Tour of the Gila: Wilmar Paredes soars to overall victory
Wilmar Paredes (Team Medellin) claimed the overall victory on the final stage of the Tour of the Gila, riding away solo on the mountainous finish at Piños Altos.
The Colombia left overnight leader Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) behind to secure the victory. Stites held on to take third on the stage behind Efrén Santos Moreno (Canel's - Java).
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
