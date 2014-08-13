Trending

Tour of the Great South Coast: Kerrison wins stage 2 to move into overall lead

BudgetForklifts rider continues his winning ways

Image 1 of 6

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) celebrates stage 2 victory

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) celebrates stage 2 victory
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 6

The peloton passes Mt Gambier's Blue Lake

The peloton passes Mt Gambier's Blue Lake
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 6

Jonathan Bolton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) on the attack

Jonathan Bolton (Satalyst Giant Racing Team) on the attack
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 6

King of the mountains, Jack Beckinsale (Avanti Racing Team)

King of the mountains, Jack Beckinsale (Avanti Racing Team)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 6

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) also leads the sprint competition

Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) also leads the sprint competition
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 6

The top three from stage 2

The top three from stage 2
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Jesse Kerrison (Budget Forklifts) continued continued his winning ways at the Tour of the Great South Coast so claim victory in the stage 2 sprint and move into the race leader's jersey. The 20-year-old claimed the overall victory at the Tour of the Murray River last week thanks to a final stage win.

Kerrison won the 65km road race around Blue Lake in Mt Gambier after a fast an agressive stage 1 criterium in the South Australian town. Brenton Jones (Avanti Racing) made it two second places for the day while Alistair Donohoe (Health.com.au/Search2Retain) rounded out the podium after the a bunch sprint.

"I love this race," said Kerrison, who also leads the sprint and best young riders classifications'. "It's hard, but it seems to bring the best out in me.

"I don't think the Budget Forklifts team could have asked for a better day. I will be working hard to retain the yellow jersey, that's my major goal, and as I work towards that, I may hang on to the rising star and sprint titles as well."

Kerrison moved into the overall lead due to the bonus seconds for the stage victory and intermediate sprints and climbs that he won during the race which earned him 17 bonus points. Kerrison leads Jones by six seconds.

The race continues with a 136km race from Mount Gambier to Port MacDonnell.

 

Results

Stage 2 result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1:31:58
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
3Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
4Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
5James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
6Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
8Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
9Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
10Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
11Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
12Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
13Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
14Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
15Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
16Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
17Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
18William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
19Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
20Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
21Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
22Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
23Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
24Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
25Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
26Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
27Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
28Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
29Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
30Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
31James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
32Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
33Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
34Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
35Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
36Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
37Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
38Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
39Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
40James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
41Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
42Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
43Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
44Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
45Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
46Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
47Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
48Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
49Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
50Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
51Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
52Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
53Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
54Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
55Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
56Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
57Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
58Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
59Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
60Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
61Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
62Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
63Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
64Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
65Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
66Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
67Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
68Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
69Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
70Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
71Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
72Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
73Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
74Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
75Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
76Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
77Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
78Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
79Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
80Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
81Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
82Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
83Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
84Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
85Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
86Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
87Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
88Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
89Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
90Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
91Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
92Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
93Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
94Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight0:00:16
95Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
96Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
97Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:00:18
98Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:40
99Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:13
100Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:05:21
101Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:09:51
102Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:10:30
103Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:11:30
104Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
105Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
106Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
107Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
108David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:13:46
109Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
DSQMatthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
OTLTodd Lamb (VIC) Fulton-Hogan

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 2 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
3Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3pts
2Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
3Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts1

Hill Climbs - Lap 2 Climb (CAT4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team3pts
2Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS2
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1

Lap 4 climb Climb (CAT4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
3Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team1

Lap 6 climb Climb (CAT4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2

Lap 8 climb Climb (CAT4)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team4:35:54
2Wormall Civil CCS
3Satalyst Giant Racing Team
4Team Budget Forklifts
5health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
6Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
7Team Polygon Australia
8CharterMason Giant Racing
9African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
10Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
11Subaru NSWIS Development Team
12Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
13Jayco/John West/VIS
14Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
15Team Seight
16Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
17Fulton-Hogan0:00:16
18SASI Cycling Team

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2:20:15
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:06
3Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:11
4Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:13
5Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:14
6Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:15
7Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:17
9Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:18
10Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:19
11Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
12Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:20
13Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
14Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:21
15Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
16Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
17Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
18Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:22
19Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
20Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
21Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
22Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
23Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
24Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:23
25Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
26Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
27Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
28Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:24
29James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
30Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
31Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
32Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
33Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
34Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
35Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
36Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
37Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
38Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
39James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
40Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
41Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
42Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
43Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
44Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
45Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
46Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
47Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
48James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
49Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
50Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
51Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
52Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
53Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
54Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
55Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
56Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
57Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
58Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
59Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
60Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
61Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
62Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
63Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
64Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
65Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
66Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
67Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
68Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
69Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
70Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
71Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
72Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
73Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
74Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
75Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
76Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:04
77Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:02:17
78Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight0:02:49
79Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:03:07
80Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:03:37
81William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:03:38
82Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
83Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS0:05:15
84Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
85Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
86Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
87Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
88Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
89Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
90Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
91Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
92Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:05:45
93Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:06:52
94Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
95Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
96Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
97Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
98Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:07:08
99Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:07:42
100Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight0:07:58
101Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:10:54
102Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:15:08
103Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:16:43
104Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:18:22
105Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:19:12
106Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
107Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
108Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight0:21:28
109David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight

Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
2Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
3Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
4Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
5Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
7Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
8Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
10Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
11Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
12Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
13Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
14Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
15Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
16Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
17Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts2
18Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
19Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
20Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1
21Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1

Campolina Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing10pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing8
4Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts7
5Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts6
6James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS4
8Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
9Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
10Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1

King of the Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team9pts
2Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team3
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
4Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
5Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS2
6Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
7Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1
8Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
9Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2:20:15
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:18
3Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:20
4Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
5Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:22
6Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
7Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:23
8Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
9Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
10Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:24

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Racing Team7:01:57
2Team Budget Forklifts
3Wormall Civil CCS
4CharterMason Giant Racing
5Satalyst Giant Racing Team
6Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
7health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Team Seight
10Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
11Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
12Jayco/John West/VIS
13SASI Cycling Team0:01:53
14Team Polygon Australia0:03:14
15Subaru NSWIS Development Team
16Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:06:28
17Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:09:42
18Fulton-Hogan0:11:35

 

Latest on Cyclingnews