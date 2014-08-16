Tour of the Great South Coast: Taylor surprises the sprinters to win stage 6
Jones retains race lead
Stage 6: Koroit - Koroit
Joshua Taylor made it consecutive wins for CharterMason Giant at the Tour of the Great South Coast as he out lasted his breakaway companions to claim line honours in stage six's criterium in Koroit.
Taylor, was part of a three man breakaway which established with only four of 30 laps left, attacked his two companions inside the final kilometre and then held off a fast finishing peloton to make it three wins for the team with Shannon Johnson and Raphael Freinstein also claiming victory earlier in the Tour.
"It's been a while since my last win so I'm really happy," said Taylor. "I put on a bit of a poker face in the last two laps, the bunch was coming and I knew I had to attack, I went with 700m to go and managed to cross the line first."
Brenton Jones (Avanti) won the sprint for second place ahead of Alistair Donohoe (health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team) to increase his overall lead.
The race continues this afternoon with a 104km road race from Koroit to Peterboroug.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:55:21
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|6
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|8
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|9
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|10
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|11
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|12
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|13
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|14
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|15
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|16
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|17
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|18
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|19
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|20
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|21
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|22
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|23
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|24
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|25
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|26
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|27
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|28
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|29
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|30
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|31
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|32
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|33
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|34
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|35
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|36
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|37
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|38
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|39
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|40
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|41
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|42
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|43
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|44
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|45
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|46
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|47
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|48
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|49
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|50
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|51
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|52
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|53
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|54
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|55
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|56
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|57
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|58
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|59
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|60
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|61
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|62
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|63
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|64
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|65
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|66
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|67
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|68
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|69
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|70
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|71
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|72
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|73
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:15
|74
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|75
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|76
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|77
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|78
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|79
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|80
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|81
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|82
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:27
|83
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:31
|84
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:32
|85
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|86
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|87
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:08
|88
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:02:12
|89
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|90
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|91
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|92
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|93
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|94
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:04:24
|95
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|96
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|97
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|98
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|99
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|100
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|101
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|102
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|103
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|104
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:06:36
|105
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:08:00
|DNF
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|DNS
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|3
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|2
|3
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|2:46:07
|2
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|6
|Wormall Civil CCS
|7
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|8
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:08
|9
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|10
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|11
|Team Seight
|12
|Team Polygon Australia
|13
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:00:19
|14
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|15
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|16
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:02:12
|17
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:08:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9:27:27
|2
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:20
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:23
|4
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:28
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:34
|6
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|7
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:53
|8
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|9
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:57
|10
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:58
|11
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|12
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|13
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:59
|14
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:00
|15
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:01
|16
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|17
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:02
|18
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|19
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|20
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|21
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:04
|22
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:05
|23
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|24
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|25
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|26
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|27
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|28
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|29
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|30
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|31
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|32
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|33
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|34
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|35
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|36
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|37
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:02:15
|38
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:18
|39
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:31
|40
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:04
|41
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:09
|42
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|43
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:15
|44
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:03:17
|45
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|46
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|47
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|48
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|49
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|50
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:29
|51
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|52
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|53
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:30
|54
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|55
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|56
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|57
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|58
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:41
|59
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|60
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|61
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|62
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:47
|63
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:50
|64
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|65
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:05:23
|66
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:05:34
|67
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:06:23
|68
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:06:29
|69
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:06:44
|70
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:08:16
|71
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:08:21
|72
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:08:47
|73
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:08:56
|74
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|75
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|76
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:09:16
|77
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:09:19
|78
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:09:32
|79
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:09:50
|80
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:10:26
|81
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:11:32
|82
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|83
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:11:37
|84
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|0:11:38
|85
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:11:52
|86
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:12:41
|87
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:14:14
|88
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|0:14:51
|89
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|0:16:40
|90
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|91
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:17:01
|92
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|93
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:18:21
|94
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:19:45
|95
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:21:59
|96
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:24:52
|97
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:24:55
|98
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:26:18
|99
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|0:31:04
|100
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:33:00
|101
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:36:19
|102
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:36:55
|103
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:36:56
|104
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:40:06
|105
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:40:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|25
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|19
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|17
|4
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|17
|5
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|16
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|14
|7
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|8
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|12
|9
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|11
|11
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|8
|13
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|6
|15
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|16
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|6
|17
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|19
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|20
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|21
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|22
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|23
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|24
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|25
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|26
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|27
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|28
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|2
|29
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|34
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|35
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|36
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|37
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|3
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|4
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|7
|5
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|5
|6
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|5
|7
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|3
|8
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|9
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|10
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|13
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|14
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|1
|16
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|17
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|18
|3
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|17
|4
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|14
|6
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|13
|7
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|11
|9
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|10
|10
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|11
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|12
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|4
|13
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|14
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|3
|15
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|16
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|9:27:50
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:34
|4
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:36
|5
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:39
|6
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|7
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:41
|8
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|10
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|28:25:28
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:04
|6
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|7
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:08
|8
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|10
|Team Seight
|0:04:58
|11
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:05:43
|12
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:05:47
|13
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|14
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:06:45
|15
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:07:30
|16
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:22:48
|17
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:23:53
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:49:04
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy