Tour of the Gila: Wilmar Paredes climbs to victory ahead of Tyler Stites on stage 1

By Jackie Tyson
published

Team Medellín scores opening win plus Vargas in third and Sevilla in fifth

Wilmar Paredes (Team Medellín) wins stage 1 on Mogollon climb ahead of Tyler Stites at 2024 Tour of the Gila
Wilmar Paredes (Team Medellín) wins stage 1 on Mogollon climb ahead of Tyler Stites at 2024 Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Brian Hodes/Velo Images)
Jump to:

Wilmar Paredes (Team Medellín) won stage 1 of the Tour of the Gila with a strong push on the final climb of the Mogollon Road Race p/b Grant County.

Redlands Bicycle Classic champion Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) finished second, with Paredes’ teammate Walter Vargas in third. Team Medellín had three riders in the top five, Oscar Sevilla finishing just behind fourth-placed Heiner Para (Canel’s-Java).

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

