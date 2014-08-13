Tour of the Great South Coast: Kerrison wins stage 2 to move into overall lead
BudgetForklifts rider continues his winning ways
Stage 2: Mount Gambier - Blue Lake
Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) continued continued his winning ways at the Tour of the Great South Coast so claim victory in the stage 2 sprint and move into the race leader's jersey. The 20-year-old claimed the overall victory at the Tour of the Murray River last week thanks to a final stage win.
Kerrison won the 65km road race around Blue Lake in Mt Gambier after a fast an agressive stage 1 criterium in the South Australian town. Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) made it two second places for the day while Alistair Donohoe (Health.com.au/Search2Retain) rounded out the podium after the a bunch sprint.
"I love this race," said Kerrison, who also leads the sprint and best young riders classifications'. "It's hard, but it seems to bring the best out in me.
"I don't think the Budget Forklifts team could have asked for a better day. I will be working hard to retain the yellow jersey, that's my major goal, and as I work towards that, I may hang on to the rising star and sprint titles as well."
Kerrison moved into the overall lead due to the bonus seconds for the stage victory and intermediate sprints and climbs that he won during the race which earned him 17 bonus points. Kerrison leads Jones by six seconds.
The race continues with a 136km race from Mount Gambier to Port MacDonnell.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1:31:58
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|5
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|6
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|8
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|9
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|10
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|11
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|12
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|13
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|14
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|15
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|16
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|17
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|18
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|19
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|20
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|21
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|22
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|23
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|24
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|25
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|26
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|27
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|28
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|29
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|30
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|31
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|32
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|33
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|34
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|35
|Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|36
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|37
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|38
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|39
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|40
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|41
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|42
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|43
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|44
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|45
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|46
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|47
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|48
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|49
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|50
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|51
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|52
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|53
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|54
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|55
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|56
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|57
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|58
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|59
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|60
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|61
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|62
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|63
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|64
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|65
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|66
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|67
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|68
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|69
|Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|70
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|71
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|72
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|73
|Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
|74
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|75
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|76
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|77
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|78
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|79
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|80
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|81
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|82
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|83
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|84
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|85
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|86
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|87
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|88
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|89
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|90
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|91
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|92
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|93
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|94
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|0:00:16
|95
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|96
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|97
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:18
|98
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:40
|99
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|100
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:05:21
|101
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:09:51
|102
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:10:30
|103
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:11:30
|104
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|105
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|106
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|107
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|108
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:13:46
|109
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|DSQ
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|OTL
|Todd Lamb (VIC) Fulton-Hogan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|2
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|4:35:54
|2
|Wormall Civil CCS
|3
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|4
|Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|6
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|7
|Team Polygon Australia
|8
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|9
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|10
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|11
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|12
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|13
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|14
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|15
|Team Seight
|16
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|17
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:00:16
|18
|SASI Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2:20:15
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:13
|5
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:14
|6
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:15
|7
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|8
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:17
|9
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:19
|11
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|12
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:20
|13
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|14
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:21
|15
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|16
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|17
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|18
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:22
|19
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|20
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|21
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|22
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|23
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|24
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:23
|25
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|26
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|27
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|28
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:24
|29
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|30
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|31
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|32
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|33
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|34
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|35
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|36
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|37
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|38
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|39
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|40
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|41
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|42
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|43
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|44
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|45
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|46
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|47
|Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|48
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|49
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|50
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|51
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|52
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|53
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|54
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|55
|Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|56
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|57
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|58
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|59
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|60
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|61
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|62
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|63
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|64
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|65
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|66
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|67
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|68
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|69
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|70
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|71
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|72
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|73
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|74
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|75
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|76
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:04
|77
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|78
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|0:02:49
|79
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:03:07
|80
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|81
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:38
|82
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|83
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:05:15
|84
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|85
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|86
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|87
|Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
|88
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|89
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|90
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|91
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|92
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:05:45
|93
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:06:52
|94
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|95
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|96
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|97
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|98
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:07:08
|99
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:07:42
|100
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|0:07:58
|101
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:10:54
|102
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:15:08
|103
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|104
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:18:22
|105
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:19:12
|106
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|107
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|108
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|0:21:28
|109
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|5
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|7
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|8
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|10
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|11
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|13
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|14
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|16
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|17
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|18
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|19
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|20
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|21
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|10
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|8
|4
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|6
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|4
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|9
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|3
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|4
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|5
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|2
|6
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|8
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|9
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2:20:15
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|7
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:23
|8
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|9
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|10
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avanti Racing Team
|7:01:57
|2
|Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|Wormall Civil CCS
|4
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|7
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Team Seight
|10
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|11
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|12
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|13
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|14
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:14
|15
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|16
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:06:28
|17
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:11:35
