Image 1 of 34 Kristofer Dahl (Silber) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 34 Damiano Cunego (Nippo-Vinni Fantini) sat in the field today to wait for the bigger climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 34 The peloton gets stretched out on its way to the Bristlecone KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 34 Cedar City firefighters gave the race a big welcome as they come into town (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 34 The close sprint for the line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 34 Kiel Reijnen (Trek) walks across the line after having had some of his spokes taken out on the final lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 34 US champ Gregory Daniel (Axeon) on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 34 The race heads into the Zion canyons (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 34 The peloton seemed small compared to the scale of Zion National Park (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 34 The peloton heads up another climb in Zion National Park (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 34 Kyle Murphy (Jamis) helps leads todays break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 34 Daniel Jaramillo (UnitedHealthcare) takes a feed (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 34 Ben King (Cannondale-Drapac) took todays fan favorite jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 34 Tom Zirbel (Rally) spent a big part of the day helping the peloton chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 34 Phil Gaimon (Cannondale-Drapac) comes to the front to help with the chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 34 Kristofer Dahl (Silber) takes over the yellow jersey after stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 34 Cannondale-Drapac stayed together before working to help bring back the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 34 Chris Horner (Lupus) gets a snack from a teammate (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 34 Riders take to the start line for stage 1 in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 34 Gregory Daniel (Axeon) leads the peloton up one of todays first climbs (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 34 Riders round a corner through Zion National Park (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 34 The peloton got to enjoy the views during todays long 20km neutral section (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 34 Extra lights were used to help riders through todays long tunnel (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 34 Red rocks and deep canyons were all through the start of todays stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 34 The peloton rides together through Zion (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 34 The peloton passes by the iconic Checkerboard Mesa (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 34 The first break of the day goes up the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 34 Bison in the distance as the peloton hits the wide open plains outside of Zion (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 34 Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale-Drapac) is the defending champion (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 34 The peloton gets strung out as the break increases its leads (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 34 Todays race passed by scenery that mirrored Bryce Canyon National Park (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 34 The jersey leaders after stage 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 34 Kris Dahl wins stage 1 of Tour of Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 34 Colin Joyce, Kris Dahl and Rick Zabel on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Silber Pro Cycling's Kristofer Dahl won the opening stage of the 2016 Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah on Monday, taking the bunch sprint victory in Cedar City ahead of Colin Joyce (Axeon Hagens Berman) and BMC Racing's Rick Zabel.

Dahl now leads Joyce in the overall by four seconds and Zabel by six.

The 24-year-old Canadian relied on a long wind up after his team protected him over the final climb and then moved him to the front during the short finishing circuits in town.

"It was a little bit of a gong show in the sprint," Dahl told Cyclingnews in the finishing straight. "There were a lot of guys trying for it and I went early, just put my head down and pedalled as hard as I could.

"I was back a little bit, so I pretty much went from 1km. I went up the side and then punched it with like 300 or 400 metres to go. It was early. It was a long sprint, but somehow nobody came around me and I kept going. That was that."

Joyce admitted in the post-race press conference that he left it to late to overcome Dahl at the finish.

"With one kilometer to go, I was fighting for fifth wheel as we swung into that last left-hand turn," Joyce said. "It is a long straight to the finish so there was a little bit of swarming. I knew with how fast of a sprint it was, you definitely wanted to leave it a little late. Unfortunately, I left it a little too late. At the same time, I am stoked to get second."

UnitedHealthcare’s Daniel Jaramillo spent the day in the breakaway and earned the race's first mountain jersey for his efforts, while IAM Cycling's Simon Pellaud won the only intermediate sprint of the day, although Dahl's win put him at the top of that competition.

Silber's Matteo Dal-Cin was the last rider from the day's breakaway to be caught, along with Pellaud, and so earned the jersey for most aggressive rider. Dahl credited his teammate Dal-Cin's escape with helping set up his stage win.

"That was awesome. It was perfect that he was up the road," Dahl said. "Matteo being in the break – you get a lot of TV time out of it, but he's the type of guy who can sprint, time trial, climb, do everything – so we knew with him up the road that he was the strongest guy there for the win. If it went, that was perfect, if it didn't go then that's fine, we have the sprint set up well."

Video Highlights

How it unfolded

The 135km opening stage from Zion Canyon Village to Cedar City included one intermediate sprint and two KOMs: the category 4 climb at Duck Creek and the category 3 climb of Bristlecone, which crested with 40km to go. From there it was all downhill to three finishing circuits in Cedar City.

The day started with a 20km neutral rollout through Zion National Park, a feat that required three years of effort on the part of the race organisers to make happen.

Once the peloton exited the park the attacks flew furiously, with Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman), Pellaud and Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) making up the first breakaway that was soon caught and reshuffled. The peloton was obviously happy to see a breakaway go early rather than fighting it out for the first hour, and within a few kilometres a group of five escaped. In the group were Pellaud, Jaramillo, Dal-Cin, Adrien Costa (Axeon Hagens Berman), and Kyle Murphy (Team Jamis).

The peloton was pleased with the makeup and the escapee's gap started to go up rapidly, increasing over a minute almost immediately and going over four minutes just 15km into the day.

