Image 1 of 7 The top three from stage 5 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 7 Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 7 CharterMason Giant in the break (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 7 The peloton climbing a short hill (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 7 More attacks off the front during the day (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 7 Attacks came thick and fast during the stage (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 7 An African Wildlife Safaris rider goes uot on his own (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) continued his winning ways with stage 5 victory in Casterton which saw him extend his overall lead in the race. Jones now leads Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) by 10 seconds with Pat Shaw (Satalyst Giant) tied on the same time.

"To win a stage in the yellow jersey is a real bonus. You can win a stage in your team colours but to win it in yellow makes it extra special," said Jones who podiumed in all five stages.

"I'm feeling confident in my own performance as well as the team, the boys dominated today in controlling the race and to extend the lead in the general classification takes the pressure off all of our shoulders.

"The final 10 kilometres was really every man for himself, there wasn't a lot of control from any team in the finish. Everyone was attacking each other but Avanti rallied together and in the final five kilometres, our team got the sprint train together and that's what helped me get over the line."

Kerrison pushed Jones all the way to the line as he finished second while Avanti celebrated getting Neil van der Ploeg onto the podium.

Ballarat's Shaw was the big general classification mover after the stage as he won four intermediate climbs, jumping from ninth to third overall and claimed the most aggressive rider award as well. Shaw leads the king of the mountains classification after the stage.

Results

Stage 5 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2:03:31 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 4 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 5 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 6 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 8 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 9 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 10 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 11 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 12 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 13 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 14 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 15 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 16 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 17 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 18 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 19 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 20 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 21 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 22 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 23 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 24 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 25 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 26 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 27 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 28 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 29 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 30 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 31 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 32 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 33 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 34 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 35 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 36 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 37 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 38 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 39 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 40 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 41 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 42 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 43 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 44 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:10 45 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:45 46 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:26 47 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:02:11 48 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:02:21 49 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 50 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:25 51 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 52 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 53 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 54 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 55 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 56 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 57 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 58 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 59 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 60 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 61 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 62 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 63 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 64 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 65 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 66 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 67 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 68 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 69 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 70 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 71 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 72 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 73 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 74 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 75 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 76 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 77 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 78 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 79 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 80 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 81 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 82 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 83 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 84 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:52 85 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 86 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 87 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 88 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 89 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 90 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 91 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 92 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:04:06 93 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:07:41 94 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:08:11 95 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 96 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 97 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 98 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:10:33 99 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 100 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 101 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 102 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 103 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 104 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 105 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 106 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 107 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight DNS Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprints - Mackenzie St/Blackwoods Rd # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 3 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Digby Pub & General Store # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Merino Hotel # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Paschendale CFA # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 1

Hill Climbs - Portland-Casterton Rd (CAT4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 pts 2 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

McIntoshs Rd/Whites Rd (CAT4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2 3 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Turnley St (CAT3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 pts 2 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 3 3 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 2

Paschendale 1st War Settlement Sign (CAT3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 pts 2 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 3 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 2

Ridge Rd South (CAT2) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 3 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 3

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6:10:33 2 Wormall Civil CCS 3 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 Avanti Racing Team 5 Team Budget Forklifts 6 Jayco/John West/VIS 7 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 8 CharterMason Giant Racing 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:45 10 Team Polygon Australia 0:02:21 11 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:02:25 12 SASI Cycling Team 13 Team Seight 0:04:50 14 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:05:17 15 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:06:31 16 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:07:11 17 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:07:42 18 Fulton-Hogan 0:21:06

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 8:32:20 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:10 3 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 4 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:13 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:23 6 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:33 7 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:38 8 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:00:40 9 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 10 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:41 11 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:42 12 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 13 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:43 14 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 15 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:44 16 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 17 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 18 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:45 19 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:46 20 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:47 21 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 22 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 23 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 24 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 25 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 26 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 27 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 28 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 29 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 30 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 31 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 32 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 33 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 34 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 35 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 36 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 37 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 38 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 39 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:49 40 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:01:57 41 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:13 42 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:02:55 43 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:57 44 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 45 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:02:58 46 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:02:59 47 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:06 48 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:07 49 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:03:08 50 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 51 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:03:09 52 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 53 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 54 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:03:11 55 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 56 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:12 57 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 58 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 59 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 60 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 61 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 62 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 63 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 64 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 65 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 66 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:25 67 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:03:39 68 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:05:05 69 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:06:09 70 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:06:11 71 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:06:26 72 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 0:06:47 73 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:06:53 74 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:07:31 75 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:08:03 76 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:08:29 77 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:08:46 78 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 79 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:08:58 80 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:09:14 81 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 0:09:26 82 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:09:36 83 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 84 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:09:40 85 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:11:16 86 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:11:17 87 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:11:19 88 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 0:11:20 89 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:12:23 90 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 91 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 92 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 0:14:33 93 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:15:15 94 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:15:55 95 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 0:16:11 96 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:17:21 97 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:19:16 98 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:20:14 99 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:24:37 100 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:25:09 101 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 0:26:26 102 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:28:22 103 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:29:29 104 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:32:17 105 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:32:18 106 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:35:33 107 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:37:40

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 20 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 16 3 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 14 4 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 13 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 11 6 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 10 7 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 10 8 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 9 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 9 10 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 11 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 6 12 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6 13 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 5 14 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 15 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 16 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 4 17 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 4 18 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 19 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 4 20 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 21 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 22 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 23 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 24 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 25 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 26 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 3 27 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 28 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 2 29 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 30 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 31 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 32 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 33 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 34 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 35 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 24 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 3 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 9 4 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 7 5 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 5 6 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 5 7 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 3 8 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 9 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 10 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 11 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 12 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1 13 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 14 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 15 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1 16 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 1 17 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

Criterium classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 18 pts 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 18 3 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 10 4 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 10 5 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 9 6 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 9 7 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 8 8 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 8 9 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 7 10 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 11 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 12 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 3 13 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 8:32:30 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:23 3 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:32 4 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:33 5 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:34 6 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 7 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:36 8 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:37 9 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 10 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team