Tour of the Gila: Chloe Patrick wins criterium as Stephens cements race lead

By Laura Weislo
published

Cynisca rider leads by over two minutes ahead of final stage

Chloe Patrick (Cynisca) wins the criterium on stage 4 of the Tour of the Gila 2024
Chloe Patrick (Cynisca) wins the criterium on stage 4 of the Tour of the Gila 2024 (Image credit: Velo Images/Tour of the Gila)

Chloe Patrick (Cynisca) won the criterium on stage 4 of the Tour of the Gila, out-sprinting stage 2 winner Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24).

Patrick benefitted from a lead-out from race leader and teammate Lauren Stephens, who celebrated another day in the red jersey.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews