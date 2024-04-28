Tour of the Gila: Cade Bickmore claims criterium as Stites keeps race lead

By Laura Weislo
published

Top two separated by 30 seconds ahead of Gila Monster stage

Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon) wins stage 4 of the 2024 Tour of the Gila
Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon) wins stage 4 of the 2024 Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Velo Images/Tour of the Gila)

Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon) won the stage 4 criterium in the Tour of the Gila, out-sprinting Luca Haines (Team California p/b Verge) and Brody McDonald (Aevolo) in the 90-minute race.

Bickmore's teammate Tyler Stites finished in the bunch to keep his 30-second lead in the general classification over stage 1 winner Walter Vargas. Jonas Walton (Team Ecoflo Chronos) is third over three minutes behind Stites.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

