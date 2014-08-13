Image 1 of 6 Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) celebrates stage 2 victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 6 The peloton passes Mt Gambier's Blue Lake (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 6 Jonathan Bolton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) on the attack (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 6 King of the mountains, Jack Beckinsale (Avanti Racing Team) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 6 Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) also leads the sprint competition (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 6 The top three from stage 2 (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) continued continued his winning ways at the Tour of the Great South Coast so claim victory in the stage 2 sprint and move into the race leader's jersey. The 20-year-old claimed the overall victory at the Tour of the Murray River last week thanks to a final stage win.

Kerrison won the 65km road race around Blue Lake in Mt Gambier after a fast an agressive stage 1 criterium in the South Australian town. Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) made it two second places for the day while Alistair Donohoe (Health.com.au/Search2Retain) rounded out the podium after the a bunch sprint.

"I love this race," said Kerrison, who also leads the sprint and best young riders classifications'. "It's hard, but it seems to bring the best out in me.

"I don't think the Budget Forklifts team could have asked for a better day. I will be working hard to retain the yellow jersey, that's my major goal, and as I work towards that, I may hang on to the rising star and sprint titles as well."

Kerrison moved into the overall lead due to the bonus seconds for the stage victory and intermediate sprints and climbs that he won during the race which earned him 17 bonus points. Kerrison leads Jones by six seconds.

The race continues with a 136km race from Mount Gambier to Port MacDonnell.

Results

Stage 2 result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1:31:58 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 5 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 8 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 9 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 10 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 11 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 12 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 13 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 14 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 15 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 16 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 17 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 18 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 19 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 20 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 21 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 22 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 23 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 24 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 25 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 26 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 27 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 28 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 29 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 30 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 31 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 32 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 33 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 34 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 35 Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 36 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 37 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 38 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 39 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 40 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 41 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 42 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 43 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 44 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 45 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 46 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 47 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 48 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 49 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 50 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 51 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 52 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 53 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 54 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 55 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 56 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 57 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 58 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 59 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 60 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 61 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 62 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 63 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 64 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 65 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 66 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 67 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 68 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 69 Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 70 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 71 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 72 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 73 Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan 74 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 75 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 76 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 77 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 78 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 79 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 80 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 81 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 82 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 83 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 84 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 85 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 86 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 87 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 88 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 89 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 90 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 91 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 92 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 93 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 94 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 0:00:16 95 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 96 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 97 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:18 98 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:40 99 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:13 100 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 0:05:21 101 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:09:51 102 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:10:30 103 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:11:30 104 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 105 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 106 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 107 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 108 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:13:46 109 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight DSQ Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight OTL Todd Lamb (VIC) Fulton-Hogan

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 2 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 pts 2 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 3 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Hill Climbs - Lap 2 Climb (CAT4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 3 pts 2 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 3 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Lap 4 climb Climb (CAT4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 3 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 1

Lap 6 climb Climb (CAT4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2

Lap 8 climb Climb (CAT4) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Racing Team 4:35:54 2 Wormall Civil CCS 3 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 4 Team Budget Forklifts 5 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 6 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 7 Team Polygon Australia 8 CharterMason Giant Racing 9 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 10 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 11 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 12 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 13 Jayco/John West/VIS 14 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 15 Team Seight 16 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 17 Fulton-Hogan 0:00:16 18 SASI Cycling Team

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2:20:15 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:11 4 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:13 5 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:14 6 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:15 7 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:17 9 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:18 10 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:19 11 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 12 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:20 13 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 14 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:21 15 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 16 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 17 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 18 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:22 19 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 20 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 21 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 22 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 23 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 24 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:23 25 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 26 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 27 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 28 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:24 29 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 30 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 31 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 32 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 33 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 34 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 35 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 36 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 37 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 38 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 39 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 40 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 41 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 42 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 43 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 44 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 45 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 46 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 47 Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 48 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 49 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 50 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 51 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 52 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 53 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 54 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 55 Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 56 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 57 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 58 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 59 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 60 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 61 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 62 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 63 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 64 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 65 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 66 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 67 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 68 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 69 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 70 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 71 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 72 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 73 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 74 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 75 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 76 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:04 77 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:02:17 78 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 0:02:49 79 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:03:07 80 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:03:37 81 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:03:38 82 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 83 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:05:15 84 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 85 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 86 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 87 Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan 88 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 89 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 90 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 91 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 92 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 0:05:45 93 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:06:52 94 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 95 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 96 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 97 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 98 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:07:08 99 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:07:42 100 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 0:07:58 101 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:10:54 102 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:15:08 103 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:16:43 104 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:18:22 105 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:19:12 106 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 107 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 108 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 0:21:28 109 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight

Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 3 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 4 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 5 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 6 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 7 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 8 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 10 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 11 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 12 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 13 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 14 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 15 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 16 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 17 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 2 18 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 19 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 20 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1 21 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1

Campolina Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 10 pts 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 8 4 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 7 5 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 6 6 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 7 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 4 8 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 9 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 10 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1

King of the Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 9 pts 2 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 3 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 4 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 5 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 6 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 7 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1 8 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 9 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2:20:15 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:18 3 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:20 4 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:22 6 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 7 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:23 8 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 9 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 10 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:24