Lauren Stephens wins Tour of the Gila

By Laura Weislo
published

Elizabeth Dixon claims final stage

Elizabeth Dixon (Fount) celebrates winning the final stage of Tour of the Gila
Elizabeth Dixon (Fount) celebrates winning the final stage of Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Velo Images/Tour of the Gila)

Lauren Stephens (Cynisca) celebrated her first overall victory in the Tour of the Gila, taking second on the final stage behind solo escapee Elizabeth Dixon (Fount Cycling Guild).

Eleanor Wiseman (Fount) was third on the stage to move onto the final podium, surpassing Ashley Frye (Cynisca) on the mountainous finale, while Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling) kept her second place overall.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

