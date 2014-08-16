Image 1 of 5 Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) gets the stage win ahead of Brenton Jones (Avanti) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 5 Brenton Jones (Avanti) leads the race with one stage remaning (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 5 Pat Shaw (Satalyst Giant) in the KOM jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 5 The top three from stage 7 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 5 The day's breakaway (Image credit: Con Chronis)

The rivalry between Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) and Brenton Jones (Avanti) continued at the Tour of the Great South Coast with the BudgetForklifts rider claiming the win in the sprint finish.

"I timed my kick right, I went early and surprised everyone," said Kerrison who is now just 12 seconds behind Jones on the overall classification. "I couldn't have done it without the boys, they rallied behind me and kept my moral high and it paid off."

Kerrison's second stage win of the race, along with seven bonus seconds earned in intermediate sprints, has moved him back into GC contention after the 20-year-old slipped to third overall following the morning's criterium.

"I had a bit of a rough start with the criterium this morning, I just didn't feel myself, so to come out and win the stage this afternoon was great."

"There is a lot of work to do but we're not going to give up. [The Tour of the] Murray showed me that you can never say die, you never know what is going to happen and you've just got to give it everything until the end," said Kerrison who claimed the final stage in Yarrawonga two weeks ago to win the Tour overall from Jones who suffered a mechanical in the final 300m.

Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) rounded out the stage podium and sits in third placed overall, 23 seconds in arrears.

The race concludes with a 50km stage around Port Fairy.

Results

Stage 7 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2:21:52 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 4 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 5 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 7 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 8 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 10 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 11 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 12 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 13 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 14 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 15 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 16 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 17 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 18 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 19 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 20 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 21 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 22 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 23 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 24 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 25 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 26 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 27 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 28 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 29 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 30 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 31 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 32 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 33 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 34 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 35 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 36 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 37 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 38 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 39 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 40 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 41 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 42 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 43 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 44 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 45 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 46 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 47 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 48 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 49 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 50 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 51 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 52 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 53 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 54 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 55 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 56 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 57 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 58 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 59 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 60 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 61 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:11 62 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 63 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:25 64 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:47 65 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 66 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:27 67 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:02:29 68 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 69 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 70 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:02:31 71 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 72 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 73 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:02:33 74 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 75 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 76 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 77 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 78 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 79 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 80 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:02:46 81 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 82 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:03:38 83 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:06:20 84 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 85 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 86 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 87 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 88 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 89 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 90 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 91 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 92 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 93 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 94 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:06:27 95 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:07:30 96 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:07:56 97 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 98 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 99 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 100 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 101 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:07:58 102 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 0:11:08 103 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 104 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team DNS Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS

Intermediate Sprints - Church on Right # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 2 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Wangoom Town Sign # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 1

Nirranda South Fire Brigade # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 2 3 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

General Store # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

Hill Climbs - Cow Underpass (CAT3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 5 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 3 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 7:05:36 2 Avanti Racing Team 3 CharterMason Giant Racing 4 Wormall Civil CCS 5 Jayco/John West/VIS 6 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 Team Budget Forklifts 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9 Team Polygon Australia 10 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 11 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 12 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:02:33 13 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 14 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:04:58 15 Team Seight 0:06:20 16 Fulton-Hogan 0:08:51 17 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:10:03 18 SASI Cycling Team 0:18:25

General Classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 11:49:13 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:12 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:23 4 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:26 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:40 6 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:48 7 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:59 8 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:00 9 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:01:01 10 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 11 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:01:03 12 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:04 13 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:01:05 14 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:06 15 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 16 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 17 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:07 18 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:01:08 19 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:01:09 20 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 21 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:10 22 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:01:11 23 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 24 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 25 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 26 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 27 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 28 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 29 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 30 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 31 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 32 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 33 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 34 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:01:22 35 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:33 36 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:02:21 37 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:22 38 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:37 39 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:10 40 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:15 41 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:21 42 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:03:23 43 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:32 44 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 45 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:33 46 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 47 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:35 48 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 49 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 50 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:36 51 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:44 52 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:53 53 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:04:14 54 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:05:00 55 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:05:29 56 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:06:07 57 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:06:20 58 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:06:33 59 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:06:35 60 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:06:50 61 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:08:53 62 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:09:05 63 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:09:21 64 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:09:56 65 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 66 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:10:07 67 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 68 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:10:23 69 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:11:08 70 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:11:19 71 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 0:11:32 72 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:11:43 73 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 0:11:44 74 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:11:55 75 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:12:27 76 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:13:03 77 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:13:36 78 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:13:59 79 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:14:20 80 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:14:27 81 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:14:47 82 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:15:16 83 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:15:58 84 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 0:16:46 85 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:17:07 86 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:18:03 87 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:19:33 88 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:21:00 89 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:22:22 90 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 0:23:06 91 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 92 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:24:34 93 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:25:05 94 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 0:26:05 95 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:27:29 96 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:27:34 97 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:32:44 98 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:35:39 99 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 0:37:30 100 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:39:30 101 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:39:35 102 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:42:45 103 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:46:37 104 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:48:08

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 32 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 26 3 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 17 4 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 17 5 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 16 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 14 7 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 12 8 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 12 9 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 11 10 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 11 11 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 10 12 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 8 13 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 14 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 7 15 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 6 16 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 6 17 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 6 18 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 19 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 20 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 4 21 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 22 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 4 23 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 24 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 25 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 26 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 27 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 28 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 29 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 2 30 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 2 31 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 32 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 33 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 2 34 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 35 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 36 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 37 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 38 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 1 39 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 40 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 24 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 3 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 9 4 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 8 5 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 7 6 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 5 7 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 3 8 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 9 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 10 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 11 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 12 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 13 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1 14 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 15 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1 16 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 1 17 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 18 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

Criterium classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 27 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 18 3 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 17 4 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 15 5 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 14 6 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 13 7 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 12 8 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 11 9 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 10 10 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 9 11 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 7 12 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 4 13 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 3 14 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 15 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 16 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 11:49:25 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:36 3 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:51 4 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:53 5 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:56 6 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:58 7 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:59 8 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 9 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 10 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan