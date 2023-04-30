Tour of the Gila: Erlich doubles up
Emily Erlich takes her second straight victory on stage 4
With a time trial victory already on the books after Friday's stage 3 of the Tour of the Gila, Emily Erlich (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24) picked up another win for good measure on Saturday's stage 4, the Downtown Silver City Criterium.
The women's peloton at the Tour of the Gila raced 43.5 km (27 miles) on a crit circuit of a little over a mile in Silver City, New Mexico. Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24 played an active role on the day; the squad spent time on the front along with the DNA Pro Cycling team in the early goings, and Erlich herself spurred moves that got clear for cash prime sprints.
Things came back together for the final laps to set up a sprint finish on an uphill stretch of road, where Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24 took control to set up Erlich. No one could match her speed on the uphill finish.
For the second straight day, Erlich delivered, sprinting to the stage 4 victory ahead of DNA's Holly Breck. Rylee McMullen (InstaFund Pro Cycling) took third on the day. Austin Killips (Amy D Foundation) finished in the peloton to retain the overall lead ahead of the final stage, a day for the climbers that will cover 110.9 km (65.9 miles) from Silver City to Piños Altos.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Dane has been a sports writer and editor for many years, and makes a return to Cyclingnews as a contributor in 2022. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.
