Image 1 of 6 James Hepburn (health.com.au-search2retain) leading the breakaway (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 6 Pat Lane (African Wildlife Safaris) with the stage 3 break (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 6 Pat Lane (African Wildlife Safaris) in the breakawy (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 6 Brenton Jones (Avanti) wins stage 3 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 6 Raphael Freinstein, Brenton Jones and Shannon Jonhson (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 6 New race leader Brenton Jones (Avanti) (Image credit: Con Chronis)

With victory on stage 3 of the Tour of the Great South Coast Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) moved into the overall race lead and ending Jesse Kerrison's (Budget Forklifts) stint in yellow. CharterMason duo Shannon Johnson and Raphael Freinstein rounded out the podium on the stage.

"I'm really happy, it was a fast finish, there were a lot of different teams trying to get their sprinters to the front," said Jones. "I think what helped me today was having a strong team and keeping calm, relaxed and patient. I let my legs do the talking in the end.

"Our team took a back seat and all the guys nailed the lead-out and made my job easy to take the win."

Jones holds a four seconds advantage over Kerrison while stage one winner Johnson is third overall, 12 seconds behind Jones.





Earlier in the race, a four man break established after 18km with Michael Hepburn (health.com.au/search2retain), Patrick Lane (African Wildlife Safaris) and Nick Katsonis (CharterMason) being joined by Jordan Stannus (Jayco/John West/VIS) four kilometres later

The quartet's biggest advantage on the day was 3:30 before the sprinters' teams begun their chase in earnest. Hepburn sensing the break was doomed, attacked his companions to build 30 second advantage for eight kilometres before he was reeled in the three men behind him

With the breakaway's advantage decreasing by the kilometre, Theodore Yates (Satalyst Giant Racing Team), Oliver Martin (Team Polygon Australia), Michael Jaeger (Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing) and Michael Crosbie (African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team) bridged across to the leaders while Katsonis dropped back to the peloton.

The Tour continues on Friday with a morning criterium in Portland before an afternoon 92km road race from Heywood to Casterton.

Results

Stage 3 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3:13:26 2 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 4 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 5 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 8 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 9 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 10 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 11 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 12 Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 13 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 14 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 15 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 16 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 17 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 18 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 19 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 20 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 21 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 22 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 23 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 24 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 25 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 26 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 27 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 28 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 29 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 30 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 31 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 32 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 33 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 34 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 35 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 36 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 37 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 38 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 39 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 40 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 41 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 42 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 43 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 44 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 45 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 46 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 47 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 48 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 49 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 50 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 51 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 52 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 53 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 54 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 55 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 56 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 57 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 58 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 59 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 60 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 61 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 62 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 63 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 64 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 65 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 66 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 67 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 68 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 69 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 70 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 71 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 72 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 73 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 74 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 75 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 76 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 77 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 78 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 79 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 80 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 81 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 82 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 83 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 84 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 85 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 86 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 87 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 88 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 89 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 90 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 91 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 92 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 93 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 94 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 95 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 96 Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan 97 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 98 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:00:18 99 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:00:20 100 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 101 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:00:26 102 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 103 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 104 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 105 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:34 106 Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 107 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:01:09 108 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:01:31 109 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:02:57 110 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing

Intermediate Sprints - Pelican Point # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1

Kongorong Co-op Dairy Produce Limited # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 3 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Blue Lake Public Golf Course # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 3 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 1

Donovans # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 pts 2 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Hill Climbs - Glenelg National Park CAT4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 pts 2 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1

Most Aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CharterMason Giant Racing 9:40:18 2 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 Avanti Racing Team 4 Team Budget Forklifts 5 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 Wormall Civil CCS 7 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 Jayco/John West/VIS 9 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 10 Team Seight 11 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 12 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 13 Team Polygon Australia 14 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 15 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 16 SASI Cycling Team 17 Fulton-Hogan 18 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:03:17

General Classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 5:33:37 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:04 3 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:12 4 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:15 5 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 6 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:17 7 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:18 8 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:19 9 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:21 10 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:22 11 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 12 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:23 13 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 14 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 15 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:24 16 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 17 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:25 18 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 19 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 20 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 21 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 22 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:26 23 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 24 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 25 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 26 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:00:27 27 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 28 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 29 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 30 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:28 31 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 32 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 33 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 34 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 35 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 36 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 37 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 38 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 39 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 40 Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 41 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 42 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 43 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 44 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 45 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 46 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 47 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 48 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 49 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 50 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 51 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 52 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 53 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 54 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 55 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 56 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 57 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 58 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 59 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 60 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 61 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 62 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 63 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 64 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 65 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 66 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 67 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 68 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 69 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 70 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 71 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 72 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 73 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 74 Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:01:02 75 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:08 76 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:02:21 77 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 0:02:53 78 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:03:25 79 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:03:37 80 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:03:42 81 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 82 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:05:12 83 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:05:19 84 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 85 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 86 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 87 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 88 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 89 Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan 90 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 91 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:05:53 92 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 0:06:15 93 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:06:56 94 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 95 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 96 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:07:10 97 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:07:12 98 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:07:17 99 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:07:46 100 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 0:08:02 101 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:12:07 102 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 0:14:14 103 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:15:32 104 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:17:05 105 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:19:16 106 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 107 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 108 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:21:23 109 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 0:21:32 110 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:21:58

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 13 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 11 3 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 9 4 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 8 5 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6 6 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 5 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 5 8 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 5 9 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 10 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 11 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 12 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 4 13 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 14 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 15 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 16 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 17 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 18 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 19 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 20 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 21 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 22 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 23 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 24 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 25 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1 26 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 9 pts 2 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 3 3 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 4 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 5 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 7 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 8 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 9 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1 10 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 11 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 1 12 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1

Criterium classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 10 pts 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 8 4 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 7 5 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 6 6 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 7 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 4 8 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 9 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 10 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 5:33:41 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:18 3 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 4 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:20 5 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 6 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:21 7 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:22 8 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:00:23 9 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 10 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team