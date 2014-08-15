Tour of the Great South Coast: Raphael Freinstein wins stage 4 sprint
Jones retains overall lead
Stage 4: Portland - Portland
Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason) claimed a maiden NRS win on stage four of the Tour of the Great South Coast ahead of overall leader Brenton Jones (Avanti) and Angus Tobin (Health.com.au/search2retain).
The win saw Freinstein climb into second overall, three seconds behind Jones.
"I'm really happy to get the stage win today. To have an NRS win has a big meaning to me and is a big result in my career so far," said Freinstein.
"It's definitely a big step for me to perform so well here. In Australia the racing is growing, in Germany cycling is getting less popular and is not really supported so that's why I wanted to come here," explained 23-year-old Freinstein after the stage win.
Jones retains his overall race lead with Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) in third place, six seconds behind the Avanti rider.
The Tour continues on Saturday with another double staged day beginning with a criterium in Koroit before a 104 kilometre road race to Peterborough.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:55:31
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|5
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|8
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|10
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|11
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|12
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|13
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|14
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|15
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|16
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|17
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|18
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|19
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|20
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|21
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|22
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|23
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|24
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|25
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|26
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|27
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|28
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|29
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|30
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|31
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|32
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|33
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|34
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|35
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|36
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|37
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|38
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|39
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|40
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|41
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|42
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|43
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|44
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|45
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|46
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|47
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:10
|48
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|49
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|50
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|51
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|52
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|53
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|54
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|55
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|56
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|57
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|58
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|59
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|60
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|61
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|62
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|63
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|64
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|65
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|66
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|67
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|68
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|69
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|70
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|71
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|72
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|73
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|74
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|75
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|76
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|77
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|78
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|79
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:22
|80
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|81
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|82
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:00:30
|83
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|84
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:56
|85
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:01:10
|86
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|87
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|88
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|89
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:01:37
|90
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:02:10
|91
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|92
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|93
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|94
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|95
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|96
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|97
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|98
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|99
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|100
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|101
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|102
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|103
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|104
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:05:25
|105
|Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|106
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|107
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|108
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|DNS
|Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|DNF
|Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|2
|3
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|2:46:33
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|3
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|6
|Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|Wormall Civil CCS
|8
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|9
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|10
|Team Seight
|11
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|12
|SASI Cycling Team
|13
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|14
|Team Polygon Australia
|15
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|16
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:04:20
|17
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:07:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|6:28:59
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:03
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:06
|4
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:21
|5
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|6
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:25
|10
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|11
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:28
|12
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|13
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|14
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|15
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:32
|16
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:33
|17
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|18
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:34
|19
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|20
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|21
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|22
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|23
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|24
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|25
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:35
|26
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|27
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|28
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|29
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:00:36
|30
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|31
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|32
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|33
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:37
|34
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|35
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|36
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|37
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|38
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|39
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|40
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|41
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|42
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|43
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|44
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|45
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|46
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|47
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|48
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|49
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|50
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|51
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|52
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|53
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|54
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|55
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|56
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|57
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|58
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|59
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|60
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|61
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|62
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|63
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|64
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|65
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|66
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|67
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|68
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|69
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:01:39
|70
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:01:47
|71
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|72
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:02:47
|73
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|74
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:03:34
|75
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:51
|76
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|77
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|0:04:12
|78
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:04:56
|79
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:05:28
|80
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|0:05:58
|81
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:06:01
|82
|Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|83
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:06:12
|84
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|0:06:24
|85
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:06:38
|86
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:06:58
|87
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:07:01
|88
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:07:05
|89
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|90
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:07:51
|91
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:08:17
|92
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:09:31
|93
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:09:48
|94
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|95
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|96
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:11:25
|97
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:11:39
|98
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|0:13:36
|99
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|0:14:23
|100
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:14:26
|101
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:20:01
|102
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:21:34
|103
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:21:35
|104
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|105
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|0:23:51
|106
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|0:24:50
|107
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|0:26:27
|108
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:26:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|20
|pts
|2
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|16
|3
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|14
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|11
|5
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|7
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|8
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|9
|9
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|11
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|13
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|15
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|4
|16
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|4
|17
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|18
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|19
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|20
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|21
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|22
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|3
|23
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|24
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|25
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|28
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|1
|29
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|30
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|3
|3
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|3
|4
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|3
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|2
|6
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|7
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|2
|8
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|10
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|1
|11
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|1
|12
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|18
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|18
|3
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|10
|4
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|10
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|6
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|9
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|8
|8
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|10
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|6
|11
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|12
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|3
|13
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|6:29:05
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:27
|5
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|6
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:00:28
|7
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|8
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|0:00:29
|9
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|10
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|0:00:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|19:28:48
|2
|Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Team Budget Forklifts
|4
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|5
|Wormall Civil CCS
|6
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|7
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|10
|Team Seight
|11
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|12
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|13
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|14
|Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:14
|15
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|16
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:14:05
|17
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:15:12
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:19:10
