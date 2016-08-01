Trending

Tour of Utah: Dahl wins opening stage

Canadian tops rapid sprint in Cedar City, takes race lead

Kristofer Dahl (Silber) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vinni Fantini) sat in the field today to wait for the bigger climbs

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton gets stretched out on its way to the Bristlecone KOM

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cedar City firefighters gave the race a big welcome as they come into town

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The close sprint for the line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kiel Reijnen (Trek) walks across the line after having had some of his spokes taken out on the final lap

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
US champ Gregory Daniel (Axeon) on the start line

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The race heads into the Zion canyons

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton seemed small compared to the scale of Zion National Park

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton heads up another climb in Zion National Park

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kyle Murphy (Jamis) helps leads todays break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) takes a feed

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac) took todays fan favorite jersey

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tom Zirbel (Rally) spent a big part of the day helping the peloton chase

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) comes to the front to help with the chase

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kristofer Dahl (Silber) takes over the yellow jersey after stage 1

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Cannondale-Drapac stayed together before working to help bring back the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Horner (Lupus) gets a snack from a teammate

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders take to the start line for stage 1 in Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Gregory Daniel (Axeon) leads the peloton up one of todays first climbs

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders round a corner through Zion National Park

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton got to enjoy the views during todays long 20km neutral section

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Extra lights were used to help riders through todays long tunnel

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Red rocks and deep canyons were all through the start of todays stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton rides together through Zion

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton passes by the iconic Checkerboard Mesa

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The first break of the day goes up the road

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Bison in the distance as the peloton hits the wide open plains outside of Zion

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac) is the defending champion

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton gets strung out as the break increases its leads

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Todays race passed by scenery that mirrored Bryce Canyon National Park

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The jersey leaders after stage 1

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Kris Dahl wins stage 1 of Tour of Utah

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Colin Joyce, Kris Dahl and Rick Zabel on the podium

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Silber Pro Cycling's Kristofer Dahl won the opening stage of the 2016 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Monday, taking the bunch sprint victory in Cedar City ahead of Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) and BMC Racing's Rick Zabel.

Dahl now leads Joyce in the overall by four seconds and Zabel by six.

The 24-year-old Canadian relied on a long wind up after his team protected him over the final climb and then moved him to the front during the short finishing circuits in town.

"It was a little bit of a gong show in the sprint," Dahl told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. "There were a lot of guys trying for it and I went early, just put my head down and pedalled as hard as I could.

"I was back a little bit, so I pretty much went from 1km. I went up the side and then punched it with like 300 or 400 metres to go. It was early. It was a long sprint, but somehow nobody came around me and I kept going. That was that."

Joyce admitted in the post-race press conference that he left it to late to overcome Dahl at the finish.

"With one kilometer to go, I was fighting for fifth wheel as we swung into that last left-hand turn," Joyce said. "It is a long straight to the finish so there was a little bit of swarming. I knew with how fast of a sprint it was, you definitely wanted to leave it a little late. Unfortunately, I left it a little too late. At the same time, I am stoked to get second."

UnitedHealthcare’s Daniel Jaramillo spent the day in the breakaway and earned the race's first mountain jersey for his efforts, while IAM Cycling's Simon Pellaud won the only intermediate sprint of the day, although Dahl's win put him at the top of that competition.

Silber's Matteo Dal-Cin was the last rider from the day's breakaway to be caught, along with Pellaud, and so earned the jersey for most aggressive rider. Dahl credited his teammate Dal-Cin's escape with helping set up his stage win.

"That was awesome. It was perfect that he was up the road," Dahl said. "Matteo being in the break – you get a lot of TV time out of it, but he's the type of guy who can sprint, time trial, climb, do everything – so we knew with him up the road that he was the strongest guy there for the win. If it went, that was perfect, if it didn't go then that's fine, we have the sprint set up well."

Video Highlights

How it unfolded

The 135km opening stage from Zion Canyon Village to Cedar City included one intermediate sprint and two KOMs: the category 4 climb at Duck Creek and the category 3 climb of Bristlecone, which crested with 40km to go. From there it was all downhill to three finishing circuits in Cedar City.

The day started with a 20km neutral rollout through Zion National Park, a feat that required three years of effort on the part of the race organisers to make happen.

Once the peloton exited the park the attacks flew furiously, with Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman), Pellaud and Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) making up the first breakaway that was soon caught and reshuffled. The peloton was obviously happy to see a breakaway go early rather than fighting it out for the first hour, and within a few kilometres a group of five escaped. In the group were Pellaud, Jaramillo, Dal-Cin, Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman), and Kyle Murphy (Team Jamis).

