Jones seals Tour of the Great South Coast overall victory

Ryan MacAnally wins final stage

Image 1 of 9

Brenton Jones (Avanti) in the NRS leader's jersey

Brenton Jones (Avanti) in the NRS leader's jersey
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 9

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) cornering during the final stage

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) cornering during the final stage
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 9

Ryan MacAnally gets a lift from his Wormall Civil teammates after winning the stage

Ryan MacAnally gets a lift from his Wormall Civil teammates after winning the stage
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 9

The top three from the final stage

The top three from the final stage
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 9

The four jersey wearers on the startline

The four jersey wearers on the startline
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 9

Ryan MacAnally (Wormall Civil) sprints to the stage win

Ryan MacAnally (Wormall Civil) sprints to the stage win
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 9

Brenton Jones (Avanti) celebrates as he crosses the line knowing he's won the overall

Brenton Jones (Avanti) celebrates as he crosses the line knowing he's won the overall
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 9

The final podium: Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant), Brenton Jones (Avanti) and Jesse Kerrrison (BudgetForklifts)

The final podium: Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant), Brenton Jones (Avanti) and Jesse Kerrrison (BudgetForklifts)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 9

Brenton Jones (Avanti) in the race leader's jersey having won the Tour of the Great South Coast

Brenton Jones (Avanti) in the race leader's jersey having won the Tour of the Great South Coast
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Brenton Jones (Avanti) put the disappointment of losing the Tour of the Murray River due to a mechanical to seal his first NRS overall victory at the Tour of the Great South Coast. The win also propelled the 22-year-old to the top of the NRS standings.

Ryan MacAnally (Wormall Civil) took out the final stage in Port Fairy ahead of Angus Tobin (health.com.au-search2retain) and Jones.

"It's unbelievable, I'm ecstatic," said Jones. "To win the Tour overall today is really emotional for myself and the team as well. We worked hard all week and to keep the lead and have the chain stay on today unlike at [The tour of] Murray is a good feeling," said Jones who lost his overall lead at the recent Tour of the Murray River on the final day.

"It's my first overall Tour win in the NRS and now I have the lead in the NRS too, so it's good to keep the [leaders] jersey it in the Avanti family," said Jones who now teammate Joe Cooper by six points.

Jones started the final stage 12 seconds ahead of closest rival Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts). Time bonus' on offer throughout the race saw the gap narrow to seven seconds.

"Jesse was sprinting well, he did roll me in the first four intermediate sprints and he brought my lead down, but there was one intermediate sprint which I won and I saw that in himself, he knew he was beaten," said Jones.

"With three laps to go he said to me 'mate well done, let's just stay upright' and when he said that, I knew I'd won. The week was a tough battle and Jesse really made me earn it, but that's what racing is all about."

Jones won the Bay Criterium Series in January this year and has added wins in Asia to his palmares as well.

"This is up there with the best win of my career, a close second to my win at the Bay Crits," explained Jones. "The NRS is so big at the moment and we've seen many riders develop to be Pro Tour riders and that's where I want to go."

Jones finished 12 seconds ahead of Kerrison while Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) rounded out the podium 30 seconds in arrears.

MacAnally's victory was his first Subaru stage win after 17 podium appearances.

"I'm ecstatic. It's taken three years to get this and at the start of the year I had a big fall so to be back is great," said MacAnally who suffered spinal injuries following a serious crash during the series' opening stage in Perth.

 

 

 

Results

Stage 8 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1:04:18
2Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
4Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
5Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
6James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
8Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
9Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
10Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
11Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
12Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
13Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
14Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
15William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
16Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
17Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
18Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
19Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
20Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
21Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
22Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
23Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
24Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
25Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
26Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
27Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
28Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
29Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
30Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
31Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
32Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
33Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
34Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
35Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
36Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
37Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
38Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
39Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
40Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
41Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
42Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
43Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
44Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
45Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
46Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
47Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
48Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
49Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
50Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
51Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
52Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
53Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
54Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
55Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
56Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
57Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
58Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
59Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
60Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
61James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
62Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
63Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
64Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
65Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
66Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
67Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
68Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
69Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
70James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
71Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
72Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
73David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
74Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
75Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
76Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
77Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
78Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
79Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
80Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
81Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:13
82Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
83Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
84Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
85Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
86Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
87Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:00:16
88Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
89Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
90Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:19
91Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:29
92Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
93Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
94Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
95Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
96Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:36
97Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:03:12
98Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:06:24
99Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
100Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
101Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
DNSWade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 2 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing2
3Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing2
3Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS2
3Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1

Most Aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Satalyst Giant Racing Team3:12:54
2Wormall Civil CCS
3CharterMason Giant Racing
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
6Team Polygon Australia
7Avanti Racing Team
8Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
9Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
10Subaru NSWIS Development Team
11Jayco/John West/VIS
12Team Budget Forklifts
13Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
14Team Seight
15Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
16SASI Cycling Team
17Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:00:16
18Fulton-Hogan0:06:24

