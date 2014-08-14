Trending

Tour of the Great South Coast: Jones wins stage 3

Avanti rider moves into overall race lead

Image 1 of 6

James Hepburn (health.com.au-search2retain) leading the breakaway

James Hepburn (health.com.au-search2retain) leading the breakaway
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 6

Pat Lane (African Wildlife Safaris) with the stage 3 break

Pat Lane (African Wildlife Safaris) with the stage 3 break
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 6

Pat Lane (African Wildlife Safaris) in the breakawy

Pat Lane (African Wildlife Safaris) in the breakawy
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 6

Brenton Jones (Avanti) wins stage 3

Brenton Jones (Avanti) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 6

Raphael Freinstein, Brenton Jones and Shannon Jonhson

Raphael Freinstein, Brenton Jones and Shannon Jonhson
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 6

New race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti)

New race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

With victory on stage 3 of the Tour of the Great South Coast Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) moved into the overall race lead and ending Jesse Kerrison's (Budget Forklifts) stint in yellow. CharterMason duo Shannon Johnson and Raphael Freinstein rounded out the podium on the stage.

"I'm really happy, it was a fast finish, there were a lot of different teams trying to get their sprinters to the front," said Jones. "I think what helped me today was having a strong team and keeping calm, relaxed and patient. I let my legs do the talking in the end.

"Our team took a back seat and all the guys nailed the lead-out and made my job easy to take the win."

Jones holds a four seconds advantage over Kerrison while stage one winner Johnson is third overall, 12 seconds behind Jones.

Earlier in the race, a four man break established after 18km with Michael Hepburn (health.com.au/search2retain), Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris) and Nick Katsonis (CharterMason) being joined by Jordan Stannus (Jayco/John West/VIS) four kilometres later

The quartet's biggest advantage on the day was 3:30 before the sprinters' teams begun their chase in earnest. Hepburn sensing the break was doomed, attacked his companions to build 30 second advantage for eight kilometres before he was reeled in the three men behind him

With the breakaway's advantage decreasing by the kilometre, Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team), Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia), Michael Jaeger (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing) and Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) bridged across to the leaders while Katsonis dropped back to the peloton.

The Tour continues on Friday with a morning criterium in Portland before an afternoon 92km road race from Heywood to Casterton.

 

Results

Stage 3 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3:13:26
2Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
4Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
5Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
6James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
8Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
9Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
10Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
11Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
12Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
13Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
14Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
15Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
16Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
17Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
18Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
19Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
20Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
21Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
22Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
23Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
24Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
25Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
26Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
27Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
28Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
29Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
30Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
31James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
32Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
33Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
34Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
35Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
36Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
37Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
38Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
39William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
40Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
41Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
42Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
43Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
44Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
45Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
46Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
47Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
48Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
49Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
50Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
51Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
52Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
53Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
54Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
55Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
56Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
57Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
58Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
59Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
60Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
61Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
62Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
63Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
64Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
65Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
66Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
67Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
68Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
69James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
70Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
71Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
72Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
73Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
74Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
75Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
76Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
77Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
78Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
79Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
80Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
81Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
82Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
83Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
84Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
85Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
86Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
87Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
88Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
89Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
90Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
91Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
92Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
93Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
94Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
95Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
96Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
97Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
98Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:00:18
99Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:00:20
100Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
101David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:00:26
102Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
103Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
104Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
105Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:34
106Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
107Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:01:09
108Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:01:31
109Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:02:57
110Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing

Intermediate Sprints - Pelican Point
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1

Kongorong Co-op Dairy Produce Limited
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3pts
2Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS2
3James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Blue Lake Public Golf Course
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
3Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS1

Donovans
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3pts
2James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Hill Climbs - Glenelg National Park CAT4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3pts
2James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1

Most Aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CharterMason Giant Racing9:40:18
2Satalyst Giant Racing Team
3Avanti Racing Team
4Team Budget Forklifts
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
6Wormall Civil CCS
7African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8Jayco/John West/VIS
9Subaru NSWIS Development Team
10Team Seight
11Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
12Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
13Team Polygon Australia
14Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
15Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
16SASI Cycling Team
17Fulton-Hogan
18Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:03:17

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5:33:37
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:04
3Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:12
4Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:15
5Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
6Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:17
7James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:18
8Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:19
9Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:21
10Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:22
11Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
12Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:23
13Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
14Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
15Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:24
16Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
17Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:25
18Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
19Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
20Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
21Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
22Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:26
23Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
24Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
25Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
26Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:00:27
27Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
28Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
29Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
30Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:28
31James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
32Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
33Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
34Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
35Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
36Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
37Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
38Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
39Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
40Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
41Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
42Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
43Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
44Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
45Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
46James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
47Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
48Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
49Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
50Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
51Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
52Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
53Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
54Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
55Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
56Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
57Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
58Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
59Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
60Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
61Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
62Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
63Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
64Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
65Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
66Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
67Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
68Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
69Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
70Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
71Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
72Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
73Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
74Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:01:02
75Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:08
76Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:02:21
77Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight0:02:53
78Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:03:25
79Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:03:37
80William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:03:42
81Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
82Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:05:12
83Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS0:05:19
84Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
85Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
86Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
87Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
88Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
89Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
90Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
91Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:05:53
92Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:06:15
93Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:06:56
94Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
95Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
96Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:07:10
97Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:07:12
98Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:07:17
99Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:07:46
100Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight0:08:02
101Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:12:07
102Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight0:14:14
103Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:15:32
104Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:17:05
105Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:19:16
106Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
107Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
108Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:21:23
109Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight0:21:32
110David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:21:58

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts13pts
2Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts11
3Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts9
4James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team8
5Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6
6Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing5
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team5
8Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts5
9Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5
10Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5
11Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5
12Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team4
13Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS4
14Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
15Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
16Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
17Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
18Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
19Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
20Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
21Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
22Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
23Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
24Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
25Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1
26Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team9pts
2Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team3
3Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
4Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
5James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
7Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS2
8Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
9Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1
10Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
11Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team1
12Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1

Criterium classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing10pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing8
4Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts7
5Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts6
6James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS4
8Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
9Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
10Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts5:33:41
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:18
3Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
4Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:20
5Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
6Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:21
7Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:22
8Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:00:23
9Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
10Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CharterMason Giant Racing16:42:15
2Avanti Racing Team
3Team Budget Forklifts
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team
5Wormall Civil CCS
6Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
7health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Jayco/John West/VIS
10Team Seight
11Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
12Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
13SASI Cycling Team0:01:53
14Team Polygon Australia0:03:14
15Subaru NSWIS Development Team
16Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:09:42
17Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:09:45
18Fulton-Hogan0:11:35

 