The peloton was pleased with the makeup and the escapee's gap started to go up rapidly, increasing over a minute almost immediately and going over four minutes just 15km into the day.

The gap was up to 4:40 by the team the leaders hit the sprint in Orderville 26km, where Pellaud took maximum points head of Dal-Cin and Murphy to claim the first sprint jersey of the race.

Murphy's time in the breakaway was about to end, however, as the Jamis rider dropped out of the group around kilometre 40 and slowly faded back into the bunch.

The four remaining breakaway riders soldiered on, accumulating a gap of 5:10 as they made the left turn toward Duck Creek at 56km. The peloton, led by the Cannondale-Drapac team of 2015 winner Joe Dombrowski, must have sensed the danger, as the team sent Phil Gaimon and several riders to the front along with BMC to start whittling away at the advantage.

The gap was down to 4:10 as the riders approached the first KOM, where Jaramillo took top honours ahead of Costa, Dal-Cin and Pellaud. Following the mountain sprint, the gap continued to come down, and by the time the breakaway was approaching the second KOM at 94km it was at 2:45.

Jaramillo again took maximum KOM points over Bristlecone ahead of Costa, Dal-Cin and Pellaud to claim the first mountains jersey of the race. The effort up Bristlecone cost Jaramillo and Costa, however, as Dal-Cin and Pellaud jumped away on the descent, leaving Jaramillo and Costa to chase ahead of the bunch, which BMC was now leading.

"Matteo Dal-Cin got in the super tuck and I was doing everything I could to go down as fast as I could," Costa said. "But Jaramillo and I – the two lighter guys – meter by meter fell back. On the slight downhill, the three or four percent stuff, it favours the big and more powerful guys. So those two pulled away pretty quickly."

The peloton eventually absorbed the two chasers, leaving Dal-Cin and Pellaud alone off the front. They entered the finishing circuits with 1:30, but their margin was down to just 24 seconds with 2 laps remaining and the bunch reeled them in on the penultimate lap, setting up the sprint finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3:07:19
2Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
4Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
5Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
8Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
9Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
10Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
11Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
12Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
14Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
15Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
16Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
17Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
18Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
19Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
20Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
23Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
24Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
25Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
26Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
27Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
28Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
29Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
31Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
32Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
33Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
34Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
35Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
36Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
37Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
38David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
39Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
40Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
42Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
43Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
44Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
45Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
46Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
47Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
48Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
49Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
50Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
51Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
52Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
53Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
54Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
55Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
56Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
57Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
58Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
59Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
60Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
61John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
62Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
63Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
66Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
67Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
68James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
69Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
70Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
71Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
72Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
73Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
74Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
75Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
76Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
77Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
78Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
79Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
80Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
82Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
83Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
84Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
85Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
86Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
87Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
88Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
89David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:30
90Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:45
91Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
92Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
93Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:20
94Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
95Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
96Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:01:48
97Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:32
98Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:04:38
99Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
100Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
101Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
102Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
103Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
104Justin Mottier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
105Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
107Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
108Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
109Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:11
110Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
111Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
112Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
113Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:16
114George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
115Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:49
116Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
117Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
118Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFHeinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFCorentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15pts
2Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
3Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
4Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team7
5Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
6Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
7David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling4
8Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
9Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling2
10Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling5pts
2Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team4pts
2Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6pts
2Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling3
5Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3:07:19
2Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
7Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
10David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
12Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
18Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
19Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
20David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:30
21Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
22Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:20
23Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:38
24Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:49

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3:07:09
2Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:04
3Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:07
5Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:08
6Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:00:10
7Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
9David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
10Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
11Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
12Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
16Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
17Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
18Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
19Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
20Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
21Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
22Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
24Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
25Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
26Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
27Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
28Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
29Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
30Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
31Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
32Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis
33Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
34Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
35Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
36Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
37Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
38Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team
39Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team
40David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
41Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
42Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
43Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
44Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
45Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
46Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
47Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
48Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
49Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
50Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
52Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
53Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
54Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
55Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
56Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
57Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
58Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
59Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
60Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
61Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
62Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
63John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
64Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
66Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
67Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
68Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
69Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
70James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
71Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
72Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
73Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
74Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
75Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
76Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
77Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo
78Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
79Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
80Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
81Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
82Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
83Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
84Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
85Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
86Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
87Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
88Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
89Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
90David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:40
91Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:55
92Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:23
93Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:30
95Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
96Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:01:58
97Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:42
98Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis0:04:48
99Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
100Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
101Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
102Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
103Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
104Justin Mottier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
105Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
106Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
107Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling
108Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
109Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:21
110Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
111Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
112Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
113Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:26
114George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
115Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:14:58
116Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:59
117Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
118Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling15pts
2Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
3Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team10
4Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team7
5Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman6
6Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling5
7Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
8David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling4
9Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept3
10Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
11Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling2
12Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
13Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10pts
2Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling4
5Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3:07:13
2Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:06
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
6Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
7Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman
10David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
12Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
14Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
17Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
18Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
19Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team
20David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:36
21Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:19
22Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:26
23Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team0:04:44
24Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:55

