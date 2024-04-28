Lauren Stephens wins Tour of the Gila

Elizabeth Dixon (Fount) celebrates winning the final stage of Tour of the Gila

Lauren Stephens (Cynisca) celebrated her first overall victory in the Tour of the Gila, taking second on the final stage behind solo escapee Elizabeth Dixon (Fount Cycling Guild).

Eleanor Wiseman (Fount) was third on the stage to move onto the final podium, surpassing Ashley Frye (Cynisca) on the mountainous finale, while Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling) kept her second place overall.

Stephens also won the mountains classification while stage 2 winner Marlies Mejias (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24) took home the sprint classification. Gontova finished as the best young rider.