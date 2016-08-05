Trending

Tour of Utah: Kiel Reijnen wins stage 5 in Bountiful

Morton holds lead

Image 1 of 29

Evan Huffman (Rally) leads into Bountiful.

Evan Huffman (Rally) leads into Bountiful.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 29

The peloton hits the climb into Bountiful.

The peloton hits the climb into Bountiful.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 29

Fans cheer as the peloton comes through.

Fans cheer as the peloton comes through.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 29

Todays break fights to keep a gap up the climb.

Todays break fights to keep a gap up the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 29

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) on the climb.

Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 29

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) hits the final climb.

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) hits the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 29

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) fighting to take the climbers jersey.

Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) fighting to take the climbers jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 29

The top three on the podium.

The top three on the podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 29

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) stays tucked in behind teammates.

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) stays tucked in behind teammates.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 29

The peloton hits one of todays tough climbs.

The peloton hits one of todays tough climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 29

The main bunch works its way up todays first KOM.

The main bunch works its way up todays first KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 29

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) on the climb.

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 29

Todays stage ran down several scenic highways.

Todays stage ran down several scenic highways.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 29

The jersey leaders after stage 5.

The jersey leaders after stage 5.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 29

Todays top three for the stage.

Todays top three for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 29

Kiel Reijnen (Trek) happy after taking the win.

Kiel Reijnen (Trek) happy after taking the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 29

Todays stage gets underway on Antelope Island.

Todays stage gets underway on Antelope Island.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 29

The peloton lets a break go up the road after the start.

The peloton lets a break go up the road after the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 29

Todays large breakaway group leaves Antelope Island.

Todays large breakaway group leaves Antelope Island.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 29

Todays break works to get up the road.

Todays break works to get up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 29

The peloton strings out through the Utah countryside.

The peloton strings out through the Utah countryside.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 29

The peloton heads up the North Ogden Divide KOM.

The peloton heads up the North Ogden Divide KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 29

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) climbs at the front of the bunch.

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) climbs at the front of the bunch.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 29

The peloton descends towards Bountiful.

The peloton descends towards Bountiful.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 29

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) and Peter Stetna (Trek) lead a group on the climb.

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) and Peter Stetna (Trek) lead a group on the climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 29

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) launches an attack on the field.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) launches an attack on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 29

Another group gets up the road on the final climb.

Another group gets up the road on the final climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 29

The close sprint for the line.

The close sprint for the line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 29

Kiel Reijnen wins stage 5 at the 2016 Tour of Utah

Kiel Reijnen wins stage 5 at the 2016 Tour of Utah
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Kiel Reijnen (Trek Segafredo) finally claimed a stage at the Tour of Utah with a powerful sprint on stage 5. The Trek Segafredo rider timed his run to the line perfectly, coming to the front with 100 meters to go before holding off a late challenge from Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon Hagens Berman) in second and Alex Howes (Cannondale Drapac) in third.

Lachlan David Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) survived a tough day to retain his race lead ahead of Saturday’s queen stage. The stage was marked by an eleven-man break that established a lead over the peloton. The bunch caught the move on the final climb before a breakneck descent into Bountiful for the finish.

BMC Racing and Trek controlled the peloton in the closing stages before Joseph Rosskopf (BMC Racing Team) opened up his sprint from a long way out. Reijnen, however, kept his powder dry, and only came through the crowd when he needed to. The win marked his first victory since moving to Trek Segafredo at the start of the season.

"Today was definitely kind of a more emotional win for me just because I didn’t really believe in myself for the first 100km of the stage, but the team did," Reijnen said. "Once we hit the circuits and got to the climb the first time and I felt the legs, after that I knew I had a good chance of winning if the break came back. So big thanks to the team for believing in me."

How it unfolded

Friday’s fifth stage was packed with points for the classification riders, with three intermediate sprints and four KOMs on the 182.6km route from Antelope Island to Bountiful.

