Brenton Jones (Avanti) put the disappointment of losing the Tour of the Murray River due to a mechanical to seal his first NRS overall victory at the Tour of the Great South Coast. The win also propelled the 22-year-old to the top of the NRS standings.

Ryan MacAnally (Wormall Civil) took out the final stage in Port Fairy ahead of Angus Tobin (health.com.au-search2retain) and Jones.

"It's unbelievable, I'm ecstatic," said Jones. "To win the Tour overall today is really emotional for myself and the team as well. We worked hard all week and to keep the lead and have the chain stay on today unlike at [The tour of] Murray is a good feeling," said Jones who lost his overall lead at the recent Tour of the Murray River on the final day.

"It's my first overall Tour win in the NRS and now I have the lead in the NRS too, so it's good to keep the [leaders] jersey it in the Avanti family," said Jones who now teammate Joe Cooper by six points.

Jones started the final stage 12 seconds ahead of closest rival Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts). Time bonus' on offer throughout the race saw the gap narrow to seven seconds.

"Jesse was sprinting well, he did roll me in the first four intermediate sprints and he brought my lead down, but there was one intermediate sprint which I won and I saw that in himself, he knew he was beaten," said Jones.

"With three laps to go he said to me 'mate well done, let's just stay upright' and when he said that, I knew I'd won. The week was a tough battle and Jesse really made me earn it, but that's what racing is all about."

Jones won the Bay Criterium Series in January this year and has added wins in Asia to his palmares as well.

"This is up there with the best win of my career, a close second to my win at the Bay Crits," explained Jones. "The NRS is so big at the moment and we've seen many riders develop to be Pro Tour riders and that's where I want to go."

Jones finished 12 seconds ahead of Kerrison while Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) rounded out the podium 30 seconds in arrears.

MacAnally's victory was his first Subaru stage win after 17 podium appearances.

"I'm ecstatic. It's taken three years to get this and at the start of the year I had a big fall so to be back is great," said MacAnally who suffered spinal injuries following a serious crash during the series' opening stage in Perth.

Results

Stage 8 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1:04:18 2 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 4 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 5 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 6 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 8 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 9 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 10 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 11 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 12 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 13 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 14 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 15 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 16 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 17 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 18 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 19 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 20 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 21 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 22 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 23 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 24 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 25 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 26 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 27 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 28 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 29 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 30 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 31 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 32 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 33 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 34 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 35 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 36 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 37 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 38 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 39 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 40 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 41 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 42 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 43 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 44 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 45 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 46 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 47 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 48 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 49 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 50 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 51 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 52 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 53 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 54 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 55 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 56 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 57 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 58 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 59 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 60 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 61 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 62 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 63 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 64 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 65 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 66 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 67 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 68 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 69 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 70 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 71 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 72 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 73 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 74 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 75 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 76 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 77 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 78 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 79 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 80 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 81 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:13 82 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 83 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 84 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 85 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 86 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 87 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:16 88 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 89 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 90 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:19 91 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:29 92 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 93 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 94 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 95 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 96 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:36 97 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:03:12 98 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:06:24 99 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 100 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 101 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team DNS Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 2 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 3 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 2 3 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 2 3 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 2 3 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 1

Most Aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3:12:54 2 Wormall Civil CCS 3 CharterMason Giant Racing 4 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6 Team Polygon Australia 7 Avanti Racing Team 8 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 9 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 10 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 11 Jayco/John West/VIS 12 Team Budget Forklifts 13 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 14 Team Seight 15 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 16 SASI Cycling Team 17 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:00:16 18 Fulton-Hogan 0:06:24

