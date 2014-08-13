Trending

Tour of the Great South Coast: Johnson wins stage 1

Sam Witmitz takes first leader's jersey after collecting bonus seconds

Image 1 of 4

The top three from stage 1

The top three from stage 1
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 4

Riders await the start of stage 1 in Mount Gambier

Riders await the start of stage 1 in Mount Gambier
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 4

The first yellow jersey of the race, Sam Witmitz (BudgetForklifts)

The first yellow jersey of the race, Sam Witmitz (BudgetForklifts)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 4

Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Giant) wins stage 1

Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Giant) wins stage 1
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Giant) sprinted to victory opening stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast in Mount Gambier ahead of Brenton Jones (Avanti) and teammate Raphael Freinstein.

"To come out and start the tour with a win here is great," said Johnson. "I really needed it, and the team really needed it so it's nice to reward the boys for all their hard work.

"I would like to get a couple more stage wins, it's definitely achievable but we need to see where it sits with our overall team goals," said the father of two, who now sits fifth overall after two stages.

The 30 lap criterium was animated by numerous rides attacking the peloton in attempts to earn bonus seconds available throughout the race and pull on the first leader's jersey of the Tour. Sam Witmitz's (Budget Forklifts) attacking riding and fourth place on the stage saw him don the Tour leaders jersey.

The Tour continues this afternoon with a 135 kilometre road race from Mount Gambier to Port MacDonnell.

Stage 1 Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing48:41:00
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
4Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
5Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
6James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
8Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
9Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
10Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
11Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
12Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
13Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
14Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
15Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
16Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
17Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
18Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
19Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
20Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
21Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
22Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
23James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
24Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
25Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
26Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
27Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
28Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
29Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
30Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
31Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
32Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
33Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
34Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
35Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
36Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
37Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
38Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
39Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
40Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
41Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
42Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
43Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
44Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
45Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
46Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
47Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
48Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
49Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
50Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
51Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
52Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
53Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
54Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
55Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
56Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
57Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
58Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
59Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
60Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
61James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
62Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
63Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
64Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
65Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
66Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
67Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
68Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
69Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
70Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
71Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
72Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
73Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
74Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
75Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
76Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
77Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
78Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
79Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
80Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
81Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:01:37
82Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:02:25
83Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
84William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:03:14
85Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
86Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
87Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:04:51
88Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
89Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
90Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
91Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
92Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
93Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
94Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
95Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
96Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:28
97Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
98Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
99Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
100Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
101Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
102Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
103Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
104Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:07:18
105Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
106Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
107Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
108Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
109Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
110David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
DNFTodd Lamb (VIC) Fulton-Hogan
DNSMatt Boys (VIC) Fulton-Hogan

Intermediate Sprints - Lap 6 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Lap 8 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Lap 10 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Lap 12 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts1

Lap 14 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
3Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Lap 16 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing3pts
2Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team1

Lap 18 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing1

Lap 20 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team2
3Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1

Lap 22 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team3pts
2Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts2
3Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1

Lap 24 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3pts
2Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts1

Lap 26 Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3pts
2Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
3Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts1

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts

Teams Stage Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts2:26:03
2CharterMason Giant Racing
3Avanti Racing Team
4Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
5Wormall Civil CCS
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Team Seight
10Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
11Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
12Jayco/John West/VIS
13SASI Cycling Team0:01:37
14Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:03:14
15Team Polygon Australia
16Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:06:28
17Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:09:42
18Fulton-Hogan0:11:19

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:48:30
2Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing0:00:01
3Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team0:00:02
4Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
5Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
6Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:04
7Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:06
8Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:00:08
10Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
11Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
12Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
13Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:09
14Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
15Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
16Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:10
17Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
18Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
19James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:00:11
20Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
21Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
22Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:11
23Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
24Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
25Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
26Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
27Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
28Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
29Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
30James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
31Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
32Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
33Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
34Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
35Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
36Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
37Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
38Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
39Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
40Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
41Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
42Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
43Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
44Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
45Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
46Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
47Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
48Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
49Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
50Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
51Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
52Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
53Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
54Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
55Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
56Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
57Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
58Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
59Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
60Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
61Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
62Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
63James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
64Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
65Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
66Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
67Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
68Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
69Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
70Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
71Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
72Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
73Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
74Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
75Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
76Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
77Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
78Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
79Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
80Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
81Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team0:01:48
82Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team0:02:36
83Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
84William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia0:03:25
85Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
86Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
87Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team0:05:02
88Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
89Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
90Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
91Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
92Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
93Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
94Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
95Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
96Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team0:06:39
97Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
98Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
99Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
100Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
101Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
102Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
103Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
104Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:07:29
105Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
106Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
107Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
108Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
109Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
110David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight

Sprint Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts11pts
2Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts9
3Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts7
4Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing5
5Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts5
6Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5
7Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3
8Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team3
9Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts3
10Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
11Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team3
12Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
13Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
14Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team2
15Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts1
16Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team1
17Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS1

Criterium Championship
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing10pts
2Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team9
3Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing8
4Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts7
5Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts6
6James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team5
7Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS4
8Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team3
9Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team2
10Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts0:48:34
2Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team0:00:05
3Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
4Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS0:00:06
5Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team0:00:07
6Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
7Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
8Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
9Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
10Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS

Teams General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Budget Forklifts2:26:03
2CharterMason Giant Racing
3Avanti Racing Team
4Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
5Wormall Civil CCS
6Satalyst Giant Racing Team
7health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
8African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
9Team Seight
10Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
11Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
12Jayco/John West/VIS
13SASI Cycling Team0:01:37
14Subaru NSWIS Development Team0:03:14
15Team Polygon Australia
16Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing0:06:28
17Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team0:09:42
18Fulton-Hogan0:11:19

 

Latest on Cyclingnews