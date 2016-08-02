Tour of Utah stage 2 highlights - Video

Kristofer Dahl (Silber) on the start line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

12-months on from his second place on sage 2 of the 2015 Tour of Utah, Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) went one better to claim a breakthrough and breakaway win that elevated him into the leader's race jersey. The 24-year-old rode away from breakaway companion Ruben Campanioni (Team Jamis) in the finale to take the stage win by six seconds while teammate Travid McCabe won the bunch sprint for third from the peloton to ensure a top day at the race for the American Continental squad.

Stage 1 winner Kristofer Dahl (Silber) finished with the peloton to drop into third place at 2:12 minutes to Carpenter. The third stage of the race takes the peloton from Richfield to Payson.

Click here for the stage 2 race report, results and photos and click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.