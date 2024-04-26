Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens wins stage 3 time trial

By Cyclingnews
published

Alia Shafi second, Cecile Lejeune third in Tyrone

Lauren Stephens in the time trial at the Tour of the Gila
Lauren Stephens in the time trial at the Tour of the Gila (Image credit: Velo Images / Tour of the Gila)
Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) won the stage 3 time trial in Tyrone at the Tour of the Gila. 

Stephens covered the 26km course in a winning time of 38:12, beating runner-up Alia Shafi (Fount Cycling Guild) by 52 seconds and third-placed Cécile Lejeune (CCB-Alpine Carbon p/b Levine Law Group) by 1:15.

