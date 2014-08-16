Trending

Tour of the Great South Coast: Taylor surprises the sprinters to win stage 6

Jones retains race lead

Image 1 of 8

Joshua Taylor (CharterMason Giant) celebrates his win

Joshua Taylor (CharterMason Giant) celebrates his win
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 8

Brenton Jones (Avanti) in the race leader's jersey

Brenton Jones (Avanti) in the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 8

The top three on the stage

The top three on the stage
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 8

CharterMason Giant controlling the main bunch

CharterMason Giant controlling the main bunch
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 8

Brenton Jones (Avanti) wins the sprint for second place

Brenton Jones (Avanti) wins the sprint for second place
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 8

Joshua Taylor (CharterMason Giant) on his own

Joshua Taylor (CharterMason Giant) on his own
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 8

Joshua Taylor (CharterMason Giant)

Joshua Taylor (CharterMason Giant)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 8

Brenton Jones (Avanti)

Brenton Jones (Avanti)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Joshua Taylor made it consecutive wins for CharterMason Giant at the Tour of the Great South Coast as he out lasted his breakaway companions to claim line honours in stage six's criterium in Koroit.

Taylor, was part of a three man breakaway which established with only four of 30 laps left, attacked his two companions inside the final kilometre and then held off a fast finishing peloton to make it three wins for the team with Shannon Johnson and Raphael Freinstein also claiming victory earlier in the Tour.

"It's been a while since my last win so I'm really happy," said Taylor. "I put on a bit of a poker face in the last two laps, the bunch was coming and I knew I had to attack, I went with 700m to go and managed to cross the line first."

Brenton Jones (Avanti) won the sprint for second place ahead of Alistair Donohoe (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team) to increase his overall lead.

The race continues this afternoon with a 104km road race from Koroit to Peterboroug.

Results

Stage 6 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:55:21
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
3Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
4Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
6Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
8Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
9James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
10Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
11Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
12Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
13Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:04
14Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
15Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
16Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
17Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
18Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
19Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
20Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
21Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
22Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
23Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
24Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
25Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
26Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
27Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
28Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
29Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
30Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
31Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
32Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
33Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
34Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
35Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
36Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
37Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
38Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
39James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
40Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
41Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
42Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
43Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
44Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
45Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
46Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
47Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
48Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
49Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
50Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
51Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
52Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
53Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
54Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
55Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
56Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
57Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
58Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
59Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
60Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
61James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
62Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
63Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
64Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
65Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
66Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
67Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
68Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
69Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
70Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
71Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
72Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
73Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:15
74Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
75Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
76Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
77Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
78Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
79Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
80Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
81Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
82Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:27
83Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:00:31
84Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:32
85Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
86Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:00:55
87Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:01:08
88Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:02:12
89William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
90Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
91Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
92Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
93Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
94Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:04:24
95Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
96Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
97Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
98Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
99Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
100Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
101Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
102Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
103Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
104David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:06:36
105Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:08:00
DNFJason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
DNSDamion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS3pts
2Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
3Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team2
3Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CharterMason Giant Racing2:46:07
2health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
3Avanti Racing Team
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:04
6Wormall Civil CCS
7Jayco/John West/VIS
8Team Budget Forklifts0:00:08
9Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
10Subaru NSWIS Development Team
11Team Seight
12Team Polygon Australia
13Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:00:19
14Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:00:30
15Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:00:59
16Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:02:12
17SASI Cycling Team0:02:27
18Fulton-Hogan0:08:48

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9:27:27
2Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:20
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:23
4Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:28
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:34
6Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:42
7Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:53
8Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:54
9Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:57
10Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:58
11Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
12Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
13Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:59
14Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:00
15Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:01
16Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
17Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:01:02
18Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
19Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:01:03
20Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
21Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:04
22Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:05
23Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
24Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
25Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
26Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
27Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
28Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
29Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
30Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
31Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
32Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
33Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
34Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
35Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
36Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
37Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:02:15
38Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:18
39Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:02:31
40Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:04
41Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:09
42Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:03:13
43Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:15
44Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:03:17
45James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:26
46Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
47Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:27
48Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
49Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
50Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:29
51Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
52Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
53Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:30
54Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
55Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
56Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
57Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
58Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:41
59Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
60Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
61Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
62Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:47
63Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:50
64Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:04:08
65Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:05:23
66Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:05:34
67Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:06:23
68Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:06:29
69Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:06:44
70Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:08:16
71Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS0:08:21
72Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:08:47
73Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:08:56
74James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:09:04
75Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:15
76James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:09:16
77William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:09:19
78Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:32
79Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:09:50
80Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:10:26
81Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:11:32
82Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:11:34
83Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:11:37
84Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight0:11:38
85Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:11:52
86Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:12:41
87Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:14:14
88Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight0:14:51
89Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight0:16:40
90Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
91Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:17:01
92Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
93Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:18:21
94Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:19:45
95Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:21:59
96Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:24:52
97Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:24:55
98Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:26:18
99Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight0:31:04
100Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:33:00
101David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:36:19
102Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:36:55
103Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:36:56
104Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:40:06
105Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:40:11

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts25pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing19
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team17
4Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team17
5Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts16
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team14
7Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts12
8Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing12
9Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team11
10Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team11
11James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team10
12Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts8
13Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team7
14Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS6
15Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team6
16Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team6
17Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5
18Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5
19Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts4
20Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS4
21Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team4
22Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS3
23Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
24Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
25Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
26Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
27Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
28Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing2
29Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team2
30Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
31Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
32Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
33Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
34Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
35Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts1
36Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
37Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team24pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
3Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team9
4Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS7
5Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing5
6Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS5
7Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team3
8Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
9Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
10James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
11Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
12Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1
13Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
14Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1
15Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team1
16Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
17Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Criterium classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team27pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing18
3Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team17
4Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team15
5Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS14
6Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing13
7James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team12
8Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team11
9Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing10
10Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts9
11Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts7
12Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing4
13Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
14Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team3
15Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
16Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts9:27:50
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:19
3Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:34
4Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:36
5Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:39
6Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:00:40
7Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:41
8Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:42
9Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
10Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CharterMason Giant Racing28:25:28
2Avanti Racing Team
3Satalyst Giant Racing Team
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5Wormall Civil CCS0:00:04
6Jayco/John West/VIS
7Team Budget Forklifts0:00:08
8Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:49
10Team Seight0:04:58
11Team Polygon Australia0:05:43
12Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:05:47
13Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
14SASI Cycling Team0:06:45
15Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:07:30
16Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:22:48
17Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:23:53
18Fulton-Hogan0:49:04

 

