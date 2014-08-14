Tour of the Great South Coast: Jones wins stage 3
Avanti rider moves into overall race lead
Stage 3: Mount Gambier - Port MacDonnell
With victory on stage 3 of the Tour of the Great South Coast Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) moved into the overall race lead and ending Jesse Kerrison's (Budget Forklifts) stint in yellow. CharterMason duo Shannon Johnson and Raphael Freinstein rounded out the podium on the stage.
"I'm really happy, it was a fast finish, there were a lot of different teams trying to get their sprinters to the front," said Jones. "I think what helped me today was having a strong team and keeping calm, relaxed and patient. I let my legs do the talking in the end.
"Our team took a back seat and all the guys nailed the lead-out and made my job easy to take the win."
Jones holds a four seconds advantage over Kerrison while stage one winner Johnson is third overall, 12 seconds behind Jones.
Earlier in the race, a four man break established after 18km with Michael Hepburn (health.com.au/search2retain), Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris) and Nick Katsonis (CharterMason) being joined by Jordan Stannus (Jayco/John West/VIS) four kilometres later
The quartet's biggest advantage on the day was 3:30 before the sprinters' teams begun their chase in earnest. Hepburn sensing the break was doomed, attacked his companions to build 30 second advantage for eight kilometres before he was reeled in the three men behind him
With the breakaway's advantage decreasing by the kilometre, Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team), Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia), Michael Jaeger (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing) and Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) bridged across to the leaders while Katsonis dropped back to the peloton.
The Tour continues on Friday with a morning criterium in Portland before an afternoon 92km road race from Heywood to Casterton.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3:13:26
|2
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|5
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|8
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|10
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|11
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|12
|Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|13
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|14
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|15
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|16
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|17
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|18
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|19
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|20
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|21
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|22
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|23
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|24
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|25
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|26
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|27
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|28
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|29
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|30
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|31
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|32
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|33
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|34
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|35
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|36
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|37
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|38
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|39
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|40
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|41
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|42
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|43
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|44
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|45
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|46
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|47
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|48
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|49
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|50
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|51
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|52
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|53
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|54
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|55
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|56
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|57
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|58
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|59
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|60
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|61
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|62
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|63
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|64
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|65
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|66
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|67
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|68
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|69
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|70
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|71
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|72
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|73
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|74
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|75
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|76
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|77
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|78
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|79
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|80
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|81
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|82
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|83
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|84
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|85
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|86
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|87
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|88
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|89
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|90
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|91
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|92
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|93
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|94
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|95
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|96
|Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
|97
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|98
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|99
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|100
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|101
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:00:26
|102
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|103
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|104
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|105
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:34
|106
|Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|107
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|108
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|109
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:02:57
|110
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|2
|3
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|9:40:18
|2
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|Wormall Civil CCS
|7
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|9
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|10
|Team Seight
|11
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|12
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|13
|Team Polygon Australia
|14
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|15
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|16
|SASI Cycling Team
|17
|Fulton-Hogan
|18
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:03:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5:33:37
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:04
|3
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:12
|4
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:15
|5
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:17
|7
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|8
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:19
|9
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:21
|10
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|11
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|12
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:23
|13
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|14
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|15
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:24
|16
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|17
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:25
|18
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|19
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|20
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|21
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|22
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:26
|23
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|24
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|25
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|26
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:00:27
|27
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|28
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|29
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|30
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:28
|31
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|32
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|33
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|34
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|35
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|36
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|37
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|38
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|39
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|40
|Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|41
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|42
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|43
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|44
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|45
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|46
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|47
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|48
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|49
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|50
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|51
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|52
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|53
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|54
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|55
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|56
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|57
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|58
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|59
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|60
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|61
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|62
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|63
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|64
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|65
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|66
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|67
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|68
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|69
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|70
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|71
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|72
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|73
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|74
|Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:01:02
|75
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:08
|76
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|77
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|0:02:53
|78
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:03:25
|79
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:03:37
|80
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:42
|81
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|82
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:05:12
|83
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:05:19
|84
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|85
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|86
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|87
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|88
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|89
|Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
|90
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|91
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:05:53
|92
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:06:15
|93
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|94
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|95
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|96
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:07:10
|97
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:07:12
|98
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:07:17
|99
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:07:46
|100
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|0:08:02
|101
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:12:07
|102
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|0:14:14
|103
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:15:32
|104
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|105
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:19:16
|106
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|107
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|108
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:21:23
|109
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|0:21:32
|110
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:21:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|13
|pts
|2
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|11
|3
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|4
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|5
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|6
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|8
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|9
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|12
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|13
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|14
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|15
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|16
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|17
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|18
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|19
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|20
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|22
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|23
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|25
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|26
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|3
|3
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|4
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|5
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|7
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|2
|8
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|10
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|11
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|1
|12
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|10
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|8
|4
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|6
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|4
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|9
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|5:33:41
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|4
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:20
|5
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|6
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:21
|7
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:22
|8
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:00:23
|9
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|10
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|16:42:15
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|Wormall Civil CCS
|6
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|7
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|10
|Team Seight
|11
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|12
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|13
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|14
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:14
|15
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|16
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|17
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:09:45
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:11:35
