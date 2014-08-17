Jones seals Tour of the Great South Coast overall victory
Ryan MacAnally wins final stage
Stage 8: Port Fairy - Port Fairy
Brenton Jones (Avanti) put the disappointment of losing the Tour of the Murray River due to a mechanical to seal his first NRS overall victory at the Tour of the Great South Coast. The win also propelled the 22-year-old to the top of the NRS standings.
Ryan MacAnally (Wormall Civil) took out the final stage in Port Fairy ahead of Angus Tobin (health.com.au-search2retain) and Jones.
"It's unbelievable, I'm ecstatic," said Jones. "To win the Tour overall today is really emotional for myself and the team as well. We worked hard all week and to keep the lead and have the chain stay on today unlike at [The tour of] Murray is a good feeling," said Jones who lost his overall lead at the recent Tour of the Murray River on the final day.
"It's my first overall Tour win in the NRS and now I have the lead in the NRS too, so it's good to keep the [leaders] jersey it in the Avanti family," said Jones who now teammate Joe Cooper by six points.
Jones started the final stage 12 seconds ahead of closest rival Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts). Time bonus' on offer throughout the race saw the gap narrow to seven seconds.
"Jesse was sprinting well, he did roll me in the first four intermediate sprints and he brought my lead down, but there was one intermediate sprint which I won and I saw that in himself, he knew he was beaten," said Jones.
"With three laps to go he said to me 'mate well done, let's just stay upright' and when he said that, I knew I'd won. The week was a tough battle and Jesse really made me earn it, but that's what racing is all about."
Jones won the Bay Criterium Series in January this year and has added wins in Asia to his palmares as well.
"This is up there with the best win of my career, a close second to my win at the Bay Crits," explained Jones. "The NRS is so big at the moment and we've seen many riders develop to be Pro Tour riders and that's where I want to go."
Jones finished 12 seconds ahead of Kerrison while Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) rounded out the podium 30 seconds in arrears.
MacAnally's victory was his first Subaru stage win after 17 podium appearances.
"I'm ecstatic. It's taken three years to get this and at the start of the year I had a big fall so to be back is great," said MacAnally who suffered spinal injuries following a serious crash during the series' opening stage in Perth.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1:04:18
|2
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|6
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|9
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|10
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|11
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|12
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|13
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|14
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|15
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|16
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|17
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|18
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|19
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|20
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|21
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|22
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|23
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|24
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|25
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|26
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|27
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|28
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|29
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|30
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|31
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|32
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|33
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|34
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|35
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|36
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|37
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|38
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|39
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|40
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|41
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|42
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|43
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|44
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|45
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|46
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|47
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|48
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|49
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|50
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|51
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|52
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|53
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|54
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|55
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|56
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|57
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|58
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|59
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|60
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|61
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|62
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|63
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|64
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|65
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|66
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|67
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|68
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|69
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|70
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|71
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|72
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|73
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|74
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|75
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|76
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|77
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|78
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|79
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|80
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|81
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|82
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|83
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|84
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|85
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|86
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|87
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:16
|88
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|89
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|90
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|91
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:29
|92
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|93
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|94
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|95
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|96
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:36
|97
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:12
|98
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|99
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|100
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|101
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|DNS
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|2
|3
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|2
|3
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|3
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3:12:54
|2
|Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|6
|Team Polygon Australia
|7
|Avanti Racing Team
|8
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|9
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|10
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|11
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|12
|Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|14
|Team Seight
|15
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|16
|SASI Cycling Team
|17
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:00:16
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:06:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|12:53:19
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:12
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:30
|4
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:37
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:52
|6
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:56
|7
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|8
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|9
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:01:10
|10
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:11
|11
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:01:15
|12
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|13
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:01:17
|14
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:18
|15
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|16
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|17
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|18
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:19
|19
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:20
|20
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|21
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:22
|22
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:23
|23
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|24
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|25
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|26
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|27
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|28
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|29
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|30
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|31
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|32
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|33
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|34
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:36
|35
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:45
|36
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:02:33
|37
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:49
|38
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:50
|39
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:22
|40
