Tour of the Great South Coast: Jones wins stage 5 to extend overall lead

Kerrison and Shaw ten seconds behind Avanti rider

Image 1 of 7

The top three from stage 5

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 7

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts)

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 7

CharterMason Giant in the break

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 7

The peloton climbing a short hill

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 7

More attacks off the front during the day

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 7

Attacks came thick and fast during the stage

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 7

An African Wildlife Safaris rider goes uot on his own

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) continued his winning ways with stage 5 victory in Casterton which saw him extend his overall lead in the race. Jones now leads Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) by 10 seconds with Pat Shaw (Satalyst Giant) tied on the same time.

"To win a stage in the yellow jersey is a real bonus. You can win a stage in your team colours but to win it in yellow makes it extra special," said Jones who podiumed in all five stages.

"I'm feeling confident in my own performance as well as the team, the boys dominated today in controlling the race and to extend the lead in the general classification takes the pressure off all of our shoulders.

"The final 10 kilometres was really every man for himself, there wasn't a lot of control from any team in the finish. Everyone was attacking each other but Avanti rallied together and in the final five kilometres, our team got the sprint train together and that's what helped me get over the line."

Kerrison pushed Jones all the way to the line as he finished second while Avanti celebrated getting Neil van der Ploeg onto the podium.

Ballarat's Shaw was the big general classification mover after the stage as he won four intermediate climbs, jumping from ninth to third overall and claimed the most aggressive rider award as well. Shaw leads the king of the mountains classification after the stage.

Results

Stage 5 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2:03:31
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
4Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
5Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
6Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
8Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
9Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
10Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
11Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
12Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
13Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
14Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
15Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
16Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
17Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
18Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
19Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
20Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
21Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
22Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
23Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
24Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
25Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
26Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
27Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
28Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
29Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
30Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
31Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
32Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
33Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
34Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
35Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
36Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
37Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
38Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
39Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
40Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
41Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
42Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
43Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
44Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:10
45Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:45
46Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:01:26
47Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:11
48Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:02:21
49Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
50Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:25
51Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
52Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
53Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
54Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
55Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
56Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
57Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
58Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
59Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
60Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
61Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
62Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
63Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
64Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
65Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
66Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
67Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
68Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
69Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
70Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
71Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
72Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
73Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
74Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
75Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
76James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
77Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
78Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
79Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
80Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
81Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
82Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
83Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
84Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:52
85William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
86Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
87Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
88Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
89David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
90Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
91Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
92Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:04:06
93Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:07:41
94James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:08:11
95Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
96Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
97James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
98Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:10:33
99Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
100Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
101Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
102Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
103Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
104Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
105Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
106Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
107Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
DNSTom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprints - Mackenzie St/Blackwoods Rd
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
3Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts1

Digby Pub & General Store
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Merino Hotel
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS3pts
2Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Paschendale CFA
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS3pts
2Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1

Hill Climbs - Portland-Casterton Rd (CAT4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3pts
2Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

McIntoshs Rd/Whites Rd (CAT4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3pts
2Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2
3Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Turnley St (CAT3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5pts
2Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS3
3Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing2

Paschendale 1st War Settlement Sign (CAT3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5pts
2Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
3Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS2

Ridge Rd South (CAT2)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team7pts
2Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5
3Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS3

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Satalyst Giant Racing Team6:10:33
2Wormall Civil CCS
3health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
4Avanti Racing Team
5Team Budget Forklifts
6Jayco/John West/VIS
7Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
8CharterMason Giant Racing
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:45
10Team Polygon Australia0:02:21
11Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:02:25
12SASI Cycling Team
13Team Seight0:04:50
14Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:05:17
15Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:06:31
16Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:07:11
17Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:07:42
18Fulton-Hogan0:21:06

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team8:32:20
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:10
3Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
4Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:13
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:23
6Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:33
7Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:38
8Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:00:40
9Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
10Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:41
11Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:42
12Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
13Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:43
14Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
15Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:44
16Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
17Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
18Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:45
19Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:46
20Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:47
21Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
22Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
23Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
24Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
25Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
26Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
27Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
28Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
29Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
30Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
31Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
32Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
33Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
34Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
35Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
36Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
37Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
38Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
39Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:49
40Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:01:57
41Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team0:02:13
42Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:02:55
43Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:57
44Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
45Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:58
46Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:02:59
47Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:06
48Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:07
49Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing0:03:08
50Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
51Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:03:09
52Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
53Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
54Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:03:11
55Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
56James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:12
57Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
58Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
59Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
60Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
61Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
62Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
63Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
64Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
65Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
66Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:25
67Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:03:39
68Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:05:05
69Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:06:09
70Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:06:11
71Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:06:26
72Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight0:06:47
73William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:06:53
74Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:07:31
75Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS0:08:03
76Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:08:29
77James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:08:46
78Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
79James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:08:58
80Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:09:14
81Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:09:26
82Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:09:36
83Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
84Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:09:40
85Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:11:16
86Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:11:17
87Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:11:19
88Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight0:11:20
89Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:12:23
90Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
91Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
92Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight0:14:33
93Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:15:15
94Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:15:55
95Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight0:16:11
96Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:17:21
97Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:19:16
98Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:20:14
99Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:24:37
100Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:25:09
101Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight0:26:26
102Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:28:22
103David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:29:29
104Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:32:17
105Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:32:18
106Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:35:33
107Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:37:40

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts20pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing16
3Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts14
4Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team13
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team11
6Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team10
7James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team10
8Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
9Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts9
10Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
11Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS6
12Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team6
13Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts5
14Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5
15Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5
16Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts4
17Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing4
18Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS4
19Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team4
20Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
21Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
22Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
23Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
24Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
25Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
26Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team3
27Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
28Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing2
29Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
30Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
31Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
32Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
33Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
34Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing1
35Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team24pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
3Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team9
4Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS7
5Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing5
6Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS5
7Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team3
8Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
9Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
10James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
11Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
12Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1
13Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
14Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
15Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1
16Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team1
17Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Criterium classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing18pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team18
3Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing10
4James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team10
5Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts9
6Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team9
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS8
8Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team8
9Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts7
10Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team6
11Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
12Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team3
13Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts8:32:30
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:23
3Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:32
4Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:33
5Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:34
6Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
7Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:36
8Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:37
9Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
10Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team

Teams general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CharterMason Giant Racing25:39:21
2Avanti Racing Team
3Satalyst Giant Racing Team
4Team Budget Forklifts
5Wormall Civil CCS
6health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
8Jayco/John West/VIS
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:45
10SASI Cycling Team0:04:18
11Team Seight0:04:50
12Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:05:17
13Team Polygon Australia0:05:35
14Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:05:39
15Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:07:11
16Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:20:36
17Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:22:54
18Fulton-Hogan0:40:16

 

