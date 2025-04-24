Exhausted Michael Storer cedes Tour of the Alps lead despite brave, defensive ride

Australian came close to holding onto the green jersey but faded on the final climb

OBERTILLIACH ITALY APRIL 24 Michael Storer of Australia and Tudor Pro Cycling Team Green Leader Jersey crosses the finish line during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025 Stage 4 a 1627km stage from Sillian to Obertilliach 1448m on April 24 2025 in Obertilliach Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Michael Storer lost the race lead and is 11 seconds behind Thymen Arensman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Desperately trying to hold onto the green jersey, Michael Storer looked like a man on a mission for most of the final part of Thursday's Tour of the Alps stage. With the threatening Thymen Arensman a long way up the road and in the virtual lead, Storer took things into his own hands, launching a solo assault to try to cling onto the jersey, and he looked completely determined.

At the finish, however, the Australian was more like a man destroyed. On the road, he'd managed to cut the four-minute gap to Arensman to under a minute – the margin he needed to keep his race lead – but on the final climb up to Obertilliach, the cost of Storer's efforts showed, and Arensman pulled back the few seconds he needed.