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:27
|41
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:33
|42
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:03:35
|43
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:44
|44
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|45
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:45
|46
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:03:47
|47
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|48
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:56
|49
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:04:01
|50
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|51
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:04:05
|52
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|53
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:05:23
|54
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:05:41
|55
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|56
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|57
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|58
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:06:45
|59
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:06:47
|60
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:07:02
|61
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:09:05
|62
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:09:17
|63
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:09:33
|64
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:10:02
|65
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:10:08
|66
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:10:14
|67
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:10:19
|68
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:10:35
|69
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:11:36
|70
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:11:44
|71
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:11:55
|72
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|0:11:56
|73
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|0:11:57
|74
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:12:07
|75
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|76
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:13:15
|77
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:13:48
|78
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:14:11
|79
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:14:32
|80
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:14:59
|81
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:15:28
|82
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:16:10
|83
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|0:16:58
|84
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:17:19
|85
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:18:15
|86
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:19:42
|87
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:21:28
|88
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:22:34
|89
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:23:31
|90
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:24:46
|91
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:27:41
|92
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:27:46
|93
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:28:29
|94
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:35:51
|95
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|0:37:42
|96
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:39:20
|97
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:39:47
|98
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:42:57
|99
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:46:06
|100
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:53:13
|101
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:54:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|44
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|31
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|25
|4
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|21
|5
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|18
|6
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|17
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|14
|8
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|13
|9
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|10
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|12
|11
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|11
|12
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|13
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|8
|15
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|16
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|6
|17
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|6
|18
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|5
|20
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|5
|21
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|22
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|23
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|24
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|25
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|26
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|27
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|28
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|29
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|30
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|31
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|36
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|37
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|38
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|39
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|40
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|3
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|4
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|8
|5
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|7
|6
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|5
|7
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|3
|8
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|9
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|10
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|11
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|14
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|15
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|1
|16
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|17
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|18
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|25
|3
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|24
|4
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|21
|6
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|19
|7
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|17
|8
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|11
|9
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|10
|10
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|11
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|12
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|6
|13
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|4
|14
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|15
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|16
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|17
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|12:53:31
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|3
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:01:03
|4
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:01:05
|5
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:08
|6
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:10
|7
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:11
|8
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|9
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|10
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|38:43:58
|2
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|Avanti Racing Team
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:04
|6
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|7
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:08
|8
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:05:43
|11
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:05:47
|12
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:08:20
|13
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:10:03
|14
|Team Seight
|0:11:18
|15
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:25:10
|16
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:28:51
|17
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:33:07
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|1:04:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|136
|pts
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|103
|3
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|78
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|62
|5
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|59
|6
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|53
|7
|Wormall Civil CCS
|33
|8
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|27
|9
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|15
|10
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|15
|11
|GPM Sultz
|14
|12
|Bianchi DCM Arbitrage
|9
|13
|SUVelo Racing
|9
|14
|Team Scody Downunder
|8
|15
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|7
|16
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|6
|17
|Team Polygon Australia
|6
|18
|St. George Merida
|5
|19
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Team Seight
|4
|21
|Subaru Albion NRS Development Team
|3
|22
|SASI Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Paradice Investment Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Cellarbrations Racing Team
|2
|26
|Team Direct Asia
|1
|27
|Racing Kangaroos
|1
|28
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|29
|Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part
|1
|30
|Phoenix Cycling Collective
|1
|31
|DH Racing
|1
|32
|GDT Racing
|1
|32
|Hall Cycle Training
|1
|32
|Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan
|1
|32
|Total Sports NeilPryde Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|52
|pts
|2
|Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team
|44
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|43
|4
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|35
|5
|Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|34
|6
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|29
|7
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|22
|8
|Braodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts
|18
|9
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|17
|10
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|17
|11
|Wesley Sulzberger (TAS) Drapac
|13
|12
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|13
|13
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|12
|14
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|15
|Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|10
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy