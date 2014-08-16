Tour of the Great South Coast: Kerrison wins stage 7
Jones remains overall leader ahead of final stage
Stage 7: Koroit - Peterboroug
The rivalry between Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) and Brenton Jones (Avanti) continued at the Tour of the Great South Coast with the BudgetForklifts rider claiming the win in the sprint finish.
"I timed my kick right, I went early and surprised everyone," said Kerrison who is now just 12 seconds behind Jones on the overall classification. "I couldn't have done it without the boys, they rallied behind me and kept my moral high and it paid off."
Kerrison's second stage win of the race, along with seven bonus seconds earned in intermediate sprints, has moved him back into GC contention after the 20-year-old slipped to third overall following the morning's criterium.
"I had a bit of a rough start with the criterium this morning, I just didn't feel myself, so to come out and win the stage this afternoon was great."
"There is a lot of work to do but we're not going to give up. [The Tour of the] Murray showed me that you can never say die, you never know what is going to happen and you've just got to give it everything until the end," said Kerrison who claimed the final stage in Yarrawonga two weeks ago to win the Tour overall from Jones who suffered a mechanical in the final 300m.
Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) rounded out the stage podium and sits in third placed overall, 23 seconds in arrears.
The race concludes with a 50km stage around Port Fairy.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2:21:52
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|5
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|8
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|10
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|11
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|12
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|13
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|14
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|15
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|16
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|17
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|18
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|19
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|20
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|21
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|22
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|23
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|24
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|25
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|26
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|27
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|28
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|29
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|30
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|31
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|32
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|33
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|34
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|35
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|36
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|37
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|38
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|39
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|40
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|41
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|42
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|43
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|44
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|45
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|46
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|47
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|48
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|49
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|50
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|51
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|52
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|53
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|54
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|55
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|56
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|57
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|58
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|59
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|60
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|61
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:11
|62
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|63
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:25
|64
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|65
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|66
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:27
|67
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|68
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|69
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|70
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:02:31
|71
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|72
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|73
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|74
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|75
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|76
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|77
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|78
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|79
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|80
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:02:46
|81
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|82
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:38
|83
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:06:20
|84
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|85
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|86
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|87
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|88
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|89
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|90
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|91
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|92
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|93
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|94
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:06:27
|95
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:07:30
|96
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:07:56
|97
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|98
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|99
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|100
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|101
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:07:58
|102
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:11:08
|103
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|104
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|DNS
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|3
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|5
|pts
|2
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|3
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7:05:36
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|3
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|Wormall Civil CCS
|5
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|6
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|Team Budget Forklifts
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Team Polygon Australia
|10
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|11
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|12
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|13
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|14
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|15
|Team Seight
|0:06:20
|16
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:08:51
|17
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:10:03
|18
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:18:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|11:49:13
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:12
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:23
|4
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:26
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:40
|6
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|7
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:59
|8
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|9
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:01:01
|10
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|11
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:01:03
|12
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|13
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:01:05
|14
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:06
|15
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|16
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|17
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:07
|18
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:01:08
|19
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:01:09
|20
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|21
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:10
|22
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:01:11
|23
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|24
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|25
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|26
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|27
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|28
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|29
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|30
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|31
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|32
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|33
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|34
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|35
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:33
|36
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:02:21
|37
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:22
|38
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:37
|39
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:10
|40
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:15
|41
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:21
|42
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:03:23
|43
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|44
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|45
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:33
|46
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|47
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:35
|48
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|49
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|50
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:36
|51
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:44
|52
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:53
|53
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|54
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:05:00
|55
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:05:29
|56
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|57
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|58
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:06:33
|59
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:06:35
|60
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:06:50
|61
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:08:53
|62
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|63
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:09:21
|64
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|65
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|66
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:10:07
|67
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|68
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:10:23
|69
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:11:08
|70
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:11:19
|71
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|0:11:32
|72
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:11:43
|73
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|0:11:44
|74
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:11:55
|75
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|76
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:13:03
|77
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:13:36
|78
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:13:59
|79
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:14:20
|80
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:14:27
|81
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:14:47
|82
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:15:16
|83
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|84
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|0:16:46
|85
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:17:07
|86
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:18:03
|87
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:19:33
|88
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:21:00
|89
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:22:22
|90
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:23:06
|91
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|92
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:24:34
|93
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:25:05
|94
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|0:26:05
|95
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:27:29
|96
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:27:34
|97
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:32:44
|98
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:35:39
|99
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|0:37:30
|100
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:39:30
|101
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:39:35
|102
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:42:45
|103
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:46:37
|104
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:48:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|32
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|26
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|17
|4
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|17
|5
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|16
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|14
|7
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|8
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|12
|9
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|11
|11
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|8
|13
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|15
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|6
|16
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|6
|17
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|6
|18
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|19
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|20
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|21
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|22
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|23
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|24
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|25
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|26
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|27
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|28
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|29
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|2
|30
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|31
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|36
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|37
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|38
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|39
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|40
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|3
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|4
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|8
|5
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|7
|6
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|5
|7
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|3
|8
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|9
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|10
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|11
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|14
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|15
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|1
|17
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|18
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|18
|3
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|17
|4
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|14
|6
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|13
|7
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|11
|9
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|10
|10
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|11
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|12
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|4
|13
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|3
|14
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|15
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|16
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|11:49:25
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:51
|4
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:53
|5
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:56
|6
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:58
|7
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:59
|8
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|9
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|10
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|35:31:04
|2
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|Avanti Racing Team
|4
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:04
|6
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|7
|Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:08
|8
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:05:43
|11
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:05:47
|12
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:08:20
|13
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:10:03
|14
|Team Seight
|0:11:18
|15
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:25:10
|16
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:28:51
|17
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:32:51
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:57:55
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy