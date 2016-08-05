Image 1 of 29 Evan Huffman (Rally) leads into Bountiful. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 29 The peloton hits the climb into Bountiful. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 29 Fans cheer as the peloton comes through. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 29 Todays break fights to keep a gap up the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 29 Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vini Fantini) on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 29 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) hits the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 29 Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) fighting to take the climbers jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 29 The top three on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 29 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) stays tucked in behind teammates. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 29 The peloton hits one of todays tough climbs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 29 The main bunch works its way up todays first KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 29 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 29 Todays stage ran down several scenic highways. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 29 The jersey leaders after stage 5. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 29 Todays top three for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 29 Kiel Reijnen (Trek) happy after taking the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 29 Todays stage gets underway on Antelope Island. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 29 The peloton lets a break go up the road after the start. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 29 Todays large breakaway group leaves Antelope Island. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 29 Todays break works to get up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 29 The peloton strings out through the Utah countryside. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 29 The peloton heads up the North Ogden Divide KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 29 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) climbs at the front of the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 29 The peloton descends towards Bountiful. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 29 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) and Peter Stetna (Trek) lead a group on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 29 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon) launches an attack on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 29 Another group gets up the road on the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 29 The close sprint for the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 29 Kiel Reijnen wins stage 5 at the 2016 Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Kiel Reijnen (Trek Segafredo) finally claimed a stage at the Tour of Utah with a powerful sprint on stage 5. The Trek Segafredo rider timed his run to the line perfectly, coming to the front with 100 meters to go before holding off a late challenge from Tao Geoghegan Hart (Axeon Hagens Berman) in second and Alex Howes (Cannondale Drapac) in third.

Lachlan David Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) survived a tough day to retain his race lead ahead of Saturday’s queen stage. The stage was marked by an eleven-man break that established a lead over the peloton. The bunch caught the move on the final climb before a breakneck descent into Bountiful for the finish.

BMC Racing and Trek controlled the peloton in the closing stages before Joseph Rosskopf (BMC Racing Team) opened up his sprint from a long way out. Reijnen, however, kept his powder dry, and only came through the crowd when he needed to. The win marked his first victory since moving to Trek Segafredo at the start of the season.

"Today was definitely kind of a more emotional win for me just because I didn’t really believe in myself for the first 100km of the stage, but the team did," Reijnen said. "Once we hit the circuits and got to the climb the first time and I felt the legs, after that I knew I had a good chance of winning if the break came back. So big thanks to the team for believing in me."

How it unfolded

Friday’s fifth stage was packed with points for the classification riders, with three intermediate sprints and four KOMs on the 182.6km route from Antelope Island to Bountiful.

The riders circled Antelope Island twice, passing buffalo along the way, before making their way toward the first intermediate sprint in Hooper, 40km into the day.

The early climbs of North Ogden Divide and Trappers Loop, while challenging because the altitude, were fairly easy, wide slopes and did little to break up either the breakaway or the peloton. The real challenge of the day came near the finish as riders went up the short, steep climb of Bountiful Bench during two laps of the technical closing circuit in Bountiful.

Friday’s breakaway formed almost immediately from the start gun, with a group of 11 establishing before leaving the island. In the move was Axeon Hagens Berman’s Logan Owen, who won the same stage here last year.

Along with Owen were Tom Bohli (BMC Racing), Simon Pellaud (IAM Cycling), Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo), Chris Jones (UnitedHalthcare), Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) Frederic Brun (Fortuneo-Vital Concept), Brayan Sanchez (Team Jamis), Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing), Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) and Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling).

"Our plan today was to try and save the team’s energy by putting a guy into the break so we didn’t have to pull, and Julien did a brilliant job with that," Reijnen said. "And when it looked like the break was really strong and might stay, that was OK too because we figured out of that group we’d definitely bet on Julien for the stage win."

Pellaud, who was stung by a bee during the stage, took the first intermediate sprint, while Eaton won the first KOM over North Ogden Divide. By the time the leaders reached Eden and the second sprint of the day, their gap had jumped up to more than five minutes. Owen, who had been dropped on the first climb, regained the group and took the maximum sprint points in Eden.

Jelly Belly-Maxxis, supporting overall leader Lachlan Morton, took control of the chase back in the field with help from Holowesko-Citadel, which was hoping to set up a reduced-bunch sprint for stage 4 winner Travis McCabe. The leaders’ gap was down to 2:40 with 42km remaining and the two trips up Bountiful Bench ahead.

The leaders entered the Bountiful circuits with just over a minute advantage, and attacks quickly started splitting up the group. Bernard, Jones, Huffman and Cataford took over the lead. Pellaud battled his way to the leaders to from a group of five off the front.

Bohli Bridged back to make a lead group of six, but he was soon off the pace again as they went up Bountiful Bench for the first time.

Bernard then jumped away 1km from the KOM, gaining a slight advantage over a chase from Huffman and Cataford. UnitedHealthcare’s Jones and Eaton caught the chasing duo as a second chase group formed from the peloton that contained TJ Eisenhart (BMC Racing) Matthew Busche (UnitedHetlthcare) ad Tao Georghean Hart.

