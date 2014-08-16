Trending

Tour of the Great South Coast: Kerrison wins stage 7

Jones remains overall leader ahead of final stage

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) gets the stage win ahead of Brenton Jones (Avanti)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Brenton Jones (Avanti) leads the race with one stage remaning

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Pat Shaw (Satalyst Giant) in the KOM jersey

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The top three from stage 7

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The day's breakaway

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

The rivalry between Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) and Brenton Jones (Avanti) continued at the Tour of the Great South Coast with the BudgetForklifts rider claiming the win in the sprint finish.

"I timed my kick right, I went early and surprised everyone," said Kerrison who is now just 12 seconds behind Jones on the overall classification. "I couldn't have done it without the boys, they rallied behind me and kept my moral high and it paid off."

Kerrison's second stage win of the race, along with seven bonus seconds earned in intermediate sprints, has moved him back into GC contention after the 20-year-old slipped to third overall following the morning's criterium.

"I had a bit of a rough start with the criterium this morning, I just didn't feel myself, so to come out and win the stage this afternoon was great."

"There is a lot of work to do but we're not going to give up. [The Tour of the] Murray showed me that you can never say die, you never know what is going to happen and you've just got to give it everything until the end," said Kerrison who claimed the final stage in Yarrawonga two weeks ago to win the Tour overall from Jones who suffered a mechanical in the final 300m.

Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) rounded out the stage podium and sits in third placed overall, 23 seconds in arrears.

The race concludes with a 50km stage around Port Fairy.

 

Results

Stage 7 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2:21:52
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
4Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
5Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
6Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
8James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
10Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
11Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
12Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
13Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
14Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
15Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
16Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
17Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
18Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
19Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
20Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
21Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
22Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
23Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
24Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
25Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
26Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
27Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
28Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
29Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
30Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
31Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
32Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
33Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
34Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
35Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
36Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
37Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
38Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
39Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
40Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
41Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
42Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
43Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
44Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
45Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
46Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
47Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
48Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
49Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
50Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
51Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
52Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
53Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
54Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
55Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
56Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
57Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
58Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
59Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
60Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
61Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:11
62Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
63Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:25
64Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:47
65Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
66Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:27
67Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:02:29
68Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
69Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
70Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:02:31
71Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
72Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
73Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:02:33
74James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
75James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
76Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
77Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
78Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
79Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
80Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:02:46
81Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
82William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:03:38
83Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:06:20
84Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
85Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
86Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
87Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
88Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
89Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
90Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
91David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
92Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
93Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
94Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:06:27
95Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:07:30
96Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:07:56
97Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
98Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
99Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
100Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
101Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:07:58
102Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:11:08
103Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
104Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
DNSRyan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS

Intermediate Sprints - Church on Right
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS2
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Wangoom Town Sign
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS1

Nirranda South Fire Brigade
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS2
3Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

General Store
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Hill Climbs - Cow Underpass (CAT3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS5pts
2Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
3Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Satalyst Giant Racing Team7:05:36
2Avanti Racing Team
3CharterMason Giant Racing
4Wormall Civil CCS
5Jayco/John West/VIS
6health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7Team Budget Forklifts
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Team Polygon Australia
10Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
11Subaru NSWIS Development Team
12Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:02:33
13Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
14Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:04:58
15Team Seight0:06:20
16Fulton-Hogan0:08:51
17Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:10:03
18SASI Cycling Team0:18:25

General Classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team11:49:13
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:12
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:23
4Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:26
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:40
6Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:48
7Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:59
8Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:00
9Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:01:01
10Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
11Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:01:03
12Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:04
13Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:01:05
14Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:06
15Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
16Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
17Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:07
18Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:01:08
19Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:01:09
20Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
21Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:10
22Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:01:11
23Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
24Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
25Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
26Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
27Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
28Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
29Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
30Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
31Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
32Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
33Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
34Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:01:22
35Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:01:33
36Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:02:21
37Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:22
38Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:02:37
39Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:10
40Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:15
41Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:21
42Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:03:23
43James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:32
44Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
45Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:33
46Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
47Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:35
48Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
49Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
50Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:36
51Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:44
52Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:53
53Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:04:14
54Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:05:00
55Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:05:29
56Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:07
57Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:06:20
58Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:06:33
59Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:06:35
60Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:06:50
61Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:08:53
62Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:09:05
63Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:21
64Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:09:56
65Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
66Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:07
67Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
68Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:10:23
69Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:11:08
70Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:11:19
71Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight0:11:32
72James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:11:43
73Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight0:11:44
74James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:11:55
75Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:12:27
76William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:13:03
77Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:13:36
78Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:13:59
79Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:14:20
80Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:14:27
81Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS0:14:47
82Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:15:16
83Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:15:58
84Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight0:16:46
85Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:17:07
86Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:18:03
87Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:19:33
88Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:21:00
89Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:22:22
90Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:23:06
91Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
92Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:24:34
93Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:25:05
94Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight0:26:05
95Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:27:29
96Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:27:34
97Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:32:44
98Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:35:39
99Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight0:37:30
100Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:39:30
101Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:39:35
102David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:42:45
103Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:46:37
104Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:48:08

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts32pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing26
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team17
4Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team17
5Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts16
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team14
7Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts12
8Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing12
9Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team11
10Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team11
11James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team10
12Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts8
13Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team7
14Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team7
15Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS6
16Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS6
17Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team6
18Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5
19Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5
20Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts4
21Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS4
22Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team4
23Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
24Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
25Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
26Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
27Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
28Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
29Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing2
30Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS2
31Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
32Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
33Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team2
34Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
35Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
36Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
37Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
38Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts1
39Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
40Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team24pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
3Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team9
4Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing8
5Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS7
6Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS5
7Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team3
8Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
9Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
10Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
11James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
12Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
13Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1
14Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
15Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1
16Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team1
17Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
18Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Criterium classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team27pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing18
3Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team17
4Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team15
5Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS14
6Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing13
7James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team12
8Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team11
9Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing10
10Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts9
11Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts7
12Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing4
13Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team3
14Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
15Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
16Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts11:49:25
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:36
3Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:51
4Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:53
5Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:56
6Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:58
7Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:59
8Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
9Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
10Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CharterMason Giant Racing35:31:04
2Satalyst Giant Racing Team
3Avanti Racing Team
4health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5Wormall Civil CCS0:00:04
6Jayco/John West/VIS
7Team Budget Forklifts0:00:08
8Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:49
10Team Polygon Australia0:05:43
11Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:05:47
12Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:08:20
13Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:10:03
14Team Seight0:11:18
15SASI Cycling Team0:25:10
16Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:28:51
17Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:32:51
18Fulton-Hogan0:57:55

 

