Tour of the Gila: Chloe Patrick wins criterium as Stephens cements race lead
Cynisca rider leads by over two minutes ahead of final stage
Chloe Patrick (Cynisca) won the criterium on stage 4 of the Tour of the Gila, out-sprinting stage 2 winner Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24).
Patrick benefitted from a lead-out from race leader and teammate Lauren Stephens, who celebrated another day in the red jersey.
Stephens has a 2:12 lead over Canadian Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling) heading into the final stage.
“I was on Lauren’s wheel, she was just guiding me around the pack. She just has so many years of experience, I knew I could trust her," Patrick said. "I just sat on the wheel, she took me where I needed to be, and then the last straight away I just opened it up and got her at the line."
