Image 1 of 6 Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) wins stage 4 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 6 A Satalyst Giant rider narrowly avoids being hit by another rider (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 6 The peloton gets ready for stage 4 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 6 health.com.au-Search2Retain on the train to Portland (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 6 Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 6 The top three from stage 4 on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason) claimed a maiden NRS win on stage four of the Tour of the Great South Coast ahead of overall leader Brenton Jones (Avanti) and Angus Tobin (Health.com.au/search2retain).

The win saw Freinstein climb into second overall, three seconds behind Jones.

"I'm really happy to get the stage win today. To have an NRS win has a big meaning to me and is a big result in my career so far," said Freinstein.

"It's definitely a big step for me to perform so well here. In Australia the racing is growing, in Germany cycling is getting less popular and is not really supported so that's why I wanted to come here," explained 23-year-old Freinstein after the stage win.

Jones retains his overall race lead with Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) in third place, six seconds behind the Avanti rider.

The Tour continues on Saturday with another double staged day beginning with a criterium in Koroit before a 104 kilometre road race to Peterborough.

Results

Stage 4 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:55:31 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 5 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 8 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 9 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 10 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 11 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 12 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 13 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 14 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 15 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 16 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 17 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 18 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 19 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 20 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 21 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 22 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 23 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 24 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 25 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 26 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 27 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 28 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 29 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 30 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 31 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 32 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 33 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 34 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 35 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 36 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 37 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 38 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 39 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 40 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 41 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 42 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 43 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 44 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 45 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 46 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 47 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:10 48 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 49 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 50 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 51 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 52 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 53 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 54 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 55 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 56 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 57 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 58 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 59 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 60 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 61 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 62 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 63 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 64 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 65 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 66 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 67 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 68 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 69 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 70 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 71 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 72 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 73 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 74 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 75 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 76 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 77 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 78 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 79 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:22 80 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 81 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:25 82 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:00:30 83 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:51 84 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:56 85 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:01:10 86 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 87 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 88 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 89 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:01:37 90 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:02:10 91 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 92 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 93 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 94 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 95 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 96 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:04:20 97 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 98 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 99 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 100 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 101 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 102 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 103 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 104 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:05:25 105 Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 106 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 107 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 108 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS DNS Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team DNF Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 4 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 2 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 2 3 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 3 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 CharterMason Giant Racing 2:46:33 2 Avanti Racing Team 3 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 4 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6 Team Budget Forklifts 7 Wormall Civil CCS 8 Jayco/John West/VIS 9 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 10 Team Seight 11 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 12 SASI Cycling Team 13 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 14 Team Polygon Australia 15 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 16 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:04:20 17 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:05:30 18 Fulton-Hogan 0:07:35

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 6:28:59 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:03 3 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:06 4 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:21 5 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:23 6 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 7 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:24 8 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 9 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:25 10 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:27 11 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:28 12 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:30 13 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:31 14 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 15 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:32 16 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:33 17 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 18 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:34 19 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 20 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 21 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 22 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 23 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 24 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 25 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:35 26 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 27 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 28 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 29 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:00:36 30 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 31 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 32 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 33 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:37 34 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 35 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 36 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 37 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 38 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 39 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 40 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 41 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 42 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 43 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 44 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 45 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 46 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 47 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 48 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 49 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 50 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 51 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 52 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 53 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 54 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 55 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 56 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 57 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 58 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 59 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 60 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 61 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 62 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 63 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 64 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 65 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 66 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 67 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 68 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 69 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:01:39 70 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:01:47 71 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:02:30 72 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:02:47 73 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 74 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:03:34 75 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:03:51 76 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 77 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 0:04:12 78 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:04:56 79 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:05:28 80 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 0:05:58 81 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:06:01 82 Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 0:06:02 83 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:06:12 84 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 0:06:24 85 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:06:38 86 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:06:58 87 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:07:01 88 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:07:05 89 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 90 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:07:51 91 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:08:17 92 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:09:31 93 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:09:48 94 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 95 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 96 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:11:25 97 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:11:39 98 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 0:13:36 99 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 0:14:23 100 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:14:26 101 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:20:01 102 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:21:34 103 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:21:35 104 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 105 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 0:23:51 106 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 0:24:50 107 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight 0:26:27 108 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:26:57

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 20 pts 2 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 16 3 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 14 4 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 11 5 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 10 6 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 7 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 9 8 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 9 9 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 8 10 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 7 11 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 6 12 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 5 13 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 14 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 5 15 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 4 16 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 4 17 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 18 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 19 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 20 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 21 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 22 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 3 23 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 24 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 25 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 26 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 27 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1 28 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 1 29 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 1 30 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1

King of the mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 9 pts 2 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 3 3 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 3 4 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 3 5 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 2 6 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 7 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 2 8 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 9 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1 10 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 1 11 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 1 12 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1

Criterium classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 18 pts 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 18 3 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 10 4 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 10 5 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 9 6 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 9 7 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 8 8 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 8 9 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 7 10 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 6 11 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 12 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 3 13 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 6:29:05 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:17 3 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 0:00:25 4 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:27 5 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 6 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:00:28 7 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 8 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 0:00:29 9 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 10 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 0:00:30