The riders circled Antelope Island twice, passing buffalo along the way, before making their way toward the first intermediate sprint in Hooper, 40km into the day.

The early climbs of North Ogden Divide and Trappers Loop, while challenging because the altitude, were fairly easy, wide slopes and did little to break up either the breakaway or the peloton. The real challenge of the day came near the finish as riders went up the short, steep climb of Bountiful Bench during two laps of the technical closing circuit in Bountiful.

Friday’s breakaway formed almost immediately from the start gun, with a group of 11 establishing before leaving the island. In the move was Axeon Hagens Berman’s Logan Owen, who won the same stage here last year.

Along with Owen were Tom Bohli (BMC Racing), Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Chris Jones (UnitedHalthcare), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) Frederic Brun (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Brayan Sanchez (Team Jamis), Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing), Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) and Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling).

"Our plan today was to try and save the team’s energy by putting a guy into the break so we didn’t have to pull, and Julien did a brilliant job with that," Reijnen said. "And when it looked like the break was really strong and might stay, that was OK too because we figured out of that group we’d definitely bet on Julien for the stage win."

Pellaud, who was stung by a bee during the stage, took the first intermediate sprint, while Eaton won the first KOM over North Ogden Divide. By the time the leaders reached Eden and the second sprint of the day, their gap had jumped up to more than five minutes. Owen, who had been dropped on the first climb, regained the group and took the maximum sprint points in Eden.

Jelly Belly-Maxxis, supporting overall leader Lachlan Morton, took control of the chase back in the field with help from Holowesko-Citadel, which was hoping to set up a reduced-bunch sprint for stage 4 winner Travis McCabe. The leaders’ gap was down to 2:40 with 42km remaining and the two trips up Bountiful Bench ahead.

The leaders entered the Bountiful circuits with just over a minute advantage, and attacks quickly started splitting up the group. Bernard, Jones, Huffman and Cataford took over the lead. Pellaud battled his way to the leaders to from a group of five off the front.

Bohli Bridged back to make a lead group of six, but he was soon off the pace again as they went up Bountiful Bench for the first time.

Bernard then jumped away 1km from the KOM, gaining a slight advantage over a chase from Huffman and Cataford. UnitedHealthcare’s Jones and Eaton caught the chasing duo as a second chase group formed from the peloton that contained TJ Eisenhart (BMC Racing) Matthew Busche (UnitedHetlthcare) ad Tao Georghean Hart.

Bernard started the final loop in Bountiful with a four-second gap over the chase group of four, and he was quickly back in the fold with them on the next lap. Busche jumpd away on the next trip up Bountiful Bench, but he was soon caught and passed by Axeon’s Eddie Dunbar.

With the rest of the breakaway group re-absorbed by the bunch, Team Jamis’ Janier Acevedo jumped away and bridged to Dunbar, and they were joined by BMC Racing’s Darwin Atapuma and Geogheagn Hart, who immediately launched his own attack.

All the shuffling and attacking over the final circuits whittled the main field down to about 25 riders and also propelled the bunch up to the leaders, who succumbed to the chase with about 6km to go. From there it was a madcap free fall down the technical descent into downtown Bountiful and the bunch sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo4:22:38
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
5Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
13Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
19Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
20Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
21Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
22Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
23Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
24Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
25Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
26Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
28Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
29Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
30Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4:22:50
31Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling4:23:05
32Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
33Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
35Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
36Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
37Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
38Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
39Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
40Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
41Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
42Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4:24:48
43Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
44John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
45Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
46Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
47Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
48Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
49David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
50Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis4:27:09
51Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
52David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:27:25
53Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:28:16
54Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
55Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
56Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
57Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
58Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4:29:29
59Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team
60Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
61Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
62Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
63Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
64Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
65Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
66Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
67Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team4:31:30
68Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
69Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
70Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
71Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
72Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
73Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
75Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
76Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
77Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
78Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
79Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
80Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
81Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
82Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
83Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
84Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
85Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
86Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
87Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
88David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:34:58
89Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team4:35:03
90Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
91Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4:36:50
92Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4:37:09
93Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
94Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
95Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
96Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
97Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
98Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
99Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
100Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
101James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
102Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
103Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
104Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
105Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
107Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
108Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling5pts
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
3Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5pts
2Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3
3Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo5pts
2Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
3Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo15pts
2Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman12
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
4Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac7
5Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
6Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
8Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk3
9Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling2
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Mountian 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team8pts
2Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis7
3Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
4Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
5Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo3

