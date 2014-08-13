Image 1 of 4 The top three from stage 1 (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 4 Riders await the start of stage 1 in Mount Gambier (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 4 The first yellow jersey of the race, Sam Witmitz (BudgetForklifts) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 4 Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Giant) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Giant) sprinted to victory opening stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast in Mount Gambier ahead of Brenton Jones (Avanti) and teammate Raphael Freinstein.

"To come out and start the tour with a win here is great," said Johnson. "I really needed it, and the team really needed it so it's nice to reward the boys for all their hard work.

"I would like to get a couple more stage wins, it's definitely achievable but we need to see where it sits with our overall team goals," said the father of two, who now sits fifth overall after two stages.

The 30 lap criterium was animated by numerous rides attacking the peloton in attempts to earn bonus seconds available throughout the race and pull on the first leader's jersey of the Tour. Sam Witmitz's (Budget Forklifts) attacking riding and fourth place on the stage saw him don the Tour leaders jersey.

The Tour continues this afternoon with a 135 kilometre road race from Mount Gambier to Port MacDonnell.

Stage 1 Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 48:41:00 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 4 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 5 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 6 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 7 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 8 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 9 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 10 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 11 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 12 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 13 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 14 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 15 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 16 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 17 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 18 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 19 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 20 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 21 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 22 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 23 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 24 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 25 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 26 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 27 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 28 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 29 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 30 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 31 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 32 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 33 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 34 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 35 Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 36 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 37 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 38 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 39 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 40 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 41 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 42 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 43 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 44 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 45 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 46 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 47 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 48 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 49 Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 50 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 51 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 52 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 53 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 54 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 55 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 56 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 57 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 58 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 59 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 60 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 61 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 62 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 63 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 64 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 65 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 66 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 67 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 68 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 69 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 70 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 71 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 72 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 73 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 74 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 75 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 76 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 77 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 78 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 79 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 80 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 81 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:01:37 82 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:25 83 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 84 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:03:14 85 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 86 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 87 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:04:51 88 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 89 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 90 Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan 91 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 92 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 93 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 94 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 95 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 96 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:06:28 97 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 98 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 99 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 100 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 101 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 102 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 103 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 104 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:07:18 105 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 106 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 107 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 108 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 109 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 110 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight DNF Todd Lamb (VIC) Fulton-Hogan DNS Matt Boys (VIC) Fulton-Hogan

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 6 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

Lap 8 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Lap 10 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

Lap 12 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Lap 14 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 3 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

Lap 16 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 3 pts 2 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 1

Lap 18 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 1

Lap 20 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 2 3 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1

Lap 22 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 2 3 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1

Lap 24 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Lap 26 Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 pts 2 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 3 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 1

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts

Teams Stage Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Budget Forklifts 2:26:03 2 CharterMason Giant Racing 3 Avanti Racing Team 4 Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 5 Wormall Civil CCS 6 Satalyst Giant Racing Team 7 health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 8 African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9 Team Seight 10 Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 11 Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 12 Jayco/John West/VIS 13 SASI Cycling Team 0:01:37 14 Subaru NSWIS Development Team 0:03:14 15 Team Polygon Australia 16 Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 0:06:28 17 Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:09:42 18 Fulton-Hogan 0:11:19

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:48:30 2 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 0:00:01 3 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:02 4 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 5 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 6 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:04 7 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:06 8 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 9 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:00:08 10 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 11 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 12 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 13 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:09 14 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 15 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 16 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:10 17 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 18 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 19 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:00:11 20 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 21 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 22 Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:11 23 Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 24 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 25 Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 26 Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight 27 Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 28 Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts 29 Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 30 James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 31 Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 32 Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 33 Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight 34 Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 35 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 36 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 37 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 38 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 39 Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team 40 Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 41 Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 42 Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 43 Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 44 Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 45 Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 46 Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight 47 Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS 48 Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 49 Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 50 Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing 51 Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 52 Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 53 Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 54 Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 55 Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 56 Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 57 Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 58 Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 59 Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 60 Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team 61 Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 62 Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 63 James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 64 Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 65 Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 66 Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight 67 Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 68 Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 69 Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 70 Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 71 Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 72 Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 73 Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 74 Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 75 Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 76 Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan 77 Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 78 Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team 79 Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 80 Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS 81 Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team 0:01:48 82 Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team 0:02:36 83 Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight 84 William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 0:03:25 85 Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 86 Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team 87 Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 0:05:02 88 Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 89 Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS 90 Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan 91 Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia 92 Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 93 Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 94 Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 95 Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia 96 Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 0:06:39 97 Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team 98 Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 99 Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing 100 Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 101 Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 102 Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 103 Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 104 Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 0:07:29 105 Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 106 Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight 107 Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight 108 Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team 109 Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan 110 David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight

Sprint Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 11 pts 2 Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts 9 3 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 7 4 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 5 5 Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 5 6 Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 7 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 8 Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 3 9 Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 3 10 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 11 Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 3 12 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 13 Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 14 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 2 15 Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts 1 16 Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 1 17 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 1

Criterium Championship # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing 10 pts 2 Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team 9 3 Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing 8 4 Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts 7 5 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 6 6 James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team 5 7 Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS 4 8 Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team 3 9 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 2 10 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts 0:48:34 2 Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team 0:00:05 3 Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 4 Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS 0:00:06 5 Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team 0:00:07 6 Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 7 Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team 8 Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team 9 Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team 10 Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS