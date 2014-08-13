Tour of the Great South Coast: Johnson wins stage 1
Sam Witmitz takes first leader's jersey after collecting bonus seconds
Stage 1: Mount Gambier - Mount Gambier
Shannon Johnson (CharterMason Giant) sprinted to victory opening stage of the Tour of the Great South Coast in Mount Gambier ahead of Brenton Jones (Avanti) and teammate Raphael Freinstein.
"To come out and start the tour with a win here is great," said Johnson. "I really needed it, and the team really needed it so it's nice to reward the boys for all their hard work.
"I would like to get a couple more stage wins, it's definitely achievable but we need to see where it sits with our overall team goals," said the father of two, who now sits fifth overall after two stages.
The 30 lap criterium was animated by numerous rides attacking the peloton in attempts to earn bonus seconds available throughout the race and pull on the first leader's jersey of the Tour. Sam Witmitz's (Budget Forklifts) attacking riding and fourth place on the stage saw him don the Tour leaders jersey.
The Tour continues this afternoon with a 135 kilometre road race from Mount Gambier to Port MacDonnell.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|48:41:00
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|4
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|10
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|11
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|13
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|14
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|15
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|16
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|17
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|18
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|19
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|20
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|21
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|22
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|23
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|24
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|25
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|26
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|27
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|28
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|29
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|30
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|31
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|32
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|33
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|34
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|35
|Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|36
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|37
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|38
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|39
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|40
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|41
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|42
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|43
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|44
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|45
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|46
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|47
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|48
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|49
|Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|50
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|51
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|52
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|53
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|54
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|55
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|56
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|57
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|58
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|59
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|60
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|61
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|62
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|63
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|64
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|65
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|66
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|67
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|68
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|69
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|70
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|71
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|72
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|73
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|74
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|75
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|76
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|77
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|78
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|79
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|80
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|81
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|82
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:25
|83
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|84
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:14
|85
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|86
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|87
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:04:51
|88
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|89
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|90
|Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
|91
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|92
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|93
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|94
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|95
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|96
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|97
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|98
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|99
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|100
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|101
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|102
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|103
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|104
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:07:18
|105
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|106
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|107
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|108
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|109
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|110
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|DNF
|Todd Lamb (VIC) Fulton-Hogan
|DNS
|Matt Boys (VIC) Fulton-Hogan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|2
|3
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|3
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|2:26:03
|2
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|5
|Wormall Civil CCS
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Team Seight
|10
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|11
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|12
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|13
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|14
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:03:14
|15
|Team Polygon Australia
|16
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:06:28
|17
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:11:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:48:30
|2
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|0:00:01
|3
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:04
|7
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:06
|8
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:08
|10
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|11
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|13
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|14
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|15
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|16
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:10
|17
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|18
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|19
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|20
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|21
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|22
|Dylan Pierre-Humbert (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:11
|23
|Damion Drapac (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|24
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|25
|Edward Bissaker (SA) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|26
|Wade Edwards (VIC) Team Seight
|27
|Jake Magee (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|28
|Marc Williams (ACT) Team Budget Forklifts
|29
|Anthony Collins (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|30
|James Hepburn (QLD) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|31
|Kane Walker (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|32
|Cameron Peterson (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|33
|Vaughan Bowman (VIC) Team Seight
|34
|Jayden Copp (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|35
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|36
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|37
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|38
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|39
|Tom Kaesler (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|40
|Elliot Kippen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|41
|Daniel Nelson (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|42
|Mathew Marshall (QLD) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|43
|Nathan Elliott (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|44
|Ben Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|45
|Sam Crome (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|46
|Matthew Leonard (VIC) Team Seight
|47
|Ryan Cavanagh (QLD) Jayco/John West/VIS
|48
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|49
|Chris Harper (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|50
|Joshua Taylor (NSW) CharterMason Giant Racing
|51
|Tom Chapman (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|52
|Matthew Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|53
|Nicholas Katsonis (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|54
|Samuel Lane (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|55
|Morgan Smith (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|56
|Darcy Woolley (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|57
|Oliver Kent-Spark (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|58
|Nicholas Bien (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|59
|Kane Macri (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|60
|Taylor Gunman (NZL) Avanti Racing Team
|61
|Jonathan Bolton (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|62
|Keagan Girdlestone (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|63
|James Szollosi (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|64
|Oliver Martin (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|65
|Angus Lyons (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|66
|Dylan Hately (VIC) Team Seight
|67
|Mark O'Brien (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|68
|Clive Silcock (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|69
|Michael Freiberg (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|70
|Mathew Ross (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|71
|Alexander Smyth (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|72
|Michael Crosbie (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|73
|Adam Allen (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|74
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|75
|Lachlan Glasspool (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|76
|Sam Dobbs (NZL) Fulton-Hogan
|77
|Mitchell Cooper (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|78
|Jack Hogan (SA) Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|79
|Stuart Shaw (ACT) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|80
|Jordan Stannus (VIC) Jayco/John West/VIS
|81
|Rohan Wight (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|82
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT) Avanti Racing Team
|0:02:36
|83
|Jason Lowndes (VIC) Team Seight
|84
|William Holmes (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|0:03:25
|85
|Jordan Payne (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|86
|Thomas Allford (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|87
|Aaron Donnelly (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|0:05:02
|88
|Todd Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|89
|Russell Gill (SA) Wormall Civil CCS
|90
|Brad Davies (SA) Fulton-Hogan
|91
|Isaac Probert (TAS) Team Polygon Australia
|92
|Allan Satchell (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|93
|Callum O'Sullivan (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|94
|Mark Scouller (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|95
|Dylan Newbery (QLD) Team Polygon Australia
|96
|Patrick Lane (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|0:06:39
|97
|Jackson Carman (QLD) Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|98
|Stuart Grimsey (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|99
|Michael Jaeger (NSW) Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|100
|Angus Tobin (NSW) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|101
|Dane Frey (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|102
|Dylan Lindsey (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|103
|Marcus Culey (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|104
|Michael McGee (SA) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|105
|Samuel Jenner (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|106
|Ashley Hawker (VIC) Team Seight
|107
|Karl Michelin-Beard (ACT) Team Seight
|108
|Nathan McLaren (VIC) Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|109
|Andrew Pickering (NSW) Fulton-Hogan
|110
|David Mclean (VIC) Team Seight
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|11
|pts
|2
|Timothy Roe (SA) Team Budget Forklifts
|9
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|4
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|5
|5
|Tommy Nankervis (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|5
|6
|Tyler Spurrell (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|8
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|9
|Westley Gough (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|10
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|11
|Cameron Bayly (SA) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Patrick Shaw (VIC) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|14
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|2
|15
|Samuel Horgan NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|1
|16
|Scott Law (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|1
|17
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shannon Johnson (VIC) CharterMason Giant Racing
|10
|pts
|2
|Brenton Jones (VIC) Avanti Racing Team
|9
|3
|Raphael Freinstein (GER) CharterMason Giant Racing
|8
|4
|Samuel Witmitz (VIC) Team Budget Forklifts
|7
|5
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|6
|6
|James Mowatt (VIC) African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Ryan MacAnally (QLD) Wormall Civil CCS
|4
|8
|Jack Beckinsale (NSW) Avanti Racing Team
|3
|9
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (QLD) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:48:34
|2
|Alistair Donohoe (VIC) health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Theodore Yates (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|4
|Guy Kalma (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|0:00:06
|5
|Liam White (VIC) Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Nathan Bradshaw (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|7
|Joshua Harrison (SA) SASI Cycling Team
|8
|Ayden Toovey (NSW) Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|9
|Jackson Mawby (WA) Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|10
|Nicholas Graham-Dawson (WA) Wormall Civil CCS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Budget Forklifts
|2:26:03
|2
|CharterMason Giant Racing
|3
|Avanti Racing Team
|4
|Pat's Veg-Thereabouts Racing Team
|5
|Wormall Civil CCS
|6
|Satalyst Giant Racing Team
|7
|health.com.au-search2retain Cycling Team
|8
|African Wildlife Safaris Cycling Team
|9
|Team Seight
|10
|Data#3 Symantec Racing Team
|11
|Swiss Wellness Cycling Team
|12
|Jayco/John West/VIS
|13
|SASI Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|14
|Subaru NSWIS Development Team
|0:03:14
|15
|Team Polygon Australia
|16
|Peloton Sports/Turramurra Cyclery Racing
|0:06:28
|17
|Anchor Point South Coast Cycling Team
|0:09:42
|18
|Fulton-Hogan
|0:11:19
