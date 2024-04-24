Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens wins Mogollon climb opener for women
Redlands winner Nadia Gontova second while Marcela Prieto third
Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) climbed to a solo victory on the opening day of Tour of the Gila and took the first leader’s jersey for the UCI women’s category. Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling), recent winner of the Redlands Bicycle Classic, finished second, just nine seconds back. Marcela Prieto (Steve Tilford Foundation) secured third, 1:01 off the pace.
The trio of riders had formed the breakaway of the day on Stage 1 Mogollon Road Race p/b Grant County and with half of the 71 miles (114km) covered had pushed ahead of the peloton by as much as 12:50.
The reigning Pan-American road champion rode with Gontova on the lower, narrow slopes of the 3.8-mile category Mogollon climb and attacked as the steepest pitches of 19%. Gontova could not match the acceleration, leaving Stephens to ride away for the win.
It was Stephens’ fifth appearance at the UCI 2.2 stage race in New Mexico, her top finish in 2015 with third overall and she has never finished outside seventh.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens wins Mogollon climb opener for womenRedlands winner Nadia Gontova second while Marcela Prieto third
-
Trek USCX confirmed for fourth season with $15,000 purse and finale in WaterlooNew schedule with four consecutive race weekends hopes to attract European racers in 2024
-
'Like a deaf frog' - Nairo Quintana ignores criticism and targets Giro d'Italia stage winsColombian admits condition will not allow him to target general classification in first Grand Tour since Tramadol positive
-
Tour de Romandie: Godon and Vendrame go 1-2 for Decathlon AG2R on stage 1Gianni Vermeersch takes final podium spot in hectic sprint finish