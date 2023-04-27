Tour of the Gila: Prado takes sprint on stage 2 as López crashes out
Røed moves into race lead ahead of time trial
Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Canel's Zerouno) claimed the bunch sprint at Fort Bayard on stage 2 of the 2023 Tour of the Gila, out-pacing Brayan Sanchez (Team Medellin) and Alex Hoehn (Above & Beyond Cancer p/b Bike World).
The race leadership changed to the hands of Torbjørn Røed (Above & Beyond Cancer) after stage 1 winner Miguel Angel López (Team Medellin) crashed out earlier in the stage.
The second stage started under the usual clear blue skies and riders were ready to race. Attacks came from the first kilometre, with four riders getting a nearly immediate gap with two bridging across.
Colby Lange (Project Echelon), Logan Phippen (Novo Nordisk), Connor Pulvidente (Primal-Audi Denver), Aden Wardrop (SoCal Cycling), Patton Sims (Kelly Benefits/LSV) and Sean Hollenbeck (Expeditors) made the move, but Phippen punctured and dropped back to the field.
Lange claimed the first intermediate sprint and, heading to the first KOM, the breakaway had just over a minute in hand. As the road tilted upward, Wardrop and Sims were dropped, leaving three in front to contest the mountain sprint. Pulvidente took the top spot in Piños Altos as a 10-man chasing group fought to join them.
In the chase group were Andrew Strohmeyer (Kelly Benefits/LSV), Will Cooper, Drake Deuel, Allan Schroeder, John Borstelmann (CS Velo), Will Hardin (Project Echelon), Oscar Sevilla (Team Medellin), and Lars Quadvlieg (Universe), who picked up Sims and Wardrop along the way.
A huge crash that took out most of the peloton including race leader Miguel Angel Lopez (Medellin) forced a 19-kilometre neutralization of the race that eliminated the second KOM, with organisers leading the remaining riders slowly down the descent before racing resumed.
With the gaps re-established, Hollenbeck, Lange and Pulvidente resumed with 40 seconds on the chasers and 1:50 on the peloton but with a bunch sprint on many minds, the chase caught the leaders and the peloton soon came along to bring the race together with 40km remaining.
Medellin tried to send Walter Vargas up the road with Tobias Klein (Aevolo) and Efren Santos (Canel's Zerouno) but the move didn't stick.
New race leader Røed claimed the final KOM before the run-in to Fort Bayard before Michael Bouwcamp (Primal-Audi Denver) made a solo attack that was brought back before the finish.
The sprint went to Ignacio de Jesús Prado (Canel's) ahead of Sanchez and Hoehn.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of the Gila: Prado takes sprint on stage 2 as López crashes outRøed moves into race lead ahead of time trial
-
Miguel Angel Lopez crashes out while leading Tour of the GilaColombian went down in mass crash that neutralised field on stage 2
-
La Vuelta Femenina contenders - The favourites in the hunt for the overall victoryVan Vleuten, Vollering, Realini brace for a clash of the climbers in anticipation of Lagos de Covadonga
-
Justin Williams announces CRIT racing series - North American RoundupRoxo Racing signs Nadia Gontova, Canadian Kelsey Mitchell and USA's Jennifer Valente score medals at Nations Cup