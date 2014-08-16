Image 1 of 8 Joshua Taylor (CharterMason Giant) celebrates his win (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 8 Brenton Jones (Avanti) in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 8 The top three on the stage (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 8 CharterMason Giant controlling the main bunch (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 8 Brenton Jones (Avanti) wins the sprint for second place (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 8 Joshua Taylor (CharterMason Giant) on his own (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 8 Joshua Taylor (CharterMason Giant) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 8 Brenton Jones (Avanti) (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Joshua Taylor made it consecutive wins for CharterMason Giant at the Tour of the Great South Coast as he out lasted his breakaway companions to claim line honours in stage six's criterium in Koroit.

Taylor, was part of a three man breakaway which established with only four of 30 laps left, attacked his two companions inside the final kilometre and then held off a fast finishing peloton to make it three wins for the team with Shannon Johnson and Raphael Freinstein also claiming victory earlier in the Tour.

"It's been a while since my last win so I'm really happy," said Taylor. "I put on a bit of a poker face in the last two laps, the bunch was coming and I knew I had to attack, I went with 700m to go and managed to cross the line first."

Brenton Jones (Avanti) won the sprint for second place ahead of Alistair Donohoe (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team) to increase his overall lead.

The race continues this afternoon with a 104km road race from Koroit to Peterboroug.

Results

Stage 6 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:55:21 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 6 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 7 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 8 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 9 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 10 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 11 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 12 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 13 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:04 14 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 15 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 16 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 17 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 18 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 19 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 20 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 21 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 22 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 23 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 24 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 25 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 26 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 27 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 28 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 29 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 30 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 31 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 32 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 33 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 34 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 35 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 36 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 37 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 38 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 39 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 40 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 41 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 42 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 43 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 44 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 45 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 46 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 47 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 48 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 49 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 50 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 51 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 52 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 53 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 54 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 55 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 56 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 57 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 58 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 59 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 60 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 61 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 62 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 63 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 64 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 65 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 66 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 67 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 68 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 69 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 70 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 71 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 72 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 73 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:15 74 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 75 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 76 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 77 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 78 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 79 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 80 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 81 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 82 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:27 83 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:31 84 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:32 85 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 86 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:00:55 87 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:08 88 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:02:12 89 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 90 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 91 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 92 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 93 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 94 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:04:24 95 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 96 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 97 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 98 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 99 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 100 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 101 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 102 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 103 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 104 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:06:36 105 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:08:00 DNF Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight DNS Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 3 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 2 3 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 3 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 1

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CharterMason Giant Racing 2:46:07 2 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 Avanti Racing Team 4 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:04 6 Wormall Civil CCS 7 Jayco/John West/VIS 8 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:08 9 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 10 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 11 Team Seight 12 Team Polygon Australia 13 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:00:19 14 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:00:30 15 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:00:59 16 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:02:12 17 SASI Cycling Team 0:02:27 18 Fulton-Hogan 0:08:48

General Classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9:27:27 2 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:20 3 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:23 4 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:28 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:34 6 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:42 7 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:53 8 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:54 9 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:57 10 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:58 11 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 12 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 13 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:59 14 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:00 15 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:01 16 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 17 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:02 18 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 19 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:01:03 20 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 21 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:04 22 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:05 23 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 24 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 25 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 26 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 27 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 28 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 29 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 30 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 31 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 32 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 33 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 34 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 35 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 36 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 37 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:02:15 38 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:18 39 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:31 40 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:04 41 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:09 42 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:03:13 43 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:15 44 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:03:17 45 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:26 46 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 47 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:27 48 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 49 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 50 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:29 51 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 52 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 53 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:30 54 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 55 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 56 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 57 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 58 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:41 59 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 60 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 61 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 62 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:47 63 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:50 64 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:04:08 65 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:05:23 66 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:05:34 67 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:06:23 68 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:06:29 69 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:06:44 70 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:08:16 71 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:08:21 72 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:08:47 73 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:08:56 74 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:09:04 75 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:09:15 76 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:09:16 77 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:09:19 78 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:09:32 79 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:09:50 80 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:10:26 81 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:11:32 82 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:11:34 83 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:11:37 84 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 0:11:38 85 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 0:11:52 86 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:12:41 87 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:14:14 88 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 0:14:51 89 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 0:16:40 90 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 91 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:17:01 92 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 93 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:18:21 94 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:19:45 95 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:21:59 96 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:24:52 97 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:24:55 98 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:26:18 99 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 0:31:04 100 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:33:00 101 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:36:19 102 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:36:55 103 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:36:56 104 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:40:06 105 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:40:11

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 25 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 19 3 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 17 4 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 17 5 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 16 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 14 7 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 12 8 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 12 9 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 11 10 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 11 11 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 10 12 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 8 13 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 14 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 6 15 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 6 16 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 6 17 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 18 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 19 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 4 20 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 21 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 4 22 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 3 23 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 24 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 25 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 26 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 27 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 28 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 2 29 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 2 30 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 31 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 32 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 33 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 34 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 35 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 1 36 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 37 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 24 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 3 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 9 4 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 7 5 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 5 6 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 5 7 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 3 8 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 9 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 10 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 11 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 12 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1 13 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 14 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1 15 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 1 16 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 17 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

Criterium classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 27 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 18 3 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 17 4 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 15 5 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 14 6 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 13 7 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 12 8 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 11 9 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 10 10 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 9 11 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 7 12 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 4 13 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 14 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 3 15 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 16 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 9:27:50 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:19 3 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:34 4 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:36 5 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:39 6 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:00:40 7 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:41 8 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:42 9 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 10 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing