Tour of the Gila: Wilmar Paredes soars to overall victory

Wilmar Paredes (Team Medellin) wins the final stage of Tour of the Gila

Wilmar Paredes (Team Medellin) claimed the overall victory on the final stage of the Tour of the Gila, riding away solo on the mountainous finish at Piños Altos.

The Colombia left overnight leader Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) behind to secure the victory. Stites held on to take third on the stage behind Efrén Santos Moreno (Canel's - Java).

Results powered by FirstCycling