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 12:53:19 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:12 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:30 4 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:37 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:52 6 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:56 7 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:00 8 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:06 9 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:01:10 10 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:11 11 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:01:15 12 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 13 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:01:17 14 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:18 15 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 16 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 17 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 18 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:19 19 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:20 20 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:21 21 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:22 22 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:23 23 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 24 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 25 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 26 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 27 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 28 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 29 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 30 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 31 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 32 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 33 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:34 34 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:36 35 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:45 36 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:02:33 37 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:49 38 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:50 39 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:22 40 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:27 41 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:33 42 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:03:35 43 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:44 44 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 45 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:45 46 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:03:47 47 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 48 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:56 49 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:04:01 50 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:04:04 51 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:04:05 52 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:04:26 53 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 0:05:23 54 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:05:41 55 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 56 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:06:32 57 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 58 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:06:45 59 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:06:47 60 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:07:02 61 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:09:05 62 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:09:17 63 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:09:33 64 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:10:02 65 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:10:08 66 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:10:14 67 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:10:19 68 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:10:35 69 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:11:36 70 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:11:44 71 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:11:55 72 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 0:11:56 73 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 0:11:57 74 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:12:07 75 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:12:39 76 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:13:15 77 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:13:48 78 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:14:11 79 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:14:32 80 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:14:59 81 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:15:28 82 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:16:10 83 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 0:16:58 84 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:17:19 85 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:18:15 86 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:19:42 87 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:21:28 88 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:22:34 89 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:23:31 90 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:24:46 91 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:27:41 92 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:27:46 93 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:28:29 94 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:35:51 95 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 0:37:42 96 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:39:20 97 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:39:47 98 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:42:57 99 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:46:06 100 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:53:13 101 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:54:44

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 44 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 31 3 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 25 4 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 21 5 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 18 6 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 17 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 14 8 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 13 9 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 12 10 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 12 11 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 11 12 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 10 13 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 10 14 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 8 15 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 16 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 6 17 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 6 18 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 19 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 5 20 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 5 21 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 22 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 4 23 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 24 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 4 25 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 26 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 27 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 28 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 29 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 30 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 31 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 32 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 33 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 2 34 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 35 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 36 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 37 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 38 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 39 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 1 40 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1

King of the mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 24 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 3 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 9 4 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 8 5 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 7 6 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 5 7 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 3 8 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 9 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 10 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 11 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 12 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 13 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1 14 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 15 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 1 16 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1 17 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 18 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

Criterium classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 35 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 25 3 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 24 4 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 24 5 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 21 6 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 19 7 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 17 8 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 11 9 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 10 10 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 9 11 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 7 12 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 6 13 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 4 14 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 15 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 16 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 17 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 1 18 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 12:53:31 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:48 3 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:01:03 4 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:01:05 5 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:08 6 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:10 7 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:11 8 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 9 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 10 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan

Teams General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CharterMason Giant Racing 38:43:58 2 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 Avanti Racing Team 4 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:04 6 Jayco/John West/VIS 7 Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:08 8 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:49 10 Team Polygon Australia 0:05:43 11 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:05:47 12 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:08:20 13 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:10:03 14 Team Seight 0:11:18 15 SASI Cycling Team 0:25:10 16 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:28:51 17 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:33:07 18 Fulton-Hogan 1:04:19

NRS Teams Aggregate # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 136 pts 2 Team Budget Forklifts 103 3 CharterMason Giant Racing 78 4 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 62 5 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 59 6 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 53 7 Wormall Civil CCS 33 8 Drapac Professional Cycling 27 9 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 15 10 Jayco/John West/VIS 15 11 GPM Sultz 14 12 Bianchi DCM Arbitrage 9 13 SUVelo Racing 9 14 Team Scody Downunder 8 15 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 7 16 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 6 17 Team Polygon Australia 6 18 St. George Merida 5 19 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 4 20 Team Seight 4 21 Subaru Albion NRS Development Team 3 22 SASI Cycling Team 3 23 Paradice Investment Cycling Team 3 24 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 2 25 Cellarbrations Racing Team 2 26 Team Direct Asia 1 27 Racing Kangaroos 1 28 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 1 29 Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part 1 30 Phoenix Cycling Collective 1 31 DH Racing 1 32 GDT Racing 1 32 Hall Cycle Training 1 32 Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan 1 32 Total Sports NeilPryde Team 1