Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens wins stage 3 time trial

Lauren Stephens in the time trial at the Tour of the Gila

Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) won the stage 3 time trial in Tyrone at the Tour of the Gila.

Stephens covered the 26km course in a winning time of 38:12, beating runner-up Alia Shafi (Fount Cycling Guild) by 52 seconds and third-placed Cécile Lejeune (CCB-Alpine Carbon p/b Levine Law Group) by 1:15.

Stephens has been leading the overall classification since winning stage 1 and has extended that lead to 2:01 ahead of Nadia Gontova (DNA Pro Cycling) and 4:45 over Ashley Frye (Cynisca Cycling).

The racing continues on Saturday with a stage 4 criterium in Silver City.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling