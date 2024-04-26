Tour of the Gila: Tyler Stites wins stage 3 time trial
Walter Vargas second, Jonas Walton third in Tyrone
Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) won the stage 3 time trial at the Tour of the Gila. Stites covered the 26km course in 33:08 and moved into the lead in the overall classification.
Runner-up on the day was Walter Vargas (Team Medellín), who finished the time trial 10 seconds slower than Stites, while Jonas Walton (Team Ecoflo Chronos) was third at 37 seconds back.
Stites moved into the race lead after finishing second in the two previous stages and now has 30 seconds on Vargas and 3:09 on Walton.
Stage 1 winner and overnight leader, Wilmar Paredes (Team Medellín), finished 36th place in the time trial and slipped to fourth place overall now 3:20 behind Stites.
The racing continues on Saturday with a stage 4 criterium in Silver City.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