Bernard started the final loop in Bountiful with a four-second gap over the chase group of four, and he was quickly back in the fold with them on the next lap. Busche jumpd away on the next trip up Bountiful Bench, but he was soon caught and passed by Axeon’s Eddie Dunbar.

With the rest of the breakaway group re-absorbed by the bunch, Team Jamis’ Janier Acevedo jumped away and bridged to Dunbar, and they were joined by BMC Racing’s Darwin Atapuma and Geogheagn Hart, who immediately launched his own attack.

All the shuffling and attacking over the final circuits whittled the main field down to about 25 riders and also propelled the bunch up to the leaders, who succumbed to the chase with about 6km to go. From there it was a madcap free fall down the technical descent into downtown Bountiful and the bunch sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4:22:38 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 5 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 9 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 10 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 13 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 14 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 19 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 20 Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team 21 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 22 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 23 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 24 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 26 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 29 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 30 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4:22:50 31 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 4:23:05 32 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 33 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 35 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 36 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 37 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 38 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 39 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 40 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 41 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 42 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4:24:48 43 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 44 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 45 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 46 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 47 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 48 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 49 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 50 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 4:27:09 51 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 52 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4:27:25 53 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4:28:16 54 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 55 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 56 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 57 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 58 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4:29:29 59 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team 60 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 61 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 62 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 63 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 64 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 65 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 66 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 67 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 4:31:30 68 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 69 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 70 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 71 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 72 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 73 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 75 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 76 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 77 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 78 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 79 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 80 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 81 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 82 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 83 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 84 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 85 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 86 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 87 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 88 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:34:58 89 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 4:35:03 90 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 91 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4:36:50 92 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4:37:09 93 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 94 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 95 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 96 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 97 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 98 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 99 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 100 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 101 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 102 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 103 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 104 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 105 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 106 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 107 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 108 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 pts 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 pts 2 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3 3 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 5 pts 2 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 15 pts 2 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 4 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 7 5 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 6 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 3 9 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 2 10 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Mountian 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 7 3 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 4 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 5 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 3

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 6 pts 2 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 3 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 4 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6 pts 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 3 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 4 4 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 5 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 6 pts 2 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 3 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 4:22:38 2 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 4 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 4:23:05 6 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4:24:48 9 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4:27:25 10 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 4:28:16 11 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4:29:29 13 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4:31:30 16 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 18 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 19 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:34:58 20 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 4:37:09 21 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19:17:18 2 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19:17:27 3 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19:17:52 4 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 19:18:50 5 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 7 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 19:18:52 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 19:19:29 9 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 19:21:09 10 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 19:21:19 11 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 19:21:25 12 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 14 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 15 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 17 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19:21:52 18 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19:23:21 20 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 19:23:22 21 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 19:23:24 22 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19:23:25 23 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 24 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 19:23:45 26 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 19:23:52 27 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 28 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 19:25:35 29 Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team 19:27:11 30 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19:27:17 31 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19:27:28 32 Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 19:27:38 33 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 19:28:38 34 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19:29:21 35 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 19:29:45 36 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19:30:12 37 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 19:30:16 38 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19:33:19 39 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19:34:18 40 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19:35:37 41 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19:35:56 43 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19:36:04 44 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 45 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19:36:14 46 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 19:36:36 47 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 19:37:47 48 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 19:40:27 49 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 19:40:50 50 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 19:41:15 51 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19:41:24 52 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 19:42:18 53 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 19:42:23 54 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19:42:31 55 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 19:42:37 56 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 57 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19:43:45 58 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19:44:29 59 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19:46:42 60 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 19:46:45 61 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19:47:24 62 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19:48:31 63 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 19:49:16 64 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 19:49:19 65 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 66 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 67 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 68 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19:49:28 69 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 19:49:32 70 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 19:49:51 71 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 19:50:04 72 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 19:50:05 73 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19:51:27 74 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19:52:19 75 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19:52:22 76 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19:52:27 77 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 19:53:00 78 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19:53:11 79 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 19:53:27 80 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 19:53:57 81 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 82 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 83 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 19:54:19 84 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 85 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19:54:25 86 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19:54:47 87 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19:54:58 88 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 89 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19:55:53 90 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19:55:56 91 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 19:59:14 92 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 19:59:52 93 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 19:59:55 94 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 20:00:25 95 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 96 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20:01:47 97 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20:01:53 98 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20:02:20 99 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 20:03:34 100 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 20:07:02 101 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20:07:32 102 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20:07:57 103 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 20:11:46 104 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 20:13:55 105 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 20:14:11 106 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 20:15:35 107 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 20:16:37 108 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 20:20:17

Sprint clasification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 37 pts 2 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 32 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 27 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 6 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 18 7 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 17 8 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 9 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 10 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 11 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 12 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 13 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 14 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 15 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 11 16 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 17 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 18 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 10 19 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 20 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 21 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 10 22 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 8 23 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 6 24 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 5 25 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5

Mountian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 4 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 5 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 6 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 13 7 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 8 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 10 9 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 9 10 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 9 11 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 8 13 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 14 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 15 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 16 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 17 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 18 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 19 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 20 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 4 21 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 22 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 23 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1