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis6pts
2Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
3Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
4Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo6pts
2Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
3Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling4
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
5Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis6pts
2Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman5
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
4Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman3
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman4:22:38
2Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
4Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling4:23:05
6Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
7Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4:24:48
9David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:27:25
10Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis4:28:16
11Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
12Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team4:29:29
13Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
15Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4:31:30
16Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
17Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
18Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
19David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:34:58
20Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac4:37:09
21Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis19:17:18
2Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19:17:27
3Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman19:17:52
4Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team19:18:50
5Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
6Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
7Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team19:18:52
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team19:19:29
9Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo19:21:09
10Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman19:21:19
11Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team19:21:25
12Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
14Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
15Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
16Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
17Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman19:21:52
18Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
19Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19:23:21
20Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team19:23:22
21Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman19:23:24
22Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept19:23:25
23Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
24Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo19:23:45
26Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling19:23:52
27Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
28Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team19:25:35
29Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team19:27:11
30Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team19:27:17
31Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept19:27:28
32Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling19:27:38
33Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling19:28:38
34Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19:29:21
35Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo19:29:45
36Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman19:30:12
37Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling19:30:16
38Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini19:33:19
39Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo19:34:18
40Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team19:35:37
41Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
42David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling19:35:56
43Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team19:36:04
44Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
45Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini19:36:14
46Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis19:36:36
47Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling19:37:47
48Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk19:40:27
49Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team19:40:50
50Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis19:41:15
51Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept19:41:24
52Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis19:42:18
53Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team19:42:23
54Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman19:42:31
55David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling19:42:37
56John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
57Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling19:43:45
58Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept19:44:29
59Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini19:46:42
60Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac19:46:45
61Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team19:47:24
62Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team19:48:31
63Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis19:49:16
64Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling19:49:19
65Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
66Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
67Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
68Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept19:49:28
69Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis19:49:32
70Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman19:49:51
71Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling19:50:04
72Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis19:50:05
73Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept19:51:27
74Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team19:52:19
75Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini19:52:22
76Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis19:52:27
77Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team19:53:00
78Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team19:53:11
79Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team19:53:27
80Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept19:53:57
81Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
82Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
83Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team19:54:19
84Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
85David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini19:54:25
86Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling19:54:47
87Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis19:54:58
88Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
89Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling19:55:53
90Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo19:55:56
91Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team19:59:14
92Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac19:59:52
93Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling19:59:55
94James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling20:00:25
95Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
96Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling20:01:47
97Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling20:01:53
98Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis20:02:20
99Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis20:03:34
100Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team20:07:02
101Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling20:07:32
102Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling20:07:57
103Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling20:11:46
104Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis20:13:55
105Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk20:14:11
106Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling20:15:35
107Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling20:16:37
108Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk20:20:17

Sprint clasification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo37pts
2Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team32
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team27
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling21
5Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman19
6Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis18
7Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac17
8Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team17
9Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling16
10Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
11Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman15
12Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman12
13Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
14Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
15Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo11
16Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
17Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
18Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac10
19Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
20David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling10
21Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis10
22Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling8
23Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling6
24Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team5
25Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team20pts
2Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman18
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling17
4Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team16
5Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling14
6Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis13
7Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
8Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis10
9Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo9
10Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac9
11Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team9
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team8
13Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
14Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
15Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman6
16Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
17Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
18Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman5
19Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5
20Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac4
21Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
22Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team2
23Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team57:56:32
2Axeon Hagens Berman58:00:48
3Cannondale-Drapac58:02:21
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team58:04:15
5Trek-Segafredo
6Lupus Racing Team58:10:15
7Rally Cycling58:16:17
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis58:17:24
9Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team58:23:47
10Fortuneo - Vital Concept58:31:51
11IAM Cycling58:32:48
12Team Jamis58:50:31
13Nippo - Vini Fantini58:55:38
14Silber Pro Cycling59:07:25
15ONE Pro Cycling59:17:22
16Team Novo Nordisk60:11:22

Latest on Cyclingnews