The gap was up to 4:40 by the team the leaders hit the sprint in Orderville 26km, where Pellaud took maximum points head of Dal-Cin and Murphy to claim the first sprint jersey of the race.

Murphy's time in the breakaway was about to end, however, as the Jamis rider dropped out of the group around kilometre 40 and slowly faded back into the bunch.

The four remaining breakaway riders soldiered on, accumulating a gap of 5:10 as they made the left turn toward Duck Creek at 56km. The peloton, led by the Cannondale-Drapac team of 2015 winner Joe Dombrowski, must have sensed the danger, as the team sent Phil Gaimon and several riders to the front along with BMC to start whittling away at the advantage.

The gap was down to 4:10 as the riders approached the first KOM, where Jaramillo took top honours ahead of Costa, Dal-Cin and Pellaud. Following the mountain sprint, the gap continued to come down, and by the time the breakaway was approaching the second KOM at 94km it was at 2:45.

Jaramillo again took maximum KOM points over Bristlecone ahead of Costa, Dal-Cin and Pellaud to claim the first mountains jersey of the race. The effort up Bristlecone cost Jaramillo and Costa, however, as Dal-Cin and Pellaud jumped away on the descent, leaving Jaramillo and Costa to chase ahead of the bunch, which BMC was now leading.

"Matteo Dal-Cin got in the super tuck and I was doing everything I could to go down as fast as I could," Costa said. "But Jaramillo and I – the two lighter guys – meter by meter fell back. On the slight downhill, the three or four percent stuff, it favours the big and more powerful guys. So those two pulled away pretty quickly."

The peloton eventually absorbed the two chasers, leaving Dal-Cin and Pellaud alone off the front. They entered the finishing circuits with 1:30, but their margin was down to just 24 seconds with 2 laps remaining and the bunch reeled them in on the penultimate lap, setting up the sprint finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3:07:19 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 5 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 9 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 10 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 14 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 15 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 16 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 17 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 19 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 20 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 23 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 24 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 25 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 26 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 27 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 28 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 29 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 30 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 31 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 32 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 33 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 34 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 35 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 36 Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team 37 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 38 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 39 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 40 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 41 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 42 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 43 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 44 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 45 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 46 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 47 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 48 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 49 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 50 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 51 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 52 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 53 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 54 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 55 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 56 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 57 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 58 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 59 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 60 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 61 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 62 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 63 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 64 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 66 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 67 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 68 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 69 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 70 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 71 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 72 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 73 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 74 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 75 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 76 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 77 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 78 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 79 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 80 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 82 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 83 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 84 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 85 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 86 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 87 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 88 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 89 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:30 90 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:45 91 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 92 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 93 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:20 94 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 95 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 96 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:48 97 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:32 98 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:04:38 99 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 100 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 101 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 102 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 103 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 104 Justin Mottier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 105 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 106 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 107 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 108 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 109 Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:11 110 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 111 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 112 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 113 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:16 114 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 115 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:49 116 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 117 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 118 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling DNF Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 7 5 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 6 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 7 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 4 8 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 9 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 2 10 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 pts 2 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 3 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 pts 2 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 5 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3:07:19 2 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 7 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 12 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 17 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 18 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 19 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:30 21 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 22 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:20 23 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:04:38 24 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:49

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3:07:09 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:04 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:07 5 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:08 6 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 0:00:10 7 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 9 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 11 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 12 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Axeon Hagens Berman 14 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 17 Stephen Bassett (USA) Team Jamis 18 Robbie Squire (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 19 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 20 Hayden McCormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 21 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 22 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 25 Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 26 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 27 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 28 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 29 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 30 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 31 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 32 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Team Jamis 33 Krists Neilands (Lat) Axeon Hagens Berman 34 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 35 Eddie Dunbar (Irl) Axeon Hagens Berman 36 Benjamin King (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 38 Joseph Chavarria (CRc) Lupus Racing Team 39 Nicolae Tanovitchii (Mda) Lupus Racing Team 40 David Drouin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 41 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 42 Matthew Busche (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 43 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 44 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 45 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Jamis 46 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 47 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 48 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 49 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 50 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 52 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 53 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 54 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 55 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 56 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 57 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 58 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 59 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 60 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis 61 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 62 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 63 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 64 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 66 Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 67 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 68 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 69 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 70 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 71 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 72 Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 73 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 74 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 75 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 76 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 77 Julian Arredondo (Col) Trek-Segafredo 78 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 79 Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 80 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 81 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 82 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 83 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 84 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 85 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 86 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 87 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 88 Taylor Eisenhart (USA) BMC Racing Team 89 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 90 David Gaona Vazquez (Mex) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:40 91 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:55 92 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:23 93 Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:30 95 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 96 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:58 97 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:42 98 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis 0:04:48 99 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 100 Steven Tronet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 101 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 102 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 103 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 104 Justin Mottier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 105 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 106 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 107 Eric Young (USA) Rally Cycling 108 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 109 Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:21 110 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 111 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 112 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 113 Rik Van Ijzendoorn (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:26 114 George Harper (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 115 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:14:58 116 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:59 117 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Keijzer Gerd De (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 10 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team 7 5 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 6 6 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 7 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 8 David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling 4 9 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 3 10 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 11 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 2 12 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 13 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Jaramillo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 5 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1