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team12:53:19
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:12
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:30
4Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:37
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:52
6Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:56
7Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:00
8Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:06
9Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:01:10
10Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:11
11Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:01:15
12Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
13Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:01:17
14Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:18
15Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
16Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
17Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
18Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:19
19Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:20
20Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:21
21Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:22
22Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:23
23Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
24Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
25Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
26Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
27Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
28Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
29Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
30Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
31Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
32Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
33Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:34
34Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:36
35Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:01:45
36Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:02:33
37Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:02:49
38Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:50
39Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:22
40Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:27
41Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:33
42Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:03:35
43James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:44
44Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
45Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:45
46Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:03:47
47Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
48Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:56
49Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:04:01
50Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:04:04
51Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:04:05
52Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:04:26
53Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts0:05:23
54Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:05:41
55Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
56Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:32
57Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
58Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:06:45
59Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:06:47
60Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:07:02
61Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:09:05
62Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:09:17
63Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:33
64Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:10:02
65Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:10:08
66Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:14
67Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:10:19
68Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:35
69Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:11:36
70Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:11:44
71James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:11:55
72Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight0:11:56
73Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight0:11:57
74James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:12:07
75Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:12:39
76William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:13:15
77Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:13:48
78Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:14:11
79Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:14:32
80Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS0:14:59
81Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:15:28
82Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:16:10
83Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight0:16:58
84Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:17:19
85Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:18:15
86Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:19:42
87Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:21:28
88Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:22:34
89Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:23:31
90Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:24:46
91Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:27:41
92Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:27:46
93Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:28:29
94Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:35:51
95Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight0:37:42
96Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:39:20
97Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:39:47
98David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:42:57
99Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:46:06
100Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:53:13
101Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:54:44

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts44pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing31
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team25
4Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts21
5Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team18
6Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team17
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team14
8Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS13
9Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts12
10Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing12
11Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team11
12Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team10
13James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team10
14Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts8
15Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team8
16Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS6
17Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team6
18Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5
19Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing5
20Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS5
21Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5
22Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts4
23Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS4
24Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team4
25Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
26Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
27Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
28Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
29Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
30Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
31Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
32Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
33Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team2
34Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
35Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
36Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
37Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
38Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
39Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts1
40Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1

King of the mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team24pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
3Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team9
4Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing8
5Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS7
6Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS5
7Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team3
8Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
9Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
10Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
11James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
12Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
13Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1
14Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
15Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team1
16Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1
17Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
18Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Criterium classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team35pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing25
3Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS24
4Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team24
5Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team21
6Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing19
7James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team17
8Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team11
9Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing10
10Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts9
11Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts7
12Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team6
13Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing4
14Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
15Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
16Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
17Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team1
18Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts12:53:31
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:48
3Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:01:03
4Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:01:05
5Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:08
6Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:10
7Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:11
8Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
9Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
10Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CharterMason Giant Racing38:43:58
2Satalyst Giant Racing Team
3Avanti Racing Team
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5Wormall Civil CCS0:00:04
6Jayco/John West/VIS
7Team Budget Forklifts0:00:08
8Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:49
10Team Polygon Australia0:05:43
11Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:05:47
12Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:08:20
13Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:10:03
14Team Seight0:11:18
15SASI Cycling Team0:25:10
16Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:28:51
17Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:33:07
18Fulton-Hogan1:04:19

NRS Teams Aggregate
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team136pts
2Team Budget Forklifts103
3CharterMason Giant Racing78
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team62
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team59
6African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team53
7Wormall Civil CCS33
8Drapac Professional Cycling27
9Data#3 Symantec Racing Team15
10Jayco/John West/VIS15
11GPM Sultz14
12Bianchi DCM Arbitrage9
13SUVelo Racing9
14Team Scody Downunder8
15Subaru NSWIS Development Team7
16Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team6
17Team Polygon Australia6
18St. George Merida5
19Swiss Wellness Cycling Team4
20Team Seight4
21Subaru Albion NRS Development Team3
22SASI Cycling Team3
23Paradice Investment Cycling Team3
24Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team2
25Cellarbrations Racing Team2
26Team Direct Asia1
27Racing Kangaroos1
28Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1
29Croydon Cycleworks/Pick-a-Part1
30Phoenix Cycling Collective1
31DH Racing1
32GDT Racing1
32Hall Cycle Training1
32Team NeilPryde-Mens Club in Japan1
32Total Sports NeilPryde Team1

NRS Individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team52pts
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti Racing Team44
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts43
4Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts35
5Jack Haig (VIC) Avanti Racing Team34
6Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing29
7Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team22
8Braodie Talbot (NSW) Team Budget Forklifts18
9Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing17
10Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team17
11Wesley Sulzberger (TAS) Drapac13
12Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team13
13Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team12
14Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team10
15Alex Wohler (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts10

 

