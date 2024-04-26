Tour of the Gila: Tyler Stites wins stage 3 time trial

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Walter Vargas second, Jonas Walton third in Tyrone

Tyler Stites in the time trial at the Tour of the Gila
Tyler Stites in the time trial at the Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Velo Images / Tour of the Gila)
Jump to:

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) won the stage 3 time trial at the Tour of the Gila. Stites covered the 26km course in 33:08 and moved into the lead in the overall classification.

Runner-up on the day was Walter Vargas (Team Medellín), who finished the time trial 10 seconds slower than Stites, while Jonas Walton (Team Ecoflo Chronos) was third at 37 seconds back.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

Latest on Cyclingnews