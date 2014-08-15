Trending

Tour of the Great South Coast: Raphael Freinstein wins stage 4 sprint

Jones retains overall lead

Image 1 of 6

Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) wins stage 4

Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant) wins stage 4
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 6

A Satalyst Giant rider narrowly avoids being hit by another rider

A Satalyst Giant rider narrowly avoids being hit by another rider
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 6

The peloton gets ready for stage 4

The peloton gets ready for stage 4
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 6

health.com.au-Search2Retain on the train to Portland

health.com.au-Search2Retain on the train to Portland
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 6

Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant)

Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason Giant)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 6

The top three from stage 4 on the podium

The top three from stage 4 on the podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Raphael Freinstein (CharterMason) claimed a maiden NRS win on stage four of the Tour of the Great South Coast ahead of overall leader Brenton Jones (Avanti) and Angus Tobin (Health.com.au/search2retain).

The win saw Freinstein climb into second overall, three seconds behind Jones.

"I'm really happy to get the stage win today. To have an NRS win has a big meaning to me and is a big result in my career so far," said Freinstein.

"It's definitely a big step for me to perform so well here. In Australia the racing is growing, in Germany cycling is getting less popular and is not really supported so that's why I wanted to come here," explained 23-year-old Freinstein after the stage win.

Jones retains his overall race lead with Jesse Kerrison (BudgetForklifts) in third place, six seconds behind the Avanti rider.

The Tour continues on Saturday with another double staged day beginning with a criterium in Koroit before a 104 kilometre road race to Peterborough.

 

 

Results

Stage 4 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:55:31
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
3Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
4Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
5Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
6James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
8Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
9Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
10Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
11Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
12Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
13Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
14Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
15Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
16Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
17Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
18Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
19Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
20Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
21Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
22Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
23Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
24Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
25Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
26Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
27Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
28Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
29Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
30Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
31Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
32Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
33Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
34Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
35Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
36Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
37Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
38Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
39Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
40Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
41Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
42Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
43Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
44James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
45Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
46Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
47Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:10
48Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
49Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
50Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
51Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
52Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
53Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
54Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
55Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
56William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
57Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
58Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
59Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
60Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
61Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
62Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
63James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
64Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
65Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
66Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
67Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
68Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
69Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
70Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
71Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
72Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
73Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
74Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
75Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
76Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
77Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
78Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
79Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:22
80Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
81Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:25
82Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:00:30
83Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:51
84Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:56
85Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:01:10
86Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
87Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
88Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
89Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:01:37
90Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:02:10
91Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
92Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
93Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
94Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
95Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
96Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:04:20
97David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
98Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
99Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
100Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
101Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
102Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
103Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
104Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:05:25
105Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
106Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
107Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
108Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
DNSElliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
DNFBrad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 4 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team2
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team2
3Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3pts
2Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
3Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3pts
2Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CharterMason Giant Racing2:46:33
2Avanti Racing Team
3health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team
5African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
6Team Budget Forklifts
7Wormall Civil CCS
8Jayco/John West/VIS
9Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
10Team Seight
11Subaru NSWIS Development Team
12SASI Cycling Team
13Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
14Team Polygon Australia
15Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
16Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:04:20
17Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:05:30
18Fulton-Hogan0:07:35

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team6:28:59
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:03
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:06
4Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:21
5Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:23
6Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
7Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:24
8Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
9Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:25
10James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:27
11Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:28
12Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:30
13Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:31
14Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
15Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:32
16Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:33
17Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
18Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:34
19Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
20Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
21Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
22Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
23Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
24Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
25Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:35
26Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
27Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
28Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
29Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:00:36
30Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
31Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
32Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
33Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:37
34James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
35Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
36Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
37Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
38Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
39Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
40Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
41Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
42Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
43Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
44Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
45Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
46Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
47Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
48James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
49Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
50Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
51Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
52Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
53Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
54Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
55Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
56Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
57Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
58Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
59Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
60Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
61Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
62Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
63Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
64Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
65Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
66Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
67Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
68Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
69Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:01:39
70Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:01:47
71Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:02:30
72Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:02:47
73Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
74Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:03:34
75William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:03:51
76Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
77Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight0:04:12
78Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:04:56
79Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS0:05:28
80Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia0:05:58
81Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:06:01
82Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team0:06:02
83Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:12
84Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight0:06:24
85Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:06:38
86Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:06:58
87Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:07:01
88Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:07:05
89Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
90Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:07:51
91Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:08:17
92Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:09:31
93Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:09:48
94Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
95Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
96Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:11:25
97Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:11:39
98Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight0:13:36
99Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight0:14:23
100Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:14:26
101Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:20:01
102Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:21:34
103Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:21:35
104Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
105Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight0:23:51
106Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan0:24:50
107David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight0:26:27
108Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:26:57

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts20pts
2Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing16
3Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts14
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team11
5Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team10
6Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
7Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts9
8Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team9
9James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team8
10Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team7
11Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team6
12Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts5
13Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5
14Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team5
15Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team4
16Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS4
17Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
18Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
19Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing3
20Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
21Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
22Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team3
23Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
24Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
25Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
26Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
27Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1
28Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing1
29Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing1
30Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1

King of the mountains
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team9pts
2Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team3
3Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing3
4Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team3
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team2
6James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
7Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS2
8Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
9Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1
10Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team1
11Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team1
12Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1

Criterium classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing18pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team18
3Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing10
4James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team10
5Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts9
6Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team9
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS8
8Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team8
9Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts7
10Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team6
11Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
12Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team3
13Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts6:29:05
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:17
3Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team0:00:25
4Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:27
5Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
6Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:00:28
7Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
8Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS0:00:29
9Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
10Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team0:00:30

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CharterMason Giant Racing19:28:48
2Avanti Racing Team
3Team Budget Forklifts
4Satalyst Giant Racing Team
5Wormall Civil CCS
6health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
7Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Jayco/John West/VIS
10Team Seight
11Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
12Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
13SASI Cycling Team0:01:53
14Team Polygon Australia0:03:14
15Subaru NSWIS Development Team
16Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:14:05
17Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:15:12
18Fulton-Hogan0:19:10

 

Latest on Cyclingnews