
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|48
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|49
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|50
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|4:27:09
|51
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|52
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:27:25
|53
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:28:16
|54
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|55
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|56
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|58
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4:29:29
|59
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|61
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|62
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|63
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|64
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|65
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|66
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|67
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|4:31:30
|68
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|69
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|70
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|71
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|72
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|73
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|75
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|76
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|77
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|78
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|79
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|80
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|81
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|82
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|83
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|84
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|85
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|86
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|87
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|88
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:34:58
|89
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|4:35:03
|90
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|91
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4:36:50
|92
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4:37:09
|93
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|94
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|95
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|97
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|98
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|99
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|100
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|101
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|102
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|103
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|104
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|105
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|106
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|107
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|108
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|3
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|pts
|2
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|4
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|7
|5
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|3
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|10
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|7
|3
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|5
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|6
|pts
|2
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|pts
|2
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
|6
|pts
|2
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4:22:38
|2
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|4:23:05
|6
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4:24:48
|9
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:27:25
|10
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|4:28:16
|11
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4:29:29
|13
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|14
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4:31:30
|16
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|18
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|19
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:34:58
|20
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:37:09
|21
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19:17:18
|2
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19:17:27
|3
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19:17:52
|4
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19:18:50
|5
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|7
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19:18:52
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|19:19:29
|9
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|19:21:09
|10
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19:21:19
|11
|Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|19:21:25
|12
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19:21:52
|18
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19:23:21
|20
|Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
|19:23:22
|21
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19:23:24
|22
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19:23:25
|23
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|24
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|19:23:45
|26
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|19:23:52
|27
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|28
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|19:25:35
|29
|Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
|19:27:11
|30
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19:27:17
|31
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19:27:28
|32
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|19:27:38
|33
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|19:28:38
|34
|Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19:29:21
|35
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|19:29:45
|36
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19:30:12
|37
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|19:30:16
|38
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19:33:19
|39
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19:34:18
|40
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19:35:37
|41
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19:35:56
|43
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19:36:04
|44
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|45
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19:36:14
|46
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
|19:36:36
|47
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|19:37:47
|48
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|19:40:27
|49
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|19:40:50
|50
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|19:41:15
|51
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19:41:24
|52
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|19:42:18
|53
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|19:42:23
|54
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19:42:31
|55
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|19:42:37
|56
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|57
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19:43:45
|58
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19:44:29
|59
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19:46:42
|60
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|19:46:45
|61
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19:47:24
|62
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19:48:31
|63
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
|19:49:16
|64
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|19:49:19
|65
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|66
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|67
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|68
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19:49:28
|69
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|19:49:32
|70
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19:49:51
|71
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|19:50:04
|72
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|19:50:05
|73
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19:51:27
|74
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19:52:19
|75
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19:52:22
|76
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19:52:27
|77
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|19:53:00
|78
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19:53:11
|79
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|19:53:27
|80
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|19:53:57
|81
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|82
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|83
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|19:54:19
|84
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|85
|David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19:54:25
|86
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19:54:47
|87
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19:54:58
|88
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|89
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19:55:53
|90
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19:55:56
|91
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|19:59:14
|92
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|19:59:52
|93
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|19:59:55
|94
|James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|20:00:25
|95
|Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|96
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20:01:47
|97
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20:01:53
|98
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20:02:20
|99
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|20:03:34
|100
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|20:07:02
|101
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20:07:32
|102
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20:07:57
|103
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|20:11:46
|104
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|20:13:55
|105
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|20:14:11
|106
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|20:15:35
|107
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|20:16:37
|108
|Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|20:20:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|pts
|2
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|32
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|27
|4
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|5
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|6
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|18
|7
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|8
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|9
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|10
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|11
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|12
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|13
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|14
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|15
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|16
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|17
|Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|18
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|19
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|20
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|21
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|10
|22
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|23
|Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|24
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|5
|25
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|3
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|4
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|5
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|6
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
|13
|7
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|8
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|10
|9
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|10
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|9
|11
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|12
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|8
|13
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|14
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|15
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
|6
|16
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|17
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|18
|Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|19
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|20
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|21
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|22
|Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|23
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|57:56:32
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|58:00:48
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|58:02:21
|4
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|58:04:15
|5
|Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Lupus Racing Team
|58:10:15
|7
|Rally Cycling
|58:16:17
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|58:17:24
|9
|Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|58:23:47
|10
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|58:31:51
|11
|IAM Cycling
|58:32:48
|12
|Team Jamis
|58:50:31
|13
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|58:55:38
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|59:07:25
|15
|ONE Pro Cycling
|59:17:22
|16
|Team Novo Nordisk
|60:11:22
