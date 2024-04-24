Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens wins Mogollon climb opener for women

Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) climbed to a solo victory on the opening day of Tour of the Gila and took the first leader’s jersey for the UCI women’s category. Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling), recent winner of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, finished second, just nine seconds back. Marcela Prieto (Steve Tilford Foundation) secured third, 1:01 off the pace.

The trio of riders had formed the breakaway of the day on Stage 1 Mogollon Road Race p/b Grant County and with half of the 71 miles (114km) covered had pushed ahead of the peloton by as much as 12:50.

The reigning Pan-American road champion rode with Gontova on the lower, narrow slopes of the 3.8-mile category Mogollon climb and attacked as the steepest pitches of 19%. Gontova could not match the acceleration, leaving Stephens to ride away for the win.

It was Stephens’ fifth appearance at the UCI 2.2 stage race in New Mexico, her top finish in 2015 with third overall and she has never finished outside seventh.

