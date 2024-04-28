Tour of the Gila: Cade Bickmore claims criterium as Stites keeps race lead
Top two separated by 30 seconds ahead of Gila Monster stage
Cade Bickmore (Project Echelon) won the stage 4 criterium in the Tour of the Gila, out-sprinting Luca Haines (Team California p/b Verge) and Brody McDonald (Aevolo) in the 90-minute race.
Bickmore's teammate Tyler Stites finished in the bunch to keep his 30-second lead in the general classification over stage 1 winner Walter Vargas. Jonas Walton (Team Ecoflo Chronos) is third over three minutes behind Stites.
"It’s gonna be really difficult," Stites said. "Walter’s right there at 30 seconds, and then I think four other of his teammates are at around 3 and a half minutes, which sounds like a lot; but on tomorrow’s stage, anything can happen. And that’s a lot of dangerous riders that we have to consider. So, it’s gonna be a tough one.”
