Tour of the Great South Coast: Jones wins stage 5 to extend overall lead
Kerrison and Shaw ten seconds behind Avanti rider
Stage 5: Heywood - Casteron
Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) continued his winning ways with stage 5 victory in Casterton which saw him extend his overall lead in the race. Jones now leads Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) by 10 seconds with Pat Shaw (Satalyst Giant) tied on the same time.
"To win a stage in the yellow jersey is a real bonus. You can win a stage in your team colours but to win it in yellow makes it extra special," said Jones who podiumed in all five stages.
"I'm feeling confident in my own performance as well as the team, the boys dominated today in controlling the race and to extend the lead in the general classification takes the pressure off all of our shoulders.
"The final 10 kilometres was really every man for himself, there wasn't a lot of control from any team in the finish. Everyone was attacking each other but Avanti rallied together and in the final five kilometres, our team got the sprint train together and that's what helped me get over the line."
Kerrison pushed Jones all the way to the line as he finished second while Avanti celebrated getting Neil van der Ploeg onto the podium.
Ballarat's Shaw was the big general classification mover after the stage as he won four intermediate climbs, jumping from ninth to third overall and claimed the most aggressive rider award as well. Shaw leads the king of the mountains classification after the stage.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2:03:31
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|5
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|6
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|8
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|9
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|10
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|11
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|12
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|13
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|14
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|15
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|16
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|17
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|18
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|19
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|20
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|21
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|22
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|23
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|24
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|25
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|26
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|27
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|28
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|29
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|30
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|31
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|32
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|33
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|34
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|35
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|36
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|37
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|38
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|39
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|40
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|41
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|42
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|43
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|44
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:10
|45
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|46
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:26
|47
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:02:11
|48
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:02:21
|49
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|50
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:25
|51
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|52
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|53
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|54
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|55
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|56
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|57
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|58
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|59
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|60
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|61
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|62
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|63
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|64
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|65
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|66
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|67
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|68
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|69
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|70
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|71
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|72
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|73
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|74
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|75
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|76
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|77
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|78
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|79
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|80
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|81
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|82
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|83
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|84
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:52
|85
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|86
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|87
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|88
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|89
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|90
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|91
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|92
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:04:06
|93
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:07:41
|94
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:08:11
|95
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|96
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|97
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|98
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:10:33
|99
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|100
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|101
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|102
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|103
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|104
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|105
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|106
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|107
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|DNS
|Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|3
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|3
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|3
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|3
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|3
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6:10:33
|2
|Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|Avanti Racing Team
|5
|Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|7
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|8
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|10
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:02:21
|11
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:02:25
|12
|SASI Cycling Team
|13
|Team Seight
|0:04:50
|14
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|15
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:06:31
|16
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:07:11
|17
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:07:42
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:21:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|8:32:20
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:10
|3
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|4
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:13
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:38
|8
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:00:40
|9
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|10
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|11
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:42
|12
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|13
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:43
|14
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|15
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:44
|16
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|17
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|18
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|19
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:46
|20
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:47
|21
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|22
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|23
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|24
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|25
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|26
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|27
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|28
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|29
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|30
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|31
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|32
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|33
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|34
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|35
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|36
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|37
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|38
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|39
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:49
|40
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:01:57
|41
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:13
|42
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:02:55
|43
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:57
|44
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|45
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:02:58
|46
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:02:59
|47
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:06
|48
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:07
|49
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:03:08
|50
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|51
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:03:09
|52
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|53
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|54
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:03:11
|55
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|56
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|57
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|58
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|59
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|60
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|61
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|62
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|63
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|64
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|65
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|66
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:25
|67
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:03:39
|68
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|69
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:06:09
|70
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:06:11
|71
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:06:26
|72
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|0:06:47
|73
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:06:53
|74
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:07:31
|75
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:08:03
|76
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:08:29
|77
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:08:46
|78
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|79
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:08:58
|80
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:09:14
|81
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:09:26
|82
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:09:36
|83
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|84
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:09:40
|85
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:11:16
|86
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:11:17
|87
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:11:19
|88
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|0:11:20
|89
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|90
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|91
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|92
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|0:14:33
|93
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:15:15
|94
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:15:55
|95
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|0:16:11
|96
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:17:21
|97
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:19:16
|98
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:20:14
|99
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:24:37
|100
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:25:09
|101
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|0:26:26
|102
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:28:22
|103
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:29:29
|104
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:32:17
|105
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:32:18
|106
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:35:33
|107
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:37:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|20
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|16
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|14
|4
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|13
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|11
|6
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|10
|7
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|10
|8
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|9
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|10
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|6
|12
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|14
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|16
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|17
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|18
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|19
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|20
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|21
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|22
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|23
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|24
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|25
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|26
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|3
|27
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|28
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|2
|29
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|33
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|34
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|35
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|24
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|3
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|4
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|7
|5
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|5
|6
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|5
|7
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|3
|8
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|9
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|10
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|11
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|12
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|13
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|14
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|15
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|1
|17
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|18
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|18
|3
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|10
|4
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|6
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|9
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|8
|8
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|10
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6
|11
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|12
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|3
|13
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|8:32:30
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|3
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:32
|4
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:33
|5
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:34
|6
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|7
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:36
|8
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:37
|9
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|10
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|25:39:21
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|Wormall Civil CCS
|6
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|8
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|10
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|11
|Team Seight
|0:04:50
|12
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:05:17
|13
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:05:35
|14
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:05:39
|15
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:07:11
|16
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:20:36
|17
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:22:54
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:40:16
